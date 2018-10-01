Stu returned for a one-year residency at Boston Children’s Hospital and then entered the pediatric hematology-oncology fellowship program. During his residency year, David Nathan and Stu had lunch. Bernie Forget was leaving for Yale, and Stu would get his technician and laboratory (Figure 3). Stu was instructed by David to write grant applications to the NIH and March of Dimes and start a laboratory with leftover equipment from Y. W. Kan and Bernie. There was great hope for Stu. Here is an early picture from Harvard about the future of hematology with other Kober medalists — David Nathan and William Castle — and Stu (Figure 4).

Figure 3 Dr. Orkin, in his initial lab, with the late Dr. Alan Michelson.

Figure 4 Harvard Medical Perspectives with three winners of the Kober Medal: Stuart Orkin (left), David Nathan (middle back), and William Castle (middle front). Also in the picture is Alan Michelson.

Let’s listen to David Nathan describe his early thoughts about Stu Orkin (Supplemental Video 1; available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124493DS1).

Dr. Nathan would charge Stu with his lifelong project (Supplemental Video 2).

Let’s listen to Sam Lux, who was chief of hematology, after David Nathan comments on Stu’s approach (Supplemental Video 3).

Then there was the accident. Stu worked at a bench in his lab for about 15 years. Most people knew him as “Dr. Radioactivity.” When you went home at night, it was important to monitor Stu’s area, since spilling a millicurie here and there was, well, kind of routine. There was that fateful evening when no one else was in the lab, and there was a spill of massive proportions. Stu’s DNA became mutated and he acquired superhero powers. Those powers would help him tackle projects.

Stu — now Dr. Radioactivity — needed a disguise to hide his identity and to fight disease. He tried any number of failed styles and fashions: punk rocker (just not “Stu” enough), James Bond (he was missing the killer instinct), Einstein (not really smart enough), Elvis (no musical talent), Spider-Man (Stu can spin a web, but there’d be too many sticky situations), Blue Beetle (clever for a guy whose last name is Orkin), Iron Man (not flashy enough), The Flash (not fast enough), Captain America (too much of a Yankee), and the She Hulk (honestly, just a little hard to pull off). Finally, he adopted a costume similar to that of Batman, Stu’s idol (Figure 5).

Stu now used his new superpowers to study hemoglobin switching.

In 1978, Stu had a super-ability to do Southern blots. David Nathan and Blanche Alter wanted to do prenatal diagnosis and obtained amniotic fluid cells from a patient in Turkey. The patient had a deletion, based on Stu’s Southern blot, and had Δ-β thalassemia (1).

On the front page of the New York Times, there was an article about Stu’s New England Journal of Medicine paper, but the big news that day was about Louise Brown, the first test-tube baby. Genetics was at the forefront, thanks to these two stories. Orkin’s work was also covered in the Washington Post (2), but Stu was attacked in the press by others in the genetics community:

“The announcement of that application in the New England Journal of Medicine last month brought wide publicity for the research team and its head, Harvard’s Dr. Stuart Orkin. Ironically, Orkin is considered in the scientific community as a minor researcher who happened to latch on quickly to a set of techniques and show their direct human applications. The New England Journal, which rushed his report into print, is being criticized privately by some scientists who say the weekly journal leapfrogged ahead of other journals carrying more important research findings but which won’t be published for several more weeks or months” (2).

“The Orkin group was able to see a rough image of a single gene on paper but learn nothing else about it. As one scientist who’s actually purified a gene in a test tube said, ‘They saw a fingerprint; we have the finger’” (2) (Figure 6).

Figure 6 Quote from the Washington Post in 1978 commenting on Stu’s status in the field.

In 1980, Stu started cloning and identifying nearly all of the thalassemia mutations. Stu worked with Haig Kazazian for many of the mutations (3). People in the globin field were upset that there was a new superhero scientist who seemed to be doing better work than they were. They used to publish single Nature papers on one mutation, and Stu basically published all mutations in one paper.

Doug Higgs comments about Stu coming into the globin field (Supplemental Video 4).

Stu had very strong competition from Frank Grosveld. Let’s hear a comment from Frank about his thoughts on Stu’s excellent work (Supplemental Video 5).