Concise CommunicationOncology Free access | 10.1172/JCI121303

DNA hypermethylation within TERT promoter upregulates TERT expression in cancer

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Lee, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Leão, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Komosa, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Gallo, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Zhang, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Lipman, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Remke, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Heidari, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Nunes, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Apolónio, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Price, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by De Mello, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Dias, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Huntsman, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Hermanns, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Wild, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Vanner, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Zadeh, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Karamchandani, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Das, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Taylor, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Hawkins, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Wasserman, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Figueiredo, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Hamilton, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Minden, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Wani, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Diplas, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Yan, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Aldape, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Akbari, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Danesh, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Pugh, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Dirks, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Castelo-Branco, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Program in Genetics and Genome Biology, and 2The Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 3Institute of Medical Science, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4Faculty of Medicine, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 5Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Clinical Immunology, Medical Faculty, University Hospital Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany. 7Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, and 8Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Algarve, Faro, Portugal. 9Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 10Department of Urology, University Hospital Zürich, and 11Institute of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 12Division of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 13Department of Pathology, Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 14Division of Endocrinology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 15Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 16Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 17Department of Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA. 18Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 19Women’s College Research Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 20Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Address correspondence to: Pedro Castelo-Branco, Universidade do Algarve, Campus de Gambelas, Dep Ciências Biomédicas e Medicina, Edificio 7, piso 3, Gab. 3.18, 8005-139 Faro, Portugal. Phone: 351.289.800.100 ext. 7813; Email: pjbranco@ualg.pt. Or to: Uri Tabori, Staff Haematologist/Oncologist, Division of Haematology/Oncology, The Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5G1X8. Phone: 416.813.7654 ext. 201503; Email: uri.tabori@sickkids.ca. Find articles by Tabori, U. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar