T cells take directions from supporting cast in graft-versus-host disease

Address correspondence to: Derk Amsen, Department of Hematopoiesis, Sanquin Research and Landsteiner Laboratory for Blood Cell Research, Plesmanlaan 125, 1066CX, Amsterdam, Netherlands. Phone: 31.20.512.3976; E-mail: d.amsen@sanquin.nl .

Department of Hematopoiesis, Sanquin Research and Landsteiner Laboratory for Blood Cell Research, Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Commentary

See the related article at Fibroblastic niches prime T cell alloimmunity through Delta-like Notch ligands.

Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) remains the only treatment option for several severe hematological malignancies. The development of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) is a common complication of the procedure and results when donor T cells become activated against recipient-specific antigens. The factors that drive the alloreactive T cell response are not completely understood. In this issue of the JCI , Chung and colleagues present evidence that stromal cells within lymphoid tissue express the Notch ligands Delta-like 1/4 (DLL1 and DLL4), which in turn directly activate T cells. Importantly, inhibition of DLL1/DLL4-mediated Notch signaling in murine HSCT models dramatically reduced GVHD and improved graft survival.

