RANKL coordinates multiple osteoclastogenic pathways by regulating expression of ubiquitin ligase RNF146

RANKL stabilizes 3BP2 and AXIN1 protein levels through suppression of the E3 ubiquitin ligase RNF146. The 3BP2/SRC (14), Wnt/β-catenin (11–13), and RANKL/RANK (2, 3, 7, 8) pathways are all essential for normal osteoclast differentiation. We conjectured that these 3 pathways could be part of a common integrated signaling pathway during osteoclastogenesis. We first examined the effect of RANKL on levels of AXIN1, a negative regulator of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway, and observed that AXIN1 protein expression was elevated 3-fold by RANKL in primary murine macrophages without enhancement of Axin1 transcripts (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90527DS1). Additionally, RANKL impaired WNT3a-induced stabilization of β-catenin (Figure 1B), suggesting that RANKL-mediated AXIN1 elevation may be functionally coupled to the control of β-catenin. We next examined the effect of RANKL on 3BP2 levels and observed that RANKL also enhanced 3BP2 protein expression 2-fold in primary murine macrophages (Figure 1C) without elevation of the Sh3bp2 transcript levels (Supplemental Figure 1B). These data suggest that both 3BP2 and AXIN1 proteins are likely stabilized through a posttranscriptional mechanism downstream of RANK signaling. In the previous studies, we and others showed that 3BP2 and AXIN1 are negatively regulated through tankyrase-mediated ADP ribosylation, which creates a recognition-binding site for the E3 ubiquitin ligase RNF146 (15, 20, 21). We observed that RANKL suppressed lysine 48 ubiquitylation of 3BP2 without changes in the levels of ADP ribosylation in primary murine macrophages (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1C). These results suggest that the attenuated levels of 3BP2 ubiquitylation could be the result of decreased RNF146 expression, activity, or both. Consistent with these results, we found that expression levels of Rnf146 mRNA and protein were reduced in RANKL-treated macrophages (Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 1 RANKL stabilizes 3BP2 and AXIN1 protein levels through suppression of the E3 ubiquitin ligase RNF146. (A) Primary murine macrophages were cultured in the presence or absence of RANKL (50 ng/ml). Whole cell lysates were probed with the indicated antibodies for Western blot analysis. (B) Primary murine macrophages were cultured in the presence or absence of RANKL (50 ng/ml) and a WNT3a-conditioned medium. Whole cell lysates were probed with the indicated antibodies for Western blot analysis. (C) Whole cell lysates from cells in A were probed with the indicated antibodies for Western blot analysis. (D) Primary murine macrophages cultured in the presence or absence of RANKL (50 ng/ml) were treated with 10 μM MG132 for 4 hours prior to collection of cell lysates. 3BP2 immune complexes were probed with an anti–K48 linkage–specific polyubiquitin or anti-3BP2 antibody. (E) qPCR analysis of Rnf146 mRNA expression in primary murine macrophages cultured in the presence or absence of RANKL (50 ng/ml). n = 3. (F) Primary murine macrophages were cultured in the presence or absence of RANKL (50 ng/ml). RNF146 immune complexes were probed with an anti-RNF146 antibody. Whole cell lysates (WCLs) were probed with an anti-GAPDH antibody for Western blot analysis. (G) Primary murine macrophages infected with an empty vector control (mock) or RNF146-expressing retroviral vector were cultured in the presence or absence of RANKL (50 ng/ml). Whole cell lysates were probed with the indicated antibodies for Western blot analysis. (H) TRAP staining of osteoclasts infected with an empty vector control (mock) or RNF146-expressing retroviral vector and cultured in the presence or absence of RANKL for 7 days. Original magnification, ×40. n = 3. P values were determined by ANOVA with Tukey-Kramer’s post hoc test (B and G) or unpaired t test (A, C–F, and H). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

These data suggest that RANKL-induced osteoclastogenesis may in part be mediated by the coordinated stabilization of 3BP2 and suppression of β-catenin, a known inhibitor of osteoclast formation (11–13), through the repression of RNF146. To determine whether the stabilization of 3BP2 and AXIN1 by RANKL is achieved specifically through repression of Rnf146 transcription, we sought to rescue this effect by ectopic expression of RNF146. We infected primary murine macrophages with an RNF146-expressing retroviral vector and observed that ectopic expression of RNF146 restored the 3BP2 and AXIN1 expression levels elevated by RANKL to normal levels and impaired osteoclast differentiation (Figure 1, G and H). These findings demonstrate that RANKL stabilizes 3BP2 and AXIN1 through suppression of the E3 ubiquitin ligase RNF146, leading to enhanced osteoclastogenesis.

