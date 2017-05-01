Local GABAergic signaling within sensory ganglia controls peripheral nociceptive transmission

Somatic GABA release in DRG. DRG neuron cell bodies respond to GABA A receptor agonists with sizable currents (11–15). In addition, it was recently demonstrated that nociceptive DRG neurons can produce GABA and release it from peripheral nerve terminals (9); but is there a physiological GABAergic transmission within the DRG? To start answering this question, we first tested whether DRG neuron somata can release GABA. First, rat DRG neurons were cocultured with HEK293 cells transiently cotransfected with α 1 , β 2 , and γ 2 GABA A subunits and GFP (HEK GABAA cells). We then performed “sniffing” patch-clamp recordings from HEK GABAA cells juxtaposed to small-diameter DRG neurons (Figure 1A). Robust inward currents were recorded from HEK GABAA cells in response to 200 μM GABA (Figure 1, B–G). Application of the TRPV1 agonist capsaicin (CAP; 1 μM) produced inward currents in 7 of 10 HEK GABAA cells; these currents were similar in kinetics (although smaller in amplitude) to GABA-induced currents (Figure 1, B and F). HEK GABAA cells in monoculture (without DRG coculture) or nontransfected HEK cells (HEK control ) juxtaposed to small-diameter DRG neurons in HEK control -DRG coculture never responded to CAP (Figure 1, C, D, and F). We were unable to elicit a response in HEK GABAA cells when we mechanically stimulated juxtaposed DRG neurons of any size (Figure 1, E and G), although this could have been an issue of experimental setup. These data strongly suggest that some small-diameter, CAP-sensitive (presumed nociceptive) DRG neurons are capable of releasing GABA when stimulated.

Figure 1 Stimulus-induced release of GABA from DRG neurons. (A–E) “Sniffing patch” experiments. (A) Coculture of DRG neurons with HEK293 cells transiently cotransfected with α 1 , β 2 , and γ 2 GABA A subunits and GFP (HEK GABAA cells). (B) An example of recording from the GFP-positive HEK GABAA cell juxtaposed to a small-diameter rat DRG neuron (as shown in A). Timing of GABA (200 μM) and capsaicin (CAP, 1 μM) applications is indicated by the arrows. (C) A similar experiment but with HEK GABAA monoculture (no DRG neurons present). (D) A recording from a nontransfected HEK293 (HEK control ) cell in close apposition to a small DRG neuron. (E) Mechanical stimulation of DRG neuron in HEK GABAA -DRG coculture did not activate inward current in HEK GABAA cell. (F) Summary of the experiments shown in B–E; number of responsive cells from the total number of recordings is indicated within/above each bar. (G) Summary of experiments shown in E; “Mechano” indicates mechanical stimulation of DRG neuron adjacent to the “sniffing” HEK GABAA cell. *Significant difference from baseline at P < 0.05 (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction). (H–L) HPLC analyses. (H) Release of GABA from the dissociated DRG cultures in response to various stimuli (as indicated). (I) Similar to H but acutely extracted, non-dissociated DRGs were used. Asterisks indicate significant difference from basal release: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction). Number of experiments is indicated within each bar. (J–L) Effects of the synaptic transmission inhibitors concanamycin A (0.5 μM; J) and tetanus toxin (10 μg/ml; K), as well as the GAT1 blocker NO711 (200 μM; L), on the basal and high-extracellular-K+-induced GABA release from acutely extracted whole DRGs. Asterisks indicate significant difference from basal release: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; number symbols indicate significant difference from high-K+-induced release: #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction). Number of experiments is indicated within each bar.

Next, we used HPLC to detect release of GABA into the extracellular space in either dissociated DRG cultures or acutely extracted whole-DRG preparation. Depolarization of DRG cultures with elevated extracellular K+, CAP, bradykinin, or ATP produced a robust release of GABA into the extracellular space (Figure 1H); similar results were obtained with freshly extracted whole DRGs (Figure 1I). In the CNS GABA is generally released via classical synaptic mechanisms, but can also be released via reversal of the GABA transporter GAT1 (20). The inhibitors of synaptic transmission concanamycin A (0.5 μM) and tetanus toxin (10 μg/ml) both inhibited high-K+-induced GABA release almost completely (Figure 1, J and K, respectively). The GAT1 inhibitor NO711 (200 μM) produced a significant increase of tonic GABA release (Figure 1L), consistent with inhibited GABA uptake. Blocking GAT1 partially reduced (but did not abolish) high-K+-induced release of GABA (Figure 1L); in the presence of NO711 high K+ induced a statistically significant increase in extracellular GABA compared with basal levels. Thus, in combination with inhibited GABA uptake, the net effect of NO711 must result in increased extracellular GABA levels. Collectively, these data suggest that both vesicular and nonvesicular mechanisms contribute to the depolarization-induced GABA release in DRGs, with the former mechanism being predominant.

