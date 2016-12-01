MHC class I–associated peptides derive from selective regions of the human genome

Proteogenomic-based definition of the MAP repertoire presented by 27 HLA allotypes. To obtain a comprehensive representation of the immunopeptidome presented by HLA-A and HLA-B molecules, we applied a well-validated high-throughput proteogenomic approach that hinges on a combination of next-generation sequencing and high-throughput MS (20, 27, 28). Transcriptome and exome-sequencing data were used to build personalized protein databases for B-LCLs of 18 subjects using the Python package pyGeno (29). These personalized databases were used for peptide identification by MS. MAPs were eluted from the cell surface by mild acid elution, and stringent quality filters were applied to the list of MAPs assigned by MS: (a) a peptide length of 8–14 amino acids, (b) a 1% false discovery rate based on searches against concatenated target/decoy databases (30), (c) assignment to single genetic origin among the 10,575 protein-coding genes expressed and annotated in B-LCLs, and (d) a predicted MHCI IC 50 of less than or equal to 1,250 nM according to the NetMHC or NetMHCcons algorithms (31, 32) (Supplemental Figure 1C, see details in Methods; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI88590DS1). About 99.8% of individuals of European descent bear at least one of the 27 HLA-A,B allotypes studied (33).

We identified 25,270 nonredundant MAPs derived from 6,195 source genes in, to the best of our knowledge, the largest set of MHCI-associated peptides reported to date (Figure 1A and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). Strikingly, only 59% expressed and annotated genes in B-LCLs were capable of generating detectable MAPs. MAP source genes produced up to 64 individual MAPs, and 68% of these genes produced more than 1 MAP (Figure 1B). To estimate the diversity of a multiallelic immunopeptidome, we computed the size of the MAP repertoire and MAP source gene repertoire as a function of the number of HLA allotypes considered (Figure 1C). We counted the number of unique identifications when a given number of randomly selected allotypes was considered. For MAPs, the nearly linear nature of this relationship demonstrated little redundancy in the peptides presented by different allotypes (Figure 1C). Conversely, the redundancy of the genes generating MAPs across all 27 HLA allotypes was much greater (Figure 1C). As more allotypes were considered, a diminishing number of additional genes were represented in the immunopeptidome. A simulation examining the size of the peptide and gene repertoires as various numbers of subjects were considered showed similar results (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Most MAPs (89%) were presented by a single HLA allotype (Figure 1D). The few promiscuous binders were presented by HLA allotypes with similar peptide-binding motifs (i.e., same “superfamily”), such as A*03:01 and A*11:01 (34). However, the majority of MAP source genes (67%) produced MAPs for multiple allotypes, some for up to 24 of the 27 allotypes studied (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 The immunopeptidome presented by 27 HLA allotypes. (A) Total number of nonredundant MAPs and their source genes in the immunopeptidome of 18 B-LCLs compared with an expected binomial distribution. The curve depicts the expected number of source genes if all genes had a similar ability to generate MAPs. The black diamond shows the actual number of source genes (n = 6,195) observed for 25,270 MAPs (P < 1 × 10-250, binomial test). (B) Histogram showing the number of MAPs generated per MAP source gene (range = 1–64). (C) The number of unique identifications of MAPs (left panel) and MAP source genes (right panel) was counted for various numbers of randomly selected HLA allotypes. Results show the average of 1,000 simulations. (D) The promiscuity of antigen presentation for MAPs (left panel) and their source genes (right panel). Histograms show the number of allotypes associated with each peptide or gene.

