Ebola virus glycoprotein stimulates IL-18–dependent natural killer cell responses

Robust NK cell responses to Ad26.ZEBOV, MVA-BN-Filo vaccination regimen measured ex vivo. Vaccination with several antiviral vaccines, including vaccines for influenza, has been shown to promote NK cell activation and a realignment of subsets associated with functional differentiation (26–28). We therefore analyzed the effect of Ad26.ZEBOV, MVA-BN-Filo vaccination on NK cell activation and subset distribution. Ex vivo flow cytometric analysis of CD56+CD3– NK cells from prevaccination (visit 0), post–dose 1 (visit 1), and post–dose 2 (visit 2) samples was performed. NK cells were divided into CD56bright, CD56dimCD57–, and CD56dimCD57+ (or total CD56dim) subsets (CD56bright representing the least differentiated and CD56dimCD57+ the most differentiated subset) (29). The expression of Ki67 (a cell cycle marker of proliferation), IL-2Rα-chain (CD25, a component of the IL-2R complex and marker of activation), and NK cell receptors NKG2A and NKG2C were analyzed for each subset (the flow cytometry gating strategies are shown in Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132438DS1). Initially, samples from all 5 vaccination groups (groups 1 and 2, MVA-BN-Filo on day 1 and Ad26.ZEBOV on either day 29 or 57, respectively; groups 3, 4, and 5, Ad26.ZEBOV on day 1 and MVA-BN-Filo on day 29, 57, or 15, respectively) were pooled for analysis.

When data for all vaccination groups were combined, there was a significant increase in the representation of CD56bright NK cells within total NK cells and a corresponding decrease in the frequency of CD56dim NK cells across vaccination visits (Figure 1A). CD56bright NK cells had the highest intrinsic capacity to proliferate, reflected in the higher percentage expression of Ki67 in this subset (Figure 1B), followed by CD56dimCD57– cells. There was a significant increase in the frequency of CD56brightKi67+ and CD56dimCD57–Ki67+ NK cells between visit 1 and visit 2, suggesting that proliferation of less differentiated NK cells may explain their increasing frequency (as in Figure 1A). There was no significant change in the proportion of more highly differentiated (CD56dimCD57+) NK cells expressing Ki67 (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Robust NK cell responses to Ad26.ZEBOV, MVA-BN-Filo vaccination measured ex vivo. NK cell phenotype at baseline (visit 0), visit 1 (day 29, 57, or 15 after dose 1), and visit 2 (21 days after dose 2) was analyzed ex vivo by flow cytometry (gating strategy is shown in Supplemental Figure 1) (n = 70). Frequencies of CD56bright and CD56dim (A); CD56brightKi67+, CD56dimCD57–Ki67+, and CD56dimCD57+Ki67+ (B); NKG2A+ and NKG2C+ (C); and CD56brightCD25+ and CD56dimCD25+ NK cells (D) were determined. The correlation between total NK cell CD25 and Ki67 expression at 21 days after dose 2 (E) was also determined by Spearman’s coefficient. Graphs show box-and-whisker plots with median, interquartile range (IQR) (box), and 10th to 90th percentile (whiskers). Comparisons across vaccination visits were performed using 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Consistent with the expression of the inhibitory receptor NKG2A on less differentiated NK cell subsets, a significant increase in frequency of NK cells expressing NKG2A was observed at visit 2, with no significant change in expression of the corresponding activating receptor, NKG2C (Figure 1C). There was a small but significant increase between visits 1 and 2 in the percentage of CD56dim (but not CD56bright) NK cells expressing CD25 (median 0.73% at visit 1; 0.86% at visit 2) (Figure 1D). The proportion of CD25+ NK cells was positively correlated with the frequency of proliferating (Ki67+) NK cells 21 days after dose 2, further suggesting an association between NK cell activation and proliferation in response to vaccination (Figure 1E). No effect of vaccination was observed on the percentage or mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of NK cells expressing CD16 (the low-affinity IgG receptor III, FcγRIII) (Supplemental Figure 1B). These data indicate proliferation of less differentiated NK cells in response to Ad26.ZEBOV, MVA-BN-Filo vaccination.

