The interferon paradox: can inhibiting an antiviral mechanism advance an HIV cure?

Steven G. Deeks,1 Pamela M. Odorizzi,1 and Rafick-Pierre Sekaly2

1UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.

2Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

Address correspondence to: Steven G. Deeks, 995 Potrero Avenue, San Francisco, California 94114, USA. Phone: 415.476.4082, ext. 404; E-mail: Steven.Deeks@ucsf.edu.

Published in Volume 127, Issue 1 (January 3, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(1):103–105. doi:10.1172/JCI91916.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Commentary

See the related article at Targeting type I interferon–mediated activation restores immune function in chronic HIV infection.

See the related article at Blocking type I interferon signaling enhances T cell recovery and reduces HIV-1 reservoirs.

While antiretroviral therapy (ART) has improved the quality of life and increased the life span of many HIV-infected individuals, this therapeutic strategy has several limitations, including a lack of efficacy in fully restoring immune function and a requirement for life-long treatment. Two studies in this issue of the JCI use a humanized mouse model and demonstrate that type I interferon (IFN) is induced early during HIV infection and that type I IFN–associated gene signatures persist, even during ART. Importantly, blockade of type I IFN improved immune function, reduced the HIV reservoir, and caused a delay in viral rebound after ART interruption. Together, these two studies support further evaluation of IFN blockade as a supplement to ART.

