Targeting type I interferon–mediated activation restores immune function in chronic HIV infection

Expression of exhaustion and activation markers is elevated in T cells in chronically infected humanized BLT mice. Cellular immune responses in HIV-infected NOD SCID common γ chain–deficient (NSG)/humanized bone marrow–human fetal liver and thymus (BLT) mice (NSG-BLT mice) have been recently demonstrated to closely mirror those in humans (4, 24–30), making it a good model to study HIV immune pathology and immune-based therapies in vivo. To investigate immune activation and immune exhaustion in vivo, we generated NSG-BLT mice (for representative flow plots of human lymphocytes, see Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI89488DS1) and mock-infected or infected mice with HIV-1 and followed the expression of the immune inhibitory receptors PD-1 and TIM-3 and the activation markers HLA-DR and CD38 on CD8+ and CD4+ T cells (for representative staining of the markers, see Supplemental Figure 2). During chronic HIV infection (9–13 weeks), HLA-DR, CD38, PD-1, and TIM-3 were all elevated on human T cells, particularly on human CD8+ T cells, compared with T cells from uninfected mice generated from the same donor tissues (Figure 1, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 2A), indicating ongoing CD8+ T cell exhaustion and immune activation in the NSG-BLT model. In addition, we found that expression of TIM-3 gradually increased on T cells throughout HIV infection (Supplemental Figure 2C). Similar to previous reports in HIV-infected patients (1, 2) and lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) -infected mice, in HIV-infected NSG-BLT mice we found subsets of CD8+ T cells that overexpressed both PD-1 and TIM-3 exhaustion markers (3, 4), and they displayed significantly reduced ability to produce proinflammatory cytokines upon mitogen stimulation, suggesting impaired functions of these T cells (Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 1 Chronic HIV infection results in elevated expression of activation and exhaustion markers and exhaustion of viral-specific CD8 cells. NSG-BLT humanized mice were constructed by implantation of fetal liver and fetal thymus as well as hematopoietic stem cells into the NSG mice. After human immune reconstitution, mice were mock-infected or infected with HIV NL4-3 . Thirteen weeks after infection, whole blood from each mouse was collected, and cells were stained with anti-human antibodies CD45, CD3, CD4, CD8, TIM-3, PD-1, and HLA-DR and analyzed by flow cytometry. (A–D) Expression of HLA-DR, CD38, PD-1, and TIM-3 on human CD4 (A and B) and CD8 cells (C and D) was accessed by gating and by measurement of the percentage positive (A and C) and relative MFI (B and D) of marker expression (n = 3–5 mice per group and more than 1,000 events were acquired for each flow analysis). For relative MFI, data displayed are the mean relative MFI ± SEM of these markers as compared with the mean MFI of uninfected controls, showing differences between these populations. (E) Splenocytes from HIV-infected NSG mice were stimulated with mitogen for 6 hours with GolgiPlug and were stained for expression of CD8, TIM-3, PD-1, and intracellular expression of IL-2 and IFN-γ. More than 1,000 events were acquired for each flow analysis, and the experiment was repeated more than 3 times. (F) Summary and statistical analysis of the intracellular cytokine expression assay in E (n = 4–6 mice per group). The Mann-Whitney test was used to compare 2 groups (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.005) (A–E), and the Kruskal-Wallis test was used for multiple comparisons (F, P < 0.05). Data represent mean ± SEM.

IFN-I signaling is chronically elevated during HIV-1 infection. Chronic IFN-I signaling is strongly associated with immune activation and suppression in persistent virus infections (5–8). To examine the extent of IFN-I signaling in vivo, we longitudinally measured HIV RNA expression and the expression of the IFN-I–induced signature genes (ISGs) MX1 and OAS1 in both infected and uninfected mice. Humanized BLT mice support sustained HIV replication 7 weeks after infection (Figure 2A and refs. 9, 10) with gradual loss of CD4 cells and decreased CD4/CD8 ratios in the peripheral blood (Figure 2, B and C). MX1 expression levels in the peripheral blood increased rapidly, and both MX1 and OAS1 remained elevated in the blood and tissue throughout HIV infection (Figure 2, D and E) in comparison with uninfected mice. Thus, IFN-I–induced gene expression is maintained in multiple compartments following HIV infection in NSG-BLT mice.

