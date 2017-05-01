Somatic mutations and progressive monosomy modify SAMD9-related phenotypes in humans

Patients and samples. DNA samples were obtained with permission from children referred primarily for the diagnosis of congenital adrenal insufficiency or morphological adrenal abnormalities. One baby had died in utero, and 1 child presented late and was included given the similarity of the phenotype and presence of monosomy 7. DNA samples were obtained from blood leukocytes at different time points using standard methods. Where documented in the article, DNA was also extracted from liver (postmortem), bone marrow, or fibroblasts. Parental DNA samples were obtained from blood or saliva for 7 of 8 children. The clinical characteristics of the cohort are shown in Table 1. Biochemical, endocrine, and cytogenetic investigations were undertaken using standard clinical protocols, and histology of bone marrow, adrenal glands, gonads, and other tissues was confirmed by pathological review.

Whole-exome sequencing and analysis. Five micrograms of genomic DNA (gDNA) was enriched using the Agilent Human All Exon V4 kit (Agilent Technologies) following the manufacturer’s protocol. Whole-exome libraries were sequenced on an Illumina HiSeq 2000 system for 1x101 cycles following the manufacturer’s instructions (Illumina). All raw sequencing reads were mapped onto UCSC hg19 using BWA 0.5.9-r16, and mappings were converted into BAM file format using SAMtools (v0.1.18). Initial mappings were postprocessed using Genome Analysis Toolkit (GATK) 1.3-21 following the “best practices V3.” In brief, reads were realigned around sites of known insertions and deletions (INDELs), and likely PCR duplicates were detected using Picard 1.48. Finally, raw base quality scores were empirically recalibrated. Single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and short INDELs were identified using the UnifiedGenotyper from GATK and in parallel with the variant caller in SAMtools. Variants were classified as novel or known variants deposited in dbSNP 135. Functional consequences of each variant were annotated using snpEff 2.0.5d for UCSC hg19 RefSeq genes and ENSEMBL 65 human gene models. The potential deleterious effect was evaluated using PolyPhen 2, SIFT, PhyloP, MutationTaster, GERP++, LRT, and OMIM if available. Candidate variants from GATK and from SAMtools were compared to increase both sensitivity and specificity.

Targeted next-generation sequencing panel. A HaloPlex DNA targeted gene enrichment panel (Agilent Technologies) was designed using SureDesign software (www.agilent.com/genomics/suredesign) to capture all coding exons and 100 bp of intronic flanking sequence of genes of interest. The entire custom design covered 160 genes involved in adrenal development and function, for a total size of 497.956 kbp. The total number of amplicons was 21,612 with predicted target coverage of 98.7%. gDNA samples (225 ng each) were prepared for Illumina sequencing according to the HaloPlex Target Enrichment System protocol (version D.5, Agilent Technologies) (30). Libraries were sequenced on the Illumina MiSeq platform following the manufacturer’s instructions (Illumina). FAST-Q files were analyzed using SureCall (v3.0.1.4) software (Agilent Technologies).

Variant analysis and validation. To confirm the presence and identity of the variants, Sanger sequencing was performed on PCR amplicons from gDNA covering the variant position. Direct sequencing was carried out using Big Dye Terminator v1.1 Cycle Sequencing Kit (Applied Biosystems) on an ABI 3130 sequencer (Applied Biosystems) and visualized using Sequencher v5.2.4 (Gene Codes Corp.). Novel missense variants were absent in at least 100 control samples with adrenal insufficiency and normal birth weight and in population control databases such as the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC) browser (Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA; http://exac.broadinstitute.org; accessed November 2015).

Sequence alignment. Multiple sequence alignments of SAMD9 were generated using Clustal Omega (www.ebi.ac.uk/Tools/msa/clustalo/).

Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR. A human total RNA panel comprising several tissue sources (catalog 636643, Clontech Laboratories) was used to study the expression of SAMD9. The panel included brain, cerebellum, kidney, adrenal gland, lung, placenta, skeletal muscle, spleen, testis, thymus, uterus, fetal brain, and fetal liver. In addition, RNA from human fetal adrenal gland and testis (9 weeks postconception), provided with approval from the Human Developmental Biology Resource (HDBR, www.hdbr.org), was used. Purified RNA was quantified using a NanoDrop 1000 spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). RNA (2 μg) was reverse transcribed with the SuperScript III Reverse Transcription kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) was performed using the TaqMan Fast Advanced Master Mix (Applied Biosystems) and the SAMD9 TaqMan assay (Hs00539471_s1, Thermo Fisher Scientific), on the StepOnePlus System (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The relative expression of SAMD9 was calculated as 2–ΔΔCt using the comparative Ct (ΔΔCt) method and GAPDH (Hs02758991_g1, Thermo Fisher Scientific) or ACTB (Hs99999903_m1, Thermo Fisher Scientific) as internal housekeeping control. Experiments were repeated on 4 independent occasions, twice for each housekeeping gene. Representative data are shown for a single study performed with triplicate replicates.

For SAMD9 mRNA expression in fibroblasts, samples were studied from 3 healthy control individuals and 3 patient samples (patients 4, 6, and 8). RNA was extracted from 4 × 106 cells using the Trizol method. DNase digestion and cDNA synthesis were performed according to standard protocols (NEB, Promega). qRT-PCR reactions for SAMD9 as well as the housekeeping genes ACTB and GAPDH were established according to standard protocols using an iCycler (Bio-Rad). Oligonucleotide sequences are shown in Supplemental Table 4. Results represent 4 independent experiments each performed in 2 replicates. The results were analyzed using the ΔΔCt method, and statistical analysis was performed using the Mann-Whitney test.

Immunohistochemistry. Human fetal adrenal gland and testis tissue (9 weeks postconception) was provided with approval from the HDBR. Following cryosection, tissue sections (12 μm) were fixed briefly in 4% paraformaldehyde in TBS, rinsed in TBS, and blocked in 1% BSA in TBS-Tween (0.5% Tween) for 1 hour before incubation overnight with mouse monoclonal anti–human SF-1 antibody (Invitrogen, N1665; 1:200 dilution) and rabbit polyclonal anti–human SAMD9 antibody (Sigma-Aldrich, HPA021319; 1:200 dilution). Sections were washed in TBS-Tween and incubated for 1 hour with the relevant secondary antibodies: Alexa Fluor 488–goat anti-mouse (Invitrogen, A11001; 1:400) and Alexa Fluor 555–goat anti-rabbit (Invitrogen, A21429; 1:400), respectively. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (Sigma-Aldrich). Slides were washed with TBS and mounted using ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant (Life Technologies). Images were collected on a Zeiss LSM 710 confocal microscope (Carl Zeiss) and analyzed using Zeiss Zen 2009 and ImageJ (NIH).

Whole-genome array. Chromosomal microarray copy number analysis was performed on gDNA and analyzed versus a reference (Affymetrix Reference Model file created from microarrays using 284 HapMap samples representing Yoruba, Asian, and Caucasian ethnic groups and 96 samples from phenotypically healthy males and females). The DNA was digested with Nsp1, amplified, fragmented to 25–125 bp, and biotin-labeled before hybridization to Affymetrix Cytochip 750K arrays in a GeneChip Hybridization Oven 645 in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions (user’s guide; Cytoscan Assay Rev 4, Affymetrix). The microarrays were washed and stained in a GeneChip Fluidics Station 450 and scanned using a GeneChip Scanner 3000 (Affymetrix). Raw data were processed in Chromosome Analysis Suite v2 (Affymetrix) and examined using the high-resolution setting providing an estimated practical resolution of 200 kb.

