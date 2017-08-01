Preexisting endothelial cells mediate cardiac neovascularization after injury

COL1A2+ fibroblasts labeled by transgene Cre do not contribute to coronary endothelial cells. We first established a myocardial ischemia-reperfusion (IR) injury model (9). By Sirius red staining of serial sections from IR hearts, we found significant fibrosis after IR injury (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93868DS1), validating the success of our injury model. To test whether preexisting fibroblasts contributed to new coronary endothelial cells, we used the Col1a2-CreER (where Col1a2 indicates collagen type I α 2 chain) transgene line used in the original report (9). COL1A2 is a fibroblast marker, and the Col1a2-CreER transgene has been used previously to mark fibroblasts (14, 15). We crossed the Col1a2-CreER line with the same reporter line used in the original report, R26R-tdTomato (16), to trace the fate of fibroblasts. In addition, we adopted the same strategy for tamoxifen treatment and analyzed results at the same time points as previously described (9). Tamoxifen-induced Cre-loxP recombination removes loxP flanked transcriptional stop cassette, irreversibly marking COL1A2+ fibroblasts and all their descendants by tdTomato. As genetic labeling is permanent and heritable, we could detect tdTomato+ endothelial cells in injured heart when prelabeled COL1A2+ fibroblasts gave rise to coronary endothelial cells. Prior to injury induction, Col1a2-CreER labeled PDGFRA+ fibroblasts but not PECAM+ endothelial cells (Figure 1B). To determine whether MEndoT contributes substantially to blood vessels after injury, we performed fate-mapping studies on Col1a2-CreER R26R-tdTomato heart after IR injury. Z-stack confocal images of injured heart sections showed that tdTomato+ cells did not express the endothelial cell marker PECAM (0 out of 8,247 tdTomato+ cells counted, n = 4), but still expressed the fibroblast marker PDGFRA (Figure 1C). Our flow cytometric analysis showed that very rare tdTomato+ cells were found in the PECAM+ endothelial cell population before and after injury (n = 4, Figure 1D). One reasonable explanation for the presence of rare tdTomato signal could be autofluorescent background. Additionally, costaining for tdTomato and VE-cadherin (VE-CAD) showed that there were no tdTomato+VE-CAD+ endothelial cells in the injured heart (0 out of 7,966 tdTomato+ cells counted, Figure 1E). We also systematically injected the fluorescent-labeled Bandeiraea simplicifolia (BS1) lectin into the Col1a2-CreER R26R-tdTomato mice before sacrifice and then performed immunostaining on heart sections for tdTomato and VEGFR2. The prelabeled tdTomato+ fibroblasts did not adopt the VEGFR2+ or lectin+ endothelial cell fate (Figure 1F). Collectively, our results contradicted the previous lineage-tracing experiments showing that approximately 30%–40% of labeled fibroblasts were found to adopt an endothelial cell fate (9), raising concerns about the therapeutic efficacy of MEndoT in driving heart regeneration after injury.

COL1A2+ fibroblasts labeled by knockin Cre do not contribute to coronary endothelial cells. While we failed to repeat the MEndoT process, it remained possible that the Col1a2-CreER transgene used in our study may not be exactly the same as that in the original study, possibly due to silence of transgene or copy number loss after multiple passages. To address the MEndoT by Col1a2 endogenous promoter, we generated Col1a2-2A-CreER knockin allele, in which CreER (17) was targeted into the translational stop codon of Col1a2 and linked with the endogenous Col1a2 transcript by a short sequence that encodes self-cleaving 2A peptide (Figure 2A). To determine the fate of fibroblasts before and after injury, we crossed Col1a2-2A-CreER with the R26R-tdTomato reporter line (16) to trace COL1A2+ fibroblasts. To trace whether these fibroblasts generated endothelial cells, we treated mice with tamoxifen and collected hearts for analysis. Col1a2-2A-CreER–labeled cells expanded significantly after injury (Figure 2, B and C). Prior to injury induction, Col1a2-2A-CreER labeled PDGFRA+ fibroblasts, but not the PECAM+ or VE-CAD+ endothelial cells (Figure 2, D and E, before injury). To determine whether MEndoT contributed substantially to blood vessels after injury, we performed fate-mapping studies on Col1a2-2A-CreER R26R-tdTomato hearts after IR injury. Z-stack confocal images of injured heart sections showed that tdTomato+ cells did not express the endothelial cell marker PECAM (0 out of 6,384 tdTomato+ cells counted, n = 4), but still expressed the fibroblast marker PDGFRA in the border zone, infarcted region, and remote regions, respectively (Figure 2, D and F, after injury and Supplemental Figure 2, A and C). Similarly, costaining for tdTomato and VE-CAD confirmed that there was no tdTomato+VE-CAD+ endothelial cell found in the injured heart (0 out of 6,947 tdTomato+ cells counted, Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2, B and D). We also costained sections with tdTomato and another fibroblast marker, DDR2 (9), and found that most tdTomato+ cells were DDR2+ (Figure 2G), indicating the maintenance of fibroblast cell fate after injury. Our flow cytometric analysis showed that tdTomato+ cells did not contribute to new PECAM+ endothelial cells after injury (n = 4, Figure 2H). Collectively, these lineage-tracing results contradicted the previous conclusion that fibroblasts contribute to a substantial number of endothelial cells after injury (9), raising concerns about the therapeutic efficacy of MEndoT in driving heart regeneration after injury.