Figure 2 IFN-I signaling is chronically elevated during HIV-1 infection. (A) Change of HIV cell–associated RNA levels in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from BLT mice after HIV infection as compared with expression of the human housekeeping gene hypoxanthine phosphoribosyltransferase 1 (HPRT). Detection limit is shown by dashed orange line (n = 12–20). (B) CD4% among T cells in PBMCs from BLT mice after HIV infection (n = 12–20 per group). CD4%, percent of CD4+ cells among T cells in PBMCs. (C) CD4/CD8 ratio of T cells in PBMCs from BLT mice after HIV infection (n = 12–20 per group). (D) Expression levels of the MX1 gene in PBMCs throughout chronic HIV-1 infection in comparison with uninfected animals (n = 11–20 per group). Red dashed line defines the relative levels of MX1 gene expression in uninfected mice, which is equal to 1. (E) Expression level of MX1 and OAS1 in PBMCs and splenocytes from uninfected and infected mice as measured by reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) (n = 4–16 per group). *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test. Data represent mean ± SEM.

IFN-I receptor blockade effectively lowers ISG expression and reverse immune exhaustion. To investigate the impact of chronic IFN-I signaling on inflammation and T cell exhaustion, HIV-infected BLT mice were treated beginning 13 weeks after infection with an anti-human IFN receptor 2 (IFNR2) blocking antibody or an isotype control antibody for 1 week. IFNR blockade lowered gene expression of the ISGs MX1, OAS1, and IRF7 (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 5A) in the peripheral blood, demonstrating that anti-IFNR treatment blocked human IFN-I signaling in vivo. IFNR blockade did not affect overall CD4+ T cell percentages among T cells, or CD4/CD8 T cell ratios or CD4 and CD8 T cell numbers in the peripheral blood (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). IFNR blockade, but not the isotype antibody, significantly reduced levels of PD-1, TIM-3, and CD38 expression on CD8 T cells (Figure 3B, Supplemental Figure 4, and Supplemental Figure 5, B–E). Further, CD8+ T cells from IFNR-blocked mice produced higher levels of IFN-γ and IL-2 following mitogen PMA/ionomycin stimulation (Figure 3, C and D). To investigate whether HIV-specific CD8 T cell responses were improved, splenocytes from HIV-1–infected, isotype antibody–treated, or anti-IFNR2 antibody–treated mice were stimulated with an HIV clade B peptide pool (Gag, Env, Nef, and Pol) (11–14). IFNR blockade treatment elevated the percentage and number of HIV-specific IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells (Figure 3, E–G) as well as increasing the expression of IFN-γ produced by single HIV-specific cells (Figure 3H), indicating functional restoration of the HIV-specific T cell response when IFN-I signaling is alleviated. Interestingly, we also observed a reduction of HLA-DR on CD4+ T cells following IFNR blockade (Figure 3I), indicating a reduction in CD4+ T cell activation.

Figure 3 IFNR blockade effectively lowers ISG expression levels and reverses immune exhaustion. (A) Twelve weeks after infection, mice were treated with IFNR blocking antibody (αIFNR) or an isotype antibody control (iso) for 8 days. Expression levels of the ISGs MX1, OAS1, and IRF7 in human PBMCs from humanized BLT mice after treatment were measured by real-time RT-PCR (n = 3–5 per group). (B) PD-1, TIM-3, and CD38 expression as measured by flow cytometry (quantitatively by gating of percentages positive and relative MFIs ± SEM) on T cells from uninfected or infected mice that were treated with IFNR blocking antibody or isotype control (n = 3–7 per group). (C) Splenocytes from HIV-1–infected, isotype antibody–treated, or IFNR antibody–treated mice were stimulated with PMA/ionomycin for 6 hours, and IFN-γ and IL-2 production by CD8 cells was measured by flow cytometry (representative of n = 3 per group). (D) Summary of C as measured by relative MFI. (E) Splenocytes from HIV-1–infected, isotype-treated, or IFNR antibody–treated mice were stimulated with an HIV-1 clade B peptide pool (Pol, Gag, Env, and Nef), and production of IFN-γ by CD8 cells was measured by flow cytometry (representative of n = 3 per group). (F) Summary of the total percentage of IFN-γ+CD8+ cells after HIV peptide pool stimulation. (G) Summary of IFN-γ production by CD8+ cells as measured by relative MFI after HIV peptide pool stimulation. (H) Summary of IFN-γ+CD8+ cell numbers per million lymphocytes. (I) Summary of the relative HLA-DR MFI on CD4 T cells from infected mice treated with isotype or type I IFNR antibody (n = 4–6 per group). The Mann-Whitney test was used to compare 2 groups (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.005), and the Kruskal-Wallis test was used for multiple comparisons (A and B, both P < 0.05). Data represent mean ± SEM. Representative experiments were performed more than 3 times (C and E).