DRG neuron somata express key components of functional GABAergic transmission. In order to be able to release neurotransmitters, DRG neuron somata must express appropriate machinery. Electron microscopy of rat DRG sections revealed abundant presence of vesicles in DRG somata (Figure 2A); some of the vesicles expressed the synaptic vesicle marker SV2 (ref. 21; and Figure 2A, bottom left). Interestingly, some areas of somatic plasma membrane were also clearly labeled by the anti-SV2 antibody, suggesting vesicle fusion and release sites (22). Moreover, some of the vesicles were labeled with anti-GABA antibody (Figure 2A, bottom right).

Figure 2 DRG neuron somata are equipped for GABAergic transmission. (A) Electron micrographs of DRG sections. Top panels depict examples of somatic ultrastructure revealing presence of somatic vesicles. In the top right panel a vesicle (closed arrow) can be seen apparently fusing with the membrane (open arrow). Bottom, left: SV2 immunoreactive vesicles (example indicated by closed arrow), located adjacent to and apparently fusing with the DRG neuron membrane (open arrow), which is also SV2-positive. Bottom, right: GABA immunoreactivity in vesicles (closed arrow). Open arrow indicates the DRG neuronal membrane. (B) Quantitative RT-PCR detection of transcripts encoding key proteins of GABAergic transmission in acutely extracted whole DRG and spinal cord tissue samples and in dissociated DRG neuron culture (48 hours), as indicated. Bands correspond to (as labeled) α 1–3 and α 5 , β 1–3 , and γ 1–3 subunits of GABA A receptors; Gat1–3 GABA transporters; vesicular GABA transporter Vgat; GABA B receptors 1 and 2; and glutamate decarboxylases Gad65 and Gad67. Also detected is GAPDH. (C) Examples of single-cell RT-PCR detection of Gapdh, Gad65, Gad67, Vgat, Gat1, and Trpv1 from individual dissociated DRG neurons. Quantification is given in Supplemental Table 1. (D–H) Analysis of GAD67 expression in DRG sections from GAD67-GFP knock-in mice. Shown is the colabeling of GFP with sensory neuron markers TRPV1 (D), IB4 (E), and NF200 (F), as well as with VGAT (G) and SV2 (H). In D–G, arrows indicate examples of neurons expressing both GFP and the corresponding marker. (I) GFP labeling in WT mice. (J) Secondary antibody control for DRG section from GAD67-GFP knock-in mice. In D–J, micrographs within each panel are of the same magnification; scale bars are labeled on the left image in each panel.

While abundant expression of functional GABA A and GABA B receptors in DRG is well known (9, 14, 23), the presence of other components of GABAergic transmission in DRG is less well documented. Figure 2B shows the results of quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) detection of transcripts encoding proteins involved in GABAergic transmission from the acutely extracted whole DRG and spinal cord samples and from 48-hour DRG cultures. Multiple α, β, and γ subunits of GABA A receptors were detected, with particularly strong expression of α 1–2 and γ 1–2 subunits, in good agreement with previous literature (14, 24). GABA B1 and GABA B2 subunits of GABA B receptors were also expressed. We also detected the following transcripts: (a) the glutamate decarboxylase isoforms Gad65 and Gad67 (which decarboxylate glutamate to produce GABA); (b) the vesicular GABA transporter Vgat (which packs GABA into vesicles); and (c) the plasma membrane GABA transporters Gat1–3 (which remove released GABA from the extracellular space). Gad65 and Gad67, Gat1–3, and Vgat were detected in the acute DRG at somewhat lower but comparable levels relative to those found in the spinal cord. Among GAT subunits, GAT1 showed the strongest expression.

Since whole-DRG tissue or cultures contain non-neuronal cells, we tested whether we could detect expression of GABA-related transcripts in the individual neurons using single-cell RT-PCR. Indeed that was the case; Gad65, Gad67, and Vgat mRNA was detected in approximately 8%–9% of neurons, while Gat1 was detected in a larger subpopulation (48%) of DRG neurons (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI86812DS1). It has to be pointed out that, because of the high rate of false negatives in single-cell RNA analyses (25), the proportions of cells identified as positive for a given transcript in Supplemental Table 1 are likely underestimated.

