An airway epithelial IL-17A response signature identifies a steroid-unresponsive COPD patient subgroup

Generation of an airway epithelial IL-17–associated gene expression signature in COPD. We first characterized the airway epithelial response to IL-17 using whole transcriptome profiling of IL-17–stimulated versus matched unstimulated control human bronchial epithelial cell (HBEC) cultures grown at air-liquid interface (ALI). The 100 genes most upregulated by log 2 fold change in response to IL-17 were studied as candidate IL-17 signature genes.

We examined these 100 genes in a previously generated BAE transcriptome profiling data set derived from bronchoscopic brushing samples from ever-smokers with (n = 85) and without COPD (n = 152; BAE data set; demographics in Table 1). Candidate IL-17 signature genes were enriched among smokers with COPD compared with those without (mean of the zero-centered log 2 gene expression in those with COPD = 0.11 ± 0.27 vs. without = –0.60 ± 0.19, P = 6.10 × 10–6; Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121087DS1).

Table 1 Demographic characteristics of the 3 data sets

Next, we generated a genomic signature of the IL-17 response specific to in vivo brushing samples from smokers by restricting the 100-gene signature identified in the culture model to those tightly correlated in the BAE data set using an elastic net (34, 35). We took this additional step because cell culture models cannot optimally reproduce the complexity of the in vivo environment in which multiple mechanistic pathways impact gene expression, often with disparate effect. This signature refinement process is based on the premise that highly intercorrelated genes are coregulated by the same molecular processes, a premise also used by pathway analysis tools such as weighted gene coexpression analysis (36, 37). Starting with the 100 candidate genes as predictors, elastic net regression with leave-one-out cross-validation selected 10 genes highly correlated with a representative IL-17–related gene, CCL20, in the BAE data set (Figure 2). We chose CCL20 a priori to guide the elastic net gene selection to specifically identify an IL-17/CCL20–associated response. CCL20 was chosen for this role based on (a) biological relevance, as an epithelial gene known to be the only ligand for CCR6, a chemokine receptor preferentially expressed by Th17 cells, and thus thought to be more specific for an IL-17 response as compared with other adaptive immune responses (38); and (b) statistical relevance, because it was highly upregulated (log 2 fold change = 2.92, FDR = 0.0006) following IL-17 stimulation in vitro. Importantly, this IL-17–associated gene was chosen to guide gene selection because our goal was to retain co-associated genes given their potential biological relevance, independent of outcomes of interest. We confirmed that the 10 genes selected by elastic net and CCL20 were all intercorrelated (Supplemental Figure 2), verifying that the elastic net procedure removed loosely correlated genes. Nearly all of the 10 genes have previously been shown to be associated with IL-17–related inflammation (38–42). We thus used these 10 genes, along with CCL20, to construct a gene signature of airway epithelial response to IL-17 using the mean of their zero-centered log 2 expression values.

Figure 2 Hierarchical clustering of the 11 IL-17 signature genes in the BAE data set (n = 237). Signature genes are shown in rows across participants in columns. Blue and red indicate low and high relative gene expression, respectively. Smokers with and without COPD are indicated by red and black, respectively, in the above color bar. Clustering across participants and genes was done by Euclidean distance with average linkage.

We confirmed that the genes selected for the signature were measuring an IL-17 response not just specific to CCL20 in two ways. First, we evaluated the correlation between our IL-17 signature and a 5-gene airway epithelial IL-17 gene expression metric previously examined in asthma (39). In the BAE data set the 2 signatures were well correlated (ρ = 0.51, P < 2.2 × 10–16) in COPD participants (Supplemental Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 1). The signatures were also correlated in an additional COPD data set, GLUCOLD (demographics in Table 1), in which transcriptomic profiles from endobronchial biopsies were obtained from 79 participants with COPD (ρ = 0.49, P = 5.0 × 10–6; Supplemental Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 1). Second, we repeated the elastic net procedure using SLC26A4, the gene most upregulated with IL-17 stimulation in cell culture also measured in the COPD array data (log 2 fold change = 8.51, FDR = 0), to guide the elastic net. The SLC26A4-based signature incorporated 16 genes, 6 of which were also in the 11-gene CCL20-based signature, and was highly correlated with the CCL20-based signature in the BAE and GLUCOLD data sets (ρ = 0.97 and P < 2.2 × 10–16, ρ = 0.87 and P < 2.2 × 10–16, respectively; Supplemental Figure 4 and Supplemental Table 1). Thus, removal of loosely associated genes from the 100-gene signature using CCL20 to guide the elastic net measured a response that does not appear to be exclusive to CCL20. However, we used the CCL20-based signature for our subsequent analyses, as it had clear advantages over the others. The asthma signature was generated in a cell culture model and never fit to the in vivo environment. SLC26A4 is of unclear significance in IL-17 biology, and thus we considered the CCL20-based signature more biologically relevant.