Since MS analyses can be subject to some stochastic variations, would it be possible that no MAPs were assigned to 41% of expressed genes because these MAPs were missed by MS? We reasoned that if our MS analyses randomly missed some MAPs, the proportion of MAP source versus nonsource genes should nevertheless follow a binomial distribution where the number of source genes increases as a function of the number of detected MAPs (Figure 1A). Notably, we found that the 25,270 MAPs that we identified by MS derived from significantly fewer genes (n = 6,195) than predicted by a binomial distribution (Figure 1A, exact binomial test P < 10–250). Hence, random failure to detect some MAPs cannot explain that only 59% of genes were found to generate MAPs. In addition, we used internal standard triggered–parallel reaction monitoring (IS-PRM) in order to compare the detection threshold for 2 sets of stable isotopically labeled synthetic peptides (35). Peptides AEIEQK I KEY, EEINLQRN I , EEIP V SSHY and EESA V PERSW (underlined residues indicate 13C, 15N-labeled amino acids) had the amino acid sequence of MAPs presented by B*44:03. The other synthetic peptides AESQEL L TF, EESH L NRHF, HESAE G KEY, and TESSD I TEY corresponded to amino acid sequences from nonsource genes (i.e., not detected in our initial shotgun MS analyses) that were randomly chosen among peptides predicted to be strong binders for B*44:03 (IC 50 < 50 nM). These synthetic peptides were spiked (100 fmoles each) in mild acid elution extracts from 3 different B-LCLs to correlate the identification of the corresponding endogenous MAPs. IS-PRM analyses showed that the detection threshold was similar for the 2 groups of synthetic peptides (Supplemental Figure 2). Furthermore, none of the selected B*44:03 strong binders coded by nonsource genes were detected in the 3 different B-LCLs using IS-PRM. In contrast, endogenous peptides from source genes presented by B*44:03 were all correlated with their corresponding synthetic peptides (Supplemental Figure 2). These results provide compelling evidence that failure to detect MAPs from nonsource genes cannot be ascribed to MS bias against the product of nonsource genes.

Two major points can be made from these data: (a) a distinct subset of genes produced most MAPs, and (b) our method captured the majority of MAP source genes (Figure 1C). As a corollary, these results suggest a model whereby a common pool of source proteins selectively enters the antigen-processing pathway and can generate MAPs with suitable motifs for most MHCI allotypes.

Discrete protein regions are preferential sources of MAPs. We next asked whether there might be “hot spots” in MAP source genes, i.e., regions or domains that provide disproportionately high amounts of MAPs. To this end, we analyzed the spatial distribution of MAPs along proteins that generated more than one MAP. We first identified 3,682 pairs of overlapping MAPs formed by 5,046 individual peptides (20% of the entire data set). In a given pair, MAPs differed from each other at their N and/or C terminus (Figure 2A). These pairs may result from differential trimming of a common precursor by various peptidases in the cytosol and ER. Notably, 71% of MAP pairs bound different allotypes; of these, 82% bound allotypes from different superfamilies (Figure 2B). Hence, from the perspective of an MHCI allotype, generation of overlapping MAP pairs is generally not redundant: members of a pair are seldom presented by the same MHCI allotype. At the population level, the net result is that some protein regions are included in the immunopeptidome of many people who do not share the same HLA alleles.

Figure 2 Spatial distribution of MAPs along source proteins. (A) Distribution of overlap types for 3,682 pairs of overlapping MAPs formed by 5,046 individual peptides: pairs with any overlapping residues and no common ends; pairs with a common C terminus (C term); pairs with a common N terminus; and pairs with 1 peptide contained within the other. (B) Proportion of overlapping MAP pairs presented by the same allotype or different allotypes. For MAP pairs presented by different allotypes, whether the 2 allotypes belong to the same superfamily is indicated (34). (C) Distances between MAP start sites along proteins generating more than 1 MAP compared with a matched, random distribution. Distances are shown up to 30 residues. Distances are significantly shorter in the actual distribution (Wilcoxon rank sum test, P = 7 × 10-52). (D) Exome coverage by the immunopeptidome. A window of 50 or 25 amino acids (left and right panel, respectively) was moved residue by residue along proteins of the transcribed exome of B-LCLs. Histograms show the number of MAPs found in each window; the proportion of windows containing 0 versus at least 1 MAP is indicated.