Overall, no significant changes in ex vivo NK cell phenotype and function were observed after the primary vaccination, but significant NK cell proliferation and CD25 expression were observed after the secondary vaccination, albeit with a diversity of responses among individuals. To investigate any effects of the order and/or interval of the 2 doses, NK cell responses were reanalyzed by vaccination group. Increasing CD56bright and decreasing CD56dim NK cell frequencies after vaccination were indicated by a trend in all groups except group 4 (Ad26.ZEBOV followed by MVA-BN-Filo at day 57) and reached significance by 1-way ANOVA across vaccination visits in groups 3 and 5 only (Ad26.ZEBOV followed by MVA-BN-Filo at days 29 and 15, respectively) (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Furthermore, there was a significant increase in CD56brightKi67+ and CD56dimCD25+ NK cells between baseline and post–dose 2 in group 4 only (Supplemental Figure 2, A, C, and D). These data suggest that the Ad26.ZEBOV, MVA-BN-Filo vaccine regimen induced a more robust NK cell response than MVA-BN-Filo, Ad26.ZEBOV regimen. However, these effects were small and this subgroup analysis may lack statistical power due to small numbers of participants.

NK cell CD107a and CD25, but not IFN-γ upregulation in response to EBOV GP stimulation in vitro. To determine the effect of Ad26.ZEBOV, MVA-BN-Filo vaccination regimen on NK cell responses to soluble EBOV GP, baseline, visit 1, and visit 2 PBMCs were cultured for 8 and 18 hours with 10 μg/mL EBOV GP. Frequencies of NK cells expressing CD107a and IFN-γ (at 8 hours) or CD25 and CD16 (at 18 hours) were analyzed by flow cytometry (gating strategies are shown in Figure 2A). There were no significant differences in response to EBOV GP among vaccination groups (Supplemental Figure 2, E–G), therefore, all 5 vaccination groups were combined for analysis. In vitro stimulation with EBOV GP induced a significant increase in the proportion of NK cells expressing CD107a (Figure 2B) and CD25 (Figure 2C) at the cell surface compared with unstimulated cultures (medium alone). EBOV GP stimulation had no effect on NK cell IFN-γ (at 8 or 18 hours) or CD16 expression (Figure 2, D and E). The effect of EBOV GP on markers of NK cell function did not differ across vaccination visits (Figure 2, B–E), suggesting the effect of EBOV GP on NK cells is independent of vaccine-induced T cell and antibody responses.

Figure 2 Upregulation of NK cell CD107a and CD25, but not IFN-γ, expression in response to EBOV GP stimulation in vitro. Whole PBMCs from baseline (visit 0), visit 1 (day 29, 57, or 15 after dose 1), and visit 2 (21 days after dose 2) were stimulated with EBOV GP or left unstimulated (medium) for 8 and 18 hours in the presence of 1% autologous serum (n = 70). Cells were stained for NK cell activation markers and analyzed by flow cytometry. Frequencies of CD107a and IFN-γ measured at 8 hours or CD25 and CD16 measured at 18 hours within total live CD3–CD56+ NK cells were gated using medium alone controls; plots shown from 1 representative donor (A). Graphs show NK cell CD107a (B), IFN-γ (C), CD25 (D), and CD16 (E) expression as 1 point per donor with a line representing the median. Comparisons across vaccination visits were performed using 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons and between conditions by Wilcoxon signed-rank test. ****P < 0.0001.

Given that there was no effect of vaccination on the NK response to EBOV GP, the analysis of NK cell function by differentiation subset was restricted to the baseline data set (Figure 3). This analysis revealed that IFN-γ secretion was restricted to the less differentiated CD56bright and CD56dimCD57– subsets and that significant induction of IFN-γ by EBOV GP was detected only within the CD56dimCD57– subset (Figure 3A). By contrast, CD107a and CD25 upregulation in response to EBOV GP was seen in all NK cell subsets (Figure 3, B and C), with a significantly higher CD25 expression in the CD56bright subset compared with CD56dim subsets (Figure 3C). The majority of CD25+ NK cell events were CD56dimCD57– (60.5%) (Figure 3D). Overall, these data demonstrate that EBOV GP induces markers associated with NK cell cytotoxicity (CD107a) and activation (CD25), with a much lesser impact on IFN-γ secretion, and that these responses are not enhanced by vaccination.