IL-17–related gene expression confirmed in an additional airway epithelial culture data set. We validated the association between the 10 genes selected by elastic net and IL-17 stimulation in another publicly available microarray data set of HBECs grown at ALI and stimulated with IL-17 for 24 hours (as opposed to the 7-day stimulation in our culture model) (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE10240) (43). Although 2 of the 10 genes (SAA1 and SAA2) were poorly annotated on this array and could not be measured, the rest were significantly upregulated after IL-17 stimulation in this validation data set (7 of 8 were within the top 50 genes by log 2 fold change) despite differences in cytokine stimulation time.

IL-17–related gene expression measures a response distinct from type 1 and 2 immune responses. Only 3 of the 11 IL-17 signature genes were significantly altered after HBECs at ALI were stimulated with IFN-γ, the main cytokine released from Th1 and Tc1 cells, and thus indicative of a type 1 response. Two of the genes were repressed and one induced with an overall mean log 2 fold change of –0.19 (Supplemental Table 2). None of the genes were significantly upregulated in steroid-naive mild to moderate asthmatics previously shown to have high type 2 gene expression (n = 40) compared with asthmatics with low type 2 expression (n = 22) and healthy controls (n = 43) (Supplemental Table 3).

Decreased IL-17 signature expression following IL-17 blockade in psoriatic lesions. To further validate that our IL-17 signature reflects an IL-17 response, we examined it in 2 publicly available transcriptomic data sets of psoriatic skin lesions before and after controlled treatment with anti–IL-17 biologics.

In the first data set (GEO GSE31652) (44), psoriatic skin lesion biopsies were taken at baseline and after 2 weeks of ixekizumab, an anti–IL-17 monoclonal antibody (n = 6), or placebo (n = 4). All ixekizumab-treated participants, but none of the placebo-treated, showed clinical improvement of at least 75% at 6 weeks. The skin IL-17 gene signature decreased over 2 weeks in lesions from ixekizumab- but not placebo-treated participants (P = 0.003 for the interaction between treatment and time; Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 IL-17 blockade in psoriasis. Ixekizumab: compared with placebo (A) (n = 4), the IL-17 signature was decreased in psoriatic lesions (n = 6) after 2 weeks of ixekizumab (B). (C–F) Brodalumab: Compared with placebo (C) (n = 5), brodalumab (n = 20) at a dose of 140 mg did not (D), but at a dose of 350 mg (at 1 and 2 weeks) (E) or 700 mg (at 2 and 6 weeks) (F) did, result in a decrease in the IL-17 signature, consistent with clinical response. The IL-17 signature was higher in psoriatic lesions than in matched nonlesional skin samples (C–F, dashed lines). *P < 0.05 using mixed-effects models.

In the second data set (GEO GSE53552) (45), biopsies were taken from psoriatic skin lesions and matched nonlesional skin at baseline (n = 25). Psoriatic lesions were then sampled over 6 weeks after treatment with placebo (n = 5) or a dose range of brodalumab (n = 20), an IL-17 receptor-α–blocking monoclonal antibody. Psoriatic lesions showed higher IL-17 signature expression compared with matched nonlesional skin (P = 0.001; Figure 3, C–F). The signature decreased over time in psoriatic lesions in those who received 350 or 700 mg compared with placebo, but not in those who received 140 mg (350 mg: P = 0.005 at 1 week, P = 0.02 at 2 weeks, and P = 0.12 at 6 weeks; 700 mg: P = 0.002 at 2 weeks and 0.0006 at 6 weeks for the interaction between treatment and time; Figure 3, C–F). This was consistent with clinical treatment response (all placebo-treated and three of four 140-mg-treated participants showed no clinical treatment response; all 700-mg-treated and all but one 350-mg-treated showed at least 70% clinical improvement). The observation that our putative IL-17 signature tracked with clinical response to an IL-17 inhibitor in 2 psoriasis clinical trials provides independent confirmation of its value as a metric of IL-17–driven inflammation.

