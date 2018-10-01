Viewpoint 10.1172/JCI123884

Making the scientific literature fail-safe

Arturo Casadevall1 and Ferric C. Fang2

1Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

2Departments of Laboratory Medicine and Microbiology, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA.

Address correspondence to: Arturo Casadevall, Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, 615 N. Wolfe Street, Room E5132, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.955.3457; Email: acasadevall@jhu.edu.

Published in Volume 128, Issue 10 on October 1, 2018
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(10):4243–4244. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123884.
Excerpt: If a critical system fails, another should always be there to do its work. —John Downer (1) Critical systems are designed to be fail-safe. This does not mean that failures cannot occur, but rather that redundant and compensatory mechanisms are engineered into the system to detect and mitigate failures when...

