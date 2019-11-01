Age-dependent SMN expression in disease-relevant tissue and implications for SMA treatment

In order to assess SMN expression in human tissues, we enacted a multistate and decade-long program of expedited autopsy tissue collection from an unprecedented number of SMA and age-matched non-SMA individuals. The standardized autopsy protocol implemented for this study involved the collection and processing of tissues as quickly after death as possible in order to maximize quality for protein and RNA studies. The majority of our tissues (68%) had a PMI of less than 12 hours, and nearly all (97%) had a PMI of less than 24 hours. Several studies document the integrity of biochemical assessments done within these time frames (27–33), and formal statistical consideration of PMI in our study indicated that it did not significantly affect outcomes. The importance of establishing SMN levels in relevant human tissues has become particularly urgent in SMA, as breakthrough SMN-inducing therapeutics have now advanced to clinical trials or commercial use (11). However, efforts to optimize their potential clinical benefit are constrained by limited data describing normal, SMA disease baseline or present dosage regimen–achieved drug-induced SMN transcript and protein levels in the CNS, which cannot be assessed in living patients. The data reported here have important implications for optimization of therapeutics for SMA patients, but also highlight the importance of implementing such expedited autopsy programs to collect high-quality human CNS tissues in patients with other neurological diseases being targeted with novel gene targeting therapeutics (34, 35).

SMN protein levels decrease during development. Our data reveal a substantial, 6.5-fold decline of normal SMN protein expression in the human spinal cord between fetal and postnatal stages. Measured by 3 different methods, SMN protein levels show a broad range in spinal cord, cortex, and muscle tissues isolated during the second and third trimester, but become restricted at low levels postnatally, particularly after 3 months, in both controls and SMA subjects. These data are consistent with a limited number of prior studies describing perinatal decline of SMN protein expression in human (36, 37) and mouse (20, 38–42) spinal cord and muscle via Western blot and immunohistochemistry. However, quantitative assessment of SMN in these studies, particularly in human spinal cord, has often been limited due to the small number of samples. Evidence of elevated SMN expression in blood of young children compared with adults has also been reported (20, 43).

Elevated SMN levels early in development suggest a particular need for SMN in the CNS during gestational and neonatal stages of motor neuron development. Consistent with this notion is the observation that when SMN is reduced gestationally or within the first 2 weeks of life in mice, an SMA phenotype is reliably induced (44), but depletion of SMN in adult mice does not result in overt SMA-like phenotypes (45, 46). Further, while disease phenotypes in severe SMA mouse models can be dramatically reversed using genetic or pharmacological interventions delivered embryonically or early postnatally, benefits are modest when given after the first week (12, 15, 47). The specific cellular consequences of reduced SMN levels at specific stages of human development are not known, but the observation that treatment instituted before 6 weeks of life is associated with markedly improved efficacy is consistent with a high need for SMN neonatally in humans. Our data particularly highlight a window encompassing the last trimester of gestation and the first 3 months after birth, when SMN protein may decrease quite rapidly. The nature of an autopsy study precludes longitudinal measures to determine whether the timing of this decrease varies subject to subject, but the range of values seen in the second and third trimesters and early postnatal cases suggests that this may be the case. Variations in this timing could be an important determinant of clinical response to SMN induction even when given very early. Our cohort included a limited number of SMA subjects collected during gestation (n = 1) and the first 3 months of life (n = 3), but SMN levels were reduced in SMA spinal cord samples compared with those in age-matched controls during these intervals (4-fold prenatal, 6-fold early postnatal). This contrasts with the nonstatistically significant differences in SMN protein levels between control and SMA samples aged greater than 3 months. Together with limited data from prior studies (8, 36, 48, 49), this suggests that magnitude of SMN protein reduction in SMA may be most marked during fetal and neonatal stages.

