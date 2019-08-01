Rethinking the role of the brain in glucose homeostasis and diabetes pathogenesis

At least early in the development of type 2 diabetes (T2D), the BG level appears to be regulated in the usual manner, even as it rises out of the normal range (8). This type of regulatory defect is observed in both essential hypertension and obesity, in the sense that these diseases are characterized by elevated levels of blood pressure and body fat mass, respectively. What is distinctive about each of these disorders is that although there is an increase in the level of the regulated variable — blood glucose, blood pressure, or body fat mass — the underlying homeostatic control mechanisms appear to function normally. Since these three disorders cluster together as part of the metabolic syndrome, the possibility of a shared regulatory defect can be considered.

What mechanisms drive the defense of hyperglycemia in T2D? While β cell dysfunction clearly plays a role, an important unanswered question is whether this reflects a β cell–autonomous defect or is instead imposed upon β cells by the brain (analogous to the reduction in GSIS observed during cold exposure). Consistent with the latter notion is that sympathetic inhibition of insulin secretion is increased in patients with T2D (9).

Studies in mice have identified a distinct subset of neurons in the hypothalamic ventromedial nucleus (VMN) that, when activated, not only induce diabetes-range hyperglycemia, but also completely block GSIS (10). If the brain were to perceive the BG level to be lower than it truly is, it conceivably could mount responses (including GSIS inhibition) that raise the defended level of glycemia. Indeed, the response to experimentally induced neuroglucopenia establishes this to be the case. Neuroglucopenia is induced by administration of a nonmetabolizable glucose analog (e.g., 2-deoxy-d-glucose), which is transported into cells but cannot be metabolized further, thereby disrupting cellular glucose metabolism. In response, the brain rapidly raises the BG level, which serves as a readout for whether neuroglucopenia was in fact achieved (11). Moreover, the aforementioned VMN neurons are implicated as drivers of this hyperglycemic response (12). These observations collectively support a model whereby defective brain glucose sensing contributes to the pathogenesis of hyperglycemia in T2D, analogous to the effect of impaired leptin sensing in driving excessive accumulation of body fat.

The progressive nature of β cell dysfunction in T2D, culminating in overt β cell failure, would at first glance seem to challenge this model of disease pathogenesis, since it is not immediately clear how this progression might result from a defect that does not reside within the β cell itself. Despite a decades-long search, however, a cell-autonomous basis for progressive β cell failure remains to be identified. Moreover, most endocrine cell types become severely atrophic and dysfunctional if they are subjected to continuous inhibition over long time intervals. Investigation into the contribution to β cell dysfunction made by tonic inhibition arising from the brain, perhaps aggravated by worsening metabolic status (e.g., hyperglycemia and associated glucose toxicity) and/or genetic susceptibility, is a key priority for future study.

Does T2D pathogenesis involve aberrant activity of hypothalamic glucoregulatory neurocircuits, and is this capable of raising the defended level of glycemia? Although our understanding of glucoregulatory neurocircuitry is in its infancy, available evidence indicates that (i) fuel-sensing neurocircuits are concentrated in the mediobasal hypothalamus (MBH) and (ii) some of these circuits are overactive in rodent models of diabetes. Among these are GABAergic neurons situated in the arcuate nucleus that express both agouti-related peptide (Agrp) and neuropeptide Y (NPY) (referred to as Agrp neurons) (7). These neurons are physiologically important regulators of both food intake and glycemia, and they are tonically inhibited by humoral signals that convey information regarding the status of either stored fuel (e.g., leptin) or fuel available for immediate use (glucose) (13, 14). Consequently, these neurons are activated by low plasma levels of either leptin or glucose, and in otherwise normal mice, this activation is sufficient to both stimulate food intake and elevate the BG level into the diabetic range, while conversely, silencing of these neurons is sufficient to ameliorate hyperglycemia in diabetic db/db mice (13). That these neurons are activated across rodent models of diabetes (15–17) makes them an attractive candidate mediator of the defense of hyperglycemia in T2D. The contribution made by other glucoregulatory neurons (e.g., in the VMN) to diabetic hyperglycemia is under active investigation.