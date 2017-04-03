Fibroblastic niches prime T cell alloimmunity through Delta-like Notch ligands

Preclinical models identified donor and host hematopoietic APCs as critical cellular partners of donor T cells at the onset of GVHD (2, 5–7, 56). Early interactions between donor T cells and APCs, in concert with inflammatory signals from the microenvironment, are thought to provide essential instructive signals to induce T cell alloreactivity. Our findings revise this prevailing model of GVHD pathogenesis, as they identify LN- and spleen-resident Ccl19-Cre+ fate-mapped stromal cells as key initiators of alloimmune T cell pathogenicity through induction of Notch signals in donor-derived T cells. Contrary to past assumptions, donor and host hematopoietic APCs were not responsible for the delivery of Notch signals to donor T cells, as genetic inactivation of Delta-like Notch ligands within donor and host hematopoietic APCs failed to ameliorate GVHD. In contrast, selective inactivation of Notch ligands within stromal cells derived from Ccl19-Cre–expressing cells resulted in long-term protection from GVHD. Thus, specialized stromal niches are uniquely important in the context of alloimmunity.

In this study, several populations of stromal cells were lineage traced by Ccl19-Cre and should, given our findings, be considered potential essential sources of DLL1/4 Notch ligands available to alloreactive T cells at the onset of GVHD. Our findings identify spleen and LN fibroblastic stromal cells expressing high levels of PDPN and CD157 as prime candidates for sources of DLL1/4 Notch ligands. These DLL4-expressing fibroblasts are referred to as FRCs and are thought to reside predominantly in the T cell zone of SLOs. In addition, we detected high DLL4 expression in stromal cells with characteristics of FDCs. Although these cells are located within follicles that are not typically entered by naive T cells, post-irradiation changes may change trafficking rules in SLOs and render FDCs accessible to incoming alloreactive T cells, reminiscent of T follicular helper cells and memory CD8+ T cells (57). The small fraction of LECs lineage traced by Ccl19-Cre also represents a potential source of Notch ligands in LNs. However, we observed prominent DLL1/4-dependent effects on alloreactive T cells located in the spleen, even during the early peri-transplantation period, when T cell recirculation is unlikely. As the spleen contains hardly any LECs, these cells are unlikely to be the dominant source of DLL1/4 ligands in GVHD. We observed no DLL4 expression in red pulp cells, where very little Ccl19-Cre activity was detected. Aside from its activity in the spleen and LNs, Ccl19-Cre is also active in fibroblastic cell subsets from Peyer’s patches (58). Thus, Peyer’s patches and other gut-associated lymphoid structures could also be sites of DLL1/4-mediated Notch activation in T cells during GVHD.

Immunofluorescence microscopy and flow cytometric analysis of SLOs after allo-BMT demonstrated that Delta-like Notch ligand expression was not uniformly distributed throughout all fibroblastic stromal cells of the lymphoid compartment. Instead, we observed focal niches of Notch ligand expression within Ccl19-Cre+ cells marked by the stromal surface markers CD157 and CD21/35. Concomitant expression of chemokines and Delta-like Notch ligands in resident nonhematopoietic cells within defined SLO niches bears similarities to the coregulated expression of chemokines and DLL4 ligands in cortical thymic epithelial cells. In the thymus, Foxn1 controls expression of CCL21/25 and DLL4, which is critical to attract lymphoid progenitors and induce T lineage development (26). We speculate that SLOs rely on a similar organizational module to attract immune cells to defined niches with specialized immunological functions in which they are exposed to Notch ligands and other regulatory signals. This is consistent with the role of fibroblastic stromal cells as a source of Notch ligands for marginal-zone B cells, ESAMhi DCs, and T follicular helper cells (32). During alloimmune responses, direct interaction of T cells with these defined stromal niches may deliver important molecular cues in a temporally and spatially controlled fashion. An in-depth characterization of the cellular and humoral signals delivered within these defined niches should provide additional critical insight into the molecular pathogenesis of GVHD. Furthermore, upstream signals and transcription factors controlling the expression of Delta-like Notch ligands and chemokines in fibroblastic stromal cells remain to be discovered.