An important technical caveat of our data is that quantitative SMN protein measures are possible only on total spinal cord lysates and are normalized to total protein amount (or in the case of Western blot, normalized to specific endogenous control proteins). Previous studies have suggested a developmental decline in SMN expression specifically in motor neurons in rodents and humans by immunohistochemistry (37, 39, 40, 48). Unfortunately, lack of appropriately fixed fetal spinal cord tissues precluded our ability to perform immunohistochemistry of SMN in fetal compared with adult motor neurons in this study.

Mechanisms regulating SMN expression during development. Developmental changes in SMN protein levels were accompanied by more modest reductions of SMN1 and SMN2 transcript levels, but no change in SMN2 mRNA exon 7 splicing patterns. Prior studies suggest that SMN gene promoter activity may decrease during development and neuronal differentiation (4, 50, 51), and we have previously shown that epigenetic changes at the SMN gene promoters, including those mediated by histone acetylation (41) and a long noncoding RNA, SMN-AS1 (21), repress the SMN promoter during development. Because of the high-sequence similarity between the SMN1 and SMN2 promoters, it has been difficult to determine whether or not the genes undergo parallel regulation in humans, but luciferase reporter assays identify an approximately 2-fold higher promoter activity of SMN1 compared with SMN2 (4). Interestingly, while SMN2-FL decreased perinatally, SMN1-FL did not significantly decrease until late postnatal ages. This earlier decrease of SMN2 transcriptional activity could further contribute to earlier developmental reductions in SMN protein in SMA patients compared with controls. While multivariable quantile regression analysis demonstrated that both SMN1-FL and SMN2-FL contribute to SMN protein expression, they (along with PMI) may not fully account for the changes in SMN protein expression observed with increased age. Along with the observation that prenatal diaphragm expresses relatively high SMN1-FL, but low SMN protein, levels, this suggests that mechanisms other than transcriptional activity or splicing, such as translational efficiency and/or protein stability, may contribute to SMN protein expression and that variations in these other molecular regulators could also account for variations of therapeutic response in patients. Further investigation is needed to dissect such mechanisms, as this could lead to therapeutic strategies that could enhance SMN expression in combination with splicing modification (21).

Implications for timing of treatment. Recent clinical trials of SMN-inducing drugs nusinersen and scAAV9-SMN demonstrate a range of clinical efficacy, with the time of treatment initiation playing a critical role in the magnitude of clinical response (16, 17, 52). In a phase III trial of nusinersen, symptomatic infants with 2 copies of SMN2 dosed starting at an average age of 5.4 months showed reduced mortality, and 51% demonstrated improvements in motor function compared with 0% of infants in the control group, with 8% sitting independently at study completion (16). In a phase I trial of onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi, 12 SMA type I infants were dosed with high doses at an average age of 3.4 months, with 92% achieving sitting and 16% walking (17). In data from presymptomatic SMA infants (15 SMN2 copy number = 2, 10 SMN2 copy number = 3), treatment with nusinersen was initiated at less than 6 weeks of life, and after a median of 2.9 years of treatment, 100% of children sat and 88% walked independently (52, 53). Together, these trials powerfully illustrate that a delay of SMN induction of weeks or months can substantially reduce achievement of motor milestones. The data reported here provide a possible explanation for both the general benefit of earlier treatment and the individual differences in response. SMN levels were variably low in control subjects in the third trimester, but consistently low by 3 months of age. If a normal developmental decrease in SMN expression is a factor in the initiation of motor neuron dysfunction in those with SMA, earlier initiation of SMN enhancement during this period could thus be more effective. Recently, the American Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children in the US recommended SMA as a condition meeting the criteria for nationwide newborn screening. As of March 2019, 18 states have begun to develop and implement screening programs. The data presented here emphasize the urgency of this effort as well as the importance of mobilizing infrastructure to provide SMN induction treatment as soon after birth as possible (54). Moreover, these results raise the possibility that SMN induction prior to birth will be required for optimal patient outcomes at least in some patients.

