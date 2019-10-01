Equity and diversity in academic medicine: a perspective from the JCI editors

The #MeToo movement has taken on sexual harassment in the workplace and served to inform the world that these unacceptable and illegal acts have become commonplace, including in academic settings (1). Through this platform, women are empowering each other to fight back against egregious behaviors that have infiltrated the workplace for decades. However, there are more subtle ways in which women can be demeaned in the workplace (1). Historically, women have been excluded from leadership positions in academic medicine. Importantly, while it is clear that gender-based and racial disparities are pervasive, concrete solutions to rectify these disparities are emerging and should be enacted broadly throughout academia.

Women continue to be underrepresented in academic venues, particularly in leadership positions at universities, as speakers at national and international meetings, on foundation and review boards that distribute grant funding, and on editorial boards of journals (1). To shed more light on this issue, women on the JCI editorial board with support from our editor-in-chief, Rexford Ahima and the entire editorial board, got together to briefly outline the scope of the problem within this arena. Our objective was to track progress in this area, highlight strategies that have successfully increased female and minority representation within academic settings, and thereby illuminate approaches that will ultimately narrow this gap in academic medicine, including among top tier journals like the JCI.

The percentage of women medical students has been steadily increasing with slightly more (52%) women enrolled in U.S. medical schools in 2018 (2). In fact, the 2019 medical student class at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine is predominantly female at 58%. However, only 1/3 of the current MD/PhD students in the Medical Student Training Program are women. Similarly, the proportion of women faculty at U.S. medical schools is increasing, with an estimated 42% in 2018 (3). Nonetheless, women remain underrepresented at the highest leadership positions. In 2006, women comprised 12% of medical school deans, 11% of department chairs, and 21% of division directors. By 2013, women made up 16% of medical school deans in the United States, with only small increases in the percentage of department chairs and division directors, at 15% and 24%, respectively (4).

To begin to define the scope of this problem at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the current home of the JCI editorial board, investigators (including one of the authors; LR) compared the number and percentage of women to men faculty holding leadership positions in 2012 within its largest department, the Department of Medicine (5). In keeping with national trends, but arguably even more pronounced, they found that 88% of the 16 division director positions were held by men. Notably, the Department of Medicine has never had a woman chair since the department was established in 1889. In contrast, this study found that secondary leadership positions, such as assistant or associate division directors, and education program directors, were held by women at levels proportionate to faculty representation (5). Given that these secondary positions were not leading to more prestigious leadership roles, at least in the short term, this led to the question of whether such roles could actually hamper career development and impede the ultimate attainment of the highest leadership roles. In 2019, the leadership landscape at Hopkins in the Department of Medicine remains similar, with 82% of 17 division director positions still held by men. Further, 18% (three) division directors are underrepresented minorities, one of whom is a woman. These persistent disparities highlight the need for changes in current strategies to bridge gaps between men and women or other underrepresented groups in academia.