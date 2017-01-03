Blocking type I interferon signaling enhances T cell recovery and reduces HIV-1 reservoirs

Construction of hu-mice. NRG (NOD Rag2–/– γc–/–) mice were obtained from the Jackson Laboratory. All mice were housed and bred in a specific pathogen–free environment. Humanized NRG mice with a functional human immune system were generated by intrahepatic injection of newborn mice with human fetal liver–derived CD34+ hematopoietic progenitor cells as previously reported (28). Humanized BLT (bone marrow/liver/thymus) mice were generated as previously reported (50). Briefly, 6- to 8-week-old NRG mice were sublethally irradiated and anesthetized, and 1-mm3 fragments of human fetal thymus were implanted under the kidney capsule. CD34+ hematopoietic progenitor cells purified from fetal liver of the same donor were injected i.v. within 3 hours. Human immune cell engraftment was detected by flow cytometry 12 weeks after transplantation. All animal studies were approved by the University of North Carolina IACUC (ID 14-100).

HIV-1 infection of hu-mice. The R5 tropic strain of HIV-1 (JR-CSF) was generated by transfection of 293T cells with plasmid containing full-length HIV-1 (JR-CSF) genome. Hu-mice with stable human leukocyte reconstitution were anesthetized and infected with HIV-1 (JR-CSF) (10 ng p24 or 3,000 infectious units per mouse) through retro-orbital injection. Hu-mice infected with 293T supernatant were used as mock control groups. Both male and female mice were used for all the experiments.

Development of anti-IFNAR1 blocking antibody. The mouse cell line L-929 transfected with the human IFNAR1 (extracellular domain and transmembrane domain) expression plasmid mentioned was used as the immunogen for immunization. For each immunization, the WT BALB/c female mice were injected i.p. with 5,000,000 immunogen cells with 10 μg CpG-1826 as adjuvant. After 5 times immunization, the spleen cells were fused with the mouse myeloma cell line SP2/0. For screening of the clones that could secrete the IFNAR1 binding antibody by flow cytometry, 293T cells transfected with the human IFNAR1 expression plasmid were used. Briefly, the human IFNAR1 expression 293T cell line was firstly incubated with the supernatant of the hybridoma, then incubated with the PE-labeled goat anti-mouse IgG secondary antibody. Then, an IFN-I reporter 293T cell line stably transfected with a mouse A2 promoter–driven EGFP was used to screen antibody clones that could block the human IFNAR1 signaling.

In vitro blocking assay. The IFN-I reporter 293T cell line or human PBMCs or mouse splenocytes were preincubated with antibodies for 1 hour in 37 celsius, and the human IFN-α2b or mouse IFN-α was added with a final concentration of 5 ng/ml. IFN-I reporter 293T cells were harvested and EGFP expression was analyzed by flow cytometry 24 hours later. The IFN activity after anti-human IFNAR1 treatment relative to samples with IFN-α2a treatment only was calculated. To detect expression of ISGs in human PBMCs or mouse splenocytes, cells were harvested 4–5 hours later for ISG detection by quantitative real-time PCR. The primers used for the quantitative real-time PCR in the in vitro assay were as follows: human ISG15 (5′-CGCAGATCACCCAGAAGATCG-3′ and 5′-TTCGTCGCATTTGTCCACCA-3′), human MX2 (5′-CAGAGGCAGCGGAATCGTAA-3′ and 5′-TGAAGCTCTAGCTCGGTGTTC-3′), human EF1A (5′-ATATGGTTCCTGGCAAGCCC-3′ and 5′-GTGGGGTGGCAGGTATTAGG-3′), mouse Isg15 (5′-TGGTACAGAACTGCAGCGAG-3′ and 5′-AGCCAGAACTGGTCTTCGTG-3′), mouse Mx2 (5′-GTGGCAGAGGGAGAATGTCG-3′ and 5′-TAAAACAGCATAACCTTTTGCGA-3′), mouse Gapdh (5′-GAGCCAACGGGTCATCT-3′ and 5′-GAGGGGCCATCCACAGTCTT-3′).

In vivo IFNAR blocking antibody treatments. To confirm the in vivo neutralizing activity of α-IFNAR1 mAbs, hu-mice were treated i.p. with α-IFNAR1 mAb or mIgG2a as isotype control 6 hours before R848 treatment. HIV-1–infected, cART-treated mice were treated i.p. with IFNAR1 blocking antibodies from 7 to 10 weeks postinfection twice a week with 400 μg/mouse at the first injection and 200 g/mouse for the following treatments. The same dose of mouse isotype IgG2a control was used in all experiments. Cohorts of mice were randomized into different treatment groups by level of HIV-1 RNA in plasma.

