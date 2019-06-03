Academia and industry: allocating credit for discovery and development of new therapies

Most fundamental biologic insights have resulted from work by academic scientists conducting research to understand how things work, rather than through applied research aiming to produce therapeutic benefits. While some characterize research as curiosity driven, many academic scientists are aware that mechanistic discoveries into fundamental biologic processes might eventually produce health benefits. Nevertheless, the academic sector long downplayed or disregarded the practical application of its discoveries and took few steps or looked askance at efforts to pursue them. Academic culture also played an important role: whether scientists were motivated by curiosity or therapeutic goals, publication and credit are the currency of the academic realm, as both are required for research funding and professional success.

This culture began to change in the 1970s, as recombinant DNA technology created new opportunities to translate basic discoveries into therapies. Genentech was founded in 1976 by a scientist and a venture capitalist. A second stimulus to change was the passage in 1980 of the Bayh–Dole Act (5), which created a path for grantee institutions to pursue commercial development of government-funded discoveries, now established as an explicit goal of federally funded research. Institutional technology transfer offices arose to identify patentable discoveries by faculty, license them to biopharmaceutical companies, and/or launch venture-funded startups in exchange for a share of equity. Previously, patents arising from federally funded academic research were not sought or were assigned to the government, which had little success developing them.

Academics publish their discoveries in scientific journals, making them available to the public. The pharmaceutical industry is a major consumer of this knowledge, which suggests new pathways and targets against which small molecules or other therapeutic agents might be developed. Although large pharma companies have had basic research programs (1), their prevalence and size have diminished in recent years, and industry-led programs were never the major source of new biologic insights. In a review of transformative medicines approved for clinical use by the FDA between 1985 and 2009, the vast majority had intellectual origins in academic research, most of which was funded by the NIH (6). In most cases, the underlying discoveries initially did not provide clear and obvious paths to therapeutic translation. Rather, decisions to launch drug development programs followed multiple discoveries that built upon one another over decades, cumulatively stimulating commercial drug discovery efforts. Most academic discoveries contribute indirectly to the development of new therapies. In only a small minority is the key patentable discovery held by academia; when this does occur, large financial rewards can accrue to institutions and inventors. The Bayh–Dole Act stipulates that institutional revenues should be reinvested in research. Despite the occasional big success, many technology transfer offices fail to cover their operating costs.

Beyond discovery research, academics facilitate drug development in other ways, such as through consultancy and service as key opinion leaders, both highly valued by industry. Such individuals play important roles in the design and implementation of clinical trials.