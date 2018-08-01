Commentary 10.1172/JCI121857

Enhancement of stem cell engraftment on a WHIM

Hal E. Broxmeyer

Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.

Address correspondence to: Hal E. Broxmeyer, Indiana University School of Medicine, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, 950 West Walnut Street, R2-302, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202-5181, USA. Phone: 317.274.7510; Email: hbroxmey@iupui.edu.

First published June 25, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 8 (August 1, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(8):3240–3242. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121857.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published June 25, 2018

WHIM (warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis) syndrome is a genetic autoimmune disorder that results from gain-of-function mutations in the gene encoding chemokine receptor CXCR4. A previous study characterized a patient with WHIM who underwent a chromothriptic event that resulted in spontaneous deletion of the WHIM allele in a single hematopoietic stem cell and subsequent cure of the disease. In this issue of the JCI, Gao et al. extend this work and show that Cxcl4-haplosufficient bone marrow has a selective advantage for long-term engraftment in murine WHIM models. Moreover, successful engraftment occurred without prior conditioning of recipients. Together, these results have important implications for improving hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell transplant not only for patients with WHIM but also for all patients who may require the procedure.