Quantification of mRNA expression in hu-mice by reverse transcriptase PCR. RNA from PBMCs or whole splenocytes from hu-mice was isolated with the RNeasy Plus extraction kit (Qiagen) and converted to cDNA by reverse transcription with random hexamers and SuperScript III First-Strand Synthesis (Invitrogen). cDNA was then subjected to quantitative real-time PCR using human gene-specific primers for ISG15 (5′-CGCAGATCACCCAGAAGATCG-3′ and 5′-TTCGTCGCATTTGTCCACCA-3′), OAS1 (5′-TGTCCAAGGTGGTAAAGGGTG-3′ and 5′-CCGGCGATTTAACTGATCCTG-3′), MX2 (5′-CAGAGGCAGCGGAATCGTAA-3′ and 5′-TGAAGCTCTAGCTCGGTGTTC-3′), and IRF7 (5′-GCTGGACGTGACCATCATGTA-3′ and 5′-GGGCCGTATAGGAACGTGC-3′). mRNA from spleen of nonhumanized NRG mice treated with the TLR8 agonist R848 was used as control to test the human specificity of the primers. No signal was detected by real-time PCR when mRNA from spleen of nonhumanized NRG mice treated with R848 was used as control. The ISG expression levels were normalized to mRNA level of human CD45. The result was calculated as a fold change in gene expression relative to mock mice using the ΔΔCt method of analysis (51). Briefly, the fold change is calculated by 2–ΔΔCt. ΔΔCt = (Ct gene of interest – Ct internal control) sample of treated mouse – (Ct gene of interest – Ct internal control) sample of mock mouse.

Combination antiretroviral therapy. Food formulated with antiretroviral individual drug was prepared as reported with elevated dose modifications (30). In brief, tablets of emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (Truvada; Gilead Sciences) and raltegravir (Isentress; Merck) were crushed into fine powder and manufactured with TestDiet 5B1Q feed (Modified LabDiet 5058 with 0.12% amoxicillin) into half-inch irradiated pellets. Final concentrations of drugs in the food were 4,800 mg/kg raltegravir, 1,560 mg/kg tenofovir disoproxil, and 1,040 mg/kg emtricitabine. The estimated daily drug doses were 768 mg/kg raltegravir, 250 mg/kg tenofovir disoproxil, and 166 mg/kg emtricitabine.

Flow cytometry and cell sorting. For surface staining, single-cell suspensions prepared from peripheral blood, spleen, or mesenteric lymph nodes of hu-mice were stained with surface markers and analyzed on a CyAn ADP flow cytometer (Dako). For intracellular staining, cells were first stained with surface markers, and then fixed and permeabilized with Cytofix/Cytoperm buffer (BD Biosciences), followed by intracellular staining. FITC-conjugated anti-human HLA-DR (L243), IFN-γ (4S.B3), PE-conjugated anti-human CD38 (HIT2), CD303 (201A), PerCP/Cy5.5–conjugated anti-human CD4 (RPA-T4), PE/Cy7–conjugated anti-human CD8 (HIT8a), PB-conjugated anti-human CD14 (M5E2), IL-2 (MQ1-17H12), BV421-conjugated anti-human PD-1 (EH12.2H7), APC-conjugated anti-human CD11c (Bu15), and APC/Cy7–conjugated anti-human CD45 (HI30) were purchased from Biolegend. FITC-conjugated anti–HIV-1 p24 was purchased from Beckman Coulter. PE-conjugated anti-human active caspase-3 (C92-605) was purchased from BD Pharmingen. Pacific Orange–conjugated anti-mouse CD45 (30-F11), PE/Texas red–conjugated anti-human CD3 (7D6), CD19 (SJ25-C1), and LIVE/DEAD Fixable Yellow Dead Cell Stain Kit were purchased from Invitrogen. Data were analyzed using Summit 4.3 software (Dako).

For CD8 T cell sorting, after staining with viability dye and surface markers (anti-hCD45, -mCD45, -hCD3, -hCD4, -hCD8, -hCD11c, -hCD14, -hCD123), CD8 T cells (hCD45+mCD45–hCD3+hCD8+hCD4–) were sorted on a BD FACSAria II using a 70-mm nozzle and collected into Falcon round-bottom polypropylene tubes containing RPMI 1640/10% FBS. The purity of sorted CD8 T cells was above 99%.

