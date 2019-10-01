The alveolar immune cell landscape is dysregulated in checkpoint inhibitor pneumonitis

In this study, we describe multiple baseline and functional abnormalities in both lymphoid and myeloid alveolar cell types in patients who developed CIP. These abnormalities involve both upregulation of proinflammatory subsets and downregulation of the counterregulatory antiinflammatory process in both T cells and myeloid cells (Figure 9). In healthy adults, the BAL is composed primarily of macrophages (>85%) and lymphocytes (10%) (17). These percentages are similar to the pattern seen in our control samples (i.e., patients who received ICI but did not have CIP at the time of bronchoscopy), suggesting that ICI therapy alone does not appear to significantly alter the alveolar immune cell pattern. In contrast, we observed lymphocytosis of greater than 20% in most of our CIP+ BAL samples. BAL lymphocytosis has been reported in other conditions such as sarcoidosis, hypersensitivity pneumonitis, cryptogenic organizing pneumonia, nonspecific interstitial pneumonia, and radiation pneumonitis. Our finding of lymphocytosis in the BALF of patients with CIP argues for the use of BAL cell count differentials and flow cytometry for CD4+/CD8+ cells as part of the clinical evaluation scheme during BAL in patients with suspected CIP. As no biomarker currently exists for this disease, this discovery represents a translational application of our current findings.

Figure 9 Summary of dysregulated immune cell phenotypes in CIP.

Our unbiased clustering approach identified several subpopulations of T cells that are likely to be playing key roles in the pathobiology of CIP. First, CD4+ central memory subsets (Tcms, CD4+CD45RA–CD62L+) were increased in CIP. Tcms have been shown to be more resistant to steroid-induced apoptosis than other conventional T cells, such as effector memory T cells. Moreover, CD62L+ cells play an important role in adhesion to inflammatory sites and can perpetuate injury (18). Increased Tcm in CIP might explain why some patients fail high-dose steroid therapy. We recently reported steroid-refractory disease in up to 40% of patients with CIP in our cohort (10); from a lung injury standpoint, this feature of CIP is unique compared with other lymphocytic pneumonitides, which generally tend to be steroid responsive. The incidence of CIP is significantly higher in patients with underlying NSCLC than other cancers, and we have shown (5) that within patients with NSCLC, tumor histology further stratifies CIP incidence and risk. These findings, coupled with our current data, suggest that Tcm could be responding to tumor-specific antigens. T cell receptor sequencing of the T cell subsets in CIP samples will be useful in this regard. Second, a subpopulation of CD4+ cells skewed toward a type I phenotype with high IFN-γ and TNF-α production is upregulated in CIP. Type I lymphocytes have been linked to several lung diseases including sarcoidosis, hypersensitivity pneumonitis, and lung allograft rejection (19–21). Thus, the combination of “sticky” lung CD4+ T cells (i.e., CD62L+ CD4+ cells) and type I skewing may be synergistically contributing to lung injury seen in patients with CIP.

Third, we observed decreased CTLA-4 and PD-1 expression within Treg (i.e., FoxP3+) populations, suggesting an attenuated Treg suppressive phenotype. One explanation for our findings is that, in CIP, loss of Treg suppression may be promoting exuberant Th1 T cell responses. We have shown that alveolar Tregs play a pivotal role orchestrating resolution of lung inflammation and are present in humans with lung injury (22), while others have shown that PD-1+ Tregs are more suppressive to control CD8+ T cells (23). In addition to PD-1, the lack of CTLA-4 may further impair Treg ability to control conventional T cell (such as Tcm) and macrophage proinflammatory responses (24). Overall, our findings suggest highly activated alveolar T cells with loss of a regulatory, antiinflammatory Treg suppressive phenotype contributing to unchecked immune dysregulation seen in CIP.

Interestingly, while we observed decreased numbers of CD14+ monocytes based on traditional gating methods, our clustering data show additional dramatic shifts in myeloid populations between controls and patients with CIP, such as a significant increase in CD11bhiIL-1βhi, myeloid cells with varying degrees of CD14/CD16 expression. This is accompanied by a loss of IL-1RA+CD19+ cells in patients with CIP, reflected in the cluster maps as a relative upregulation of these cells in controls. These findings suggest that an imbalance in IL-1 signaling, along with overexuberant TNF-α signaling may be contributing to the pathobiology of lung injury in patients with CIP. The concomitant presence of increased Tcms, as discussed earlier, may also serve to augment T cell and monocyte inflammation.

Our BALF cytokine results also point toward a proinflammatory, chemoattractant cytokine milieu. Interestingly, we observed a decrease in soluble IL-1β, while an increase in IL-1β–expressing monocyte subsets was observed in flow cytometry. The dynamics of IL-1β production and release is complex, however, and thought to be related to the strength of the inflammatory stimulus (25). Thus, one possibility is that, in CIP, the underlying source of inflammation promotes IL-1β translation and endosomal storage, but not membrane release. Another possibility is that soluble IL-1β release occurs earlier in injury and is decreased by the time our samples are obtained (generally 2 to 3 days at a minimum, after symptom onset). This lack of time resolution in our BALF data may also explain why TNF-α levels were not significantly different. Another explanation is that, although our controls did not have CIP, they underwent bronchoscopy prior to tumor sampling/resection; this bias may be skewing our control IL-1β results. Despite these findings, our IL-12p40 and CXCL-10 (IP-10) data further implicate CD4+ cells in the pathobiology of CIP. IL-12 is a known orchestrator of tissue inflammation and type I polarization. IL-12p40 can form heterodimers with IL-12p70 and IL-23 (26); however, neither of these cytokines was elevated in the BALF of subjects with CIP (Supplemental Table 5). Thus, we postulate that the increased IL-12p40 observed in CIP constitutes the monomeric form. This secreted form has been reported to be 10- to 20-fold in excess compared with IL-12p70 in stimulated human peripheral blood cells (27) and has been known to be elevated in patients with asthma during airway inflammation (28). Additionally, IP-10 is known to guide Tcm lymphocytes (a T cell subset seen to be upregulated in our flow cytometry data) to their destination within lymph nodes (29). Therapeutically, antibody-mediated blockade of IL-12p40 and CXCL10 has been used to treat inflammatory diseases (30, 31). Our chemotactic cytokine data collectively reflect a lack of neutrophil chemoattraction to the lung (decreased IL-8). Similarly, MIP-3α, which is decreased in patients with CIP BALF, has been previously observed in the context of airway infections (32), is thought to have antimicrobial properties. This observation, along with our IL-8 data and lack of significant neutrophil predominance in our BAL cell differentials (Supplemental Figure 2) further supports the notion that CIP may not be a bacterial infection–triggered phenomenon. Lastly, our finding of increased CCL17 levels correlates with our flow cytometric finding of increased CD11bhi populations of myeloid cells; CD11b+ cells have been previously identified as a key source of the CCL17-honing chemokine in the lung (33).

Our findings suggest several targets for therapeutic consideration in patients with steroid-refractory CIP. We note upregulation of several TNF-αhi subsets (lymphoid and myeloid) at baseline in CIP; this finding provides some tissue-specific rationale for the use of infliximab for steroid-refractory CIP, although our BAL cytokine data suggest that timing of TNF-α inhibition may need to be further explored. Importantly, our data also identify several potentially novel populations upregulated in CIP (such as CD62Lhi Tcms and IL-1β–expressing monocytes) that could be targeted using existing therapies. Anti-CD62L antibodies or small-molecule inhibitors have been used to attenuate models of lung injury (34, 35), although these inhibitors are not currently approved for any clinical indication. Biological agents against IL-1β (e.g., anakinra or canakinumab) are currently either in trials or in use, and thus, further validation of these results could provide the rationale for testing these therapies either as first-line adjuncts or as salvage therapies for high-grade CIP. It is known that transient expression of IL-1β can induce lung inflammation, increase TNF-α, and contribute to progressive tissue fibrosis (36); hence, targeting IL-1β could represent an attractive target in treating CIP. CCL-17 (TARC) the ligand for CCR4 is usually considered a selective chemoattractant for type 2 cells, although it has been shown to be elevated in sarcoidosis, a classical type I–mediated lung disease (37). Blocking TARC or its receptor CCR4 could decrease T cell infiltration into the inflamed CIP lungs. Alternatively, transiently enhancing Treg suppressive function could lead to multiple beneficial effects, such as improving control of exuberant type I responses and limiting proliferation, abrogating macrophage proinflammatory responses and ultimately orchestrating lung repair (22, 38). For instance, we have previously shown that a short-course administration of the DNA methyltransferase inhibitor decitabine can potently augment endogenous Tregs and mediate resolution of lung inflammation and promote lung repair (39). Analysis of CIP rates in ongoing trials utilizing ICI/DNA methyltransferase inhibitor combinations could provide further insight into a potential beneficial effect for these agents from a CIP standpoint.

Although our data provide insight into potential pathobiologic mechanisms in CIP, CIP is unique in comparison to other irAEs regarding incidence (across cancer types) (40) and relationship to overall survival (OS). CIP is much more common in lung cancers compared with other cancers, and although other irAEs have been associated with improved OS, we did not observe a similar association with CIP (13). Thus, we do not believe that our results are necessarily generalizable to other irAEs.

There are several limitations to this study. First, due to the logistical challenges associated with identifying and promptly performing lavage in patients with suspected CIP before antibiotic or steroid administration, our sample sizes are low and thus preclude adjustment for clinical comorbidities (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) that may confound our results. Second, while only patients with a negative infectious work-up were included in the CIP cohort, it is possible that BAL cultures did not identify a focus of infection in patients thought to have CIP. Third, although BAL of CIP infiltrates were performed in areas not previously affected by tumor, it is possible that presence of malignancy in the nearby airways could have influenced our results.

In conclusion, our data provide several hypothesis-generating insights into the dysregulated alveolar immune dysregulation in patients with CIP. In the absence of a preclinical model for CIP, our findings provide the first rigorous report to our knowledge of immunological mechanisms underlying CIP. In addition to validation in larger clinical cohorts, these data could inform the design of preclinical and translational studies aimed at further understanding the mechanistic basis of CIP, so that targeted therapies can be developed for this morbid complication of immunotherapy.