Osteocyte-specific WNT1 regulates osteoblast function during bone homeostasis

Specific deletion of Wnt1 in late osteoblasts and osteocytes caused spontaneous fractures and severe loss of bone. To elucidate the bone-specific function of Wnt1, we generated a Wnt1 conditional knockout mouse model (Wnt1fl/fl) by using embryonic stem cells derived from the European Conditional Mouse Mutagenesis Program (EUCOMM) allele (Wnt1EUCOMM; Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92617DS1). We have previously shown that subsets of osteocytes are a potential source of WNT1 in bone via lineage tracing experiments (25); therefore, we deleted Wnt1 in late osteoblasts and osteocytes by generating Wnt1fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice. Strikingly, Wnt1fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice showed spontaneous fractures (fracture rate of 67%) and low bone mass in both males and females, without an effect on growth or behavior (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). X-ray images of the hindlimbs showed severe osteopenia in Wnt1fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice, as reflected by the increased lucency of the trabecular and cortical bones. Consistent with this observation, micro–computed tomography (μCT) analysis of femurs showed a 4-fold reduction in trabecular bone volume (BV/TV) with decreased trabecular number (Tb.N) and thickness (Tb.Th) in Wnt1fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice (Figure 1B). In addition, cortical bone thickness (Cort.Th) in Wnt1fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice was 30% less than that in WT mice (Figure 1B). Similarly, mutant mice displayed low bone mass in the vertebrae (Supplemental Figure 2C). To understand the cellular mechanisms of spontaneous fractures and low bone mass in Wnt1fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice, we performed bone histomorphometric analysis. Interestingly, Wnt1fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice showed a significant decrease in mineral apposition rate and bone formation rate, but osteoblast and osteoclast numbers per bone surface were unaltered (Figure 1C). Serum CTX level was also unchanged in Wnt1fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice (Supplemental Table 1). These data indicate that Wnt1 deletion causes osteopenia and fractures primarily due to defects in osteoblast activity. Altogether, the specific deletion of Wnt1 in late osteoblasts and osteocytes caused spontaneous fractures and severe loss of bone, which demonstrates a phenotypic overlap with the swaying mouse model, a global loss-of-function mouse model of WNT1-related OI (30). Together, these data support an essential requirement of WNT1 function in osteocytes as the dominant contributor to the pathogenesis of WNT1-related OI and osteoporosis. Moreover, current data further support that the skeletal abnormalities in WNT1-related OI patients could be caused by abnormalities in osteoblast function and that osteocytes are the main source of WNT1.

Figure 1 The phenotypes of bone-specific Wnt1 loss-of-function (Dmp1-Cre Wnt1fl/fl) mouse models. (A) X-ray radiograph and micro-CT (μCT) images of female WT and Dmp1-Cre Wnt1fl/fl mice at 2 months old. The white arrow indicates a fracture site in the mutant mouse. (B) Quantification results of μCT analysis; femoral trabecular bone for bone volume/total volume (BV/TV), trabecular number (Tb.N), trabecular thickness (Tb.Th), and trabecular space (Tb.Sp), and cortical bone for cortical thickness (Cort.Th). Results are shown as means ± SD (n = 8 per group). (C) Histomorphometric analysis of L4 vertebrae; osteoclast numbers per bone surface (N.Oc/BS), osteoblast numbers per bone surface (N.Ob/BS), mineral surface per bone surface (MS/BS), mineral apposition rate (MAR), and bone formation rate (BFR) in WT and Dmp1-Cre Wnt1fl/fl mice. Results are shown as means ± SD (n = 6 for WT, n = 8 for Dmp1-Cre Wnt1fl/fl). The comparison between WT and Wnt1 loss-of-function mice is determined by Student’s t test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Overexpressing Wnt1 in late osteoblasts and osteocytes showed a high bone mass phenotype. To gain further insight into the therapeutic potential of Wnt1 in bone mass accretion, we generated Dmp1-Cre Rosa26Wnt1/+ mice overexpressing Wnt1 in late osteoblasts and osteocytes (Supplemental Figure 1B). In agreement with the loss-of-function study, both male and female Dmp1-Cre Rosa26Wnt1/+ mice showed a dramatic high bone mass phenotype in femurs and vertebrae (Figure 2, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 2, D–F). X-ray images of the hindlimbs showed increased bone mass in Dmp1-Cre Rosa26Wnt1/+ mice, and μCT analysis revealed an approximately 5-fold increase in trabecular bone mass in mutant mice, which was associated with increased trabecular number and thickness (Figure 2, A and B). Additionally, cortical bone thickness increased about 60% in mutant mice compared with WT controls (Figure 2B). Histomorphometric analysis showed significant increases in osteoblast number, mineralizing surface, mineral apposition rate, and bone forming rate, whereas osteoclast number per bone surface was unaffected in mutant mice (Figure 2C). Interestingly, serum CTX level is increased in Dmp1-Cre Rosa26Wnt1/+ mice (Supplemental Table 1), consistent with higher total osteoclast number resulting from increased total bone surface (data not shown). These data strongly suggest that the high bone mass is caused by increased osteoblast number and activity in Dmp1-Cre Rosa26Wnt1/+ mice in opposite fashion to the conditional loss-of-function model.

