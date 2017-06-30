Ubiquitin ligase RNF146 coordinates bone dynamics and energy metabolism

RNF146 deficiency in osteoblasts causes a CCD-like syndrome in mice. To elucidate the role of RNF146 during embryonic development, we first generated Rnf146fl/fl CMV-Cre mice whose floxed Rnf146 alleles were excised in all tissues, including germ cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92233DS1) (14), and observed that deletion of Rnf146 resulted in embryonic lethality. We analyzed embryonic skeletal development in E15.5 Rnf146fl/fl CMV-Cre embryos and observed delayed bone formation in the calvarium (Figure 1A). In view of these results, we generated Rnf146 conditional knockout mice (Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre) in which endogenous RNF146 was deleted in cells of the osteoblast lineage. Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre newborn pups were shorter than Rnf146fl/fl control littermates and died shortly after birth due to respiratory failure (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1B). Alizarin red/Alcian blue staining and 3D reconstruction using μCT of skeletal preparations showed that Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre pups displayed enlarged anterior and posterior fontanelles with calvarial hypomineralization as a consequence of impaired intramembranous ossification (Figure 1, C and D). This phenotype was more severe than that of Osx-Cre pups (Supplemental Figure 1C), which have previously been reported to have mild hypomineralization of the calvarium (15). Other skeletal structures, including clavicles, ribs, and limb bones, were severely hypoplastic in Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre pups (Figure 1, E–G). Alizarin red staining of the calvarium from Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre pups revealed defective mineralization compared with Rnf146fl/fl control pups (Figure 1H). H&E staining of mandibular incisor from Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre pups showed hypoplasia of the periodontal alveolar bone and enamel and a loss of polarized ameloblasts with occasional pyknotic nuclei (Figure 1I). We further investigated expression levels of noggin and sonic hedgehog (SHH), which are essential for normal calvarial and teeth development (16), by RNA ISH and observed that expression of both noggin and SHH was similar in Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre pups (Figure 1J), suggesting that perturbation of noggin and SHH expression does not account for the abnormal phenotype observed in the Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre pups. Finally, H&E staining of tibiae from Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre pups showed a 65% reduction of trabecular bone volume compared with Rnf146fl/fl control pups (Figure 1, K and L). In contrast, safranin O staining and ISH of type II and X collagen of tibiae from Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre pups showed no difference between these groups (Figure 1, M–O), demonstrating that chondrocyte differentiation during endochondral ossification was normal in Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre pups. These data demonstrate that impairment of endochondral ossification in Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre pups is principally due to defective osteoblastogenesis. Thus, RNF146 is required for embryonic bone development through both intramembranous and endochondral ossification.

Figure 1 RNF146 deficiency in osteoblasts causes a CCD-like syndrome in mice. (A) Whole-mount skeletons of Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl CMV-Cre E15.5 embryos stained by alizarin red and Alcian blue. (B and C) Whole-mount skeletons (B) or the calvarium (C) of Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre newborn pups stained by alizarin red and Alcian blue. (D) μCT reconstruction of the calvarium of Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre newborn pups. (E–G) Clavicles (E) or limb bones (F and G) of Rnf146fl/fl, Rnf146fl/+ Osx-Cre and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre newborn pups stained by alizarin red and Alcian blue. (H) Alizarin red staining of the calvarium from Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre newborn pups. Scale bar: 1 mm. The calcified tissue appears red. (I) H&E staining of mandibular incisor from Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre newborn pups. Scale bars: 300 μm (top panels); 50 μm (bottom panels). Black, red, and yellow arrows indicate periodontal alveolar bone, enamel, and ameloblasts, respectively. (J) ISH of noggin (top panel) and Shh (bottom panel) in mandibular incisor from Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre newborn pups. Scale bars: 100 μm. Black arrows indicate ameloblasts. (K) H&E staining of tibiae from Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre newborn pups. Scale bar: 150 μm. Black arrows indicate trabecular bone. (L) Histomorphometric analysis of tibial trabecular bone volume per total volume (BV/TV) of Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre newborn pups shown in K. n = 3. P values were determined by unpaired t test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05. (M) Safranin O staining of tibiae from Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre newborn pups. Scale bar: 250 μm. (N and O) ISH of Col2a1 (N) and Col10a1 (O) in tibiae from Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre newborn pups. Scale bars: 250 μm.

Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice cause osteopenia due to the osteoblast defect. We next queried whether RNF146 was required for postnatal bone development and generated Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre adult mice using a doxycycline Tet-off Cre system (17). In contrast with pups in which endogenous RNF146 was deleted during embryonic development, excision of RNF146 within the osteoblast lineage after birth produced viable pups. 3D reconstruction of the femora using μCT showed a 40% reduction of trabecular bone volume and trabecular bone mineral density in Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre (KO) mice compared with Rnf146fl/fl (WT) mice (Figure 2, A–C). Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice demonstrated decreased trabecular numbers (Figure 2D) and increased trabecular separation (Figure 2E), though trabecular thickness was near normal (Supplemental Figure 2A). Moreover, loss of cortical bone volume and reduced cortical thickness were observed in Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice (Figure 2, A, F, and G). Major and minor bone diameter and periosteal and endosteal perimeter of Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice were comparable to those of Rnf146fl/fl controls (Supplemental Figure 2, B–E).

Figure 2 Osteoblast defect causes osteopenia in Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice. (A) μCT reconstruction of the trabecular region below the distal femur growth plate (top panels) and the cortical region of midshaft femurs (bottom panels) of 12-week-old Rnf146fl/fl (WT) and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre (KO) mice. (B–G) μCT-derived measurements of trabecular bone volume (BV/TV) (B), trabecular bone mineral density (C), trabecular number (D), trabecular separation (E), cortical bone volume (BV/TV) (F), and cortical thickness (G) of 12-week-old Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice. n = 5–6. (H–J) Histomorphometric analysis of tibial trabecular bone volume per total volume (H), osteoid surface per bone surface (OS/BS) (I), and osteoblast number per bone surface (N.Ob/BS) (J) of 12-week-old Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice. n = 6–7. (K–M) Dynamic histomorphometric analysis of tibial trabecular bone formation rate (BFR/BS) (K), mineral apposition rate (MAR) (L), and mineralizing surface (MS/BS) (M) of 12-week-old Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice. n = 5–7. (N and O) Histomorphometric analysis of osteoclast surface per bone surface (Oc.S/BS) (N) and osteoclast number per bone surface (N.Oc/BS) (O) of 12-week-old Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice. n = 6–7. P values were determined by unpaired t test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

To determine the cause of the severe osteopenia observed in Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice, we analyzed tibiae stained with Goldner’s trichrome. Histomorphometric analysis of tibiae from Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice revealed a severe reduction in trabecular bone volume compared with Rnf146fl/fl mice (Figure 2H), consistent with the results of μCT analysis shown in Figure 2, A and B. Additionally, osteoid surface per bone surface and osteoblast number per bone surface were decreased in Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice (Figure 2, I and J). Moreover, dynamic bone histomorphometric analysis after calcein green labeling confirmed a substantial decrease in the bone formation rate (Figure 2K), mineral apposition rate (Figure 2L), and mineralizing surface (Figure 2M) in Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice compared with Rnf146fl/fl mice, indicating an intrinsic defective osteoblast-mediated bone formation. In contrast, tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase (TRAP) staining of tibiae showed that osteoclast surface per bone surface and osteoclast number per bone surface were similar in Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice (Figure 2, N and O).

These results demonstrate that Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice are osteopenic due to defective osteoblast-mediated bone formation, but not enhanced osteoclast-mediated bone resorption.