Figure 2 COL1A2+ fibroblasts do not contribute to coronary endothelial cells after cardiac injury. (A) Schematic figure showing strategy for generation of Col1a2-2A-CreER allele. (B and C) Whole-mount fluorescence images showing tdTomato in hearts before or after injury. (D and E) Immunostaining for tdTomato, PDGFRA, and PECAM (D) or VE-CAD (E) on sections of injured heart. Boxed regions are magnified in bottom panels. Arrowheads point to tdTomato+PDGFRA+PECAM– (D) or tdTomato+PDGFRA+VE-CAD– cells (E). XZ indicates signals from dotted line in Z-stack images. (F) Quantification of the percentage of tdTomato+ cells in different lineages (PDGFRA+, PECAM+, or VE-CAD+ cell populations). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 4. (G) Immunostaining for tdTomato and DDR2 on heart sections before or after injury. (H) Flow cytometric analysis of the percentage of tdTomato+ endothelial cells. FSC-H, forward scatter–height. Scale bars: 200 μm (B, C); 100 μm (D, E, G).

PDGFRA+ fibroblasts do not contribute to new coronary endothelial cells. We next employed the widely used fibroblast marker PDGFRA to drive inducible recombinase for lineage tracing. We inserted a cDNA encoding Dre and strogen receptor (ER) fusion protein into the endogenous Pdgfra start codon to generate Pdgfra-DreER allele (Figure 3A). Like the Cre-loxP system, Dre is a heterospecific recombinase that specifically targets rox sites (18, 19). Dre-rox recombination removes rox-flanked transcriptional stop cassette, resulting in permanent expression of tdTomato and irreversible labeling of all descendants (20, 21) (Figure 3B). We crossed Pdgfra-DreER to the R26R-rox-tdTomato reporter line (22) and treated adult Pdgfra-DreER R26R-rox-tdTomato mice with tamoxifen to induce PDGFRA+ cell labeling. Flow cytometric analysis of isolated fibroblasts or endothelial cells showed that approximately 50% of PDGFRA+ fibroblasts without a distinct population of PECAM+ endothelial cells were tdTomato+ (Figure 3, C and D), suggesting that Pdgfra-DreER efficiently and specifically labeled fibroblasts, but not endothelial cells. After injury, we rarely detected any tdTomato+ endothelial cells, indicating that PDGFRA+ fibroblasts did not contribute to endothelial cells in the injured heart (Figure 3D). One reasonable explanation for the presence of the rare tdTomato signal could be autofluorescent background. Whole-mount fluorescence view of hearts showed a significant increase in tdTomato+ cells after injury (Figure 3E), indicating that injury induced expansion of the Pdgfra-DreER–labeled cells. Before injury, immunostaining for PECAM or VE-CAD with PDGFRA on heart sections showed that 52.11% ± 2.91% of PDGFRA+ fibroblasts were tdTomato+ and that all PECAM+ or VE-CAD+ endothelial cells were tdTomato– (Supplemental Figure 3). After cardiac injury, excessive tdTomato+ cells accumulated in the infarct region (Figure 3, E and F), and immunostaining of sections showed that these tdTomato+ cells still expressed PDGFRA and did not differentiate into PECAM+ or VE-CAD+ endothelial cells (Figure 3, G–J). Magnified Z-stack confocal image analysis revealed that tdTomato+ cells were close to and sometimes attached to endothelial cells, but not exactly colocalized with endothelial cell markers in the heart (Figure 3, G–J). This result was verified in over 500 heart sections from 4 Pdgfra-DreER R26R-rox-tdTomato mice after injury. Microscopic quantification of the labeling percentage of endothelial cells or fibroblasts showed that 0%, 0%, and 51.22% ± 5.47% of PECAM+, VE-CAD+, and PDGFRA+ cells were tdTomato+, respectively (n = 4, Figure 3K). Our data demonstrated that PDGFRA+ fibroblasts expanded to generate more fibroblasts, but did not contribute to new blood vessels in the injured heart.