RANKL suppresses RNF146 promoter activity through activation of NF-κB. To elucidate the basis of RANKL transcriptional repression of RNF146, we performed functional analysis of RNF146 promoter cloned into a luciferase reporter construct. We generated 9 constructs derived from a 1-kb RNF146 promoter fragment upstream of the putative transcriptional start site (Figure 2, A and B). We observed robust luciferase activity from P1 and P4 promoters, but not from P6 and P7 promoters, in 293T cells, demonstrating that P1 and P4 are active promoter fragments (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A). We next examined the promoter activities in response to RANKL stimulation and observed that RANKL strongly inhibited P4 luciferase activity in a murine macrophage cell line, RAW264.7 (Figure 2C). To identify the minimal inhibitory promoter elements in P4 that were responsive to RANKL treatment, we cloned a series of truncated promoter fragments, shown in Figure 2B. Promoter activity derived from all of the smaller fragments was 7 times higher than that of P4 (Figure 2D), suggesting the presence of a negative regulatory element between P4 and P13 (Figure 2, A and B). To determine the transcription factors that could potentially bind to the negative regulatory region, we analyzed the sequence of P4 that was absent from P13 using MATCH, a transcription factor–binding prediction algorithm (22), and found a conserved sequence within the RNF146 promoter that corresponded to a potential binding site for NF-κB (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). To evaluate the functional relevance of this sequence, we introduced mutations in the putative NF-κB–binding site in the P4 promoter fragment to disrupt NF-κB binding (P4 mutant), as predicted by the position weight matrix (Supplemental Figure 2C), and observed that the P4 mutant construct augmented luciferase activity to levels similar to those of promoter P13 (Figure 2E) and that neither P4 mutant nor P13 promoter activity was suppressed by RANKL (Supplemental Figure 2D). To confirm that NF-κB regulates endogenous Rnf146 transcription, we performed ChIP of the Rnf146 promoter in RAW264.7 cells and observed strong enrichment of an Rnf146-derived amplicon in NF-κB chromatin immunoprecipitates (Figure 2F). Importantly, we found that recruitment of NF-κB to the Rnf146 promoter was increased 2-fold by RANKL treatment (Figure 2F). These results are consistent with a model whereby RANKL stabilizes 3BP2 and AXIN1 via NF-κB transcriptional repression of RNF146, leading to enhanced osteoclast differentiation.

Figure 2 RANKL suppresses RNF146 promoter activity through activation of NF-κB. (A and B) Boundaries of RNF146 promoter constructs cloned into the pGL3–basic luciferase reporter vector. Numbers are relative to the transcription start site of the major RefSeq (RefSeq Accession: NM_030963) transcript. Dashed line indicates a potential binding site for NF-κB between P4 and P13. (C) Luciferase activity from the indicated RNF146 promoter constructs transfected in RAW264.7 cells. Cells were cultured in the presence or absence of RANKL (100 ng/ml). n = 3. (D and E) Luciferase activity from the indicated RNF146 promoter constructs transfected in RAW264.7 cells. n = 3. (F) qPCR of chromatin immunoprecipitates from RAW264.7 cells cultured in the presence or absence of RANKL (100 ng/ml). Amplicons flank the NF-κB–binding site within the Rnf146 promoter. Fold enrichment represents the signal obtained after immunoprecipitation with the indicated antibody over the nonspecific IgG antibody. n = 3. P values were determined by ANOVA with Tukey-Kramer’s post hoc test (C, E, and F). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

RNF146 represses osteoclastogenesis and LPS-mediated TNF-α production in bone marrow–derived osteoclast progenitors. To test the hypothesis that RANKL-mediated repression of RNF146 coordinates enhanced 3BP2 signaling with the attenuated β-catenin in osteoclasts, we generated Rnf146 conditional knockout mice (Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre) to examine the in vivo bone phenotype in the absence of RNF146 within the macrophage compartment (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). We observed that excision of RNF146 in osteoclast progenitors accelerated in vitro osteoclast differentiation and enhanced bone resorptive capacity in response to macrophage CSF (M-CSF) and RANKL compared with WT cells (Figure 3, A and B). The capacity of Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre osteoclast progenitors to execute the osteoclastogenic differentiation program, as assessed by the induction of Ctsk, Calcr, and Acp5 mRNAs, was significantly enhanced compared with that of WT cells (Figure 3, C–E). In addition to the developmental effects of loss of RNF146 on osteoclastogenesis, we found that Tnfα mRNA expression in response to a TLR4 ligand, LPS, was enhanced in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre progenitors compared with that in WT cells (Figure 3F). Moreover, LPS-mediated TNF-α production in vivo was elevated in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice compared with that in WT mice (Figure 3G). These findings demonstrate that repression of RNF146 is a critical checkpoint during osteoclast maturation and LPS-induced TNF-α production in bone marrow–derived osteoclast progenitors.

Figure 3 RNF146 represses osteoclastogenesis and LPS-mediated TNF-α production in bone marrow–derived osteoclast progenitors. (A and B) TRAP staining (A) or resorption pit assay (B) of osteoclasts derived from WT and Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO) osteoclast progenitors cultured in the presence or absence of RANKL for 7 days. Original magnification, ×40. n = 3. (C–E) qPCR analysis of Ctsk (C), Calcr (D), and Acp5 (E) mRNA expression in primary murine osteoclast progenitors derived from WT and Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO) mice and cultured in the presence of RANKL for 0 to 3 days. The relative expression of each mRNA was normalized to that in WT cells at day 3. n = 3. (F) qPCR analysis of Tnfα mRNA expression in primary murine osteoclast progenitors derived from WT and Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO) mice and cultured in the presence of LPS (10 ng/ml) for 0 to 24 hours. n = 3. (G) WT and Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO) mice were injected i.p. with LPS, and TNF-α in the serum was measured by ELISA 4 hours later. n = 5. P values were determined by unpaired t test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice are osteopenic due to active osteoclastogenesis. To investigate the role of RNF146 in skeletal remodeling, we analyzed the bones of Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice. 3D reconstruction of femora using microcomputed tomography (μCT) showed osteopenia (Figure 4A), with a reduction of trabecular bone volume (Figure 4B), trabecular bone mineral density (Figure 4C), and trabecular number (Figure 4D), and an increased trabecular separation (Figure 4E) in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice compared with that in WT mice, though trabecular thickness was under normal (Figure 4F). Additionally, a reduction of cortical thickness, cortical major and minor diameter, and cortical periosteal and endosteal perimeter was observed in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 4, A–D).

Figure 4 Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice are osteopenic due to active osteoclastogenesis. (A) μCT reconstruction of the trabecular region below the distal femur growth plate (top panels) and the cortical region of midshaft femurs (bottom panels) of 12-week-old WT and Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO) mice. (B–G) μCT-derived measurements of trabecular bone volume per total volume (BV/TV) (B), trabecular bone mineral density (C), trabecular number (D), trabecular separation (E), trabecular thickness (F), and cortical thickness (G) of 12-week-old WT and Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO) mice. n = 6. (H) H&E staining of tibiae from 12-week-old WT and Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO) mice. Scale bars: 1 mm. (I–M) Histomorphometric analysis of trabecular bone volume per total volume (I), osteoclast surface per bone surface (Oc.S/BS) (J), osteoclast number per bone surface (N.Oc/BS) (K), osteoid surface per bone surface (OS/BS) (L), and osteoblast number per bone surface (N.Ob/BS) (M) of 12-week-old WT and Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO) mice. n = 5–7. (N–P) Dynamic histomorphometric analysis of tibial trabecular bone formation rate (BFR/BS) (N), mineral apposition rate (MAR) (O), and mineralizing surface (MS/BS) (P) of 12-week-old WT and Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO) mice. n = 5–6. P values were determined by unpaired t test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

Histological analysis of tibiae from Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice revealed low trabecular bone mass compared with that in WT mice (Figure 4, H and I), consistent with the results of μCT analysis shown in Figure 4, A and B. To determine the cause of low trabecular bone mass observed in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice, we first analyzed osteoclasts in tibiae stained for tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase (TRAP) activity. Histomorphometric analysis showed increased osteoclast surface per bone surface and osteoclast number per bone surface in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice (Figure 4, J and K), indicating enhanced osteoclastogenesis. In contrast, trichrome staining of tibiae showed that osteoid surface per bone surface (Figure 4L) and osteoblast number per bone surface (Figure 4M) were similar in WT and Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice. Moreover, dynamic bone histomorphometric analysis after calcein green labeling revealed that bone formation rate (Figure 4N), mineral apposition rate (Figure 4O), and mineralizing surface (Figure 4P) were similar in WT and Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice. These results demonstrate that Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice show low bone mass due to enhanced osteoclastogenesis, but not defective osteoblastogenesis.

