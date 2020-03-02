DGCR8 microprocessor defect characterizes familial multinodular goiter with schwannomatosis

Patients and samples

Blood from 6 affected members from the index family and 3 nonaffected members, 7 formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) blocks (1 choroid plexus tumor [WHO I] from III-1, 1 schwannoma from I-1, and 5 MNGs from I-1, II-2, III-1, III-2, and III-3) and 7 fresh frozen tumors (FFTs) (4 schwannomas from II-2, 2 from III-3, and 1 from III-2) were collected. We studied a series of cases composed of 273 cases in total: 74 FFPE CPTs from 74 patients (29 choroid plexus papillomas [CPPs], 21 atypical choroid plexus papillomas [aCPPs], and 24 choroid plexus carcinomas [CPCs]). The CPTs analyzed in this study have been registered in the choroid plexus tumor registry of the International Society of Pediatric Oncology (CPT-SIOP): a total of 181 schwannomas from 163 patients were analyzed (135 samples were from patients recruited through the Institute of Neurology in Muenster, Germany; 32 samples were from patients from the McGill University Health Centre in Montreal, Canada; and 14 samples were from patients from the Montreal Neurological Institute, Canada). Thirty-six of 181 samples were from 19 patients (17 samples from 11 patients from Montreal and 19 samples from 8 patients from Muenster) with suspected and/or confirmed schwannomatosis but no family history reported. Three of the 181 schwannomas were relapse samples. Ninety-nine of the 181 samples were spinal schwannomas and 82 were peripheral nerve schwannomas. We also studied 18 blood samples from patients with familial MNGs or who developed MNG plus another abnormality suggesting a DICER1-like phenotype.

A set of 315 thyroid cancers and 106 benign thyroid nodules were genotyped for the c.1552G>A;p.E518K DGCR8 locus by Sanger sequencing. For the NanoString (NanoString Technologies) experiment, 4 fresh frozen extra thyroid tumors were included, of which 2 harbored the c.1552G>A;p.E518K DGCR8 mutation and 2 were DGCR8-WT cases. All 4 tumors histologically correspond to the follicular variant of papillary thyroid cancer and were obtained through the University Health Network Tumor Bank and reviewed by an expert endocrine pathologist. FFPE CPTs and schwannoma samples were reviewed according to 2007 WHO criteria by 3 senior neuropathologists. MNGs were reviewed by an expert thyroid pathologist. Tumor content was selected for DNA and miRNA extractions.

Whole-exome sequencing

WES was performed in the germline DNA from the family members, tumor DNA from the schwannoma of I-1, 4 schwannomas of II-2, and tumor DNA from the CPP of III-1. WES was performed at the McGill University and Génome Québec Innovation Centre (MUGQIC). Blood DNA and fresh frozen tumor–derived DNA (200 ng) or FFPE-derived DNA (50 ng) of each subject underwent exome capture using the SureSelect Human All Exon V6 kit from Agilent Technologies followed by 125-bp paired-end sequencing on an Illumina HiSeq 4000 sequencer. Analysis methods are described in detail in the Supplemental Methods. WES data have been included in the dbGAP repository (accession number EGAS00001004038).

DGCR8 screening methods in schwannomas, CPTs, MNGs, and thyroid nodules

This information is summarized in Supplemental Table 7.

CPT series. During the validation phase, 24 CPTs (8 CPPs, 8 aCPPs, and 8 CPCs) were also studied by WES (following the protocol described above). Tumor DNA from 50 sporadic CPTs, 67 schwannomas (66 primary tumors and 1 recurrence), and germline DNA from 18 MNGs of suspected hereditary origin was sequenced using a custom Fluidigm Access Array (Fluidigm), which targets all exons and exon-intron boundaries of DGCR8 following the same methodology as for the DICER1 Fluidigm Access Array previously published (42).

Schwannoma series. During the validation phase, we also interrogated DNA from 61 schwannomas (11 cases of which were previously sequenced using the custom DGCR8 Fluidigm Access Array) for evidence of other schwannoma genes using the HaloplexHS assay (Agilent) that incorporates molecular barcodes for high-sensitivity sequencing as a custom design (43). Tumor DNA from the 11 schwannomas that were sequenced in parallel using the Fluidigm Access Array were also sequenced using the HaloplexHS assay to cross-validate the results of both experiments. The extra 64 schwannomas were interrogated by Sanger sequencing (see below).

