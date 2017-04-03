Targeting PPARγ in the epigenome rescues genetic metabolic defects in mice

Diet-induced obesity alters gene-regulatory regions in visceral fat of C57BL/6 mice. Multiple cohorts of male B6 mice were subjected to HFD or a control low-fat diet (LFD) (10% versus 60% of calories from fat, respectively) for 12 weeks, resulting in a time-dependent weight gain of approximately 50%, with increased adipose tissue mass and serum leptin levels (Supplemental Figure 1, A–E; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI91211DS1). Since insulin resistance is correlated with visceral adiposity, we first performed RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) in epididymal white adipose tissue (eWAT), a visceral depot (Figure 1A; RNA-seq details are provided in Supplemental Table 1). As expected, genes indicative of inflammation and macrophages were highly induced by HFD, and expression of adipocyte metabolic genes was decreased by HFD (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 HFD decreases mRNAs and regulatory elements related to adipocyte metabolism in visceral fat of C57BL/6 mice. (A) Scatterplot of RNA-seq data showing genes regulated by HFD in eWAT, using cutoffs of less than 0.05 for the FDR and a fold-change of greater than 2 in 2 replicate cohorts (n = 4–5 male B6 mice per diet). (B) Pathway analysis of genes that were HFD-upregulated (HFD-up) (pink) or HFD-downregulated (HFD-down) (blue). (C) ChIP-seq for RNA Pol II in B6 eWAT identified 14,174 sites of intergenic occupancy. Scatterplot shows ChIP-seq for histone acetylation (H3K27ac) at these presumed enhancer sites in eWAT from B6 mice on HFD versus those on LFD. (D and E) HFD-regulated enhancers were analyzed for the occurrence of transcription factor motifs.

To further probe these changes in gene expression, we took an unbiased approach to identify gene-regulatory regions altered by HFD in B6 eWAT (ChIP-sequencing [ChIP-seq] details are provided in Supplemental Table 2). By using intergenic RNA polymerase II (Pol II) occupancy to identify distal regulatory regions and acetylation at histone H3 lysine 27 (H3K27ac) to indicate activity, we identified HFD-altered enhancers (Figure 1C). Motif analysis of HFD-upregulated enhancers revealed ETS or bZIP recognition sequences for the top 20–ranked motifs, implicating the macrophage lineage–determining factors PU.1 and AP1 (27), respectively (Figure 1D). The appearance of macrophage enhancers on HFD is consistent with the known increase in macrophages in obese visceral fat as well as the increase in macrophage-related gene expression. Conversely, the top motifs found in HFD-downregulated enhancers implicated the adipocyte lineage–determining factors PPARγ and CCAAT/enhancer-binding protein (C/EBP) and the adipogenic glucocorticoid receptor (GR) (Figure 1E).

HFD remodels PPARγ genome-wide binding in visceral fat of B6 mice. Since PPARγ is known as the master regulator of adipocyte biology, we next determined the effects of HFD on the genomic occupancy of PPARγ in visceral fat. Five independent PPARγ ChIP-seq experiments using B6 eWAT reproducibly showed a decrease of approximately 2-fold in PPARγ occupancy on HFD (Supplemental Figure 2A). The overall trend for reduced PPARγ occupancy may be partially explained by a reduced level of PPARγ mRNA and protein in eWAT of obese mice (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C), which is consistent with earlier reports of reduced Pparg1 and Pparg2 mRNA in eWAT of obese mice (28). Notably, the decline in Pparg mRNA is apparent after only 4 weeks of HFD, before any increase occurs in the expression of macrophage inflammatory markers like EGF-like module-containing mucin-like hormone receptor–like 1 (Emr1) (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Of approximately 36,000 total PPARγ sites, we were able to identify highly diet-selective sites that diverged by at least 3-fold from the overall trend (Figure 2A). We hypothesized that HFD-upregulated sites (opposite of the overall trend) reflect PPARγ binding events in adipose-resident macrophages, which increase in number and PPARγ expression with HFD (29). We previously reported sets of unique PPARγ binding sites in macrophages versus cultured adipocytes (30), and we updated these by performing additional ChIP-seq of thioglycolate-elicited peritoneal macrophages and 3T3-L1 adipocytes, with improved ChIP efficiency and read depth (Figure 2B). Comparison of these cell data with the eWAT ChIP-seq data revealed that HFD-upregulated PPARγ sites were highly enriched for macrophage-selective binding sites and nearby genes with immune function (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3A). By contrast, the HFD-downregulated sites were enriched for adipocyte-selective sites and nearby genes involved in lipid metabolism and insulin signaling (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 2 HFD alters PPARγ occupancy and gene regulation in visceral fat of C57BL/6 mice. (A) Scatterplot of approximately 36,000 PPARγ sites identified in 5 ChIP-seq experiments comparing occupancy in eWAT from mice on HFD for 12 weeks versus control mice on LFD. Colored sites indicate a 3-fold diet-dependent difference in average occupancy, even when corrected for the overall decline on HFD. (B) Of the approximately 36,000 PPARγ sites identified in eWAT, approximately 26,000 were found by ChIP-seq of cultured 3T3-L1 adipocytes (Ads) and/or elicited peritoneal macrophages (Macs), and sites were identified as common versus 4-fold selective for either cell type. (C) For HFD-upregulated sites from A, there was enrichment of macrophage-selective sites (pie chart). Average profiles show differential PPARγ occupancy at 12 but not 4 weeks of HFD and increased histone acetylation (H3K27ac) at these sites after 12 weeks of HFD. (D) For HFD-downregulated sites from A, there was enrichment of adipocyte-selective sites (pie chart). Average profiles show differential PPARγ occupancy at 12 and 4 weeks of HFD and decreased H3K27ac at these sites on the HFD. (E) Time dependence of H3K27ac changes at HFD-downregulated and HFD-upregulated PPARγ sites (error bars indicate the mean and 95% CI). (F) Heatmap sorted by HFD regulation of each PPARγ site, showing whether the nearest gene within 100 kb was significantly diet regulated.