Stabilization of 3BP2 is required for activated osteoclasts and TNF-α production in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre osteoclast progenitors. We next investigated the molecular mechanisms underlying osteopenia resulting from activated osteoclasts in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice. Given the role of the 3BP2/SRC pathway in promoting osteoclast maturation, we first examined the expression levels of 3BP2 in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre bone marrow–derived osteoclast progenitors and observed increased 3BP2 protein expression in these cells compared with that in WT cells, leading to activation of SRC kinase (Figure 5A). We queried whether 3BP2 is required to support the emergence of highly active osteoclasts observed in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice and generated Sh3bp2 conditional knockout mice (Sh3bp2fl/fl LysM-Cre) in which 3BP2 was deleted in osteoclast progenitors (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). We observed that deletion of Sh3bp2 in osteoclast progenitors suppressed in vitro osteoclast differentiation and bone resorptive capacity compared with WT cells with a reduction of active SRC levels (Supplemental Figure 5, C–E), consistent with our previous study (14). To confirm that deletion of Sh3bp2 could rescue the phonotype observed in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice, we next generated Rnf146 and Sh3bp2 conditional double-knockout mice (Rnf146fl/fl Sh3bp2fl/fl LysM-Cre) in which both RNF146 and 3BP2 were deleted in osteoclast progenitors. As shown in Figure 5, B and C, the highly activated osteoclast phenotype observed in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre progenitors was reversed in Rnf146fl/fl Sh3bp2fl/fl LysM-Cre cells. Consistent with this result, the activation of SRC observed in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre progenitors was restored to near normal levels in Rnf146fl/fl Sh3bp2fl/fl LysM-Cre cells (Figure 5D). Additionally, the expression levels of Ctsk, Calcr, and Acp5 mRNAs elevated in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre progenitors were restored to normal in Rnf146fl/fl Sh3bp2fl/fl LysM-Cre cells (Figure 5, E–G). Finally, we observed that the hypersensitive response to LPS-induced TNF-α production in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice was ameliorated in Rnf146fl/fl Sh3bp2fl/fl LysM-Cre mice (Figure 5, H and I). These results indicate that stabilization of 3BP2 protein is required for osteoclast activation and hypersensitivity to LPS in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice.

Figure 5 Stabilization of 3BP2 is required for activated osteoclasts and TNF-α production in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre osteoclast progenitors. (A) Whole cell lysates from primary murine osteoclast progenitors derived from WT and Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO) mice were probed with the indicated antibodies for Western blot analysis. (B and C) TRAP staining (B) or resorption pit assay (C) of osteoclasts derived from WT, Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO), and Rnf146fl/fl Sh3bp2fl/fl LysM-Cre (dKO) osteoclast progenitors cultured in the presence or absence of RANKL for 7 days. Original magnification, ×40. n = 3. (D) Whole cell lysates from cells in B were probed with the indicated antibodies for Western blot analysis. (E–G) qPCR analysis of Ctsk (E), Calcr (F), and Acp5 (G) mRNA expression in primary murine osteoclast progenitors derived from WT, Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO), and Rnf146fl/fl Sh3bp2fl/fl LysM-Cre (dKO) mice and cultured in the presence of RANKL for 0 to 3 days. The relative expression of each mRNA was normalized to that in WT cells at day 3. n = 3. (H) qPCR analysis of Tnfα mRNA expression in primary murine osteoclast progenitors derived from WT, Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO), and Rnf146fl/fl Sh3bp2fl/fl LysM-Cre (dKO) mice and cultured in the presence of LPS (10 ng/ml) for 0 to 24 hours. n = 3. (I) WT, Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO), and Rnf146fl/fl Sh3bp2fl/fl LysM-Cre (dKO) mice were injected i.p. with LPS, and TNF-α in the serum was measured by ELISA 4 hours later. n = 6. P values were determined by ANOVA with Tukey-Kramer’s post hoc test (B–I) or unpaired t test (A). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

Loss of 3BP2 rescued osteopenia observed in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice. We next determined whether the severe osteopenic phenotype observed in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice was dependent on 3BP2. Consistent with our previous study (14), Sh3bp2fl/fl LysM-Cre mice showed increased bone mass (Figure 6A), with an elevation of trabecular bone volume (Supplemental Figure 6A), trabecular bone mineral density (Supplemental Figure 6B), trabecular number (Supplemental Figure 6C), and trabecular thickness (Supplemental Figure 6D) compared with WT mice, though trabecular separation was near normal (Supplemental Figure 6E). Cortical thickness, cortical major diameter, and cortical periosteal perimeter, but not cortical minor diameter and cortical endosteal perimeter, were also increased in Sh3bp2fl/fl LysM-Cre mice compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6, F–J). In concert with the data shown in Supplemental Figure 5, C–E, these results demonstrate that 3BP2 expression in osteoclast progenitors is required for normal osteoclastogenesis and bone resorption to maintain bone mass. We finally confirmed that osteopenia observed in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice was rescued in Rnf146fl/fl Sh3bp2fl/fl LysM-Cre mice (Figure 6B). Moreover, reductions of trabecular bone volume, trabecular bone mineral density, trabecular number, cortical thickness, cortical major and minor diameter, cortical periosteal and endosteal perimeter, and increased trabecular separation detected in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice were also rescued in Rnf146fl/fl Sh3bp2fl/fl LysM-Cre mice (Figure 6, C–K). These data demonstrate that low bone mass observed in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice was contingent on stabilization of 3BP2 in osteoclast progenitors.