We then used GAD67-GFP knock-in mice (26) and immunohistochemistry to characterize the GABA-producing DRG neurons. We found cytosolic expression of the reporter (GFP) in many DRG neurons of all sizes, although expression in larger-diameter neurons was more frequent (Figure 2, D–H). There was partial overlap between expression of GFP and presence of such markers of sensory neuron subtypes as TRPV1 (polymodal nociceptors; Figure 2D), IB4 (nonpeptidergic nociceptors; Figure 2E), and more so with neurofilament 200 (NF200, myelinated fibers; Figure 2F). There was a very good correlation between GAD67 (GFP) expression and that of VGAT (Figure 2G). Finally, DRG neurons were abundantly labeled by anti-SV2 antibody with a characteristic punctate staining suggesting vesicular localization of SV2 (Figure 2H); most SV2-positive neurons also expressed GAD67.

We also analyzed expression of VGAT in rat DRG (Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 2). Similarly to GFP in GAD67-GFP knock-in mice, VGAT expression was found in neurons of all sizes but was twice as frequent in larger-diameter neurons as compared with small ones (Supplemental Table 2). However, since there are more small-diameter neurons than larger ones in DRG (27), the total number of VGAT-positive small and large neurons was comparable (Supplemental Table 2). Again, VGAT immunofluorescence was found in some TRPV1- and IB4-positive neurons (Figure 3, A and B) but was more often found in larger, NF200- and TrkC-positive neurons (Figure 3, C and D). There was again a good colocalization of VGAT with SV2 (Figure 3E). Importantly, VGAT immunofluorescence was absent in satellite glia (as confirmed with the glial marker S100b; Figure 3F). Two distinct VGAT antibodies stained the exact same subpopulation of neurons (Figure 3G), and omission of primary antibodies resulted in almost complete absence of immunofluorescence (Figure 3H), indicating that staining was specific.

Figure 3 Expression of VGAT in rat DRG. (A–G) Shown is the colabeling of VGAT with sensory neuron markers TRPV1 (A), IB4 (B), NF200 (C), and TrkC (D) as well as with SV2 (E) and satellite glia marker S100b (F). In A–E, arrows indicate examples of neurons expressing both VGAT and the corresponding marker. (G) Costaining of the same DRG section with 2 different antibodies raised in rabbit (VGATr) and guinea pig (VGATgp). (H) Control for secondary antibodies used. Micrographs within each panel are of the same magnification; scale bars are labeled on the left image in each panel. Somatic diameter distribution of VGAT-positive DRG neurons is given in Supplemental Table 2.

Stimulation of GABA system in DRG reduces acute pain transduction in vivo. Experiments reported hitherto established that DRG neurons can produce and release GABA, but is there a physiological role for such somatic/perisomatic release? We tested the effect of direct focal GABA infusion into the DRG on pain-related behavior in rats (see Methods). In this approach, a cannula that allows delivery of small volumes of solutions directly to the selected spinal ganglion is inserted into a hole drilled through the transverse process of the corresponding vertebra (ref. 28 and Figure 4A). Since exogenous GABA would have strong inhibitory action on nociceptive transmission in the spinal cord, we first verified that this injection technique delivers drugs specifically to the DRG. We injected a fluorescent dye, CFSE (20 μM; 5 μl), through the cannula and tested the labeling of DRG and the proximal spinal cord. Confocal fluorescent imaging revealed a complete lack of staining in the spinal cord, while there was abundant fluorescence in the DRG (Figure 4A, bottom, and Supplemental Figure 1). We then investigated how focal DRG application of drugs targeting the GABA system would affect nociceptive transmission.

Figure 4 Focal application of GABA to DRG reduces pain in vivo. (A) DRG cannula implant. Top inset shows schematic of the procedure; colors indicate route of drug administration. Images on the bottom are bright-field (left) and fluorescent (right) micrographs of DRG (top) and proximal spinal cord (bottom) after the focal application of a fluorescent dye, CFSE (20 μM in 5 ml), via the DRG cannula. All images were taken at the same magnification (as indicated by the scale bars). (B) Focal DRG application of GABA (200 μM, 5 μl) via DRG cannula strongly reduced pain produced by hind-paw injection of bradykinin (BK, 200 μM, 50 μl). (C) Similar to B but the specific GABA A receptor agonist muscimol (musc, 200 μM, 5 μl) was applied. (D) Focal DRG application of GABA (200 μM, 5 μl) via DRG cannula reduced pain produced by hind-paw injection of capsaicin (CAP, 20 μM, 50 μl). (E) Comparison of effects of focal DRG application of GABA, muscimol, baclofen, and glutamate (GLUT) (all at 200 μM, 5 μl) on the BK-induced nocifensive behavior. Black bars depict effect of intrathecal injection of glutamate (200 μM, 10 μl) and a vehicle control. (F) Focal DRG application of GAT1 inhibitor NO711 (200 μM, 5 μl) significantly reduced pain produced by hind-paw injection of BK. (G) Focal DRG application of GABA A receptor inhibitors bicuculline (BIC, 200 μM, 5 μl) and gabazine (200 μM, 5 μl) and GABA B receptor inhibitor CGP35348 (CGP, 200 μM, 5 μl) exacerbated nocifensive behavior produced by hind-paw BK injection. (H) In the absence of plantar injection of BK, focal DRG application of bicuculline and gabazine resulted in distress in the paw and nocifensive behavior similar to that induced by plantar injection of BK. In B–H the number of experiments is indicated within or above each bar; asterisks indicate significant difference from the appropriate control: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (Kruskal-Wallis ANOVA with Mann-Whitney test for between-group comparison).