RNF146 is required for osteoblast differentiation. RNF146 is required for both osteoblast-mediated embryonic and postnatal bone development. We queried whether RNF146 expression was normally modulated during osteoblast differentiation and observed that RNF146 transcripts and protein levels increased in primary murine osteoblasts cultured in osteogenic medium (Figure 3, A and B). To investigate the molecular mechanism by which RNF146 deficiency in osteoblasts causes a CCD-like syndrome and osteopenia, we isolated murine calvarial osteoblasts from Rnf146fl/fl mice and infected cells with GFP- or Cre-expressing adenovirus to excise the Rnf146 gene (18) (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). We observed defective mineralization in RNF146-null osteoblasts and reduced mRNA expression of collagen type I α 1 chain (Col1a1), alkaline phosphatase (Alp), and osteocalcin (Figure 3, C–F). We next examined the protein levels of AXIN, a known substrate of RNF146, in RNF146-null osteoblasts and observed that AXIN1 protein was markedly increased and that this led to impaired activation of β-catenin (Figure 3, G and H). Our observation that Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice phenocopy features of CCD patients suggested a potential genetic link between RNF146 and RUNX2 (3–7). However, we observed no effect on Runx2 expression in murine osteoblasts following treatment with WNT3a (Supplemental Figure 3C). Moreover, the expression of Runx2 transcripts was similar in WT and RNF146-null calvarial osteoblasts cultured in osteogenic medium (Supplemental Figure 3D). We therefore examined the expression level of TAZ, a RUNX2-binding partner that is an essential cotranscription factor required for mediating the osteoblastogenic transcriptional program. The induction of TAZ protein levels, induced by WNT3a, were noted to be severely reduced in RNF146-null osteoblasts compared with WT controls (Figure 3I), which may explain in part the CCD-like phenotype associated with RUNX2 loss of function.

Figure 3 RNF146 is required for osteoblast differentiation. (A) qPCR analysis of Rnf146 mRNA expression in primary murine osteoblasts cultured in osteogenic medium for 7–14 days. (B) Whole cell lysates from cells in A were probed with the indicated antibodies for Western blot analysis. (C) Rnf146fl/fl mouse–derived calvarial osteoblasts infected with GFP- or Cre-expressing adenovirus to excise endogenous RNF146 protein were cultured in osteogenic medium and stained with alizarin red S solution. (D–F) qPCR analysis of Col1a1 (D), Alp (E), and osteocalcin (F) mRNA expression in cells in C cultured in osteogenic medium for 3–9 days. (G) Rnf146fl/fl mouse–derived calvarial osteoblasts infected with GFP- or Cre-expressing adenovirus were cultured in serum-free medium in the presence or absence of WNT3a (40 ng/ml). Whole cell lysates were probed with the indicated antibodies for Western blot analysis. Right panels: quantification of Western blot analysis. (H) Luciferase activity from a TOPflash reporter assay in cells in G cultured in serum-free medium in the presence or absence of WNT3a (40 ng/ml). (I) Western blot analysis of cells in G cultured in serum-free medium in the presence or absence of WNT3a (40 ng/ml). n = 3. P values were determined by ANOVA with Tukey-Kramer’s post-hoc test (A, B and G–I) or unpaired t test (D–F). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