Figure 6 Loss of 3BP2 rescued osteopenia observed in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre mice. (A) μCT reconstruction of the trabecular region below the distal femur growth plate (top panel) and the cortical region of midshaft femurs (bottom panel) of 12-week-old WT and Sh3bp2fl/fl LysM-Cre mice. (B) μCT reconstruction of the trabecular region below the distal femur growth plate (top panel) and the cortical region of midshaft femurs (bottom panel) of 12-week-old WT, Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO), and Rnf146fl/fl Sh3bp2fl/fl LysM-Cre (dKO) mice. (C–K) μCT-derived measurements of trabecular bone volume (C), trabecular bone mineral density (D), trabecular number (E), trabecular separation (F), cortical thickness (G), cortical major diameter (H), cortical minor diameter (I), cortical periosteal perimeter (J) and cortical endosteal perimeter (K) of 12-week-old WT, Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO), and Rnf146fl/fl Sh3bp2fl/fl LysM-Cre (dKO) mice. n = 6. P values were determined by ANOVA with Tukey-Kramer’s post hoc test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

The Wnt/β-catenin pathway is impaired in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre osteoclast progenitors. We next investigated the ramification of RNF146 repression by RANKL on regulating the Wnt/β-catenin pathway. We examined the expression levels of AXIN1 in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre bone marrow–derived osteoclast progenitors and observed that AXIN1 levels were significantly increased (Figure 7A), leading to antagonization of WNT3A-induced β-catenin stabilization (Figure 7B) and diminished expression of the β-catenin target gene cyclin D1 (Figure 7C and ref. 23). Consistent with these results, Wnt3a-induced cell proliferation was reduced in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre progenitors compared with that in WT cells (Figure 7D). We hypothesized that loss of RNF146 accelerated the osteoclast developmental program through stabilization of AXIN1 and subsequent impairment of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway and queried whether accelerated osteoclastogenesis observed in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre osteoclast progenitors was restored by activation of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway. Inhibition of GSK-3β by LiCl reversed the enhanced osteoclastogenic phenotype observed in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre progenitors (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 7A). Similarly, ectopic expression of a constitutively active β-catenin (S33Y) mutant blocked the hyperactivation of osteoclasts observed in RNF146-null progenitors (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 7B), indicating that active osteoclastogenesis observed in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre progenitors is in part through AXIN1-mediated inhibition of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway.

Figure 7 The Wnt/β-catenin pathway is impaired in Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre osteoclast progenitors. (A) Whole cell lysates from primary murine osteoclast progenitors derived from WT and Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO) mice were probed with the indicated antibodies for Western blot analysis. (B) Whole cell lysates from cells in A cultured in the presence or absence of a WNT3a-conditioned medium were probed with the indicated antibodies for Western blot analysis. (C) qPCR analysis of cyclin D1 mRNA expression in cells in B. n = 3. (D) Growth curves of primary murine osteoclast progenitors derived from WT and Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO) mice cultured in a WNT3a-conditioned medium for 3 days. n = 3. (E) TRAP staining of osteoclasts derived from WT and Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO) osteoclast progenitors cultured in the presence or absence of RANKL, NaCl (10 mM), and LiCl (10 mM) for 7 days. Original magnification, ×40. n = 3. (F) TRAP staining of osteoclasts derived from WT and Rnf146fl/fl LysM-Cre (KO) osteoclast progenitors infected with an empty vector control (mock) or β-catenin (S33Y)–expressing retroviral vector and cultured in the presence or absence of RANKL for 7 days. Original magnification, ×40. n = 3. P values were determined by ANOVA with Tukey-Kramer’s post hoc test (B, C, E, and F) or unpaired t test (A and D). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

These findings conclusively demonstrate that repression of RNF146 by RANKL and subsequent stabilization of 3BP2 and AXIN1 are part of a common genetic pathway required for the osteoclast developmental program.