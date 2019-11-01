Success in science: what we can learn from women artists

Born in Allegheny City, Pennsylvania, in 1844, Mary Cassatt began her art training at the oldest art museum and school in the United States, the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia (5). Cassatt wanted more than the usual curriculum, which focused on copying works of art created by others. Unlike most female students in her class, she wanted to become a professional artist and to create her own works of art. She found her male colleagues patronizing and resentful of her presence and perceived her training at the academy to be slow-paced and conventional.

Cassatt was fortunate that her economic circumstances enabled her to go across the Atlantic in 1866 to study in France. At first she tried to enter an art academy, but found the community no more welcoming for female artists than in the US, so she undertook private instruction. Following the devastation of the Franco-Prussian War, she moved back to the US in 1870. Cassatt tried to establish a foothold in Chicago, only to see two of her paintings burn up in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. She returned to Europe and eventually settled back in France in 1874.

There she found a city aglow with the latest technology and infused with spectacular artistic innovations of the avant-garde artists associated with the Impressionist exhibitions (6, 7). Their focus on light, color, movement and, most importantly, human perception in visual arts challenged longstanding artistic conventions. With Degas, Manet, and Monet all in their prime, it was an exciting time to be in Paris. Clearly in “the right place at the right time,” Cassatt took full advantage of the opportunity.

More than other painters of the time, Cassatt brought a conception of women’s lives not as stereotypes, but as lived in every-day life (8). In her painting Mother Bathing a Baby in the Tub (Figure 1B) she artfully captured a loving, but routine moment between a mother and her child. Nor did she remain static in her approach. She drew inspiration from diverse places such as Japanese art. Cassatt learned the use of pastels and copper engraving from Edgar Degas, whose pastels had inspired her when she first saw them on display on the Boulevard Haussmann (3). At his invitation, she exhibited at the fourth Impressionist exhibition of 1879, the only American officially associated with the group. Yet, she was unable to escape being labeled in terms of her gender. Even her mentor and supporter Degas observed that “No woman has a right to draw like that” (5).