RNF146 regulates osteoblast differentiation through the FGF18-TAZ axis. We further investigated the molecular mechanism by which RNF146 controls osteoblast differentiation through regulation of TAZ expression. Previous studies showed that Fgf18 is a β-catenin target (19) and that Fgf18–/– mice phenocopy CCD patients (20), suggesting that Fgf18 may be dysregulated in RNF146-null osteoblasts. We observed that both WNT3a-mediated induction of Fgf18 transcripts (Figure 4A) and expression of Fgf18 mRNAs during osteoblastogenesis (Figure 4B) were impaired in RNF146-null osteoblasts, suggesting that defective mineralization observed in RNF146-null osteoblasts may be due to impaired WNT3a-mediated Fgf18 expression. We next examined whether FGF18 regulates the expression of osteocalcin, a target gene of the RUNX2-TAZ osteoblastogenic master transcription complex (9). We observed that FGF18 enhances the RUNX2-mediated osteocalcin promoter activity (Figure 4C). Since we found that WNT3a was not able to induce Runx2 transcripts (Supplemental Figure 3C), we hypothesized that FGF18 may regulate endogenous TAZ expression. Consistent with this hypothesis, we observed that FGF18 enhanced expression of TAZ protein and transcripts in murine osteoblasts and myoblast C2C12 cells (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). In contrast, RUNX2 expression was unchanged following FGF18 stimulation of murine osteoblasts (Supplemental Figure 4C). To confirm that FGF18 requires the presence of TAZ to enhance osteocalcin expression and osteoblast differentiation, we analyzed osteocalcin promoter activity in TAZ-depleted C2C12 cells and observed that the enhancement of RUNX2 activity by FGF18 was suppressed by Taz deletion (Figure 4F). Consistent with these results, depletion of FGF18 blocked the induction of TAZ by WNT3a (Figure 4G). Conversely, ectopic expression of FGF18 rescued the mineralization defect observed in RNF146-null osteoblasts (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 4D). Finally, FGF18-induced TAZ expression and RUNX2-TAZ transcriptional activity were abolished by the MEK inhibitor U0126 in murine osteoblasts and C2C12 cells (Figure 4, I–K, and Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). These data demonstrate that FGF18 controls osteoblast differentiation through transcriptional regulation of TAZ and that the mineralization defect observed in RNF146-null osteoblasts is due in part to impaired signaling through the FGF18/MAPK/TAZ pathway.

Figure 4 RNF146 regulates osteoblast differentiation through the FGF18-TAZ axis. (A and B) qPCR analysis of Fgf18 mRNA expression in cells in Figure 3I (A) or C (B), cultured in osteogenic medium for 1–3 days. (C) Luciferase activity from an osteocalcin reporter assay in C2C12 cells transfected with or without RUNX2, and cultured in serum-free medium in the presence or absence of FGF18 (50 ng/ml). (D) Western blot analysis in primary murine osteoblasts cultured in serum-free medium in the presence or absence of FGF18 (50 ng/ml). (E) qPCR analysis of Taz mRNA expression in cells in D. (F) Luciferase activity from an osteocalcin reporter assay in C2C12 cells infected with shGFP or shTaz, transfected with or without RUNX2 and cultured in serum-free medium in the presence or absence of FGF18 (50 ng/ml). (G) Western blot analysis in primary murine osteoblasts infected with shGFP or shFgf18 and cultured in serum-free medium in the presence or absence of WNT3a (40 ng/ml). (H) Cells in Figure 3C, infected with an empty vector control (mock) or an FGF18-expressing retroviral vector were cultured in osteogenic medium and stained with alizarin red S solution. (I) qPCR analysis of Taz mRNA expression in primary murine osteoblasts cultured in serum-free medium in the presence or absence of FGF18 (50 ng/ml) and U0126 (10 μM). (J) Western blot analysis in cells in I cultured for 10 minutes or 24 hours. (K) Luciferase activity from an osteocalcin reporter assay in C2C12 cells transfected with or without RUNX2 and cultured in serum-free medium in the presence or absence of FGF18 (50 ng/ml) and U0126 (10 μM). n = 3. P values were determined by ANOVA with Tukey–Kramer’s post-hoc test (A, C, F, G, and I–K) or unpaired t test (B, D, and E). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

RNF146 is required for osteoblast proliferation. In addition to defective mineralization, we noted that osteoblast proliferation was reduced in RNF146-null osteoblasts (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5A). TAZ in complex with transcriptional enhancer associate domain (TEAD) is a regulator of cell proliferation in part through the induction of its target gene connective tissue growth factor (Ctgf) (21–24). Our observation that RNF146 controls TAZ expression through regulation of FGF18 prompted us to investigate whether RNF146 plays a role in osteoblast proliferation through the FGF18/TAZ pathway. We found that FGF18 induced Ctgf expression and that this effect was abolished in TAZ-depleted C2C12 cells (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 5B). Moreover, recombinant FGF18 enhanced proliferation of WT, but not TAZ-depleted, C2C12 cells cultured in serum-free medium (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5C), demonstrating that FGF18-mediated Ctgf induction and subsequent cell proliferation are contingent on TAZ expression. Accordingly, the defective proliferation observed in RNF146-null osteoblasts was rescued by treatment with FGF18 (Figure 5, D and E). These results demonstrate that RNF146 is required for both osteoblast differentiation and proliferation through the modulation of the WNT3a-FGF18-TAZ axis.