Single-nucleotide primer extension reactions. Primers were designed to flank the specific patient mutations and sequence variants (Supplemental Table 5). After treatment with shrimp alkaline phosphatase and exonuclease I, PCR products were used in single-nucleotide primer extension reactions using the ABI Prism SNaPshot Multiplex kit (Applied Biosystems) and appropriate specific 35-mer forward primers to detect the nucleotide at the position of interest. After removal of unincorporated dideoxynucleotides (ddNTPs), the fluorescently labeled single-stranded DNAs were analyzed on the ABI 3730 sequencer (Applied Biosystems) together with the GeneScan 500 ROX dye size standard. Relative proportions of alleles were derived from the peak areas in the electropherograms. In pilot experiments, allele ratios were compared for PCR reactions conducted between 24 and 30 cycles to ensure that alleles were being independently amplified. For subsequent analyses, PCRs were run for 28 cycles.

Subcloning studies. Validation of low-copy-number variants and quantification of mutations were also performed by subcloning of DNA and screening of multiple independent colonies. In brief, gDNA from patients was PCR-amplified with a high-fidelity Taq polymerase, Elongase (Life Technologies). PCR products were ligated into the pCR-XL-TOPO vector and transformed into One Shot TOP10 chemically competent cells (Life Technologies). Plasmid DNA was extracted and the region of interest sequenced, as described above. Between 50 and 100 independent clones were studied in each experiment.

Functional studies of SAMD9 WT and mutant activity. A pCMV6-Entry vector containing human SAMD9 cDNA was obtained from Origene (SC304503). All 7 single and 4 double SAMD9 mutations were introduced into the cDNA by site-directed mutagenesis using the QuikChange Multi Site-Directed Mutagenesis Kit (Agilent Technologies), and well as the 4 secondary changes alone (total n = 15). All vectors were sequenced to validate the mutations.

For functional studies of cell proliferation, 2 × 105 HEK293 cells (ATCC CRL-1573) were transfected with the pCMV6-Entry vector with the 17 different SAMD9 variants (15 mutants, WT, or empty vector) using Lipofectamine 3000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturer’s protocol. All cells were negative for mycoplasma. Stably transfected cells were selected with G418 (500 μg/ml) (Gibco) for 14 days and collected once the controls reached confluence. Representative images of cell density were taken by bright-field microscopy using an Olympus 1X71 inverted microscope. Cells were trypsinized, pelleted, and resuspended before being counted on a FACSCalibur sorter (BD Biosciences) using propidium iodide to exclude dead cells. Experiments were performed in triplicate on 3 independent occasions. Results are presented as mean (SD) for all 3 studies. These studies were all performed in a blind fashion by the investigator.

Fibroblasts. Skin fibroblasts from patients 4, 6, and 8 and from 2 controls were grown in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin at 37°C in a humidified atmosphere (5% CO 2 ). All fibroblast cultures used were negative for mycoplasma contamination.

Western blot analysis. Total protein lysates from fibroblast cultures (passage 2–5; 4 μg) were transferred with a semidry electrophoretic method according to standard protocols on a PVDF membrane (PerkinElmer). The membrane was blocked with 5% nonfat dry milk in 0.03% PBS-Tween and sequentially incubated with anti-SAMD9 (Sigma-Aldrich, HPA021319) and anti–α-tubulin Clone B-5-1-2 (Sigma-Aldrich, T5168) antibodies. As a second antibody, polyclonal goat/anti-rabbit IgG–HRP (DAKO, P0448) and anti-mouse IgG–peroxidase (Roche, 12015218001) were used. Bands were visualized with lumi-light plus Western blotting substrates (Roche). Four independent Western blotting experiments were performed.

Assay for cell proliferation. Fibroblast proliferation was evaluated using a Cell Proliferation ELISA BrdU colorimetric kit (Roche Diagnostics). Cells were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 0.2% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin at 37°C in a humidified atmosphere (5% CO 2 ) for 6 days. Thereafter, 1.5 × 104 cells were seeded in 96-well plates, and after 24 hours BrdU solution (10 μM) was added and cells were incubated for an additional 24 hours. The incorporation of BrdU into the DNA was quantified according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Three independent experiments were performed, each with 6 technical replicates, and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test was used to compare proliferation of patient cells against controls. For 1 experiment, we failed to obtain reads for control 1 and 2 technical replicates for patients 4 (sample 2) and 6; therefore the number of replicates for those samples is different (control 1, n = 12; patients 4 and 6, n = 16).

