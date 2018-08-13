Review 10.1172/JCI121658

Two breakthrough gene-targeted treatments for spinal muscular atrophy: challenges remain

Charlotte J. Sumner1,2 and Thomas O. Crawford1,3

1Department of Neurology,

2Department of Neuroscience, and

3Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Charlotte J. Sumner, Departments of Neurology and Neuroscience, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 855 North Wolfe Street, Rangos 234, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.502.6085; Email: csumner1@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Sumner, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Neurology,

2Department of Neuroscience, and

3Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Charlotte J. Sumner, Departments of Neurology and Neuroscience, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 855 North Wolfe Street, Rangos 234, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.502.6085; Email: csumner1@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Crawford, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published July 9, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 8 (August 1, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(8):3219–3227. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121658.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published July 9, 2018

The motor neuron disease spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is caused by recessive, loss-of-function mutations of the survival motor neuron 1 gene (SMN1). Alone, such mutations are embryonically lethal, but SMA patients retain a paralog gene, SMN2, that undergoes alternative pre-mRNA splicing, producing low levels of SMN protein. By mechanisms that are not well understood, reduced expression of the ubiquitously expressed SMN protein causes an early-onset motor neuron disease that often results in infantile or childhood mortality. Recently, striking clinical improvements have resulted from two novel treatment strategies to increase SMN protein by (a) modulating the splicing of existing SMN2 pre-mRNAs using antisense oligonucleotides, and (b) transducing motor neurons with self-complementary adeno-associated virus 9 (scAAV9) expressing exogenous SMN1 cDNA. We review the recently published clinical trial results and discuss the differing administration, tissue targeting, and potential toxicities of these two therapies. We also focus on the challenges that remain, emphasizing the many clinical and biologic questions that remain open. Answers to these questions will enable further optimization of these remarkable SMA treatments as well as provide insights that may well be useful in application of these therapeutic platforms to other diseases.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
3220 Page 3219 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement