NIH Career Development Awards: conversion to research grants and regional distribution

In order to evaluate the K99 mechanism and compare it to K01/K08/K23 mechanisms, we examined the career development success of the K01/K08/K23/K99 awards using conversion to R01 independent research funding within 5 and 7 years of receipt of the K as a benchmark. We collected data from the NIH Research Portfolio Online Reporting Tool (RePORTER) and tabulated conversion success to an R01, including the distribution of the K awardees and the K-to-R01 recipients in different states within the United States. We focused on the number of awards given during 2008–2012, which allowed a full 5-year follow-up through 2017. There were some fluctuations in the number of K awards, with slightly more K99 awards than K01/K08/K23 awards given annually since 2012 (e.g., 235 K99 awards in 2017 compared with 195–217 awards for K01/K08/K23; Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123875DS1).

For investigators who converted to more than one R01, only the first R01 was included in the analysis. The overall mean K-to-R01 within 5 years of receipt of the K awards was markedly higher for the K99 awardees during the period 2008–2012 (30.3% average for K99 compared with 19.1%–22.8% for K01/K08/K23) (Figure 1A). The average 7-year conversions increased for all K awards (30.2%–48.4% conversions during 2008–2010) (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 2). This compares with the R01-equivalent success rates of 33%–39% during 2008–2017 (Supplemental Table 3). The 7-year, compared with the 5-year, conversion success for the K01 increased by 44%, whereas the K08/K23/K99 increased by 58%–62%. As might be expected, most conversions to R01 (82%) took place at a different institution than where the K99 was received (Supplemental Table 4).

Figure 1 Success of NIH K award conversion to R01 independent research funding and geographical distribution of grant awardees. (A) The overall mean K-to-R01 conversion rates within 5 and 7 years of receipt of the K awards. (B) Geographical distribution of K awards received during 2008–2012. (C) Geographical distribution of R awards received during 2008–2012.

For the K awards received during 2008–2012, 39–43 of the states had at least one K awardee, and 28–36 of the states had at least one R01 awardee who converted their K within 5 years (Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). Of note, three states (CA, MA, NY) collectively had the largest number of K (40%) and K-R01 (35%) awardees of the total (Figure 1, B and C), with California and Massachusetts capturing 78% (K) and 73% (K-to-R01) of the three-state share (Supplemental Tables 7 and 8). Between 2008–2012, the average populations of the three states relative to the US population were 12.1% (CA), 2.1% (MA), and 6.3% (NY), while the corresponding market share of the NIH budget was 15.6% (CA), 10.3% (MA), and 8.5% (NY) (8).

Although the K99 mechanism has been in place for 10 years, this 5-year comparative analysis indicates it is outperforming by 33%–59% the K01/K08/K23 mechanisms in K-to-R01 conversion. What accounts for this difference? One possible factor is the requirement to obtain a faculty position within 2 years of receipt of the K99, coupled with the availability of the R00; these may serve as catalysts to jump-start an independent career, particularly as the tenure-track faculty designation provides awardees with additional infrastructure and resource support. Also, the more competitive nature of the K99 has been documented (9); this might contribute to preselecting candidates who are more prepared to publish and write grants. The mean success rates to secure a K award during the period of analysis were 36% (K01), 44% (K08), 38% (K23), and 24% (K99) (Supplemental Table 9); these numbers are similar to the 2017 success rates (10). Finally, the shorter postdoctoral period for K99 awardees may play a motivational role. A candidate cannot be a postdoctoral trainee for more than 4 years when applying for a K99, versus the 5- to 7-year allowable postdoctoral window for the other three K mechanisms.