MNGs and thyroid nodules. The germline DNA of 18 patients with familial MNGs or that developed MNG plus another abnormality suggesting a DICER1-like phenotype was screened for variants in DGCR8 by Sanger sequencing as described below. The E518K variant was also screened in a total of 421 thyroid tumors by Sanger sequencing.

Targeted sequencing analysis methods

The Fluidigm-generated data sets were analyzed as previously described (44). In brief, the HaloplexHS targeted capture method is specifically designed to identify low allele–frequency variants through the attachment of a 10-nucleotide-long molecular barcode to the captured sample DNA molecules. We followed an optimized protocol previously described in ref. 43. The design used in this study encompasses the full SMARCB1 and DGCR8 loci, plus the full coding region and exon-intron boundaries of NF2, LZTR1, ARID1A, ARID1B, DDR1, CHEK2, and LATS1 schwannoma-associated genes.

HaloplexHS data sets. Reads were trimmed, aligned to hg19, and deduplicated by molecular ID using Agilent SureCall v4.0.1.46. Only reads that were sequenced at least twice, i.e. for which the same molecular ID was found twice, were kept. The resulting deduplicated BAMs were used in variant calling with HaplotypeCaller and GenotypeGVCFs v3.7 per GATK best practices (45). The variant call file was annotated and loaded into a Gemini database (46), aggregated, and selected according to snpEFF predictions. Finally, variants were manually validated against read alignments using IGV software V.2.3 (47). The percentage of homozygosity was used to calculate LOH scores in the sample set that was studied by HaloplexHS. LOH scores for each variant were calculated as 0.5 – altFreq, where altFreq represents the alternate allele frequency (alternate reads/total reads). This gives a value of 0 for perfectly heterozygous variants (50%) and 0.5 for perfectly homozygous alternate or reference variants (0% or 100%). Therefore, variants with higher values have higher LOH scores.

Sanger sequencing

The full DGCR8 coding region (NM_022720) and exon-intron boundaries were PCR-amplified and Sanger-sequenced for tumor DNA extracted from 67 schwannoma samples.

In 421 fine-needle aspirate DNA samples from thyroid tumors, the c.1552G>A;p.E518K DGCR8 mutation locus was genotyped using PCR and Sanger sequencing. Finally, DGCR8 (NM_022720) single nucleotide variants identified in the CPTs, schwannomas, and MNGs by Fluidigm Array, HaloplexHS assay, or WES were amplified by PCR and followed by Sanger sequencing at the MUGQIC to verify the findings from NGS approaches. Primers are described in Supplemental Table 14.

Multiplex ligation-dependent probe amplification (MLPA) of the NF2, SMARCB1, and LZTR1 genes

We used commercial MLPA kits for gene analysis (SALSA P044 NF2, SALSA P258-C1 SMARCB1, SALSA P455-A1 LZTR1). Information on the probe sequences and ligation sites can be found at http://www.mlpa.com The MLPA protocol was performed as described by the manufacturers, using 100 ng DNA from control and patient samples. The data analysis was performed with MLPA software (JSI Medical Systems).

Loss-of-heterozygosity analysis

In the MNG samples from II-1, III-1, III-2, and III-3, LOH status was studied in 3 different nodules from each case using the HaloplexHS capture and calculated as described above. LOH at the c.1552G>A;E518K loci was validated by Sanger sequencing, including the MNG sample from II-2 and the schwannomas from III-2 and III-3. Primers are described in Supplemental Table 14.

Genome-wide allelic imbalance analysis

For genome-wide LOH analysis, ExomeAI (48) was applied using WES data from tumors of the index family (4 schwannomas from II-2, 1 schwannoma from I-1, 1 CPP from III-1). In addition, publicly available WES data were obtained from 2 unrelated PTCs with DGCR8-E518K mutation (TCGA-EM-A2CR, TCGA-EM-A3AP) through the TCGA data portal (20). A Wilms tumor with DGCR8-E518K mutation and its corresponding germline was also analyzed using publicly available WES data from the TARGET project (TARGET-50-PAJMIZ; phs000218.v21.p7) (18). Access to patient genetic data is controlled by dbGaP. Permission to access was granted through dbGaP (http://dbgap.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/aa/wga.cgi?page=login). WES data were employed to interrogate the presence of LOH, including copy number losses and copy-neutral LOH.

Genome-wide copy number analysis

In parallel to the genome-wide LOH analysis, OncoScan CNV SNP arrays were performed to study somatic chromosomal aberrations in 4 MNG samples from II-2, III-1, III-2, and III-3, as well as in the 2 unrelated PTCs with the DGCR8-E518K mutation as previously described (49). Array data has been included in the GEO repository (accession number GSE135374).