IFNR blockade effectively reduces viral load. With the decreased expression of exhaustion factors and increased levels of IFN-γ–producing HIV-specific CD8+ T cells, as well as reduction in CD4+ T cell activation, we then measured whether such improvement in CD8 T cell responses and overall immune activation reduction could lead to change in viral load. Interestingly, we found that IFNR blockade, but not isotype treatment, led to a reduction in virus loads when administered during the chronic stage of infection (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 IFNR blockade treatment reduces viral load, and combination of ART and IFNR blockade promotes faster viral suppression and reduces viral reservoir. (A) Changes of plasma viral load before and after isotype treatment or IFNR blockade. (B) MX1 and OAS1 expression levels from PBMCs in infected mice in different treatment groups as measured by real-time RT-PCR (n = 5–11 per group). (C) Relative TIM-3 expression level of CD8+ T cells in PBMCs from infected mice in different treatment groups as compared with uninfected mice (n = 5–11 per group). (D) Relative IFN-γ MFI of PMA/ionomycin–stimulated CD8+ T cells from infected mice in different treatment groups as compared with uninfected mice (n = 5–11 per group). (E) Changes of viral loads in HIV-1–infected NSG-BLT mice that were treated with ART or ART plus IFNR blockade (n = 7–10 per group). (F) Fold viral suppression after ART treatment, ART with IFNR blockade, or IFNR blockade alone (n = 7–10 per group). (G) HIV p24 production in the supernatant (as measured by ELISA collected from stimulated, sorted HSA– cells following the indicated treatments; n = 4–9 per group). The Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare 2 groups (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.005), and the Kruskal-Wallis test was used for multiple comparisons (B–D, F, and G; all have P < 0.05). Data represent mean ± SEM.

Concurrent IFNR blockade and antiretroviral therapy result in faster viral suppression. In all, blocking IFN-I signaling during persistent viral infection can have multiple beneficial effects on immune responses and can lead to decreased HIV replication. To investigate the impact of blocking IFN-I signaling in conjunction with combination antiretroviral therapy (ART), humanized BLT mice were infected with HIV NL4-3HSA , which is a replication-competent virus that contains a cell surface–expressed reporter gene (murine heat stable antigen [HSA]) whose detection is indicative of viral expression (5, 10, 15–17). Importantly, HIV NL4-3HSA replicates with kinetics and titers analogous to those of the parental HIV NL4-3 in BLT mice (15, 18). Eight weeks after HIV infection, mice were treated with a daily regimen of ART (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate [TDF]/ Emtricitabine [FTC]/raltegravir) for 3 weeks (n = 9), and another set of mice were treated with daily ART for 3 weeks including 1 week of concurrent IFNR blockade during ART treatment (n = 6). ART treatment reduced IFN-I signaling, and the combination of ART treatment with IFNR blockade resulted in a greater reduction in IFN-I signaling as shown by decreased expression of the ISGs MX1 and OAS1 (Figure 4B). Combined treatment of mice with ART and IFNR blockade also further reduced TIM-3 expression on CD8 cells to levels similar to those in uninfected controls (Figure 3C). When stimulated with PMA/ionomycin, treatment with either IFNR blockade or ART alone restored CD8 production of cytokines, and CD8 cells from mice cotreated with ART and IFNR blockade produced a further improved level of cytokines that was similar to that in uninfected controls (Figure 3D). This suggests an additive benefit of ART and IFN-I blockade. ART treatment alone resulted in significant reduction of viral loads within 3 weeks of treatment compared with untreated infection (Figure 4E). Interestingly, blocking IFNR for 1 week in combination with ART led to a significantly greater reduction in HIV viral loads compared with IFNR blockade or ART alone (Figure 4, E and F, which shows viral load fold change after each treatment). This suggests that concurrent IFNR blockade during ART treatment of chronic HIV infection is beneficial to accelerate control of the virus.