Figure 3 PDGFRA+ fibroblasts do not contribute to coronary endothelial cells after cardiac injury. (A) Schematic figure showing strategy for generation of Pdgfra-DreER allele. (B) Schematic figure showing genetic-lineage–tracing strategy for PDGFRA+ cells by Dre-rox recombination. (C and D) Flow cytometric analysis of the percentage of tdTomato+ fibroblasts (C) or tdTomato+ endothelial cells (D). (E) Whole-mount fluorescence image showing tdTomato in hearts before and after injury. (F–J) Immunostaining for tdTomato, PDGFRA, PECAM, or VE-CAD on sections of injured heart. Boxed regions in F are magnified in G–J. Arrowheads point to tdTomato+PDGFRA+PECAM– (G, H) or tdTomato+PDGFRA+VE-CAD– cells (I and J). YZ indicates signals from dotted line in Z-stack images in G–J. (K) Quantification of the percentage of tdTomato+ cells in different lineages (PECAM+, VE-CAD+, or PDGFRA+ cell populations). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 4. Scale bars: 200 μm (E); 100 μm in (F–J).

Sox9+ mesenchymal cells do not contribute to endothelial cells. We next traced the fate of mesenchymal cells using independent tools with an attempt to score for MEndoT during cardiac injury. Previous studies showed that cardiac-resident fibroblasts are largely derivatives of epicardial cells (5) and that the mesenchymal cell marker Sox9 is an important component of PDGF receptor–mediated signaling during epicardial epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) (23). We, therefore, generated a Sox9-CreER knockin allele, in which a cDNA encoding Cre and ER fusion protein was inserted into the Exon3 of Sox9 gene by internal ribosome entry site (IRES) linking Sox9 and CreER. We crossed Sox9-CreER with R26R-tdTomato reporter line and tested whether this new line could be utilized for tracing mesenchymal cells in MEndoT study. When the Sox9-CreER R26R-tdTomato mice were treated with tamoxifen at the adult stage before injury, Sox9-CreER efficiently labeled the PDGFRA+ fibroblast population (88.54% ± 3.77%, n = 4) without labeling endothelial cells marked by PECAM (0 out of 8,216 cells counted, Figure 4, A and B). Before injury, these Sox9-CreER–labeled cells were not VE-CAD+ endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). We next utilized the Sox9-CreER line to determine whether the labeled Sox9+ fibroblasts contributed to endothelial cells after cardiac injury. We found a significant expansion of tdTomato+ cells in the injured region 7 days after cardiac injury (Figure 4C). By immunostaining on injured heart sections, we found that most of the PDGFRA+ fibroblasts were tdTomato+ (82.48% ± 4.24%, n = 4), but negative for PECAM (0 out of 10,378 cells counted, Figure 4D) and VE-CAD (0 out of 9,479 cells counted, Supplemental Figure 4B) in the border region of injured hearts. We obtained similar results in both infarct and remote regions of injured hearts (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Flow cytometric analysis showed that Sox9-CreER labeled over 85% PDGFRA+ fibroblasts after tamoxifen induction (Figure 4E). Similarly, these tdTomato+ fibroblasts did not contribute to a distinct PECAM+ endothelial cell population before and after injury (Figure 4F). Moreover, we detected a significant increase in the percentage of proliferating Sox9+ fibroblasts after injury compared with the uninjured heart (EdU+tdTomato+ cell percentage: 0.28% ± 0.12% vs. 18.85% ± 2.08%; Ki67+tdTomato+ cell percentage: 0.33% ± 0.12% vs. 23.51% ± 0.98%, before and after injury, respectively, n = 4; Figure 4, G and H). Taken together, these data suggest that Sox9+ fibroblasts proliferated to generate more fibroblasts without contribution to endothelial cells in the injured heart.