Control population

A control population of 1433 healthy individuals (896 females and 537 males) from Montreal comprised of different ethnicities including White, Caribbean, Latino, African, and Asian ancestry was used to investigate the presence of the variant c.1552G>A;p.E518K in the germline. The population median age was 49 years (15–93 years), mean was 49 years, and SD was 18.07 years.

Genotyping

The c.1552G>A;p.E518K mutation was genotyped using a TaqMan custom assay. The custom TaqMan SNP genotyping assay was designed by and ordered through Life Technologies (catalog 4332072). Each reaction was done on 20 ng genomic DNA using the TaqMan Genotyping Master Mix (catalog 4381656). The following cycling was performed in an Eppendorf pro 384 thermocycler: 95°C 10 minutes, 50 cycles of 92°C 15 seconds and 60°C 90 seconds, 4°C hold. The Endpoint genotyping results were read and analyzed using the LightCycler 480 from Roche.

RNA and miRNA isolation

Total RNA was extracted from patient leukocytes and fresh frozen tissues using the MirVana Isolation Kit (Ambion). miRNA from FFPE samples was isolated using the miRNeasy FFPE kit (Qiagen).

mRNA analysis

RNA was reverse transcribed into cDNA using SuperScript III first-strand cDNA synthesis (Thermo Fisher Scientific). DGCR8 transcript NM_022720 was used to design cDNA-specific PCR primers for the c.1552G>A;p.E518K mutation. Presence of a modified transcript in blood leukocyte–derived cDNA was tested using PCR followed by Sanger sequencing. Primers are described in Supplemental Table 14.

RNA sequencing, miRNA sequencing, and pre-miRNA sequencing

RNA sequencing was performed at MUGQIC using the Illumina HiSeq 4000. Total RNA from blood and tumor samples was quantified using a NanoDrop Spectrophotometer ND-1000 (NanoDrop Technologies, Inc.) and its integrity was assessed on a 2100 Bioanalyzer (Agilent Technologies). rRNAs were depleted from 400 ng of total RNA using the Ribo-Zero rRNA Removal kit specific for HMR RNA (Illumina). Residual RNA was cleaned up using the Agencourt RNACleanTM XP Kit (Beckman Coulter) and eluted in water. cDNA synthesis was achieved with the NEBNext RNA First Strand Synthesis and NEBNext Ultra Directional RNA Second Strand Synthesis Modules (New England BioLabs). The remaining steps of library preparation were done using the NEBNext Ultra II DNA Library Prep Kit for Illumina (New England BioLabs). Adapters and PCR primers were purchased from New England BioLabs. Libraries were quantified using the Quant-iT PicoGreen dsDNA Assay Kit (Life Technologies) and the Kapa Illumina GA with Revised Primers-SYBR Fast Universal kit (Kapa Biosystems). Average size fragment was determined using a LabChip GX (PerkinElmer) instrument. The libraries were then sequenced on an Illumina HiSeq4000 across 4 paired-end 100-bp flow-cell lanes.

In parallel, miRNA libraries were generated from 1000 ng total RNA (in blood and fresh frozen tumor RNA) using the NEBNext Multiplex Small RNA Library Prep Set for Illumina (New England Biolabs), as per the manufacturer’s recommendations. cDNA construct purification was performed on a Pippin Prep instrument (SAGE Science). Final libraries were quantified using the Quant-iT PicoGreen dsDNA Assay Kit (Life Technologies) and the Kapa Illumina GA with Revised Primers-SYBR Fast Universal kit (Kapa Biosystems). Average size fragment was determined using a LabChip GX (PerkinElmer) instrument. The resulting miRNA library was then subjected to a specific SAGE size selection of 20-bp to 30-bp insert size (standard practice for mature miRNA sequencing). The size-selected miRNA libraries were sequenced on three 50-bp single-end read lanes of an Illumina HiSeq2500 sequencer. Pre-miRNA sequencing was performed on RNA from the tumor samples (4 DGCR8-mutated schwannomas and 4 DGCR8-WT schwannomas). For this purpose, 1000 ng total RNA was used to prepare libraries and then subjected to a size selection of 30-bp to 90-bp insert size with a SAGE cassette and subsequently sequenced using 100-bp single-end sequencing on an Illumina HiSeq 4000 sequencer. Analysis pipeline is described in the Supplemental Methods section. RNAseq data have been included in the dbGAP (SRA) repository (accession number EGAS00001004038).

