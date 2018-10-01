My personal heritage as a physician-scientist is linked to this very lecture, delivered 60 years ago by the ASCI president in 1958, Richard Vincent Ebert, my grandfather (Figure 1). Meetings at that time were held annually in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as they were from 1911 until 1977. His talk, as relevant now as it was then, was entitled “Clinical Investigation and Medical Education” and discussed the importance that all medical students understand the scientific method and engage in primary research (1).

Figure 1 Richard V. Ebert and Robert H. Ebert. Richard Ebert and Robert Ebert in the 1930s (A) and in 1990 (B). Richard Ebert is on the left in both photographs.

My grandfather’s own path to medicine began with his father, my great-grandfather. Orphaned at a young age by immigrant parents, my great-grandfather was adopted by a German farmer with the surname Ebert. He became a schoolteacher, but then used his inheritance to attend medical school and become a dermatologist, ultimately serving as Chair of Dermatology at Rush Medical College. He had two children, Richard and Robert Ebert, my grandfather and his younger brother. Both chose careers in medicine, starting with medical school at the University of Chicago. Robert Ebert obtained additional training in scientific research, attending Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar, where he worked with Sir Howard Florey at the Dunn School of Pathology just a few years before Florey treated the first patient with penicillin.

With the outbreak of World War II, both brothers enlisted as physicians. My grandfather served in the Harvard University Unit in the Fifth General Hospital. He was stationed in Southampton, England, before going to Normandy, landing on Omaha Beach on July 6, 1944, one month after the invasion. While deployed, he performed seminal studies on shock in the battlefield and the use of blood products, including a study on transfusion reactions to pooled plasma published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, listing “European Theatre of Operations, U.S. Army,” as his institutional affiliation (2). His younger brother, Robert, joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 following an internship at Boston City Hospital. He was among the first American physicians to travel to Nagasaki after the atomic bomb explosion, where he treated victims of radiation sickness.

Back in the United States, both brothers pursued careers in academic medicine. My grandfather, Richard Ebert, became Chair of Medicine at the University of Arkansas and then the University of Minnesota, and served as ASCI president from 1957 to 1958. Robert Ebert was a Professor and Chair of Medicine at Western Reserve University and ultimately served for 12 years as Dean of Harvard Medical School. The brothers maintained a close relationship throughout their careers. Both Richard and Robert Ebert had children who chose careers in medicine, including my father, Michael Ebert, who was a department chair and is currently a Professor of Psychiatry and Associate Dean at Yale School of Medicine and Chief Medical Officer of the VA Healthcare System in Connecticut. And in the following generation, both my brother and I pursued MD/PhD degrees and careers in academic medicine, the fourth generation of physicians in the family.

My professional relationship with my grandfather and his brother was limited, as both died during my first year of medical school. However, over the years, I have continued to meet their colleagues and trainees who have shared stories, whether personal or professional. One of the great features of the ASCI is the connection to multiple generations of physician-scientists. A number of ASCI members have related anecdotes to me of working with my grandfather or great-uncle.

The generations of physician-scientists that have attended this meeting are not, of course, limited to direct familial relationships. Generations are also defined in an academic sense, describing the relationship of mentors and mentees. Our mentors, our mentors’ mentors, and so on trace an academic pedigree related through an intellectual inheritance. The ASCI meeting often serves as a reunion for multiple generations of mentors and mentees.

I spent my college summers working in the research laboratory of Daryl Granner, then the MSTP Program Director at Vanderbilt, an ASCI member who is here today. After graduating from college, I went to Oxford, ambitious and naive. Through enormous good fortune, I joined the laboratory of Peter Ratcliffe, who was then a junior investigator doing groundbreaking work on the mechanisms of oxygen sensing. By a wonderful coincidence, he was selected by the American Physician Scientists Association (APSA) to give the Lasker Award Lecture immediately preceding this talk. As a postdoctoral fellow, I worked with Todd Golub at the Broad Institute; Todd is now an Association of American Physicians (AAP) Council member and attending this meeting. And one of my trainees, Ann Mullally, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, is in attendance and is becoming an ASCI member at this meeting. Thus, without intentional planning, multiple generations of my academic lineage are here at this meeting, and I know the same is true for many others.

Networks of friendships, mentorship, and collaboration weave the social and scientific fabric of our careers. In clear and directive ways, or subtle and unconscious ways, these relationships guide our research and career decisions. The ASCI extends these connections across the generations of physician-scientists and the breadth of disciplines.