In the first series of experiments we induced painful sensation in a hind paw of a rat by a plantar injection of the noxious inflammatory peptide bradykinin (BK) or the TRPV1 agonist capsaicin (CAP) and tested the effect of focal DRG preapplication of GABA receptor agonists and antagonists, or a GABA uptake blocker, on the BK/CAP-induced nocifensive behavior (licking, biting, or flinching the paw). Focal application of GABA (200 μM; 5 μl; Figure 4B) or the GABA A agonist muscimol (200 μM; 5 μl; Figure 4C) to the DRG strongly suppressed nocifensive behavior induced by the hind-paw BK injection (200 μM; 50 μl). Focal DRG application of saline produced no effect. When BK was injected to the paw contralateral to the cannula implant, neither GABA nor muscimol reduced the BK-induced nocifensive behavior (Figure 4, B and C). Absence of contralateral effects provides additional evidence against a spillover from the site of DRG injection to the spinal cord. Nocifensive behavior induced by hind-paw injection of CAP (20 μM; 50 μl) was also significantly reduced by the DRG application of GABA (Figure 4D). Focal DRG infusion of the GABA B receptor agonist baclofen (200 μM; 5 μl; Figure 4E) also produced marked reduction of the BK-induced nocifensive behavior, although the effect was significantly less pronounced than that of GABA.

DRG neurons use glutamate as the main excitatory neurotransmitter at their central terminals, but these neurons also express a variety of glutamate receptors (8); thus we tested the effect of focal DRG application of glutamate (200 μM; 5 μl). Strikingly, glutamate infusion also strongly attenuated BK-induced pain (Figure 4E). However, when the same amount of glutamate was injected intrathecally (such injections would affect both spinal cord and DRG), it produced strong bilateral nocifensive behavior (flinching and biting the hind paws) even without hind-paw injection of a proalgesic compound (Figure 4E). These clearly opposite effects of glutamate applied to DRG (analgesia) or spinal cord/DRG (nociception) suggested that glutamate applied via the DRG cannula does not reach the spinal cord. A likely explanation for the unexpected inhibitory action of glutamate in DRG will be discussed along with the computer modeling data below.

Focal DRG application of the GAT1 inhibitor NO711 (200 μM; 5 μl; Figure 4F) also significantly attenuated the BK-induced nocifensive behavior, suggesting a role of endogenous GABA in nociceptive transmission; the result is also in agreement with an increase of tonic DRG GABA levels induced by NO711 (Figure 1H). Another intriguing finding was that focal application of the GABA A antagonists bicuculline (200 μM; 5 μl) and gabazine (200 μM; 5 μl) and, to a lesser extent, the GABA B receptor antagonist CGP35348 (200 μM; 5 μl) exacerbated pain produced by the plantar injection of BK (Figure 4G). Even without BK injection, focally applied bicuculline and gabazine generated obvious flinching and biting of the ipsilateral paw (Figure 4H), suggesting that there may indeed be tonic GABA-mediated inhibition within the DRG that, when removed, results in spurious peripheral nerve activity.

We also analyzed concentration dependence of the behavioral effects of GABA, muscimol, bicuculline, and NO711 (Supplemental Figure 2, A–E). All the compounds displayed concentration dependence within the used concentration range; prominent analgesic effects of GABA and muscimol were evident at 20 μM.