NanoString

A total of 23 samples were interrogated for the miRNA profiling. The sample set included the following: (a) 11 schwannoma samples (3 DGCR8-E518K mutated schwannomas from II-2, 1 DGCR8-E518K mutated schwannoma from I-1, and 1 DGCR8-E518K mutated schwannoma from III-2; 1 DGCR8-S383G and 1 DGCR8-K588R schwannomas from the sporadic series of cases plus 4 DGCR8-WT schwannomas including 3 fresh frozen; and 1 FFPE); (b) 4 follicular variant of papillary thyroid cancers (referred to as PTCs) fresh frozen samples (2 known to be DGCR8-E518K and 2 that were DGCR8-WT) obtained from the University Health Network Tumor Bank, all of which tested negative for DICER1 hotspot mutations; (c) 8 MNG samples (5 DGCR8-E518K mutated from II-1, II-2, III-1, III-2, and III-3, and 3 MNG samples that were DGCR8-WT), all of which tested negative for coding sequence DICER1 mutations.

miRNA differential expression profiles in the DGCR8-mutated tumors versus DGCR8-WT samples of the same histology were performed using NanoString technology at the LDI Molecular Pathology Research Core. NanoString nCounter Human v3 miRNA Expression Assay (Nanostring Technologies) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. To avoid bias and batch effects, FFPE and FFT samples were evenly distributed among 2 chips. Samples from different tissue types and mutational status were also distributed among the 2 chips. In brief, approximately 100 ng purified total RNA was used for miRNA sample preparation (miRNA tagging following an annealing, ligation, and purification protocol). Next, using the miRNA codeset hybridization protocol, denatured samples were hybridized with the reporter and capture probes at 65°C for 16 hours. The samples were then processed with the nCounter Preparation Station to purify the hybridized targets and affix them to the cartridge for imaging using the nCounter Digital Analyzer (CCD camera). Barcodes were counted for each target molecule at maximum resolution 555 fields of view (FOV). The code-set incorporated 800 mature miRNAs based on miRbase v21, as well as 6 positive controls, 8 negative controls, 6 ligation controls, 5 spike-in controls, and 5 mRNA housekeeping controls (B2M, GAPDH, RPL19, ACTB, and RPLP0). Initial data QC and extraction of raw data was performed using the nSolver Analysis Software v4.0 (NanoString Technologies). Using a linear model, the data was corrected for the effect of FFPE and Tissue Type (50), and then used for expression profiling. Sample-by-sample unsupervised hierarchical clustering was performed based on Pearson correlation coefficients, using the 50 most variable miRNAs across all samples.

Immunohistochemistry

INI1 (SMARCB1) expression in the tumor was studied by IHC in FFPE samples. INI1 antibody (anti-BAF47) 612110 from BD Transduction Laboratories (1:50) was optimized in a BMK ultra Ventana machine following recommended protocols (16 minutes of incubation time at 36°C). INI1 expression and localization was analyzed by the pediatric neuropathologist, blinded to mutational analyses.

In silico modeling

To assess the potential effects of the DGCR8 mutation on RNA binding properties, we constructed models for p.E518K based on structures of DGCR8 and the known structure of the miRNA processing gene TRBP-dsRBD bound to RNA. The DGCR8 mutant p.E518K was modeled using the structure of the RNA-binding protein (TRBP) (Protein Data Bank ID: 5N8L), with a 39% sequence identity to DGCR8, where the residue of interest (E518) is conserved (51). We modeled the DGCR8-E518K mutation effects in the RNA binding using the program PyMOL (The PyMOL Molecular Graphics System, version 1.7.4.1 Schrödinger, LLC).

Cell lines

The HEK293 cells were used to perform in vitro cleavage experiments. HEK293 cells were maintained in DMEM with 10% FBS (both from Wisent Inc.) and 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco). Cells were thawed and passaged twice before transfection. All cells were last tested for mycoplasma contamination on April 4, 2019, using the PCR Mycoplasma Detection Kit from abmGood. All cell lines were authenticated by STR DNA profiling in October 2018.