Figure 2 The phenotypes of bone-specific Wnt1 gain-of-function (Dmp1-Cre Rosa26Wnt1/+) mouse models. (A) X-ray radiograph and μCT images of female WT and Dmp1-Cre Rosa26Wnt1/+ mice at 2 months old. (B) Quantification results of μCT analysis; femoral trabecular bone for bone volume/total volume (BV/TV), trabecular number (Tb.N), trabecular thickness (Tb.Th), and trabecular space (Tb.Sp), and cortical bone for cortical thickness (Cort.Th). Results are shown as means ± SD (n = 6 per group). (C) Histomorphometric analysis of L4 vertebrae; osteoclast numbers per bone surface (N.Oc/BS), osteoblast numbers per bone surface (N.Ob/BS), mineral surface per bone surface (MS/BS), mineral apposition rate (MAR), and bone formation rate (BFR) in WT and Dmp1-Cre Rosa26Wnt1/+ mice. Results are shown as means ± SD (n = 6 per group). The comparison between WT and Wnt1 gain-of-function mice is determined by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Overexpression of Wnt1 increased osteoblast differentiation and mineralization in vitro. To verify the function of Wnt1 in osteoblast differentiation and bone mineralization, we performed in vitro functional studies using a mouse stromal cell line (ST2) transduced with a helper-dependent adenoviral vector (HDAd) coding mouse Wnt1 (HDAd-mWnt1). We confirmed that the viral system efficiently overexpressed Wnt1 in ST2 cells (Figure 3A). Notably, overexpression of Wnt1 increased the expression of osteoblast differentiation markers such as Runx2, alkaline phosphatase, and osteocalcin (Figure 3A). These results suggest that osteoblast differentiation is accelerated by Wnt1 expression in this early and continuous exposure model. Consistent with enhanced osteoblast differentiation, Wnt1 overexpression markedly enhanced in vitro mineralization (Figure 3B). Based on our mouse genetics and in vitro studies, we conclude that late-osteoblast/osteocyte-derived WNT1 contributes to bone homeostasis by regulating osteoblast function. In addition, these results confirm that impaired osteoblast function due to loss of Wnt1 in osteocytes is a possible pathogenic mechanism of WNT1-related OI.

Figure 3 mTORC1 signaling mediated enhanced osteoblast differentiation and mineralization by Wnt1 overexpression in vitro. (A) Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) of Wnt1, Runx2, alkaline phosphatase, and osteocalcin in control helper-dependent adenovirus–treated (HDAd-GFP) and WNT1 helper-dependent adenovirus–treated (HDAd-mWnt1) ST2 cells. Results are shown as fold change of the mean of control group ± SD (n = 3 per group). (B) Mineralization assay by alizarin red staining on the seventh day after control virus–treated and HDAd-mWnt1–treated ST2 cells. (C) The representative Western blot analysis showed activated pS6 relative to total S6 and pAkt (Ser473) relative to total Akt of control virus– and HDAd-mWnt1–treated ST2 cells. Results are shown as fold change of the mean of control group ± SD (n = 3 per group). The Western blot represents 3 individual experiments. (D and E) Quantitative RT-PCR of alkaline phosphatase (D) and Lef1 (E) after control treatment (DMSO) or pharmacological inhibition of mTOR signaling by rapamycin in control virus– and HDAd-mWnt1–treated ST2 cells. Results are shown as fold change of the mean of control group ± SD (n = 3 per group). (F) Mineralization assay after control treatment (DMSO) or pharmacological inhibition of mTOR signaling by rapamycin in control virus– and HDAd-mWnt1–treated ST2 cells. The comparison between control and HDAd-mWnt1–treated groups is determined by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Phenotypes caused by gain of WNT1 signaling can be reversed by rapamycin. Previous studies by others have shown that Wnt signaling can regulate canonical β-catenin pathways as well as noncanonical targets like the mTOR pathway (12, 42–44). Interestingly, recent studies have demonstrated that WNT ligands may activate mTOR signaling in osteoblasts to affect their differentiation (12, 42). Consistent with these studies, we found that Wnt1 overexpression significantly increased phosphorylation of S6, a major downstream target of mTORC1, but not phosphorylation of Akt, a major downstream target of mTORC2 (Figure 3C). Based on these results, we hypothesized that mTORC1 signaling may mediate WNT1 function in osteoblast differentiation and mineralization. To test this hypothesis, we performed a pharmacological rescue experiment by treating ST2 cells overexpressing Wnt1 with rapamycin, an inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling (52). Rapamycin treatment significantly reduced the expression of Wnt1-induced alkaline phosphatase (Figure 3D). We also examined the expression of Axin2 and Lef1, major downstream targets of β-catenin–dependent Wnt signaling. The expression level of Axin2 was not detectable (data not shown), while the expression of Lef1 was significantly induced by Wnt1 expression (Figure 3E). However, the Wnt1-induced Lef1 expression was not rescued by rapamycin treatment (Figure 3E). Consistent with rescued expression of alkaline phosphatase, rapamycin treatment significantly reduced Wnt1-induced in vitro mineralization (Figure 3F). Collectively, these data suggest that mTORC1 mediates Wnt1-induced osteoblast differentiation and in vitro mineralization in a β-catenin–independent manner. To verify these results in vivo, we performed a pharmacological rescue experiment by treating Dmp1-Cre Rosa26Wnt1/+ mice with rapamycin. Interestingly, 1 month of rapamycin treatment significantly reversed the high bone mass phenotype of Dmp1-Cre Rosa26Wnt1/+ mice (Figure 4, A and B). X-ray radiography revealed a reduction in trabecular bone and cortical bone thickness of rapamycin-treated Dmp1-Cre Rosa26Wnt1/+ mice (Figure 4A). μCT parameters showed that rapamycin fully normalized cortical bone thickness and partially reduced trabecular bone volume (Figure 4B), suggesting a differential impact of mTORC1 signaling on WNT1 function in trabecular versus cortical bone compartments. Histomorphometric analysis showed that inhibition of mTORC1 in the WNT1 gain-of-function model was associated with reduced mineral apposition rate and bone formation rate, but not changes in osteoclast and osteoblast number (Figure 4C). This pharmacological rescue experiment supports that mTORC1 partially mediates the gain of WNT1 signaling in osteoblasts.