Figure 3 Less differentiated NK cells respond strongly to EBOV GP stimulation in vitro. NK cell IFN-γ (A) and CD107a (B) measured at 8 hours and CD25 (C) measured at 18 hours in response to medium alone and EBOV GP in baseline (visit 0) samples only, were analyzed according to NK cell differentiation subset determined by CD56 and CD57 expression (CD56bright, CD56dimCD57–, CD56dimCD57intermediate (int) and CD56dimCD57+) (n = 70). The proportion of CD25+ NK cell events per subset determined by back-gating is also shown as a pie chart (D). Graphs show 1 point per donor with a line representing the median. Comparisons across NK cell subsets were performed using 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons and between conditions by Wilcoxon signed-rank test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

High concentrations of inflammatory cytokines induced by EBOV GP in vitro. NK cells are able to respond to cytokines secreted from activated accessory cells in response to viral stimuli. To quantify cytokine production in response to EBOV GP stimulation, baseline and 21-day post–dose 2 vaccination PBMC samples were stimulated with EBOV GP in vitro for 18 hours and cytokine concentrations in cell supernatants were measured by Luminex. EBOV GP induced secretion of high concentrations of IL-10, IL-1β, IFN-α2, GM-CSF, TNF-α, and IFN-γ from PBMCs at baseline and post–dose 2 samples compared with medium alone, for which minimal concentrations were observed (Figure 4). Particularly high concentrations of IL-10 (median 3142 pg/mL at baseline), IL-1β (median 1299 pg/mL at baseline), GM-CSF (median 465 pg/mL at baseline), and TNF-α (median 5480 pg/mL at baseline) were measured in response to EBOV GP (Figure 4, A, B, D, and E). IFN-α2 secretion was also significantly enhanced by EBOV GP; however, the absolute concentrations of this cytokine were low (median 6.1 pg/mL at baseline) compared with the other myeloid cell–derived cytokines (Figure 4C). Similarly, a low concentration of IL-12(p70) (maximum 6.6 pg/mL) was detectable by Luminex in only a small number of individuals (13 of 71 at baseline and 9 of 71 at post–dose 2; not shown). Conversely, there was no increase in IP-10 secretion over medium alone and IL-15 was not detected (not shown).

Figure 4 High concentrations of inflammatory cytokines induced by EBOV GP stimulation in vitro. Supernatants were collected from baseline (visit 0) and post–dose 2 (visit 2) PBMCs after 18 hours of stimulation with EBOV GP or medium alone, and concentrations of IL-10 (A), IL-1β (B), IFN-α2 (C), GM-CSF (D), TNF-α (E), and IFN-γ (F) were determined by Luminex (n = 70). Graphs show 1 point per donor with median and IQR. Comparisons were performed using 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

With the exception of a small but significant reduction in EBOV GP–induced TNF-α concentration in cultures of post–dose 2 PBMCs (4555 pg/mL post–dose 2; 5480 pg/mL at baseline) (Figure 4E), there was no overall effect of vaccination on cytokine concentrations. When vaccination groups were analyzed separately, concentrations of GM-CSF in group 3, IFN-α2 in group 4, and TNF-α in group 5 were significantly reduced at visit 2 compared with baseline (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E), with no change for IL-10, Il-1β, and IFN-γ (Supplemental Figure 3, A, B, and F), suggesting that reductions in cytokine responses were limited to the Ad26.ZEBOV, MVA-BN-Filo vaccine regimen. In summary, EBOV GP stimulated the release of high concentrations of IL-10, IL-1β, GM-CSF, and TNF-α from PBMCs, indicative of myeloid cell activation, with lower concentrations of IFN-α2, IL-12, and IFN-γ detected.