Topographical variations of SMN induction with nusinersen treatment. SMA is characterized by a stereotypical pattern of muscle weakness, with proximal muscles more affected than distal, limbs more affected than face, and chest wall more affected than diaphragm. We did not identify striking regional differences in baseline SMN protein expression between spinal cord segments that might account for these regional variations. Interestingly, prenatal diaphragm samples expressed approximately 2-fold lower SMN protein compared with prenatal iliopsoas or spinal cord. This could indicate that resistance to disease in tissues such as the diaphragm is conferred by an overall lower requirement for SMN protein during gestation. Alternatively, intrinsic differences in the rate of development of different tissues might determine the timing of SMN decrements. Of note, the diaphragm is known to mature more quickly than other muscle groups because of the need to breathe immediately upon birth (55) and consequently might experience an earlier decrease in SMN expression.

Nusinersen does not cross the blood-brain barrier and thus must be delivered by intermittent lumbar intrathecal injection. Limited data obtained during autopsies of 3 severely affected infants (ages 12.8, 5.2, and 11.4 months old) dosed with nusinersen by lumbar injection in an early clinical trial (26) demonstrated higher drug concentrations in caudal compared with rostral tissues (lumbar cord: 26.6, 31.8, and 19.4 μg/g vs. brainstem: 13.8, 8.13, and 3.68 μg/g). A previous study of an ASO targeting huntingtin mRNA following lumbar intrathecal injection in rhesus monkeys showed a similar rostral-to-caudal gradient of drug concentrations (56). Although our autopsy cases may be biased toward those with poor clinical outcomes, our data also demonstrate regional variation in ASO distribution. In SMA patients receiving more than 1 dose of nusinersen, higher ASO concentrations in lumbar/sacral, thoracic, and cervical spinal levels were also associated with an increase in SMN2-FL transcript levels. Importantly, the current recommended dosage of nusinersen is 12 mg in a volume of 5 mL, regardless of patient age and size. CSF volume increases from 8 mL in neonates to 150 mL by 5 years of age (57, 58). Results from a study modeling nusinersen pharmacokinetics in CSF from treated SMA patients suggest that patients over 2 years of age have reduced ASO distribution in the CSF relative to patients under 2 years of age (59). The 2 treated patients with the most robust SMN induction in our cohort were 1 and 2 years old at the time of death. Two patients that were treated with more than one dose of nusinersen and demonstrated less SMN induction were 4 years and 13.5 years old at time of death. Whether larger volumes or higher amounts of nusinersen would improve ASO distribution in older patients is an important area for future investigation.

Despite increases in SMN2-FL transcript levels, particularly in caudal spinal cord regions, no increase in SMN protein levels in whole spinal cord tissue was observed in any treated case. Our IHC revealed cellular uptake of ASO by a small percentage of cells in spinal cord and cortex tissues, with this uptake most evident in neurons, in part due to their larger cell bodies. Quantification of SMN IHC staining intensity in treated versus untreated samples was technically challenging, but an increase in SMN expression in motor neurons from treated subjects was observed, as reported previously (26). Limited increase in SMN protein staining was observed in the majority of cells in the spinal cord. Given that motor neurons make up a very small percentage of the total cells in the spinal cord, the lack of whole-tissue protein increase is not surprising given these IHC results. Additional work is needed to fully characterize nusinersen effects in different cell populations, but it is possible that the apparent limited targeting of nusinersen to different CNS cell types also limits its efficacy in some patients, particularly as an increasing body of literature suggests potential contributions of cell types other than motor neurons in disease pathogenesis (60).

The results from this study have important implications beyond the treatment of SMA patients. ASOs are being developed or are in clinical trials for numerous neurological diseases, including Huntington’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Efficacy will require efficient delivery to neurons in spinal and brain regions as well as other cell types, such as glia, implicated in disease pathogenesis. Our data from a limited number of subjects highlight the difficulty in achieving high ASO levels in rostral CNS regions after intrathecal delivery and the cell-type variability in ASO uptake. Further work to optimize both ASO delivery and distribution will likely ultimately benefit patients with different neurological diseases.