Figure 4 WNT1 gain-of-function mouse models showed significantly reduced high bone mass after treatment with the mTORC1 signaling inhibitor rapamycin. (A) X-ray radiograph of femurs of female WT and Dmp1-Cre Rosa26Wnt1/+ mice after vehicle control or rapamycin injections in 2-month-old mice. (B) μCT analysis of femoral trabecular bone for bone volume/total volume (BV/TV) and of cortical bone for cortical thickness (Cort.Th) in WT and Dmp1-Cre Rosa26Wnt1/+ mice treated with vehicle control or rapamycin. Results are shown as means ± SD (n = 5 for WT, n = 4 for Dmp1-Cre Rosa26Wnt1/+). (C) Histomorphometric analysis of L4 vertebrae for osteoclast numbers per bone surface (N.Oc/BS), osteoblast numbers per bone surface (N.Ob/BS), mineral surface per bone surface (MS/BS), mineral apposition rate (MAR), and bone formation rate (BFR) in WT and Dmp1-Cre Rosa26Wnt1/+ mice treated with vehicle control or rapamycin. Results are shown as means ± SD (n = 5 for WT, n = 4 for Dmp1-Cre Rosa26Wnt1/+). The comparisons between vehicle-treated WT and vehicle-treated WNT1 gain-of-function groups and between vehicle-treated and rapamycin-treated WNT1 gain-of-function groups are determined by Mann-Whitney U test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

Genetic activation of mTORC1 signaling rescued the low bone mass phenotype of the swaying mice. To test the physiological relevance of Wnt1-induced mTORC1 signaling, we determined whether genetic activation of mTORC1 signaling could rescue the low bone mass caused by loss of Wnt1 signaling in bone. To this end, we activated mTORC1 signaling in late osteoblasts/osteocytes by deleting Tsc1, a negative regulator of mTORC1, in Wnt1sw/sw mice (Tsc1fl/fl Wnt1sw/sw Dmp1-Cre). As expected, Tsc1fl/fl Wnt1sw/sw Dmp1-Cre mice no longer suffered spontaneous fractures and had higher trabecular and cortical bone parameters when compared with Wnt1sw/sw mice (Figure 5A). μCT analysis showed partial rescue of trabecular bone and full rescue of cortical bone thickness in Tsc1fl/fl Wnt1sw/sw Dmp1-Cre mice (Figure 5B). Furthermore, histomorphometric analysis revealed that the rescue phenotype was associated with increased bone formation rate and also decreased osteoclast numbers (Figure 5C). Based on our mouse rescue studies and in vitro experiments, we conclude that mTORC1 partially mediates the physiological function of WNT1 signaling in regulating bone formation and mineralization.

