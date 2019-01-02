A conversation with Mary-Claire King

Conversations with Giants in Medicine 10.1172/JCI126050
First published January 2, 2019 - More info
Excerpt: Few scientists have had a more massive contribution to genetics than Mary-Claire King of the University of Washington. King (Figure 1) was the first to show that breast cancer is inherited in some families as a result of mutations in the gene that she named BRCA1. She had already changed...