To further evaluate whether selected protein regions were preferential sources of MAPs, we analyzed the spatial distribution of MAPs along proteins. For each protein, distances between adjacent MAP start sites were calculated. A control distribution was generated by randomly placing the same number of MAPs along the same protein length. We found that MAPs colocalized along proteins more than expected (P = 7 × 10-52, Figure 2C). The fact that no MAPs were assigned to 41% of expressed protein-coding genes, together with the clustering of MAP-coding sequences in source genes, suggests that the immunopeptidome covers a limited portion of the whole exome. To estimate global exome coverage, (a) we moved a walking window of 150 base pairs (50 amino acids) along the exome coding for the 10,575 genes expressed in B-LCLs, and (b) we calculated the number of MAPs seen in each window. We found that 83% of windows generated no MAPs, whereas 17% of windows covered 1–30 MAPs per window (Figure 2D). When we reduced the window size to 75 base pairs, only 10% of windows were a source of MAPs (Figure 2D). From this, we conclude that the immunopeptidome presented by 27 HLA-A,B allotypes covers an unexpectedly small portion of the whole transcribed exome.

Gene expression cannot solely account for differential ability of genes to generate MAPs. Understanding the genetic origins of the immunopeptidome is of paramount importance fundamentally and in the search for MAPs that could be used as therapeutic targets. What distinguishes the 6,195 genes that were capable of generating MAPs compared with the other 41% of genes from which no MAPs were detected? To answer this question, we applied a variety of analyses and prediction algorithms to study the features of MAP source and nonsource genes, transcripts, and proteins. We first asked whether MAP source proteins simply contained more potential HLA-binding peptides, i.e., peptides with the right binding motif for the 27 HLA allotypes considered here. This was not the case: the density of predicted nonamer MHCI binders was no greater in source genes than nonsource genes (Supplemental Figure 1D). Since the difference between MAP source and nonsource genes is unrelated to the number of potential MHC binders, it must therefore involve discrepancies in the processing of MAP source proteins.

Whether gene expression influences MAP generation is a controversial issue, as shown by previous studies based on smaller data sets. According to some reports, MAPs derive preferentially from highly abundant mRNAs or proteins (19, 25, 36), but other reports cast some doubts on this contention (23, 37). By analyzing RNA-sequencing data of the 18 B-LCLs studied herein, we found that the average gene expression was significantly higher for MAP source genes (Figure 3). However, expression alone provided an incomplete portrait of antigen presentation: some highly expressed genes generated no MAPs, and some lowly expressed genes were capable of generating MAPs. Since the proteome is an imperfect mirror of the transcriptome (38, 39), we also analyzed the relationship between protein abundance in human B cells (40) and MAP generation. MAP source proteins are more abundant than nonsource proteins (Figure 3), yet the fact that some proteins with similar expression belonged to source or nonsource groups suggested that other factors were at play.

Figure 3 Features of MAP source and nonsource genes, transcripts, and proteins. Error bars represent a 95% CI based on bootstrapping for Cliff’s d value, a nonparametric measurement of effect size. P values derived from 2-sided Wilcoxon tests; 6,195 source and 4,380 nonsource genes and gene products were studied for each comparison. * indicate features that were normalized for the respective transcript, UTR, or protein lengths. See Methods for details of how each feature was calculated. miR, microRNA; TS, TargetScan software; Ub, ubiquitination site.

MAP source transcripts are enriched in features conferring greater translation efficiency. Ultimately, MAP generation must be regulated at the level of translation and protein degradation (41). To gain further insights into the mechanisms regulating MAP generation, we analyzed the potential role of factors regulating protein metabolism. We first asked whether features enhancing translation efficiency and transcript stability may distinguish source from nonsource transcripts. Coherent with the concept that NMD is a source of MAPs (18), we observed that the proportion of genes with at least one transcript with an NMD biotype (determined with the ENSEMBL regulatory build) was higher in source relative to nonsource genes (Figure 3). Also, consistent with the positive correlation between the number of exons and translation efficiency (42), we found that MAPs derived from transcripts composed of more exons than nonsource transcripts (Figure 3), even when normalized for transcript length (P = 5 × 10-49).