Since rat hind paws are innervated by L4 as well as L5 DRGs, we also tested the effect of GABA applied through the cannula implanted to the L4 DRG (Supplemental Figure 2F). Focal application of GABA to the L4 DRG also reduced BK-induced nocifensive behavior but was less efficacious as compared with the L5 injections. To further confirm the accuracy of DRG cannula injections, we measured GABA, NO711, and bicuculline levels in DRG and proximal spinal cord after the L5 DRG cannula injection using HPLC. The drugs were detected in the DRG but not in the spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 3).

Focal injection of GABA significantly decreased sensitivity of rats to thermal and mechanical stimuli as measured with the Hargreaves and von Frey tests. Thus, hind-paw withdrawal latency upon presentation with radial heat (Supplemental Figure 4A) and the threshold for sensitivity to mechanical stimulation (Supplemental Figure 4B) were both increased. Bicuculline significantly increased sensitivity to both types of stimulation (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D).

Plantar paw injection of bicuculline (200 μM; 50 μl; Supplemental Figure 4E) was largely without an effect. Likewise, plantar injection of GABA (200 μM; 50 μl) did not produce noticeable acute effects (Supplemental Figure 4F) and failed to reduce BK-induced nocifensive behavior (Supplemental Figure 4G). The experiments with focal application of drugs to the spinal sensory ganglia in vivo established that, acting within the ganglion, exogenous or endogenous GABA can strongly suppress nociceptive transmission.

Since either endogenous release or exogenous GABA delivery to DRG reduced peripheral pain responses, we tested whether GABA application to DRG neurons reduces synaptic input to the spinal cord in vivo. We quantified the effect of focal DRG application of GABA via the DRG cannula on the activation of spinal postsynaptic neurons by the hind-paw injection of CAP using a neuronal activation marker, c-Fos (29). No nuclear c-Fos staining was seen in the spinal cord of naive animals (Supplemental Figure 5A). Hind-paw injection of CAP (20 μM; 50 μl) induced robust nuclear c-Fos staining in dorsal horn ipsilateral to the injection site, especially in superficial laminae I–II (Supplemental Figure 5B); no contralateral staining was apparent (Supplemental Figure 5C). DRG application of GABA significantly reduced CAP-induced c-Fos expression in the ipsilateral dorsal horn (Supplemental Figure 5, A–F), suggesting that it indeed reduced excitatory input to the spinal cord.

Stimulation of GABA system in DRG alleviates chronic neuropathic and inflammatory pain. We next tested whether targeting the GABAergic system in DRG can alleviate chronic pain. We used a chronic constriction injury (CCI) model of neuropathic pain and peripheral injection of CFA as a model of chronic inflammatory pain (see Methods); both models are widely used in pain research (30). In order to achieve prolonged local release of GABA or GABA mimetics into the DRG, we implanted osmotic minipumps in a manner similar to the DRG cannula implantation described above (see Methods, Supplemental Figure 6A). The pump slowly releases its content locally at the site of implantation at a speed of approximately 0.5 μl/h for approximately 14 days. In most experiments we installed minipumps filled either with saline or with a GABA modulator at the time of CCI surgery or CFA injection and monitored animals’ sensitivity to the mechanical and thermal stimulation for the next 14 days. As expected, in both CCI and CFA models a robust mechanical and thermal hyperalgesia was observed in rats receiving saline (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 6); there was slight spontaneous recovery of the thermal hyperalgesia over the last week of observation in the CFA model. Yet animals that were infused with GABA (Figure 5, A–D) or muscimol (Supplemental Figure 6, C–F) or with the GAT1 inhibitor NO711 (Figure 5, E–H) were significantly less susceptible to both mechanical and thermal hyperalgesia in either of the models. Moreover, when a GABA-filled osmotic minipump was implanted on day 8 after the CCI injury, such a procedure rapidly and significantly attenuated mechanical hyperalgesia induced by the CCI (Supplemental Figure 6B). These results suggest that not only acute but also chronic pain can be attenuated by targeting of the GABA system in DRG; moreover, alleviation of chronic pain with NO711 suggests that endogenous GABA production/release mechanisms in DRG can be targeted for pain relief.

Figure 5 Focal infusion of GABA or GABA reuptake inhibitor to DRG alleviates chronic pain in vivo. (A and B) Focal DRG application of GABA (200 μM, ~0.5 μl/h) via osmotic minipump significantly alleviated mechanical (A) and thermal (B) hyperalgesia produced by the plantar injection of CFA. (C and D) Similar to A and B but a chronic constriction injury (CCI) was applied to a sciatic nerve instead of CFA injection. (E–H) Similar to A and B but GAT1 inhibitor NO711 (200 μM, ~0.5 μl/h) was applied via the minipump implant instead of GABA. In A–H, the CFA/CCI procedure and the minipump implantation were performed at the same time. Number symbols indicate significant difference between saline and drug data sets: #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001; asterisks indicate the difference between groups within the corresponding time point: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction for saline vs. drug comparison or 1-way ANOVA with Fisher LSD post hoc test for comparison between the groups). Number of experiments is indicated as n in each panel.