T cell stimulation and intracellular cytokine staining. For nonspecific stimulation, splenocytes from hu-mice were stimulated ex vivo with PMA (phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate) (50 ng/ml) and ionomycin (1 μM) (Sigma-Aldrich) for 4 hours in the presence of brefeldin A (Biolegend). For antigen-specific stimulation, splenocytes from hu-mice were stimulated ex vivo with peptide pools (2 μg/ml for each peptide) for HIV-1 GAG protein [PepMix HIV (GAG) Ultra; JPT Innovation Peptide Solutions] for 3 hours without brefeldin A and then 5 hours in the presence of brefeldin A. Cells were then fixed and permeabilized with Cytofix/Cytoperm buffer (BD Biosciences), and intracellular staining was then performed.

HIV-1 genomic RNA detection in plasma. HIV-1 RNA was purified from the plasma with the QIAampkit Viral RNA Mini Kit. The RNA was then reverse-transcribed and quantitatively detected by real-time PCR using the TaqMan Fast Virus 1-Step PCR kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The primers used for detecting the HIV gag gene were 5′-GGTGCGAGAGCGTCAGTATTAAG-3′ and 5′-AGCTCCCTGCTTGCCCATA-3′. The probe (FAM-AAAATTCGGTTAAGGCCAGGGGGAAAGAA-QSY7) used for detection was ordered from Applied Biosystems, and the reactions were set up following the manufacturer’s guidelines and were run on the QuantStudio 6 Flex PCR system (Applied Biosystems). The detection limit of the real-time PCR reaction is 4 copies per reaction. Accordingly, due to the relatively small volume of each bleeding in mice (around 50–100 μl total blood), the limit of detection of the assay is 400 copies/ml plasma. We set the copy numbers that were below the detectable limit as 1.

Cell-associated HIV-1 DNA detection. To measure total cell-associated HIV-1 DNA, nucleic acid was extracted from spleen and bone marrow cells using the DNeasy mini kit (Qiagen). HIV-1 DNA was quantified by real-time PCR. DNA from serial dilutions of ACH2 cells, which contain 1 copy of HIV genome in each cell, was used to generate a standard curve.

Cell-associated HIV-1 RNA detection. To measure total cell-associated HIV-1 RNA, nucleic acid was extracted from spleen or bone marrow cells using the RNeasy plus mini kit (Qiagen). HIV-1 RNA was detected as described above. The HIV-1 RNA expression levels were normalized to human CD4 mRNA (5′-GGGCTTCCTCCTCCAAGTCTT-3′ and CCGCTTCGAGACCTTTGC) controls, and the result was calculated as fold change in gene expression.

Viral outgrowth assay. Viral outgrowth assay was performed as reported (52). Serial dilutions of human cells from splenocytes of hu-mice (1 × 106, 2 × 105, 4 × 104 human cells) were stimulated with phytohemagglutinin (2 μg/ml) and IL-2 (100 U/ml) for 24 hours. MOLT4/CCR5 cells were added on day 2 to enhance the survival of the cultured cells as well as to support and facilitate further HIV-1 replication. Culture medium containing IL-2 (NIH AIDS Reagent Program; https://www.aidsreagent.org/) and T cell growth factor (homemade as described in the standard protocol) was replaced on days 5 and 9. After 7 and 14 days of culture, supernatant from each well was harvested and HIV-1 reverse transcriptase quantitative PCR was performed to score viral outgrowth. Estimated frequencies of cells with replication-competent HIV-1 were calculated using limiting dilution analysis.

RNA sequencing. Purified human CD8 T cells from spleens of hu-mice as described above were used to prepare RNA. The cDNA was prepared using SMART Seq v4 Ultra Low RNA-Seq kit for 48 reactions (Clontech). A Nextera kit was used for library construction, and sequencing was performed on Illumina HiSeq2500v4 with paired-end sequencing for 50 cycles. Sequencing data FASTQ files for samples were processed in Salmon workflow in a Linux server operating system to output gene-level abundance estimates and statistical inference as gene-level raw counts. Those raw counts for samples were input into the edgeR program (Bioconductor) for differential gene expression analysis.

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 5.0 software (GraphPad Software). Experiments were analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test, or by 1-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc test or Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test, according to the assumptions of the test, as indicated in the figure legends for each experiment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. All the data with error bars are presented as mean values ± SEM. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. Human fetal liver and thymus tissues (gestational age 16–20 weeks) were obtained from elective or medically indicated termination of pregnancy through a nonprofit intermediary working with outpatient clinics (Advanced Bioscience Resources, Alameda, California, USA). Informed consent of the maternal donors was obtained in all cases, under regulation governing the clinic. The project was reviewed by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Office of Human Research Ethics, which has determined that this submission does not constitute human subjects research as defined under federal regulations [45 CFR 46.102 (d or f) and 21 CFR 56.102(c)(e)(l)]. All animal studies were approved by the University of North Carolina IACUC.