Figure 5 RNF146 is required for osteoblast proliferation. (A) Growth curves of Rnf146fl/fl mouse–derived calvarial osteoblasts infected with GFP- or Cre-expressing adenovirus and cultured in growth medium for 2 days. (B) qPCR analysis of Ctgf mRNA expression in C2C12 cells infected with shGFP or shTaz and cultured in serum-free medium in the presence or absence of FGF18 (50 ng/ml). (C) Growth curves of C2C12 cells infected with shGFP or shTaz and cultured in serum-free medium in the presence or absence of FGF18 (50 ng/ml) for 2 days. (D) Bright-field images of Rnf146fl/fl mouse–derived calvarial osteoblasts infected with GFP- or Cre-expressing adenovirus and cultured in growth medium in the presence or absence of FGF18 (50 ng/ml) for 2 days. Original magnification: ×200. (E) Growth curves of cells in D cultured for 2 days. (F–M) qPCR analysis of Rnf146 (F), Axin1 (G), cyclin D1 (H), Fgf18 (I), Taz (J), Runx2 (K), Osx (L), and osteocalcin (M) mRNA expression in the calvarium derived from Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre newborn pups. n = 3. P values were determined by ANOVA with Tukey-Kramer’s post-hoc test (B, C, and E) or unpaired t test (A and F–M). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

We finally confirmed the molecular mechanism by which loss of RNF146 in osteoblasts results in impairment of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway and expression of its target gene Fgf18, leading to suppression of Taz and osteocalcin expression in vivo. We extracted mRNA from the calvarium of Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre pups and observed that expression levels of Rnf146 and the β-catenin target genes Axin1, cyclin D1, and Fgf18 mRNAs were reduced in Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre pups compared with Rnf146fl/fl pups (Figure 5, F–I). Moreover, expression of Taz, Osx, and osteocalcin, but not Runx2, mRNAs was decreased in Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre pups (Figure 5, J–M), consistent with the in vitro data of primary murine osteoblasts shown in Figures 3 and 4. These in vivo and in vitro data conclusively demonstrate that RNF146 is required for osteoblast differentiation and proliferation through regulation of the FGF18/MAPK/TAZ pathway, leading to both embryonic and postnatal bone formation.

RNF146 represses adipocyte development and fat stores. During the course of these studies, we noted that RNF146-null osteoblast progenitor cells cultured in osteogenic medium differentiated into adipocytes instead of mature osteoblasts (Supplemental Figure 6A). The expression levels of both Pparg2 and its target gene fatty acid binding protein 4 (Fabp4), which are required for adipogenesis, were elevated in RNF146-null osteoblast progenitor cells cultured in osteogenic medium (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). In support of a role of RNF146 as an inhibitor of adipogenesis, we observed that adipocyte differentiation was strongly enhanced in RNF146-deficient mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) cultured in troglitazone-containing growth medium (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 6, D and E) and that this was associated with elevated expression of PPARγ and FABP4 proteins and transcripts (Figure 6, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 6F). As the Wnt/β-catenin pathway inhibits adipogenesis through repression of PPARγ expression (25), we determined whether the adipocyte differentiation observed in RNF146-deficient MEFs was dependent on reduced β-catenin activity. We observed that WNT3a-mediated β-catenin activity was suppressed in RNF146-deficient MEFs as a consequence of AXIN1 stabilization (Figure 6, B and E). Moreover, inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase 3β (GSK-3β) by lithium chloride (LiCl) reversed the enhanced adipogenic phenotype observed in RNF146-deficient MEFs (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 6, G–I). Similarly, ectopic expression of a constitutively active β-catenin (S33Y) mutant blocked the enhanced adipogenesis observed in RNF146-deficient MEFs (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 6J). These results support a model whereby RNF146 suppresses adipogenesis while enhancing osteoblast differentiation through regulation of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway. Consistent with these observations, tibial bone marrow fat stores and fat pad weight were elevated 40-fold and 2-fold in Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice compared with controls, respectively (Figure 6, H–J). These results indicate that RNF146 is a mesenchymal fate–determining factor that accelerates osteoblastogenesis while suppressing adipogenesis through regulation of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway.

