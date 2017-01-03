The interferon paradox: can inhibiting an antiviral mechanism advance an HIV cure?

1UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.
2Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Address correspondence to: Steven G. Deeks, 995 Potrero Avenue, San Francisco, California 94114, USA. Phone: 415.476.4082, ext. 404; E-mail: Steven.Deeks@ucsf.edu.
1UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.
2Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Address correspondence to: Steven G. Deeks, 995 Potrero Avenue, San Francisco, California 94114, USA. Phone: 415.476.4082, ext. 404; E-mail: Steven.Deeks@ucsf.edu.
1UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.
2Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Address correspondence to: Steven G. Deeks, 995 Potrero Avenue, San Francisco, California 94114, USA. Phone: 415.476.4082, ext. 404; E-mail: Steven.Deeks@ucsf.edu.
First published December 12, 2016
See the related article at Targeting type I interferon–mediated activation restores immune function in chronic HIV infection.
See the related article at Blocking type I interferon signaling enhances T cell recovery and reduces HIV-1 reservoirs.
While antiretroviral therapy (ART) has improved the quality of life and increased the life span of many HIV-infected individuals, this therapeutic strategy has several limitations, including a lack of efficacy in fully restoring immune function and a requirement for life-long treatment. Two studies in this issue of the