Figure 4 Cardiac fibroblasts expand after injury without giving rise to endothelial cells. (A and C) Whole-mount fluorescence view of Sox9-CreER R26R-tdTomato hearts before (A) and after injury (C). Inserts indicate bright-field view of hearts. (B and D) Immunostaining for tdTomato, PDGFRA, and PECAM on heart sections before (B) and after injury (D). XZ and YZ indicate signals from dotted lines on Z-stack images. Yellow arrowheads indicate PDGFRA+tdTomato+ fibroblasts; white arrowheads indicate PECAM+tdTomato– endothelial cells. (E) Flow cytometric analysis of percentage of tdTomato+ cells in PDGFRA+ cell population. (F) Flow cytometric analysis of tdTomato+ cells in PECAM+ endothelial cells from heart before or after injury. (G) Immunostaining for tdTomato and EdU or Ki67 on heart sections before or 3 days after injury. Arrowheads indicate proliferating tdTomato+ cells. (H) Quantification of percentage of proliferating tdTomato+ cells. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 4. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bars: 1 mm (A, C); 100 μm (B, D, G).

TCF21+ fibroblasts or POSTN+ myofibroblasts do not generate new endothelial cells. To further address whether MEndoT happened in vivo, we utilized 2 additional independent tools based on the transcription factor 21 (Tcf21) and periostin (Postn) genes. Recent studies showed that Tcf21-MerCreMer specifically labels fibroblasts in developing and adult hearts (24, 25). We performed lineage tracing by generating Tcf21-MerCreMer R26R-GFP mice in an IR model. Immunostaining for GFP and PECAM showed that there was no GFP+ endothelial cell in hearts before and after injury (Supplemental Figure 5A). It has been reported that periostin is highly expressed in the activated cardiac fibroblasts or myofibroblasts of the injured heart, which are derived from tissue-resident fibroblasts of the TCF21 lineage, but not endothelial cells (6, 11). We also used Postn-MerCreMer R26R-GFP for lineage tracing of myofibroblasts in injured heart and did not detect any GFP+ endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 5B). Flow cytometric analysis of labeled endothelial cells also confirmed that there were rarely any endothelial cells derived from either the TCF21+ or POSTN+ cell lineage (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Collectively, the above data based on 6 different fibroblast-associated genetic tracing tools indicated that fibroblasts proliferated and expanded after injury, but did not mediate cardiac neovascularization through MEndoT.

