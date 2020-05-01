Pembrolizumab plus allogeneic NK cells in advanced non–small cell lung cancer patients

Outcomes are poor for patients with previously treated advanced or metastatic NSCLC, and systemic chemotherapy provides only modest benefits (4). PD-L1 is an immune checkpoint protein expressed on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells that downregulates the antitumor function of T cells through binding to PD-1 (25). Clinical studies of anti–PD-1 antibodies, such as nivolumab and pembrolizumab, have established the therapeutic value of targeting the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway (26, 27). In our study, pembrolizumab was well tolerated with a good safety profile, which is consistent with the results of a previous study by Herbst et al. (14).

PD-1 was reported to be expressed in activated T cells, B cells, NK cells, and NKT cells and plays an important role in regulating the threshold, strength, duration, and properties of antigen-specific immunological responses (28). In the current study, we found that PD-1 was expressed at higher levels in peripheral NK cells and T lymphocytes of patients than in those of healthy donors, which explains the phenomenon that high expression of inhibitory molecules leads to dysfunction and apoptosis of lymphocytes, thereby favoring tumor growth and metastasis. The high PD-1 positivity in patients with cancer was thought to be due to prolonged stimulation by tumor-derived ligands. After blocking the interaction between PD-1 and PD-L1 with pembrolizumab, the phenomenon induced by high PD-1 expression was reversed, and the secretion of IFN-γ was increased, which enhanced immune function. Furthermore, PD-1 was expressed at lower levels in patients who received combination therapy, indicating that the combination therapy was more beneficial than pembrolizumab alone, which was explained by the functional recovery of activated NK cells (Supplemental Figure 4). Kamata et al. found that PD-1 expression was elevated in freshly isolated circulating invariant NKT (iNKT) cells from PBMCs of patients with NSCLC and that blockade of PD-L1 augmented Th1 cytokine production in iNKT cells, resulting in cytotoxicity mediated by NK cells (29).

It is commonly believed that T cells are the only important mediator of the antitumor response unleashed by PD-1 blockade. However, this point of view is challenged by at least 2 observations: (a) PD-1 blockade is still effective in some human tumors with low expression of HLA class I molecules (30), and (b) a strong clinical response to PD-1 blockade is observed in Hodgkin’s lymphomas that do not express HLA class I molecules (31). Unlike T cells, NK cells respond to MHC-deficient tumors (32) through activation by ligands whose expression is usually increased upon oncogenic stress (33). On the basis of these premises, we hypothesized that PD-1 blockade might activate NK cell responses.

In this study, human high-activity NK (HANK) cells with activated and cytotoxic status were derived from appropriate allogeneic donors (Supplemental Figure 5). After infusion of the expanded NK cells, the number of NK cells in patients was markedly increased (Supplemental Figure 6), but the patients treated with pembrolizumab alone failed to show any significant effect on the number of NK cells in the blood, indicating that the NK cell increase in patients was caused by NK cells of donor origin. A previous study by Bouchlaka et al. reported the use nonradioactive isotope fluorine-19 (19F) to label and track NK cells in preclinical models by MRI (34). However, in view of the potential influence on the therapeutic effect and clinical safety, we did not test the presence of NK cells of donor origin with this method. In addition, our result also demonstrated that the expanded NK cells had a stronger cytotoxicity, which was in line with a previous study performed by Kamiya and colleagues (35). Furthermore, we found that combining pembrolizumab with allogeneic NK cell therapy markedly enhanced immune functions, especially cellular immunity, which could be explained by the increased proportion of NK cells in the blood (36). In line with this result, combination therapy also significantly reduced the levels of CTCs and tumor markers. It is well established that a reduction of CTCs reflects the fact that NK cells prevent metastasis and alleviate the residual tumor load by targeting CTCs in the blood (37).

