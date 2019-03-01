The JCI Scholar experience: perspectives from young physician-scientists

As physician-scientists in training, we are taught to tackle research questions that we hope will not only lead to cutting-edge scientific advances, but will also change the trajectory of disease management in the clinic. We package our findings into manuscripts for the first time, faced with strategic decisions about framing a scientific narrative. After submission, we eagerly await peer reviews and editorial comments. But what actually happens while we are waiting? This middle is largely a black box to many of us.

Though our mentors may engage us to coauthor review papers or assist in drafting the occasional peer review, the factors editors use to make decisions are often a mystery. The editorial process can seem particularly opaque for journals that have broad readership and that uphold a standard for publishing only science that achieves both rigorous mechanistic investigation and clinical relevance. Editorial decision making toward achieving this standard is not as straightforward as a linear distillation of reviewer comments; rather, there are broader considerations related to the impact of a story, its likelihood of changing clinical or public health care, and its priority both in and out of the scientific and clinical fields the work represents.

In our time as JCI Scholars, we have observed and synthesized five factors that are key to the trajectory of the manuscript’s novelty, scope, and translational relevance as well as constructive reviews and respect for authors on the part of the journal. These factors have been gleaned from our time at JCI, yet we think their importance is generalizable.

Novelty. One of the first qualities editors assess is the novelty of a paper’s findings. Do the results significantly advance our understanding of a scientific field through mechanistic in vitro, in vivo, and/or epidemiologic study? Does the hypothesis represent the discovery of a missing link or a critical tool long sought in the field? Does the work represent a launching point for a clinical intervention or an opportunity to alter clinical practice? When deciding whether a manuscript should be sent for peer review, editors comb the literature to determine whether any part of the submission — hypothesis, experimental approach, or results in whole or part — has already been published.

For this reason, we have found that appropriately framing the submission is crucial. Highlighting the current state of research and how the submitted manuscript shifts existing paradigms improves the odds that a paper will be sent for review. This framework can be effectively built through use of introductory exposition that situates the work and its motivation, presentation of research findings to highlight key data, and discussion to provide broad context for the study’s findings, its limitations, and new areas it opens.

Scope. Another factor we have found important to consider is the readership scope of a journal. This operates on at least two axes: (a) the choice between a journal of broad readership or one that is directed toward a specific field, and (b) the tendency of a journal to focus on basic scientific mechanism versus overt translational applicability. Put more simply, one might ask any of the following: Will all physicians read this or just renal pathologists? Is this paper digestible across scientific fields, or will only experts in cancer genomics data analysis be likely to read and cite it?

Generally, journals publish papers that are interesting to the majority of their readers. Manuscripts with findings that are clearly generalizable to broad areas of science (e.g., cancer, cardiovascular disease, immunology, infectious diseases) are thus more likely to be accepted into journals with broad readership than are manuscripts focused on specialized topics. Though this may seem intuitive, it is often difficult to know whether your own work is of broad interest. Thinking critically about the scope of the work being submitted will improve chances of a positive result in the editorial process — How impactful is the story? How convincing are the data? How broad is the set of experimental approaches taken? Will those outside my field be intrigued by this work?

Translational relevance. A primary focus of life sciences journals with broad readership is publishing findings that may help clinicians and scientists better understand or improve human health. Studies that are rooted in human specimens or extend findings in model organisms to clinical samples are often more compelling. Choice of animal models is similarly critical. Scientists must consider to what extent a model recapitulates human disease, whether knockouts or transgenic overexpression models are overly artificial, and whether multiple animal models are needed to best elucidate a mechanism. In our experience, even if these experiments were not part of the initial submission, reviewers commonly request these additional studies. We have found that manuscripts that include direct human connections are more successful than those that do not, and those that have a combination of the above strategies are more successful still.

Quality of peer reviews. Constructive peer reviews by experts in the manuscript’s scientific field (or fields) strengthen the manuscript and help editors further assess novelty, scientific rigor, and relevance to human disease. Helpful reviews demonstrate a thorough reading of the paper by assessing contribution to the field overall, scientific rigor of the studies depicted (including the use of proper controls and the validity of the animal and cell line models chosen in the studies), and generalizability of the findings beyond the specific disease studied. As future reviewers, we note that reviews of sufficient length and detail can be incredibly helpful to editors and authors alike, although it is not necessary (and often unhelpful) to provide fine-grained comments line by line, figure by figure. Editors will synthesize major/key concerns and suggestions from reviews received.

It is important to dedicate time to serving as a reviewer when one is asked. Not only is this crucial to the advancement of science, but were more researchers to take a “pay it forward” philosophy such as this, it would go a long way toward streamlining the editorial processes at many journals. Editors can often have a difficult time finding sufficient reviewers (in quantity or quality) in a timely manner, particularly because editors will often need to solicit reviews from those with different types of expertise on the manuscript in question. Editors are thus grateful for reviewers who are thoughtful and reliable.

One last point is critical: peer reviews are not the only consideration for editors when deciding the fate of a manuscript. Editors may allow authors to revise a paper with unfavorable reviews due to the potential impact of the work if sufficiently revised; conversely, editors may choose to reject a paper with favorable reviews due to concerns raised during the editorial board meeting or because the favorable review from one reviewer is offset by unfavorable reviews from others.

Fairness to authors. Most journals aim to be fair to authors. Editorial boards respect the reviews by experts in the field and encourage authors to incorporate suggestions that strengthen the manuscript and improve its clarity. Generally, addressing all comments made by reviewers significantly improves the chances of acceptance, so doing that one additional experiment or validating the findings in an additional data set suggested during the review is advantageous. In exchange, journal editorial boards discuss the importance of due process. Due process involves providing editorial decisions in a timely manner and seeking reviews expeditiously, attempting to avoid moving the goalpost by considering what authors were previously asked to do during a first revision when reviewers suggest a second round of edits, and considering the novelty of a manuscript at the time of original submission.