The physician-scientist: defending vaccines and combating antiscience

The antivaccine movement does not always speak with a single voice, and its rationale for objecting to vaccines or questioning their safety can vary. However, the most common reason cited by major antivax websites, social media sites, books sold through Amazon, and even a major documentary, is that vaccines cause childhood autism (7). In many cases the MMR vaccine is cited as the offending vaccine, but more recently it has been alleged that autism results from the thimerosal preservative that was previously in many childhood vaccines or from aluminum-containing adjuvants, or that somehow an infant’s fragile immune system is overwhelmed by administration of too many vaccines simultaneously.

As both a pediatrician-scientist who develops vaccines to prevent neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and a parent of an adult daughter with autism, I spent months investigating possible vaccine-autism links, only to find massive evidence involving over one million children confirming no link between any vaccine and autism (7). The studies show that children who are vaccinated are no more likely to be on the autism spectrum than unvaccinated children, while children with an autism diagnosis are no more likely to have gotten vaccinated than children not on the autism spectrum (7). More recently, a nationwide cohort study following more than 650,000 children in Denmark and published in 2019 confirmed there is no increased risk for autism following the MMR vaccination, including in children with autism risk factors as defined by their sibling history of autism (9).

I also point out how my daughter Rachel’s autism was not caused by vaccines, and there is no real plausibility of linking the two (7). Over the last two decades, we have learned a lot about autism and how it begins in early fetal development (10, 11). In 2018, a large international collaboration led by the Broad Institute at Harvard-MIT found that autism genes are expressed early on in brain development (mostly in the neocortex) and are linked to neuronal communication or gene expression (11). They include genes encoding the neuronal cytoskeleton — through whole-exome sequencing done at Baylor Genetics, we think a similar gene may possibly be involved in Rachel’s autism.

We have also learned a lot about the clinical expression of autism and how it often fully manifests in the second or third year of life. Studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and elsewhere elucidate how an autism diagnosis might coincide with an increase in brain volume expansion, which can be seen on MRI, but these changes actually begin as hyperexpanding cortical areas as early as six months of age (12). That is an important finding for parents, because many will claim their child’s autism began around 18 months of age or later following a vaccination in the second year of life. Indeed, Rachel’s condition also first came to medical attention around that time (7). But we can now say with some confidence that the developmental program leading to autism begins in pregnancy, with changes on MRI apparent beginning at 6 months of age (7). Such findings do not preclude the possible role of environmental and epigenetic effects during fetal development (13), including the finding of at least a half-dozen chemical exposures during pregnancy that have been linked to autism (14).