Garon et al. assessed the efficacy and safety of PD-1 inhibition with pembrolizumab and found that the drug had an acceptable side-effect profile and showed antitumor activity in patients with advanced NSCLC (27). Our study demonstrated that, in comparison with pembrolizumab alone, combined therapy of pembrolizumab plus NK cells had a higher ORR, indicating that combination therapy was superior to pembrolizumab monotherapy. Intriguingly, the combination therapy met the prespecified criteria for improving OS and PFS in all patients, especially those with a TPS of 50% or higher. A survival benefit associated with the combined therapy was also observed in all subgroups. In addition, the patients treated with NK cells had better OS than did those who were never treated with NK cell infusion, and the improvement in OS was associated with the NK cell treatment course, which was consistent with the results of previous studies (22, 25). Notably, less than 10% of the patients enrolled in our trial harbored sensitizing mutations, and treatment with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) failed, resulting in tumor progression in these patients. The PFS and OS of patients with sensitizing mutations were 3.1 months and 9.7 months, respectively, results that were much lower than the PFS and OS for the rest of the cohort. However, further studies with a larger patient sample are needed to confirm these results.

This exciting phenomenon confirmed that treatment with pembrolizumab plus NK cells has an enhanced effect in vivo, suggesting that PD-1/PD-L1 blockade elicits an antitumor response by NK cells. This is consistent with the results of previous studies showing that PD-L1 blockade enhances the antitumor efficacy of NK cells (38, 39). Given our results and findings from other studies, it is reasonable to propose that, in addition to T cells, NK cells participate in the clinical benefit of anti–PD-1/PD-L1 antibody therapy by directly killing tumor cells and/or recruiting T cells (39). NK cells have cytotoxic effects against various tumors, but they fail to eliminate tumors completely in vivo, because the high expression of inhibitory molecules (i.e., PD-1) leads to dysfunction and apoptosis of NK cells (29). In addition, several studies have reported that PD-L1 expression in cancer cells results in a reduction of NK cell responses and that PD-1/PD-L1 blockade stimulates NK cell responses in vivo (40, 41), which supports our finding that NK cells combined with a checkpoint inhibitor improved the antitumor effect of NK cells.

Checkpoint inhibitors have revolutionized cancer treatment. Recently, it was reported that PD-1 was expressed on human NK cells in several cancer types, including Hodgkin’s lymphoma (23, 24). Several recent mechanistic in vivo studies examined whether and how PD-1 inhibits NK cell responses to tumors and whether PD-1/PD-L1 blockade stimulates NK cell responses. Hsu et al. revealed that PD-1/PD-L1 blockade relieved the inhibition of T cells and NK cells by cancer cells and that combination therapy with antibodies against PD-1 or PD-L1 enhanced the antitumor effects of NK cells (39). Oyer et al. found that combinatorial application of PM21-NK cells and anti–PD-L1 treatment improved NK cell function and significantly extended survival in an animal model of aggressive disseminated peritoneal ovarian cancer (38). Benavente et al. reported that the combination of PD-1 antibody and EGFR blockade in patients with head and neck cancer with high PD-L1 expression improved their clinical response by reversing NK cell dysfunction (41). In addition, Kevin C et al. found that the NK cell/DC axis defined responsive tumor microenvironments in melanoma, which revealed that NK cells, through the production of FLT3LG in the tumor, controlled the levels of stimulatory DCs (SDCs) and further improved the responsiveness to anti–PD-1 immunotherapy (42). Dong et al. showed that the binding of anti–PD-L1 monoclonal antibody to PD-L1+ NK cells induced a strong antitumor activity both in vitro and in vivo, so PD-L1+ NK cells might be another important immune effector for checkpoint inhibitor–based cancer immunotherapy (40). Andre et al. reported that the immune checkpoint NKG2A/HLA-E was used by cancer cells to evade attack by the immune system and that administration of monalizumab, a humanized antibody against NKG2A, enhanced NK cell activity against various tumor cells and rescued CD8+ T cell function (43). These various mechanistic studies indicated that immune checkpoint blockade stimulated NK cell responses.

In conclusion, this is the first clinical trial to our knowledge to investigate the safety and efficacy of the combination of pembrolizumab and NK cell infusion. Pembrolizumab combined with NK cells yielded an improved survival benefit in patients with previously treated PD-L1+ advanced NSCLC. Our results suggest that there are opportunities for the use of anti–PD-1 or anti–PD-L1 antibodies combined with NK cells to enhance antitumor effects (44) and offer a potential therapeutic strategy for previously treated patients with PD-L1+ advanced NSCLC.