Cross-sectional characterization of an IL-17 gene signature in the BAE data set. In the BAE data set, our 11-gene IL-17 signature was higher in former smokers (mean of the zero-centered log 2 gene expression = 0.29 ± 0.46) compared with current smokers (–0.42 ± 0.48, P < 2.2 × 10–16; Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 4), and was associated with older age (ρ = 0.19, P = 0.004). The signature was increased in COPD compared with ever-smokers without COPD (i.e., those with preserved lung function; 0.21 ± 0.66 and –0.12 ± 0.51, respectively, P = 1.34 × 10–5), even after adjustment for smoking status and age (P = 6.2 × 10–6). The signature was also higher with decreasing lung function (defined as the volume of air exhaled in the first second of a forced expiratory maneuver [FEV 1 ]). Specifically, a higher gene signature was associated with lower FEV 1 expressed as a percentage of the predicted value (FEV 1 % predicted) across all participants (1 unit increase in the IL-17 signature is associated with a 12-ml decrease in FEV 1 , P = 1.40 × 10–5) and among only COPD participants (associated with a 5.5-ml decrease in FEV 1 , P = 0.04), suggesting an association with increasing COPD severity (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Clinical correlations in the BAE dataset. The IL-17 gene signature in the BAE data set (n = 237) was increased in former (0.29 ± 0.46) compared with current smokers (–0.42 ± 0.48, P < 0.001 by Wilcoxon rank sum test) (A), and associated with decreasing FEV 1 % predicted (ρ = –0.23, P < 0.001 by Spearman’s correlation) (B).

Cross-sectional characterization in GLUCOLD and SPIROMICS. We next studied baseline clinical characteristics associated with the IL-17 signature in GLUCOLD and another COPD data set, SPIROMICS (demographics in Table 1). GLUCOLD included endobronchial biopsy transcriptomic profiles from steroid-naive participants with moderate to severe COPD (n = 79). SPIROMICS included bronchial epithelial brushing profiles from ever-smokers with mild to moderate COPD (n = 47). As in the BAE data set, in both GLUCOLD and SPIROMICS the IL-17 signature was associated with increasing age (ρ = 0.24, P = 0.039, and ρ = 0.20, P = 0.046, respectively) and was higher in former compared with current smokers (P = 2.42 × 10–6 and 1.35 × 10–5, respectively; Supplemental Table 4). We performed subsequent analyses before and after adjustment for age and smoking status.

Association with increased airway neutrophils and macrophages. In GLUCOLD, the IL-17 signature was associated with increased airway biopsy neutrophil (P = 6.41 × 10–5; Figure 5A) and macrophage counts (P = 0.009; Figure 5B), but not eosinophils, mast cell counts, or our previously described type 2 genomic signature score (TS2) (Table 2). Tissue cell counts and the T2S score were not measured in SPIROMICS, but the T2S score was also not associated with the IL-17 signature in the BAE data set (Table 2). The IL-17 signature was moderately associated with sputum neutrophil counts in both GLUCOLD (P = 0.041; Figure 5C) and SPIROMICS (P = 0.033; Figure 5D), although this did not stand up to multiple-comparisons adjustment. There was no association with sputum eosinophil counts or any blood cell counts (Table 2).

Figure 5 Airway neutrophils and macrophages. (A–C) GLUCOLD (n = 79): The IL-17 signature was associated with increasing log 2 counts of airway tissue neutrophils (A), airway tissue macrophages (B), and sputum neutrophils (C) (n = 72 with measured neutrophils). (D) SPIROMICS: The signature was associated with log 2 sputum neutrophil counts (n = 20). P values shown for linear models adjusted for age and smoking status.