Electron microscopy. The cellular ultrastructural morphology of cultured skin fibroblasts was examined from 3 affected individuals and 2 controls. Cells were pelleted, fixed in 2.5% glutaraldehyde followed by 1% osmium tetroxide, and then processed into agar 100 resin. Sections (90 nm) were cut and stained with uranyl acetate and lead citrate. Ultrathin sections were examined using a JEOL 1400 transmission electron microscope (JEOL). Independent images from 20 randomly selected control or patient fibroblasts were studied.

Endosome studies. Fibroblasts were grown on a sterile tissue culture dish with a cover glass bottom (FD35-100, FluoroDish, World Precision Instruments) and were cotransfected with the RFP-Rab5a–expressing vector and the GFP-Rab7a–expressing vector (CellLight Late Endosomes-GFP, Life Technologies). Live cells were imaged 48 hours after transfection using a Zeiss LSM 710 confocal microscope (Carl Zeiss) and analyzed using Zeiss Zen 2009 and ImageJ (NIH). For quantitative studies of early endosome volume, fibroblasts were cotransfected with the RFP-Rab5a vector as above, and after 48 hours culture medium was removed and cells were washed with PBS. Cells were fixed for 20 minutes with 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS at room temperature, and then washed 3 times with PBS. Ten images/cells per patient and control were collected using a Zeiss LSM 710 confocal microscope (Carl Zeiss). Deconvolution of raw images was carried out using Huygens Software (Scientific Volume Imaging); endosome volume was measured using Imaris Software (Bitplane). Statistical analysis was performed in Prism (GraphPad), using 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test (P < 0.05). These studies were done in a blind fashion by the investigator.

Reprogramming. Reprogramming of patient and control fibroblasts was performed using Sendai virus vectors (CytoTune-iPS 2.0 Reprogramming Kit, Thermo Fisher Scientific). In brief, 5 × 104 cells were seeded in 1 well of a 24-well plate and cultured in proliferation medium that consisted of DMEM supplemented with 10% FCS, 1× GlutaMAX with 100 U/ml penicillin, and 100 μg/ml streptomycin (all from Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were transduced using the 3 Sendai polycistronic vectors KLF4–OCT3/4–SOX2, c-Myc, and KLF4 (CytoTune-iPS 2.0 Sendai Reprogramming Kit, Thermo Fisher Scientific). After addition of the virus, the plate was centrifuged at 800 g for 20 minutes at room temperature. On the next day, medium was exchanged with fresh proliferation medium. Cells were cultured for 7 days with medium changes every other day. On day 8 after transduction, cells were passaged using TrypLE Select (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and seeded with a density of 3 × 104 cells per well in proliferation medium onto a 6-well plate coated with Geltrex (Thermo Fisher Scientific). On the next day, medium was changed to Essential 8 (E8) medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 100 U/ml penicillin and 100 μg/ml streptomycin. The E8 medium was replaced every day until human iPSC colonies appeared. Individual colonies were picked using a pipette tip and expanded in E8 medium on plates coated with Geltrex. Cell lines generated from the 2 patients are named CUBi001-A (patient 6) and CUBi002-B (patient 8). Detailed information on the generated cell lines is available in the Human Pluripotent Stem Cell Registry (https://hpscreg.eu/).

Culture of iPSCs. The iPSCs were cultured in E8 medium supplemented with 100 U/ml penicillin and 100 μg/ml streptomycin in 6-well dishes coated with Geltrex and routinely passaged using 0.5 mM EDTA (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in PBS (without calcium and magnesium) every 5–7 days at a splitting ratio of about 1:20. The iPSC lines BIHi001-A (control 1) and BIHi004-A (control 2) (both lines derived from fibroblasts of healthy donors) were used as controls in the differentiation and gene expression analysis experiments. Details of these lines are available at https://hpscreg.eu/.