We next examined features of the 5′ UTR for evidence of translational regulation of antigen processing. Upstream open reading frames (uORFs) tend to negatively influence translation by destabilizing transcripts and by acting as physical obstacles that slow ribosomal scanning (43). The 5′ UTRs of MAP source transcripts were significantly shorter and contained fewer predicted uORFs. Similarly, the secondary structure predicted with Vienna RNAfold (44) revealed greater free energy scores in spite of enriched GC content for MAP source 5′ UTRs. No definitive differences between the amount of base pairing in 5′ UTR structures were found (Figure 3). These findings suggest that MAP source 5′ UTRs are structurally fluid and contain fewer obstacles to translation.

The 3′ UTR is a critical site of translational control containing regulatory elements such as adenylate-uridylate–rich (AU-rich) elements and binding sites for microRNAs and RNA-binding proteins (45). Despite this regulatory potential, we initially remarked no difference in the lengths of 3′ UTRs (Figure 3). The density of AU-rich elements was similar; however, our analyses could not take into account the distinction between AU elements involved in rapid decay and finer stability regulation (46). Greater GC content was found in nonsource 3′ UTRs and along the entire mRNA transcript in general; this may reflect a positive association with mRNA levels in a degradation-independent manner (47). Stabilizing and destabilizing regulatory elements were queried in the 3′ UTRs of all transcripts (48) and revealed similar prevalence in source and nonsource transcripts (Figure 3). Moreover, we were unable to confirm previous results that MAPs derive preferentially from transcripts with microRNA-binding sites using 2 different tools: Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) and TargetScan (19, 49, 50) (Figure 3). However, our negative findings regarding binding sites for microRNAs and RNA-binding proteins must be considered with some reservations. First, microRNA regulation is highly cell-type specific, while the methods used to predict microRNA involvement operate at an organism-wide level (50). Second, since the effects of 3′ UTR regulatory elements are heavily context dependent (45), the role of 3′ UTR regulation in MAP generation may be obscured by the specific activity of predicted elements in B-LCLs. Nonetheless, in contrast with the 5′ UTR, these findings indicate at least limited regulation of MAP generation by 3′ UTR elements.

Notably, features enriched in MAP source transcripts and UTRs had minimal correlations with protein abundance (absolute Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient r of 0.22 for number of exons and r < 0.14 for others, Supplemental Figure 3). This led us to postulate that gene expression and transcript features may provide nonredundant information for the modeling of MAP generation.

The primary and secondary structure of proteins regulates MAP generation. Next, we assessed the electrochemical and structural features of MAP-generating proteins. We confirmed previous reports that longer proteins generate more MAPs (25, 36) (Figure 3). This may reflect that, relative to shorter proteins, longer proteins (a) contain more MHCI-binding sequences, (b) have a greater chance of forming DRiPs, and (c) bind more ribosomes (25,42). MAP source proteins had lower hydropathy scores, indicating more polar amino acid composition. Furthermore, the predicted isoelectric point revealed greater acidic composition of source proteins (Figure 3). At the next level of complexity, the predicted secondary structure of MAP source proteins showed distinct contributions of helix, turn, and sheet motifs. In particular, MAP source proteins showed a conspicuous enrichment in sheet motifs (Figure 3).

The ubiquitin proteasome system is a key entry point for proteins into the MHCI-processing pathway (7, 51). We first examined MAP proteins for proteasomal degradation motifs. We found that, compared with nonsource proteins, MAP source proteins contained higher frequencies of (a) KEN-box and D-box motifs targeted by the anaphase-promoting complex ubiquitin ligase (52), (b) PEST motifs, which serve as proteolytic signals for the proteasome and other proteases (53), and (c) canonical lysine ubiquitination sites (54) (Figure 3).