Figure 6 RNF146 represses adipocyte development and fat stores. (A) MEFs isolated from Rnf146fl/fl (WT) and Rnf146fl/fl CMV-Cre (KO) embryos were cultured in adipogenic medium and stained with oil red O. Top panels, bright field images; bottom panels, oil red O staining. Original magnification: ×200. (B) Whole cell lysates from cells in A cultured in adipogenic medium for 3–9 days were probed with the indicated antibodies for Western blot analysis. (C and D) qPCR analysis of Pparg2 (C) or Fabp4 (D) mRNA expression in cells in A cultured in adipogenic medium for 3–9 days. n = 3. (E) Luciferase activity from a TOPflash reporter assay in cells in A cultured in serum-free medium in the presence or absence of WNT3a (40 ng/ml). n = 3. (F) Oil red O staining of MEFs in A cultured in adipogenic medium in the presence or absence of NaCl (10 mM, top panels) and LiCl (10 mM, bottom panels). Original magnification: ×200. (G) MEFs in A infected with an empty vector control (mock) or a β-catenin–expressing (S33Y) retroviral vector were cultured in adipogenic medium and stained with oil red O. Top panels, bright field images; bottom panel, oil red O staining. Original magnification: ×200. (H) H&E staining of tibiae from 12-week-old Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice. Scale bar: 500 μm. (I) Quantification of trabecular bone marrow fat area in tibiae in H. n = 5–6. (J) Fat pad mass (fat pad weight over body weight) from 6-month-old Rnf146fl/fl and Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice. n = 3. P values were determined by ANOVA with Tukey-Kramer’s post-hoc test (E) or unpaired t test (C, D, I, and J). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice have defects in glucose metabolism. Previous studies showed that osteocalcin-deficient mice are glucose intolerant due to impaired insulin sensitivity and secretion (26, 27). Osteocalcin, which is secreted by osteoblasts through regulation of the RUNX2-TAZ transcription complex, is posttranslationally carboxylated in a vitamin K–dependent manner, while uncarboxylated osteocalcin enhances insulin production and sensitivity in vivo (27, 28). Our observation that loss of RNF146 suppressed osteoblastogenesis and was associated with the reduced promoter activity of osteocalcin suggested a potential link between RNF146 and glucose homeostasis. Consistent with the reduction of osteocalcin mRNA in RNF146-null osteoblasts in vitro shown in Figure 3F, we observed that levels of undercarboxylated osteocalcin in serum were reduced in Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice compared with those in Rnf146fl/fl mice (Figure 7A), leading to transcriptional reduction of adiponectin, an osteocalcin target gene (Figure 7B) (26). Moreover, we observed increased triglyceride and glucose levels in Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice compared with Rnf146fl/fl mice (Figure 7, C and D). To further investigate glucose regulation in Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice, we performed glucose tolerance tests and insulin secretion tests following intraperitoneal injection of glucose and observed impaired glucose tolerance (Figure 7E) as a consequence of defective glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (Figure 7F), indicating that loss of RNF146 in osteoblasts leads to abnormal glucose tolerance in vivo. Histological and immunochemical analyses showed a decrease in number of islets, islet size, and pancreatic insulin production in Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice (Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Finally, to determine whether the defective islet development and insulin production were due to a failure to produce physiologic levels of osteocalcin, we treated mice with recombinant uncarboxylated osteocalcin and improved the abnormal glucose tolerance observed in Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice (Figure 7H). These data demonstrate that abnormal glucose tolerance observed in the Rnf146fl/fl Osx-Cre mice is due in part to impaired production of osteocalcin.