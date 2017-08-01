Commentary 10.1172/JCI95492

The relationship between cardiac endothelium and fibroblasts: it’s complicated

Ravi Karra,1,2 Agoston O. Walter,2 and Sean M. Wu3,4

1Regeneration Next and

2Department of Medicine, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA.

3Cardiovascular Institute and Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine and

4Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Ravi Karra, Box 3126, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina 27710, USA. Phone: 919.684.2449; Email: ravi.karra@duke.edu. Or to: Sean M. Wu, Room G1120A, Lokey Stem Cell Building, 265 Campus Dr., Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.724.4498; Email: smwu@stanford.edu.

Published in Volume 127, Issue 8 (August 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(8):2892–2894. doi:10.1172/JCI95492.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

See the related article at Preexisting endothelial cells mediate cardiac neovascularization after injury.

Coronary revascularization is an effective means of treating ischemic heart disease; however, current therapeutic revascularization strategies are limited to large caliber vessels. Because the mammalian heart scars following cardiac injury, recent work showing that cardiac fibroblasts can transdifferentiate into new coronary endothelium raises a new and exciting approach to promoting endogenous revascularization following cardiac injury. In this issue of the JCI, He et al. report on their employment of a battery of lineage-tracing tools to address the developmental origins of fibroblasts that give rise to new endothelial cells. Surprisingly, cardiac fibroblasts did not appear to contribute appreciably to regeneration of cardiac endothelium. Instead, cardiac endothelial cells were likely to proliferate and generate new endothelium following injury. As these conclusions diverge from prior findings, additional work will be required to understand the sources that generate cardiac endothelium in new blood vessels after injury. Clarification of the origins of coronary endothelial cells during cardiac repair is essential for identifying improved approaches to revascularizing damaged myocardium in patients with ischemic heart disease.

Advertisement