Figure 5 Genetic activation of mTORC1 signaling partially rescued the low bone mass phenotype of the Wnt1sw/sw models. (A) X-ray radiograph of femurs of 2-month-old female WT, Dmp1-Cre Tsc1fl/fl, Wnt1sw/sw, and Dmp1-Cre Tsc1fl/fl Wnt1sw/sw mice. (B) μCT analysis of femoral trabecular bone for bone volume/total volume (BV/TV) and of cortical bone for cortical thickness (Cort.Th) in WT, Dmp1-Cre Tsc1fl/fl, Wnt1sw/sw, and Dmp1-Cre Tsc1fl/fl Wnt1sw/sw mice. Results are shown as means ± SD (n = 6 for WT, n = 5 for Dmp1-Cre Tsc1fl/fl, n = 4 for Wnt1sw/sw, n = 6 for Dmp1-Cre Tsc1fl/fl Wnt1sw/sw mice). (C) Histomorphometric analysis of L4 vertebrae for osteoclast numbers per bone surface (N.Oc/BS), osteoblast numbers per bone surface (N.Ob/BS), mineral surface per bone surface (MS/BS), mineral apposition rate (MAR), and bone formation rate (BFR) in WT, Dmp1-Cre Tsc1fl/fl, Wnt1sw/sw, and Dmp1-Cre Tsc1fl/fl Wnt1sw/sw mice. Results are shown as means ± SD (n = 6 for WT, n = 5 for Dmp1-Cre Tsc1fl/fl, n = 6 for Wnt1sw/sw, n = 6 for Dmp1-Cre Tsc1fl/fl Wnt1sw/sw mice). The comparisons between WT and Dmp1-Cre Tsc1fl/fl and between Wnt1sw/sw and Dmp1-Cre Tsc1fl/fl Wnt1sw/sw are determined by Mann-Whitney U test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Scl-Ab treatment significantly improved the low bone mass phenotypes of swaying mice. To test both the therapeutic potential of anti-sclerostin antibody (Scl-Ab) for WNT1-related OI patients and the potential for redundancy of Wnt ligand function in bone, we administered Scl-Ab subcutaneously at a dose of 25 mg/kg to Wnt1sw/sw mice twice a week from 2 to 8 weeks of age. Remarkably, Scl-Ab administration in Wnt1sw/sw mice caused a significant improvement in fracture rate from 90% to 12.5% (Table 1), as well as increased bone mass (Figure 6A). μCT analysis showed that Scl-Ab–treated Wnt1sw/sw mice exhibited a significant increase in trabecular bone volume and cortical thickness in both femur and lumbar spine (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 3). Scl-Ab treatment significantly increased osteoblast activity as indicated by the increased mineralized surface, mineral apposition rate, and bone formation rate (Figure 6C). More importantly, 3-point bending analysis confirmed that the Scl-Ab–treated Wnt1sw/sw mice had significantly increased bone ultimate load, stiffness, and post-yield energy compared with untreated Wnt1sw/sw mice (Figure 6D). Taken together, these results indicate that Scl-Ab treatment significantly improved the bone quantity and quality of Wnt1sw/sw mice.

Figure 6 Wnt1sw/sw mice showed phenotypic corrections in femurs after treatment with Scl-Ab. (A) X-ray radiograph of femurs of 2-month-old female WT and Wnt1sw/sw mice treated with vehicle control or sclerostin-neutralizing antibody (Scl-Ab). (B) μCT analysis of femoral trabecular bone for bone volume/total volume (BV/TV) and of cortical bone for cortical thickness (Cort.Th) in WT and Wnt1sw/sw mice treated with vehicle control or Scl-Ab. Results are shown as means ± SD (n = 7 for WT, n = 3 for WT with Scl-Ab, n = 8 for Wnt1sw/sw, n = 7 for Wnt1sw/sw with Scl-Ab). (C) Histomorphometric analysis of L4 vertebrae for mineral surface per bone surface (MS/BS), mineral apposition rate (MAR), and bone formation rate (BFR) in WT and Wnt1sw/sw mice treated with vehicle control or Scl-Ab. Results are shown as means ± SD (n = 6 for WT, n = 4 for WT with Scl-Ab, n = 9 for Wnt1sw/sw, n = 7 for Wnt1sw/sw with Scl-Ab). (D) Biomechanical testing results by 3-point bending assay for maximum load, stiffness, and post-yield energy of femurs in WT and Wnt1sw/sw mice treated with vehicle control or Scl-Ab. Results are shown as means ± SD (n = 7 for WT, n = 4 for WT with Scl-Ab, n = 8 for Wnt1sw/sw, n = 8 for Wnt1sw/sw with Scl-Ab). The comparisons of WT mice with vehicle versus Scl-Ab treatment and Wnt1sw/sw mice with vehicle versus Scl-Ab treatment are determined by Mann-Whitney U test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (E) Schematic model of osteocyte function as a sender and receiver of Wnt signaling. OPG, osteoprotegerin.