It is interesting to speculate as to why alloreactive T cells derive all their critical DLL1/4-mediated Notch signals from small subsets of fibroblastic cells, while Notch ligands are expressed by multiple other cell types in SLOs, including endothelial cells and hematopoietic cells. The precise pattern of alloreactive T cell trafficking in SLOs may be important in explaining this phenomenon. We speculate that CCL19 and other chemokines such as CCL21 and CXCL13 recruit incoming alloreactive T cells into specialized fibroblastic networks that resemble B and T zone niches, where T cells engage in durable interactions with fibroblastic cells that induce high-intensity Notch signals. Adhesion molecules and other concomitant signals may also play a role in T cell retention in this microenvironment. As only limited information is available to date about how alloantigen-specific T cells traffic in SLOs during their initial priming (59), additional investigations will be needed to address these questions.

Among fibroblastic stromal cells, FRCs support steady-state immune homeostasis through the secretion of IL-7, CCL19, and CCL21 (42, 60, 61). In vitro, FRCs enhance naive CD4+ or CD8+ T cell survival and viability in an IL-7/CCL19–dependent manner, while Ccl19 loss in vivo results in decreased total numbers of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Importantly, genetic Dll1/4 inactivation of Notch ligands with Ccl19-Cre did not negatively impact the ability of FRCs to maintain naive T cell homeostasis, as the total number of immune cells within LN and spleen and the distribution of naive/memory cells at steady state were unaffected. Consistent with this notion, Il7 transcripts were unaltered in sort-purified FRCs from TgCcl19-Cre+ Dll1Δ/Δ Dll4Δ/Δ mice, showing that DLL1/4 loss did not globally disrupt FRC function.

FRCs can regulate immunity through multiple mechanisms. FRCs form a scaffold to which DCs can adhere and present antigens to naive T cells, thus using the FRC network as a “road system” for their migration (45, 47, 62). This random migration is enhanced by the chemokines CCL19 and CCL21, which are constitutively expressed by FRCs. Physical removal of FRCs after SLO development prevents the efficient activation and proliferation of antigen-specific T cells (37, 63, 64). In contrast, in our studies, genetic Dll1/4 inactivation with Ccl19-Cre preserved T cell homing, as equivalent numbers of donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were isolated in SLOs. Furthermore, donor T cells upregulated the early activation markers CD69 and CD44 upon transfer into TgCcl19–Cre+ Dll1Δ/Δ Dll4Δ/Δ mice, suggesting their preserved ability to encounter and respond initially to alloantigens. Finally, donor T cells demonstrated no obvious impairment in their ability to proliferate in response to antigen. Thus, our observations differ from the broader dysfunction of SLOs observed upon physical elimination of Ccl19-Cre+ FRCs (37, 63, 64). Instead, our targeted genetic approach suggests that fibroblastic stromal cell subsets regulate specific aspects of immune cell biology through dedicated signaling pathways (e.g., Notch), consistent with the delivery of unique activation codes to immune cell subsets. Moreover, the post-transplantation environment may enhance the delivery of Notch signals to incoming T cells through activation of fibroblastic stromal cells after irradiation and loss of competing radiation-sensitive host lymphocytes.

The precise molecular mechanisms by which early Notch signals increase the pathogenicity of alloreactive T cells remain to be investigated further. We previously reported that Notch-deprived alloreactive T cells acquire a hyporesponsive phenotype with decreased TCR/CD28-mediated Ras/MAPK and NF-κB activation (65). As these changes were observed upon genetic interference with the Notch transcriptional activation complex (11, 14, 65), the effects of Notch signaling in alloreactive T cells must ultimately be mediated by canonical transcriptional mechanisms. Our observations now provide insights into the critical early window of time during which alloantigen-specific T cells are exposed to essential Notch signals. Gene expression analysis revealed that only small numbers of known Notch transcriptional targets, including Dtx1, Hes1, Il2ra, and Trib2, were downregulated in this context. More work is necessary to establish whether the profound effects of Notch signaling in alloreactive T cells are accounted for by novel effects of these known Notch target genes, or by other previously unknown transcriptional targets that are controlled by Notch in mature T cells.

