Commentary 10.1172/JCI95386

The brains of the bones: how osteocytes use WNT1 to control bone formation

Frank Rauch

Shriners Hospital for Children and McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Address correspondence to: Frank Rauch, Shriners Hospital for Children, 1003 Decarie, Montreal, Quebec, Canada H4A 0A9. Phone: 514.842.5964; Email: frauch@shriners.mcgill.ca.

First published June 19, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 7 (June 30, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(7):2539–2540. doi:10.1172/JCI95386.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

See the related article at Osteocyte-specific WNT1 regulates osteoblast function during bone homeostasis.

WNT proteins drive the development and maintenance of many tissues, including bone. It is less clear which of the many WNT proteins act on bone or where these WNTs act in the skeleton; however, loss-of-function mutations in WNT1 cause bone fragility in children and adults. In this issue of the JCI, Joeng and colleagues demonstrate that bone formation is under the control of WNT1 produced by osteocytes, the cells that reside deep in the bone matrix and form dendritic networks. The implication of WNT1 in the control of bone formation identifies a potential new target for the treatment of low bone mass disorders, such as osteoporosis.