Chemo- or optogenetic depolarization of GABAergic DRG neurons reduces pain transduction. Since DRG neurons express VGAT (Figures 2 And 3 and ref. 9), we used VGAT-IRES-Cre mice (31) to develop a chemogenetic approach for specific depolarization of GABAergic DRG neurons in vivo. In this mouse line Cre recombinase expression is directed to the VGAT-expressing neurons, without disrupting endogenous VGAT expression (31). DRG sections from the VGAT-Cre mice expressed Cre (Figure 6A), and a population of cultured DRG neurons (but not glia) from VGAT-Cre mice was successfully transduced with AAV9 viruses coding for the mCherry-tagged FLEXed DREADD (designer receptor exclusively activated by designer drug; ref. 32) receptors coupled to Gq (hM3Gq; see Methods). DRG cultures from the WT littermates were not transduced (Figure 6B). Application of the DREADD ligand clozapine-N-oxide (CNO) to DREADD-expressing DRG neurons reliably depolarized these by approximately 4–10 mV while having no effect on the virus-treated neurons from WT mice (Figure 6, C and D). In 2 of 11 neurons CNO induced AP firing (see example in Figure 6C, bottom left), although the majority of neurons did not fire.

Figure 6 Chemogenetic depolarization of DRG neurons via designer Gq receptors reduces peripherally induced pain. (A) Immunohistochemical detection of Cre in DRG section from the VGAT-Cre mice. (B) Expression of mCherry-tagged hM3Gq in cultured DRG neurons from the VGAT-Cre mice (and WT littermates) transduced with AAV9-DIO-hM3Dq DREADD virus. (C) Examples of recordings from hM3Dq-expressing DRG neurons depolarized by the application of 10 μM clozapine-N-oxide (CNO). (D) A scatter plot summary of experiments shown in C. ***Significant difference from the baseline (paired, 2-tailed t test). (E) Expression of hM3Dq in L4 DRG of the VGAT-Cre mouse in vivo transduced with the AAV9-DIO-hM3Dq virus. (F and G) Effect of the i.p. injection of CNO (0.9% saline, 5 mg/kg) on the mechanical (F) and thermal (G) sensitivity of VGAT-Cre mice injected with hM3Dq DREADD viruses into L4 DRG (compared with virus-injected WT littermates). (H) CNO injection (i.p.) reduced nocifensive behavior (paw licking) of VGAT-Cre mice injected with hM3Dq DREADD viruses into L4 DRG (compared with virus-injected WT littermates). In F–H, asterisks indicate significant difference from the WT mice: *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 (unpaired, 2-tailed t test); number of experiments is shown within the bars. (I and J) CNO injection (i.p.) reduced mechanical (I) and thermal (J) hyperalgesia in CFA model of inflammatory pain in VGAT-Cre mice injected with hM3Dq DREADD viruses into L4 DRG (compared with virus-injected WT littermates). #Significant difference between VGAT-Cre and WT mice data sets. Asterisks indicate the difference between groups within the corresponding time point: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction for VGAT-Cre vs. WT comparison or 1-way ANOVA with Fisher LSD post hoc test for comparison between the groups). The number of experiments is indicated as n in each panel.

Next, we injected Gq DREADD viruses into L4 DRG of VGAT-Cre mice (as well as the WT littermates) to test whether CNO-induced depolarization of VGAT-expressing (GABAergic) DRG neurons would affect nociceptive transmission in vivo. L4 DRG was chosen because, while in rats L4, L5, and L6 spinal nerves are major contributors to the sciatic nerve, in mice the contributing nerves are L3, L4, and L5 (33). mCherry fluorescence was readily detectable in DRG of virus-injected (see Methods) VGAT-Cre mice but not WT mice (Figure 6E). Injection of CNO (5 mg/kg i.p., 30 minutes before the test) slightly increased basal mechanical (but not thermal) sensitivity of VGAT-Cre mice (Figure 6, F and G), as is expected from the depolarization of peripheral nerve terminals. Importantly, CNO preinjection (30 minutes) strongly suppressed nocifensive behavior induced by the plantar injection of BK (Figure 6H), suggesting that depolarization of GABAergic neurons is indeed antinociceptive. Furthermore, CNO injections significantly reduced both mechanical (Figure 6I) and thermal (Figure 6J) hyperalgesia in the CFA model of inflammatory pain. In these experiments CNO was repeatedly injected 30 minutes before each measurement. The antihyperalgesic effect of CNO peaked at the third day after CFA injection, after which point hyperalgesia recovered; perhaps this suggests gradual desensitization of the DREADD system in vivo.