Unstructured protein regions serve as initiation sites for proteasomal degradation (55), and intrinsically disordered segments favor proteasome degradation (56). Therefore, to analyze the potential influence of protein disorder on MAP generation, we computed the disorder status of proteins in our data set with the neural network predictor PONDR VLXT (57). Whether the proportion of disordered residues, the average disorder of all residues, the length of N-terminal disorder, or the presence of internally disordered regions longer than 30 residues was considered, MAP source proteins consistently contained greater disorder compared with nonsource proteins (Figure 3). Similar results were obtained using 2 other disorder predictors: DISOPRED (58) and IUPRED (59) (Supplemental Figure 4B). We conclude that primary and secondary structure of proteins and particularly features linked to proteasomal degradation have a strong influence on MAP generation.

GO terms analysis. We next compared the enrichment of gene ontology (GO) terms in MAP source and nonsource genes using the topGO algorithm (60) to eliminate redundancies (Figure 4). Our findings here confirm and extend reports based on smaller data sets (19, 22, 25). The source gene population was highly enriched in genes coding for intracellular proteins interacting with DNA, RNA, and other proteins (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 3). This may have resulted from a relatively greater expression of genes implicated in housekeeping functions, such as poly(A) RNA binding, mitotic cell cycle, and mRNA processing. Non–mutually exclusive hypotheses are that these genes have a preferential access to the MHC-processing machinery, for example, via “immunoribosomes,” or that components of macromolecular complexes have a greater propensity to form DRiPs (17). Nonsource proteins were enriched in membrane components and related signaling processes, demonstrating that proteins traversing the secretory pathway are poorly represented in the MHCI immunopeptidome (Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 4).

Figure 4 GO analysis of source and nonsource genes. Enrichment in source (A) and nonsource (B) groups was calculated on a background of both groups using the topGO algorithm to eliminate redundancies (60). The top 15 most enriched functions are shown for each group including all 3 ontology categories. For all GO terms significantly enriched in source and nonsource gene categories, see Supplemental Tables 3 and 4. PR, positive regulation; RNP, ribonucleoprotein; CC, cellular component; MF, molecular function; BP, biological process.

Modeling MAP generation. Having identified features that differentiate MAP source versus nonsource genes, we asked whether it might be possible to build a model for predicting whether a given gene generates MAPs. Taking into account features listed in Supplemental Table 5 (see also Supplemental Figure 3), we trained a logistic regression model on 80% of our data set using 10-fold cross-validation and tested its ability to discriminate MAP source versus nonsource genes on the remaining 20% of our data set. The process was repeated 1,000 times with randomly divided training and test data sets (see Methods for details). Prediction scores, falling between 0 and 1, demonstrated a considerable ability to correctly discriminate between MAP source and nonsource genes (Figure 5A). Although the model was blind to the number of MAPs produced by source genes, we found that the predictions corresponded to the rate of MAP production (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 A logistic regression model to predict whether or not a gene will generate MAPs. (A) Prediction scores for each gene grouped by experimentally defined source classification. (B) Prediction scores for each gene and the number of MAPs generated. (C) Model performance measured by a ROC plot of sensitivity (the rate of true positives) as a function of specificity (the rate of true negatives); the AUC is 0.81 ± 0.02 (95% CI). (D) Frequency of input variable selection in a logistic regression model using recursive feature elimination; frequencies above 0.05 are shown. (E) The relative weight of all input variables in the 2-class logistic regression model. Variables normalized by the length of the corresponding UTR, transcript, or protein are denoted by * and GO terms denoted by #. EC, extracellular; IC, intracellular; Mem., membrane; MFE, minimum free energy; MM, macromolecular; NR, negative regulation of; PR, positive regulation of; TS, TargetScan software. All metrics are averaged over 1,000 models (see Methods for details).