Immunofluorescence staining for pluripotency markers. For staining, iPSCs were grown in 96-well imaging plates (CellCarrier, PerkinElmer) in E8 medium. After 3 days, cells were fixed with Cytofix reagent, followed by blocking and permeabilization with PermWash reagent (both from BD Biosciences). Then, cells were incubated with the dye-conjugated antibodies anti–TRA-1-60–Vio488 (Miltenyi Biotec, REA157, 130-106-872), anti-SSEA4–PerCP-Vio700 (Miltenyi Biotec, REA101, 130-105-053), anti-OCT3/4 (Isof. A)–APC (Miltenyi Biotec, REA338, 130-105-555), and anti-NANOG (D73G4)–PE (Cell Signaling Technology, 14955). Nuclei were stained with Hoechst 33342 (2.5 μg/ml in PBS; Invitrogen). Images were captured using an Operetta high-content imaging system (PerkinElmer).

Karyotyping of iPSCs. Karyotyping was carried out using KaryoLite BoBs (PerkinElmer). From each sample at least 240 ng of gDNA was used as a starting material. The samples were processed according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, gDNA was labeled with biotin, purified, and hybridized to beads with complementary BAC probes. After washing and reporter (streptavidin-PE) binding, the fluorescent signals were measured with a Bio-Plex 200 system (Bio-Rad). Results were analyzed using BoBsoft analysis software (PerkinElmer). As references, female and male gDNA (Promega) was used. A sample was defined as “normal disomic” when the fluorescent ratio was approximately 1.0 for all loci analyzed.

Differentiation of iPSCs into intermediate mesoderm cells. iPSCs were differentiated into intermediate mesodermal cells using a protocol described by Lam et al. (31). iPSCs were harvested as single cells using Accutase (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 4 × 105 cells seeded in each well of a Geltrex-coated 6-well plate in E8 medium. Medium was changed after 3 days to advanced RPMI, 1× GlutaMAX (both from Thermo Fisher Scientific), 5 μM CHIR99021 (Reagents Direct), 100 U/ml penicillin, and 100 μg/ml streptomycin for 36 hours. For the next 72 hours, the differentiation medium was changed to advanced RPMI, 1′ GlutaMAX, 100 ng/ml bFGF (PeproTech), 2 μM retinoic acid (Miltenyi Biotec), 100 U/ml penicillin, and 100 μg/ml streptomycin. The cells were harvested using Accutase, and total RNA for gene expression analysis was extracted as described above.

Expression profiling. Total RNA was isolated using the RNeasy Kit (Qiagen) from the 2 patient iPSC lines (patients 6 and 8) and the control iPSC line (control 1), as well as from the primary fibroblasts these lines were derived from. In addition, RNA was isolated from the 2 patient intermediate mesoderm cell lines (patients 6 and 8) and 2 control intermediate mesoderm cell lines (controls 1 and 2). Biotin-labeled cRNA was generated using the Illumina TotalPrep RNA Amplification Kit (Ambion, USA) with 300 ng of quality-checked total RNA as input. cRNA samples were hybridized on HumanHT-12 v4 Expression BeadChips (Illumina). Data analysis was performed using Genome Studio Software v2011.1 (Illumina) and Bioconductor (32). Functional enrichment analysis was performed using DAVID (http://david.abcc.ncifcrf.gov). Validation of pluripotency was carried out via the Web-based PluriTest open access software, a bioinformatics assay of pluripotency in human cells based on gene expression profiles (33).

Statistics. Statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism and is described in the relevant sections. Student’s t tests were 2-tailed. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant. Microarray data were analyzed using Bioconductor.

Data availability. All relevant data are available from the authors upon request. Microarray data are available through ArrayExpress (https://www.ebi.ac.uk/arrayexpress/) (accession code E-MTAB-5145).

Study approval. Written informed consent of the parents was obtained for research and diagnosis prior to inclusion in the study (UK IRB 07/Q0508/24; HDBR 08/H0712/34+35).