In our DREADD experiments we were unable to deliver CNO to DRG directly, since the virus injection procedure required removal of both spinous and transverse processes of L4 DRG (see Methods) and, therefore, a cannula or minipump could not be implanted. In order to deliver a depolarizing stimulus to DRG with high precision, we used VGAT-ChR2-EYFP mice (34), in which all VGAT-expressing neurons are expected to express channelrhodopsin-2. Consistent with VGAT immunohistochemistry (Figure 2) and the VGAT-Cre mouse experiments (Figure 6), a population of DRG neurons of various sizes expressed yellow fluorescent protein (YFP) (Supplemental Figure 7A). We then used the sniffing patch approach to test whether optical stimulation of DRG neurons dissociated from DRG of VGAT-ChR2-EYFP mice can trigger GABA release. Blue light (473 nm) stimulation of such DRG neurons cocultured with HEK GABAA cells induced detectable inward currents in 11 of 24 HEK GABAA cells juxtaposed to DRG neuron somata (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). HEK GABAA cells in monoculture did not respond to blue light (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). HEK GABAA cells cocultured with DRG neurons from the WT littermate control mice were also largely unresponsive to blue light, although in 4 of 18 neurons very small inward currents could be detected (though it was not statistically significant); these may have been produced by GABA released from heat-sensitive DRG neurons.

Next, we used VGAT-ChR2-EYFP mice with an optical fiber implanted through a cannula guide in a manner similar to the DRG cannula or minipump implants (see Methods and Supplemental Figure 7D); in this way DRG can be stimulated optically in vivo in freely moving mice with high spatial precision. First, we tested the effect of optical stimulation on the pain-related (nocifensive) behavior produced by plantar BK injection. Ipsilateral stimulation by light significantly reduced BK-induced paw licking in VGAT-ChR2-EYFP mice as compared with WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 7E); without optical stimulation there was no difference in BK-induced nocifensive behavior between the WT and transgenic animals (Supplemental Figure 7F). Importantly, when BK was injected to the contralateral paw, optical stimulation no longer affected BK-induced pain responses (Supplemental Figure 7G), verifying the precision of optical stimulation. Optogenetic stimulation of ChR2-expressing DRG neurons is likely to induce not only GABA but also glutamate release from these neurons. If released from central terminals in the spinal cord, glutamate is expected to produce excitatory/painful effects (similarly to the intrathecal glutamate injection; Figure 4E). Yet optogenetic stimulation of DRG in VGAT-ChR2-EYFP mice was clearly analgesic (as was the DRG-applied glutamate; Figure 4E). Thus, regardless of the transmitter, the antinociceptive effect of optogenetic DRG stimulation is likely to be mediated by mechanisms localized to the somatic/perisomatic compartments of the afferent fibers (see also the results of the computer modeling presented below).

GABA A activation impedes propagation of APs through DRG: an electrophysiological and computational study. In contrast to adult CNS, where GABA A receptors hyperpolarize neurons (35), in somatosensory neurons GABA A (or other Cl– channels) induces depolarization (7, 12, 19, 36, 37) due to the relatively high intracellular Cl– concentrations (38). Accordingly, GABA (200 μM) or the specific GABA A receptor agonist muscimol (10 μM) produced robust depolarization in the majority of cultured small-diameter DRG neurons (Figure 7, A and B). Likewise, in intracellular sharp electrode recordings from acute DRG slices, GABA and muscimol produced comparable responses (Figure 7, C and D; note that steady-state current amplitude is plotted in Figure 7D). Bicuculline (50 μM) completely abolished GABA-induced depolarization (Figure 7D), confirming that it is mediated by GABA A receptors. Similar responses in both cultured DRG neurons and neurons in acute DRG slices suggest that a high density of functional GABA A receptors in DRG neuron somata reflects their native phenotype.