Myeloid accessory cell cytokine-dependent NK cell activation. Vaccination-independent activation of less differentiated, cytokine-responsive NK cell subsets accompanied by high levels of myeloid cell–derived cytokine secretion led us to hypothesize that the NK cell response to EBOV GP is a function of indirect NK cell activation. To test this hypothesis, we compared IFN-γ, CD107a, and CD25 expression in response to EBOV GP among PBMCs, purified NK cells, and purified NK cells in the presence of a 1:1 ratio of CD14+ monocyte-enriched cells from healthy (nonvaccinated) control subjects (Figure 5, A–C). Expression of CD107a, IFN-γ, and CD25 in the CD56bright NK cell population (in which significant induction was measured) was determined by flow cytometry as before. IFN-γ, CD107a, and CD25 expression was significantly reduced in purified NK cells compared with whole PBMCs, suggesting that accessory cell–derived stimuli are required for optimal NK cell responses to EBOV GP (Figure 5, A–C). CD107a and CD25 responses were recovered in all individuals after adding back the enriched CD14+ monocyte fraction (Figure 5, B and C), suggesting this population of cells supports NK cell function after EBOV GP stimulation. NK cell IFN-γ expression was not consistently recovered after adding back CD14+ cells (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Myeloid accessory cell cytokine-dependent NK cell activation. Nonvaccinated control PBMCs, purified NK cells, or purified NK cells plus CD14+ monocyte–enriched population (mono) were stimulated with EBOV GP (A–C) (n = 5). PBMCs were also left unstimulated or stimulated with EBOV GP in the presence of blocking antibodies against IL-12 and IL-18 or appropriate isotype control (Iso.) (n = 16). NK cell function was analyzed by flow cytometry. Graphs show CD56bright IFN-γ, CD107a, and CD25 expression (A–C), total NK cell CD25 MFI (D) or percentage (E), or CD56bright CD25 MFI (F) or percentage (G), and total NK cell CD107a (H) and IFN-γ expression (I). Concentrations of IL-18 in culture supernatant and intracellular IL-12 expression were determined by ELISA and flow cytometry respectively, the relationship between IL-18 and total NK cell CD25 expression was determined by Spearman’s coefficient (J–L). IL-12(p40)+ B cells (CD19+), myeloid DC (mDC; CD19–CD14–CD11c+), total CD14–, and total CD14+ cells were gated as per gating strategy in Supplemental Figure 5A. Graphs show box-and-whisker plots with median, IQR (box), and 10th to 90th percentile (whiskers) or 1 point per donor. Comparisons were performed using Wilcoxon signed-rank test and correlations were determined using Spearman’s correlation. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To determine the precise nature of the accessory cell–dependent stimuli that drive NK cell responses to EBOV GP, whole PBMCs from (nonvaccinated) control subjects were stimulated with EBOV GP in the presence of neutralizing antibodies to IL-2, IL-12, IL-15, IL-18, and IFN-αβR2. The blockade of IL-18 significantly reduced the frequency and MFI of NK cell CD25 expression (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 4A), with blockade of IL-12 also significantly reducing CD25 expression within the CD56bright NK cell subset (Figure 5, F and G). CD107a expression was also impaired by IL-18 blockade, reflected in the CD56bright and CD56dimCD57– subsets (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 4A). There was no effect of IL-12 or IL-18 blockade on NK cell IFN-γ expression (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 4A). Conversely, neutralization of IL-2 or IL-15, or IFN-αβR2 blockade, had no significant effect on NK cell activation in any NK cell subset (not shown). In summary, these data suggest that optimal NK cell CD25 and CD107a expression in response to EBOV GP stimulation is dependent on myeloid cell–derived IL-18 and IL-12.

As both IL-12 and IL-18 were not amenable to detection by Luminex assay of cell culture supernatants, we next sought to measure these responses to EBOV GP using high-sensitivity ELISA for secreted IL-18 and flow cytometry for intracellular IL-12 (gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 5A). There was a significant increase in IL-18 measured in supernatant after 18 hours stimulation with EBOV GP (median 47.6 pg/mL, range 16.8–183.5 pg/mL) (Figure 5J), which correlated significantly with increasing NK cell CD25 expression (Figure 5K). We were able to detect IL-12(p40)+ cells by flow cytometry with significantly higher frequencies of IL-12(p40)+ cells in CD14–CD11c+ myeloid DCs (mDCs) (30), total CD14– cells, and CD14+ monocytes compared with medium alone. The highest frequencies of IL-12(p40)+ cells were observed in the CD14+ monocyte population (0.22%) (Figure 5L), consistent with the recovery of NK cell CD107a and CD25 responses by purified NK cells in the presence of this cell population.

Regulation of NK cell IFN-γ production by EBOV GP induced IL-10. IL-10 is an essential immunoregulatory cytokine that is typically upregulated in response to inflammation (31). Having detected very high concentrations of IL-10 in supernatants of EBOV GP–stimulated PBMCs (Figure 4A), we explored the relationship between IL-10 production and NK cell function. NK cell IFN-γ expression significantly negatively correlated with IL-10 secretion in 18-hour cultures in both baseline (R = –0.331, P = 0.0218) (Figure 6A) and 21-day post–dose 2 PBMCs (R = –0.324, P = 0.0157; not shown), suggesting that IL-10 induced by EBOV GP might restrict the NK cell IFN-γ response. Therefore, PBMCs from (nonvaccinated) control subjects were cultured for 18 hours with EBOV GP in the presence of a blocking monoclonal antibody to the IL-10 receptor (IL-10R) or the appropriate isotype control antibody. IL-10R blockade resulted in significantly higher frequencies of IFN-γ+ (Figure 6B) and CD25+ (Figure 6C) NK cells (and a significant increase in CD25 MFI; median 349.5 with IL-10R blockade; 110.5 with isotype control; P = 0.0002; not shown) compared with isotype control–treated cultures. Total NK cell CD107a was unaffected by IL-10R blockade (Figure 6D) but was significantly enhanced in the CD56dimCD57+ NK cell subset only (Supplemental Figure 4B), and IL-10R blockade particularly enhanced IFN-γ responses in CD56bright and CD56dimCD57– NK cell populations (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Figure 6 Regulation of NK cell IFN-γ production by EBOV GP induced IL-10. The correlation between NK cell IFN-γ secretion determined by intracellular staining and IL-10 secretion measured by Luminex in response to EBOV GP (in baseline trial samples) was determined by Spearman’s coefficient (A) (n = 70). Nonvaccinated control PBMCs were stimulated in the presence of blocking antibodies against IL-10R or isotype control (n = 16). Total NK cell IFN-γ (B), CD107a (C), and CD25 (D) expression was determined. Intracellular IL-10 was also measured by flow cytometry (gating strategy as per Supplemental Figure 5A) in B cells (CD19+), myeloid DCs (mDC; CD14–CD11c+), total CD14– and total CD14+ cells, NK cells (CD3–CD56+), and T cells (CD3+) (E). The proportion of IL-10+ events per cell type determined by back-gating is also shown as a pie chart (F). Graphs show box-and-whisker plots with median, IQR (box), and 10th to 90th percentile (whiskers). Comparisons were performed using Wilcoxon signed-rank test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