Table 2 Association between IL-17 metric and cell counts or T2S score

Association with airway obstruction. As in the BAE data set, in SPIROMICS we found that a higher IL-17 signature was associated with slightly greater airway obstruction in COPD (P = 0.038 after adjustment for smoking and age; Supplemental Figure 5 and Table 3), although this was not significant after adjustment for multiple comparisons. In GLUCOLD we found a trend toward an association (P = 0.06 before and P = 0.12 after adjustment for smoking and age; Supplemental Figure 5 and Table 3).

Table 3 Association between IL-17 metric and clinical parameters in COPD participants

Association with CT measurements of functional small airways disease. In SPIROMICS, we obtained inspiratory and expiratory quantitative chest CT scans at study entry. We found that the IL-17 signature was associated with an increase in air trapping in areas devoid of emphysema (known as functional small airways disease) by parametric response mapping (PRM) analysis (PRMfSAD) (P = 0.01; Figure 6A, Table 3, and ref. 46). The IL-17 signature was not associated with PRM-measured emphysema (PRMemph). However, almost all participants who underwent bronchoscopy had mild disease, with very few displaying significant emphysema (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 CT biomarkers. The IL-17 signature was associated with increasing percentage of lung area with functional small airways disease (PRMfSAD) (A) but not emphysema (PRMemph) (B) by parametric response mapping of baseline CT scans (n = 35). P values shown for linear models adjusted for age and smoking status.

Association with decreased response to inhaled corticosteroids in GLUCOLD. Following baseline bronchoscopy in GLUCOLD, 49 participants with available baseline biopsies were randomized to treatment with 30 months of medication containing inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) (n = 33) or placebo (n = 16). A higher baseline IL-17 signature was associated with lack of improvement in post-bronchodilator FEV 1 on ICS, whereas a lower IL-17 signature was associated with improvement in FEV 1 , as compared with placebo (P = 0.028 for the interaction between treatment and time; Figure 7 and Table 3). We identified 28% of GLUCOLD participants as having high IL-17 gene expression (“IL-17–high”) by cluster partitioning (31% of COPD participants over all 3 studies, including 33% of BAE and 34% of SPIROMICS participants, were IL-17 high; Supplemental Figure 6). After categorization of participants based on this cluster partitioning, those with an “IL-17–low” designation were more likely to respond to ICS with an improvement in lung function, while IL-17 high was associated with lack of response to ICS at 30 months (P = 0.047 for the interaction between IL-17 status and percentage change in FEV 1 after ICS compared with placebo).

Figure 7 ICS response in GLUCOLD. An increased baseline IL-17 signature was associated with a greater decrease in percentage change in FEV 1 in the ICS ± long-acting β-agonist group (n = 33) compared with placebo (n = 16) at 30 months (P = 0.024 for the linear model interaction with adjustment for age and smoking status). Participants with low IL-17 signatures were more likely to show an improvement in FEV 1 after ICS (greater than zero: above the dashed line).

We found that a high IL-17 signature was specific but not sensitive for steroid unresponsiveness. Using the dichotimization into IL-17 high and low by cluster partitioning, the specificity for steroid unresponsiveness was 75% (Supplemental Table 5). When the IL-17–high group was restricted to a slightly higher cutoff at the top quartile of IL-17 signature values, the specificity increased to 94% (Supplemental Table 6).

The association between the IL-17 signature and change in FEV 1 among ICS-treated participants was not due to those participants with low IL-17 signature expression reciprocally exhibiting high type 2 inflammation. The significance of the relationship between the IL-17 signature and ICS response persisted even after we adjusted for markers of steroid-responsive type 2 inflammation using either airway tissue eosinophils (P = 0.027) or our previously identified airway epithelial genomic signature of type 2 inflammation (P = 0.018; Supplemental Figure 7, Table 3, and ref. 6). The association also does not appear to be explained by IL-17 inflammation simply reflecting tissue neutrophils or macrophages, as adjustment for neutrophil or macrophage counts in the model also did not change the relationship between the IL-17 signature and ICS response (P = 0.016 and 0.030, respectively; Table 3).