Figure 7 Effects of GABA on the somatic excitability of DRG neurons. GABA A agonists induce depolarization of DRG neurons in culture (A and B) and in acute slice preparation (C and D). Top traces depict exemplary current-clamp recordings during application of 200 μM GABA or 10 μM muscimol (as indicated by horizontal bars). (B) Summary of effects of GABA and muscimol during peak and plateau (steady-state) phases of response recorded from cultured small-diameter DRG neurons. (D) Summary of a steady-state depolarization produced by GABA and muscimol in DRG slices and also the inhibition of GABA response by bicuculline; number of recordings is indicated within the bars. Asterisks indicate significant difference from the baseline: *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 (paired, 2-tailed t test). (E–G) GABA inhibits AP firing in most DRG neurons. Shown are exemplary voltage traces before GABA application (black) and also during the peak (red) and steady-state (blue) response. Examples represent neurons in which AP firing is reduced (E), abolished (F), or increased (G). Stimulus protocol (current ramp) is depicted beneath the traces in E. (H) Proportion of neurons in which AP firing was abolished, reduced, or increased or in which there was no response. (I) GABA reduces AP amplitude; further quantification of the effects of GABA on DRG excitability is provided in Supplemental Tables 3 and 4.

Although neuronal membrane depolarization is usually associated with increased excitability, a large GABA A conductance can also produce a shunting effect preventing AP generation (39). We investigated the effects of GABA on AP firing in small-diameter (presumed nociceptive) cultured DRG neurons using the gramicidin-perforated patch clamp (gramicidin pores are impermeable to Cl– [ref. 40]; therefore endogenous Cl– concentration is preserved). In the majority of neurons, firing in response to slow depolarizing current ramps was reduced (17 of 38; Figure 7, E and H) or abolished (11 of 38; Figure 7, F and H) by GABA. In a small proportion of neurons GABA either induced no effect (5 of 38; not shown) or slightly increased firing (5 of 38; Figure 7, G and H). In total, 33 of 38 neurons (87%) responded to GABA with changes in excitability; detailed analysis of these effects is presented in Supplemental Tables 3 and 4. In all but 5 neurons that showed no response, GABA induced significant depolarization and also reduced the first AP amplitude (Figure 7I). In neurons where firing was reduced there was a significant increase in the threshold current (Supplemental Table 3).

Taken together, electrophysiological recordings suggest that, despite depolarization, the overall effect of GABA on somatic excitability of DRG neurons is inhibitory. However, because of specific morphology of DRG neurons, somatic excitability is not necessary for the AP propagation from the periphery to the spinal cord (2). So how might GABAergic modulation of somatic/perisomatic compartments of DRG neurons affect the AP propagation through the ganglion? Both measurements (28, 41–44) and simulations (28, 45, 46) suggest that the axonal bifurcation (T-junction; Figure 8A) within sensory ganglia influences the transmission of passing spikes serving a filtering function. Here we constructed a biophysical model of the ganglionic portion of an adult, mammalian nociceptive neuron using available morphology from the literature (refs. 47–50 and Figure 8A) to test the effect of somatic GABA-like conductance on propagation of spikes through DRG. Activation of a membrane conductance with reversal potential at –40 mV, corresponding to the Cl– equilibrium potential of nociceptive neurons (38), depolarized membrane potential (E Cl ) at the T-junction, resulting in AP failure (Figure 8, B and C). Similar somatic depolarization without an increase in membrane conductance had no effect on spike propagation (Figure 8D), while greater depolarization was more likely to generate spontaneous firing (Figure 8E). The combination of Na+ channel inactivation and increased membrane conductance (GABA A current), along with the low safety factor for spike conduction through the T-junction (28, 46), contributed to blocking spike propagation through the DRG. Consistent with electrophysiological data (Figure 7, E–H, and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4), under certain conditions (e.g., varying E Cl , threshold voltage, or GABA A receptor density) GABA A receptor activation triggered AP firing (not shown). Yet the main conclusion of the modeling was that over a physiologically relevant range of parameters the activation of large ganglionic GABA A currents is likely to block AP propagation through the T-junction in DRG. It is worth pointing out that GABA-induced depolarization may still produce excitatory and proalgesic effects at the peripheral nerve terminals or elsewhere along the axons, as these sites have a higher AP safety factor as compared with T-junction. Indeed, increased peripheral depolarization mediated by GABA A receptors was suggested to contribute to inflammatory pain (7, 37).

Figure 8 Activation of somatic GABA A conductance results in failure of peripheral AP at axonal bifurcation in a mammalian nociceptive neuron model. (A) Schematic illustration of a model (not to scale). (B) In the absence of GABA A current spikes propagated through the T-junction to the central axon. (C) Activation of a membrane conductance (E rev = –40 mV) within the DRG depolarized the T-junction and blocked spike propagation. (D and E) Effect of somatic depolarization without an increase in membrane conductance. Somatic depolarizing current injection of 30 pA depolarized the T-junction while having no effect on spike propagation (D). Greater depolarizing stimulus triggered spontaneous firing (E).