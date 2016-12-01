I’ve got algorithm: predicting tumor and autoimmune peptide targets for CD8+ T cells

Devin Dersh and Jonathan W. Yewdell

Cellular Biology Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jonathan W. Yewdell, Room 2E13.1C, Bldg. 33, 33 North Drive, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland 20892, USA. Phone: 301.402.4602; E-mail: jyewdell@NIH.gov.

First published November 14, 2016 - More info

Published in Volume 126, Issue 12 (December 1, 2016)
J Clin Invest. 2016;126(12):4399–4401. doi:10.1172/JCI91302.
Copyright © 2016, American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published November 14, 2016

Commentary

See the related article beginning on page 4690.

CD8+ T cells play a central role in eradicating intracellular pathogens, but also are important for noninfectious diseases, including cancer and autoimmunity. The ability to clinically manipulate CD8+ T cells to target cancer and autoimmune disease is limited by our ignorance of relevant self-peptide target antigens. In this issue of the JCI, Pearson et al. describe 25,270 MHC class I–associated peptides presented by a wide range of HLA A and B allomorphs expressed by 18 different B cell lines. Via extensive bioinformatic analysis, the authors make surprising conclusions regarding the selective nature of peptide generation at the level of individual gene products and create a predictive algorithm for disease-relevant self-peptides that will be of immediate use for clinical and basic immunological research.