Our in vivo results contrast with those of past work identifying a role for stromal cells as negative regulators of immune responses (66–68), as the dominant role of these cells after allo-BMT was to promote rather than restrain alloimmune reactivity. In previous studies, the addition of ex vivo–isolated FRCs to T cell/DC cocultures suppressed T cell proliferation in a dose-dependent fashion. Suppression was mediated by IFN-γ–dependent upregulation of NOS2 and COX1/2-dependent metabolites within FRCs. While Nos2 inactivation resulted in enhanced T cell proliferation in vivo, the lack of specificity of the genetic targeting strategy made it difficult to assess whether FRCs were in fact responsible for enforcing this suppressive mechanism. Furthermore, the expression of Notch ligands on FRCs was not examined in these in vivo or in vitro studies. In our in vivo studies, irradiation of allo-BMT recipients upregulated the expression of several surface markers on stromal cells, changed their morphology, and resulted in profound remodeling of SLO microanatomy within the first few days of transplantation. Thus, it is possible that the highly inflammatory environment that ensues after irradiation, in combination with the differences in the nature and availability of antigen, could account for the extreme proinflammatory functions of fibroblastic stromal cells after allo-BMT. It is also possible that alloreactive T cells gain unique access to fibroblastic niches from which T cells are typically excluded, such as FDCs or follicular FRCs residing in the outer B cell zone. Alternatively, our observations may reveal a previously unrecognized proinflammatory function of stromal cells mediated by Notch signaling that also operates in other contexts.

With regard to a temporal requirement for Notch signaling, systemic delivery of DLL1/4-blocking antibodies at the time of transplantation had profound effects on T cell cytokine production, Treg expansion, and overall T cell alloreactivity, but inhibition delayed by only 2 days failed to efficiently block GVHD. This narrow window of therapeutic sensitivity is significant in terms of translational applications. Indeed, short-term DLL1/4 inhibition during this critical time has emerged as an attractive therapeutic strategy for preventing GVHD without exposing recipients to the risks of long-term DLL1/4 blockade (69–71). Mechanistically, this narrow window might reflect the temporal delivery of a physical pulse of Notch signaling in defined microanatomical niches after allo-BMT. This physical pulse may result from transient exposure to cellular sources of Notch ligands that are typically inaccessible to T cells, or from prolonged initial contacts with fibroblastic stromal cell subsets that upregulate DLL1/4. Alternatively, our findings could reflect the existence of a unique window of T cell sensitivity to Notch signaling during early stages of priming and activation.

Altogether, our study reveals for the first time to our knowledge the existence of specialized subsets of host nonhematopoietic fibroblastic cells that deliver Notch signals to donor T cells at early stages after allo-BMT to program the pathogenicity of these T cells. Donor and host hematopoietic APCs were dispensable sources of Notch ligands, thus challenging the widely accepted hypothesis that motile APCs simultaneously provide both antigen and Notch ligands to prime T cells. These findings illustrate the importance of exploring Notch signaling in vivo using loss-of-function approaches, as relevant sources of Notch ligands may be missing from established in vitro experimental systems. Our work also highlights the utility of precisely targeting immunomodulatory pathways in stromal cells, as we uncovered what we believe to be a previously unrecognized pathogenic role for fibroblastic stromal cells independent of their functions in structural integrity and immune homeostasis. In GVHD, allograft rejection, and other immune disorders, we believe our findings pave the way toward selective inhibition of niche-derived signals that drive deleterious immune responses, without interfering with other essential immunological functions of the lymphoid environment.