We also investigated whether serum components, such as IL-18 binding proteins, may restrict IL-18–dependent responses to EBOV GP in some individuals. Overall, in vitro NK cell responses to EBOV GP were minimally affected by high concentrations of pre– or post–Ad26.ZEBOV, MVA-BN-Filo vaccination serum (up to concentrations of 25% vol/vol) except CD25 expression was partially inhibited in the CD56bright NK cell population (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). In contrast, induction of CD25 by exogenous IL-18 was almost fully inhibited in the presence of high concentrations of serum, consistent with a potential role for IL-18BP in limiting the activity of IL-18 (Supplemental Figure 6E). However, NK cell activation by a cocktail of IL-18 and IL-12 was only partially inhibited at high serum concentration (Supplemental Figure 6, F and G).

To determine the cellular source of the cytokines induced by EBOV GP, PBMCs were cultured with EBOV GP for 18 hours, stained for intracellular IL-10, GM-CSF, and TNF-α, and analyzed by flow cytometry (gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 5A). IL-10 was expressed predominantly in CD14+ monocytes (median 6.0%) with little or no evidence of expression in B cells, mDCs, or CD14– NK cells or T cells (Figure 6E). Back-gating confirmed that the majority of IL-10+ cells were CD19–CD14+ monocytes (Figure 6F), which is consistent with the lack of recovery of IFN-γ responses in purified NK cells cocultured with CD14+ monocytes (Figure 5A). GM-CSF expression was also essentially restricted to monocytes, whereas the frequencies of TNF-α were similar in mDCs and monocytes (Figure 5, B and C). In summary, monocytes are the predominant source of inflammatory cytokines in response to EBOV GP in primary peripheral blood, and monocyte-derived IL-10 negatively regulates NK cell IFN-γ secretion and CD25 expression. This immediate, robust IL-10 response could potentially explain the lack of IFN-γ expression by NK cells in response to EBOV GP both before and after vaccination (Figure 2).

EBOV GP–induced NK cell activation is TLR-4–dependent. EBOV GP stimulates cytokine secretion in human monocytic cell lines and in vitro–generated monocyte-derived DCs and macrophages in a TLR-4–dependent fashion (14–17). TLR-4 is expressed at high levels on human peripheral blood monocytes, as well as on other myeloid lineage cells, including macrophages and granulocytes (32). We therefore assessed the effect of blocking TLR-4 on cytokine secretion (measured by Luminex) and NK cell activation (by flow cytometry) in response to EBOV GP within PBMCs from (nonvaccinated) control subjects. TLR-4 blockade significantly reduced secretion of IL-10 (0.3-fold reduction; 7 of 7 donors) (Figure 7A), IL-1β, GM-CSF, and IFN-γ, but had no overall effect on IFN-α2 or TNF-α secretion (Figure 7B). Parallel effects were observed among NK cells where there was a partial, but significant, decrease in frequencies of IFN-γ+ (median 49.6% decrease in frequency) and CD25+ (median 14.6% decrease in frequency) CD56bright NK cells in the presence of TLR-4–blocking antibodies (Figure 7, C and D). Overall, these data indicate that NK cell activation by EBOV GP is mediated, at least in part, via ligation of TLR-4 on primary human monocytes and the induction of cytokines.