Preexisting endothelial cells contribute to neovascularization almost exclusively. It is possible that these Cre lines may not label all cardiac fibroblasts so that a subset of the unlabeled fibroblasts may undergo MEndoT to generate new blood vessels after injury. If MEndoT did contribute significantly to neovascularization of the injured heart, as previously reported in a study where approximately 30%–40% of fibroblasts adopted the endothelial cell fate (9), there should be a substantial number of fibroblast-derived endothelial cells infiltrated into the preexisting coronary vasculature. To independently address this issue, we designed a series of new experiments via “pulse-chase” genetic fate-mapping (26). Expression of the inducible Cre in endothelial cells enabled us to genetically and specifically label preexisting vessels, but not cardiac fibroblasts, before injury. If a substantial number of cardiac fibroblasts contributed to blood vessels after injury (9), there should be a reasonable number of unlabeled new coronary vessels derived from these unlabeled fibroblasts, resulting in dilution of the vascular labeling efficiency in the injured hearts (Figure 5A). If the labeling efficiency in coronary vessels remained relatively constant after injury, we could interpret that to mean that cardiac fibroblasts did not contribute significantly to coronary vessels after injury (Figure 5A). Three different lineage-tracing models for coronary endothelial cells via inducible Cre were therefore examined in this study: Cdh5-CreER (27), Apln-CreER (where Apln indicates apelin) (28), and Fabp4-CreER (where Fabp4 indicates fatty acid–binding protein 4) (29). Cdh5 (encoding VE-CAD) is a specific endothelial cell marker (27). Apln is a specific marker for vascular endothelial cells (30, 31), and Apln-CreER has been utilized to mark vascular endothelial cells (32, 33). Fabp4 is expressed in adipocytes of fat tissue and is also highly enriched in vascular endothelial cells (34–36). To further prove the vascular endothelial specificity of FABP4, we performed immunostaining for FABP4 with VE-CAD or PDGFRA. Immunostaining data demonstrated that FABP4 was specifically expressed in VE-CAD+ endothelial cells, but not PDGFRA+ fibroblasts of the heart (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 5 Establishment of pulse-chase strategy for labeling of coronary endothelial cells. (A) Schematic figure showing the pulse-chase experimental strategy for measuring refreshment of nonvascular cells. (B) Experimental design for tamoxifen induction, myocardial IR, and tissue analysis. wk, postnatal weeks. (C) Immunostaining for tdTomato and PDGFRA on tissue sections shows that these Cre lines do not label fibroblasts before injury. Each image is representative of 4 individual samples. Scale bars: 100 μm.

We next used these 3 endothelial inducible Cre lines to trace coronary endothelial cells in the injured heart. To trace them with a high efficiency, we tried different tamoxifen induction strategies that ranged from embryonic and neonatal to adult stages. We finally adopted 3 optimized tamoxifen induction strategies for Cdh5-CreER, Apln-CreER, and Fabp4-CreER (Figure 5B) that could achieve high efficiency of labeling. At week 10, all mice were subjected to an IR injury model, and heart samples were collected at 1 or 2 weeks after injury for analysis (Figure 5B). One important condition for interpretation of the “pulse-chase” experiments is that the labeling of coronary endothelial cells is specific without “ectopic” labeling of any fibroblasts at baseline. We therefore performed immunostaining for tdTomato and PDGFRA on heart sections before injury and found that these tdTomato+ cells were not PDGFRA+ in over 500 heart sections from 4 Cdh5-CreER R26R-tdTomato, 4 Apln-CreER R26R-tdTomato, and 4 Fabp4-CreER R26R-tdTomato mice, respectively (Figure 5C), which is in contrast to the fibroblast-specific lineage-tracing models (Col1a2-CreER, Col1a2-2A-CreER, Pdgfra-DreER, Sox9-CreER, Tcf21-MerCreMer, or Postn-MerCreMer).

We next performed immunostaining for tdTomato with PECAM or VE-CAD and found that almost all coronary endothelial cells were tdTomato+ in Cdh5-CreER R26R-tdTomato, Apln-CreER R26R-tdTomato, or Fabp4-CreER R26R-tdTomato heart samples, demonstrating that these CreER lines specifically and efficiently labeled coronary vascular endothelial cells before injury (Figure 6, A, C, E, and G). We next examined tissue samples from injured hearts. Using all these inducible Cre lines, we did not detect any significant dilution of the PECAM+ or VE-CAD+ coronary vessel labeling in the injury border zone at day 7 or 14 after injury (n = 4, Figure 6, A–H), suggesting that nonendothelial cell lineages including fibroblasts did not contribute significantly to new coronary vessels after injury. Neither did we observe significant labeling in the sham-treated or injured hearts without tamoxifen treatment (Supplemental Figure 7A). Moreover, we obtained similar results via immunostaining for additional endothelial cell markers BS1 lectin and VEGFR2 (Supplemental Figure 7, B–D). In the remote region of the injured heart, we did not find any significant dilution of endothelial cell labeling (Supplemental Figure 8). In the injured heart, we detected a significant increase in Ki67+tdTomato+ or EdU+tdTomato+ endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 9), indicating expansion of coronary endothelial cell–mediated cardiac neovascularization after injury. Taken together, these data demonstrate that most coronary vessels in the injured hearts were derived from the preexisting coronary vessels, but not from the nonendothelial cells through cell transdifferentiation, such as fibroblasts via MEndoT process.