To assess the overall predictive power of the model, we constructed ROC plots with averaged prediction scores and found an AUC of 0.81 ± 0.02 (95% CI) (Figure 5C). By examining the parameters of the model, we assessed the relative contribution of each feature to learning (Figure 5E). We found that gene expression was the most informative variable, followed by protein length, the presence of sheet motifs, and various GO terms. Features of genes, transcripts, and proteins were included in the group of relatively less important but significant variables, suggesting that a wide range of fine-tuning processes contribute to MAP generation. Since estimates of relative importance can be influenced by related variables, we used a second method to assess feature importance. We assessed the predictive capacity of a logistic regression model, selecting only the top 10 most informative features. Despite this constraint, the model demonstrated comparable predictive power. The frequency with which features were selected in this model (Figure 5D) coincided with the relative weight when all input variables were considered (Figure 5E).

A 2-class distinction of MAP source and nonsource genes does not take into consideration that some source genes generate up to 64 nonredundant MAPs, while other genes produce only one (Figure 1B). To integrate these findings, we produced a nuanced version of the classification model that made predictions for 3 ordered groups: none (no MAPs), low (1–2 MAPs), and high (≥ 3 MAPs). Predictions were most accurate for the high category, which obtained an AUC of 0.86 ± 0.02, while the low and none groups had AUCs of 0.64 ± 0.01 and 0.81 ± 0.02, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5A). Clearly, the model had difficulty distinguishing the low group, for which its predictions reached a maximum probability of 0.43 compared with 0.99 for the high and none categories (Supplemental Figure 5C). Interestingly, when we compared the relative contribution of different input parameters between the 2-class and 3-class models, we found a very similar hierarchy (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5B). We conclude that no particular feature within the model distinguishes genes that generate few versus numerous MAPs.

Model validation with independent data sets and human cancer cell lines. The various strategies used for high-throughput MS analyses of the immunopeptidome present strengths and limitations (61). In the present study, MAPs were isolated from 18 B-LCLs by mild acid elution and analyzed by data-dependent MS. To gauge the robustness of the model, we tested it on MAPs identified by 2 other groups in JY B-LCLs. MAPs in these 2 data sets were isolated by MHCI immunoprecipitation; one study used data-dependent MS (36), and the other used data-independent MS (21). While our data set contained MAPs presented by 27 HLA-A,B allotypes, JY B-LCLs express just 2 of these: HLA-A*02:01 and HLA-B*07:02. Transcriptomic data from JY B-LCLs (62) defined a set of candidate genes on which we performed predictions with the 2-class logistic regression model. Notably, 82% of source genes for the 2 other data sets were included in our own set of source genes (Figure 6A). Moreover, our model effectively predicted MAP origin in these 2 independent data sets (Table 1 and Figure 6, B and C) despite differences in methods of MAP isolation and MS analyses.

Figure 6 Evaluation of model performance with independent data sets on human cancer cell lines. (A) Overlap in source gene identifications between the present study and 2 independent studies of JY B-LCLs using different MS techniques: JY (C.) and JY (B-S.). (B) Distribution of prediction scores for MAP source genes in B-LCLs and cancer cell lines (details in Table 1); median value is shown with whiskers extending to the extremes of the interquartile range x 1.5; outliers are hidden. (C) Proportion of MAP source genes captured as a function of prediction score threshold.

Table 1 Features of human B-LCLs and cancer cell lines used to evaluate model performance

We further challenged the model trained on 18 donor B-LCLs to predict MAP generation in 5 human cancer cell lines: 2 leukemias, 2 breast carcinomas, and 1 colorectal carcinoma (Table 1). To evaluate the performance of our model, we used previous analyses of the transcriptome (63) and the immunopeptidome (21, 36) of these cell lines. The models’ ability to predict MAP source genes was very good for the 5 cancer cell lines, with ROC AUC ranging from 0.79 to 0.85, similar to the accuracy observed with B-LCLs (Table 1). The distribution of the prediction scores for MAP source genes was similar in the various cell lines (Figure 6B), though the rate at which source genes were captured at different probabilities of MAP generation revealed slight divergence at the lower prediction scores (Figure 6C). These data suggest that MAP processing follows consistent rules with limited variations between cell types. Overall, we conclude that our prediction model is robust for cells of various lineages and that its accuracy is not biased by the methods used for MAP isolation or identification.