Expression constructs and cell transfection

The cDNA encoding the full-length WT DGCR8 were purchased from AddGene. A hairpin shRNA (clone ID: NM_022720.4-997s1c1) against the DGCR8 sequence was obtained from Sigma-Aldrich. Site mutagenesis was conducted to generate a p.E518K with Quickchange mutagenesis kit (Qiagen) following the manufacturer’s protocol. Subsequently, both WT and mutant constructs were mutated to degenerate the last base of codons along the sequence target for the shRNA. The mutated and WT DGCR8 cDNAs were amplified and cloned into a pBAbe/FLAG/Puro retroviral vector. Clones were confirmed by bidirectional Sanger sequencing. For expression of the constructs, cells were cotransfected with pLKO/puro plasmid containing the hairpin against endogenous DGCR8 together with pBabe-FLAG-DGCR8-WT or pBabe-FLAG-DGCR8-E518K plasmids using Lipofectamine 2000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturer’s protocol. Cell pellets were collected after 48 hours.

DGCR8 immunoprecipitation

Cell pellets were lysed in NP40 buffer (20 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.6, 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA 0.4% NP-40, and complete protease inhibitors) for 1 hour with constant agitation. Total cell extract was incubated with 50 μL anti-FLAG M2 affinity gel (Sigma-Aldrich) for 2 hours with constant agitation. The affinity gel was then washed 3 times with NP40 buffer and twice with reaction buffer (20 mM HEPES-KOH pH 7.6, 100 mM KCl, 0.2 mM EDTA, and 5% glycerol). Elution of FLAG-DGCR8 was done using 150 ng/μL of ×3 FLAG peptide (Sigma-Aldrich). All steps were carried out at 4°C. Endogenous DROSHA was also immunoprecipitated in complex with FLAG-DGCR8.

Western blotting

Cells were washed with cold PBS and then lysed. After quantification, the proteins were separated on 8% SDS-PAGE and transferred onto nitrocellulose membranes. Membranes were blocked in 5% wt/vol nonfat dry milk, 1× TBS, and 0.1% Tween-20 (TBST) for 1 hour then blotted overnight at 4°C with rabbit monoclonal anti-DGCR8 (1:1000, Abcam, ab191875), rabbit monoclonal anti-Drosha (1:1000, Cell Signaling, 3364), mouse monoclonal anti–Flag M2 (1:1000, Sigma-Aldrich, F1804), and mouse monoclonal anti–β-tubulin, clone AA2 (1:1000, MilliporeSigma, 05-661). Membranes were washed and incubated with donkey anti-rabbit IgG secondary antibody (1:5000, GE Healthcare NA934) or sheep anti-mouse IgG secondary antibody (at 1:5000, GE Healthcare, NA931). The revealing method used was Amersham ECL detection (Amersham Biosciences). The experiments with pri-miR-30c-2 and pri-miR-223 were done in triplicate.

In vitro cleavage

Pri-miR-30c-2 and pri-miR-223 were prepared by in vitro transcription using the MAXIscript T7 Transcription Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in the presence of 5 μL of α-32P UTP (Perkin Elmer). Pri-miRNAs were purified and folded by incubation at 95°C for 3 minutes and 70°C for 3 minutes, then cooled down to 20°C. The reaction mix comprised 2 μL of each pri-miRNA (104–105 cpm), 10 μL FLAG-DGCR8/Drosha complex, and 8 μL reaction buffer supplemented with 7 mM MgCl 2 , 2 mM DTT, and 0.5 U/μL Recombinant RNase Inhibitor (Takara). The reactions were incubated at 37°C to different time points (30 minutes and 60 minutes). Then, the reactions were run on a 10% UREA-PAGE gel at 200 V for 45 minutes. The Decade Marker System was used to generate a ladder of radiolabeled RNA molecules (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The gel was exposed on a Storage Phosphor Screen BAS-IP (GE Healthcare) overnight at 4°C and was visualized using a PhosphorImager (GE Healthcare).

Statistics

For differential expression analysis, genes with significantly higher and or lower expression values were reported using an adjusted P value (false discovery rate) (52) threshold of 1%, and a minimum fold change of 2. The corresponding P values were obtained from empirical Bayes moderated t statistics as implemented in the limma package of the Bioconductor project. Regarding gene set enrichment analysis, gene sets with FDR less than 1% were reported. All the reported gene sets had an absolute Normalized Enrichment Score (NES) of greater than 1.9.

Study approval

The study was approved by the IRB of the relevant institutions. Participants were recruited in compliance with the second edition of the Canadian Tri-Council Policy Statement of Ethical Conduct for Research Involving Humans and Eligible Persons or Designates and signed a consent form in accordance with the IRB approvals.