Interestingly, HFD-induced changes in PPARγ occupancy occurred with distinct kinetics for up- versus downregulated sites, with HFD-downregulated sites changing earlier (Figure 2, C and D). In agreement with this, the active chromatin mark H3K27ac, which correlates with PPARγ occupancy (Figure 2, C and D), changed at HFD-downregulated sites earlier than at HFD-upregulated sites (Figure 2E). Moreover, HFD-mediated changes at these sites also correlated with nearest-gene regulation (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 3C), and the degree of regulation correlated with the number of proximal HFD-regulated sites (Supplemental Figure 3D), suggesting that the cistromic changes are functional. In general, HFD-upregulated PPARγ sites were macrophage selective, with HFD-upregulated histone acetylation, and near HFD-upregulated genes, while HFD-downregulated PPARγ sites were adipocyte selective, with HFD-downregulated histone acetylation, and near HFD-downregulated genes (examples are shown in Supplemental Figure 3E). Notably, the adipocyte remodeling indicated by HFD-downregulated PPARγ sites precedes the appearance of macrophages in great numbers, which is only after 12 or more weeks of HFD (31, 32).

Visceral fat is relatively unresponsive to rosiglitazone. Given the reduced level of PPARγ and its binding sites in visceral WAT on HFD, we were interested in how this depot responds to the antidiabetic drug rosiglitazone, which targets PPARγ. As expected, B6 mice on HFD had an increase in body weight of approximately 50% and marked hyperinsulinemia, indicative of insulin resistance, and after 2 weeks of treatment, rosiglitazone resolved the hyperinsulinemia, despite a trend of increased body weight (Figure 3, A and B). After 2 weeks of rosiglitazone, serum adiponectin levels were also increased, as expected, but the drug had no significant effect on fat pad weights (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 3 Subcutaneous, but not visceral, fat is markedly responsive to rosiglitazone. B6 mice were subjected to LFD or HFD for 12 weeks or to HFD for 10 weeks, followed by 2 weeks of HFD containing rosiglitazone (n = 5 mice per group). (A) Body weights. (B) Random serum insulin levels, with hyperinsulinemia indicating insulin resistance. (C) Venn diagram of RNA-seq results showing the number of genes that were significantly (FDR <0.05) upregulated by rosiglitazone (rosi-up) in eWAT (yellow) or iWAT (green). (D) Venn diagram showing the number of genes that were downregulated by rosiglitazone (rosi-down) in either or both depots. (E) Box-and-whisker plot of the rosiglitazone-upregulated iWAT genes from C, showing their relative basal expression in eWAT or BAT relative to iWAT. The difference between expression in BAT and eWAT was highly significant (P < 0.0001, by Wilcoxon matched pairs, signed-rank test). (F) Gene ontogeny analysis showing pathways enriched in the rosiglitazone-upregulated gene set.

Despite causing insulin sensitization, rosiglitazone had little effect on gene expression in eWAT as measured by RNA-seq, with only 188 genes significantly upregulated by the drug (Figure 3C), and of these, only 98 increased by more than 50%. Consistent with this finding, PPARγ expression remained reduced in the presence of rosiglitazone (Supplemental Figure 4C), and ChIP-seq showed that rosiglitazone had only minimal effects on PPARγ occupancy, slightly reducing HFD-upregulated sites and slightly increasing HFD-downregulated sites (Supplemental Figure 4D), but not bringing them near LFD levels (Supplemental Figure 4E). In addition, while PPARγ agonists have antiinflammatory effects (33), we observed that only 29 genes were significantly reduced by rosiglitazone in eWAT (Figure 3D). Therefore, rosiglitazone had little effect on expression of the HFD-induced macrophage inflammatory genes in eWAT.

Subcutaneous fat is highly responsive to rosiglitazone. Since rosiglitazone had little effect on gene expression in HFD-obese visceral eWAT, we expanded our investigation to study the drug’s effects in subcutaneous inguinal WAT (iWAT). Interestingly, the total number of genes regulated by rosiglitazone in iWAT exceeded the total number in eWAT by an order of magnitude (Figure 3, C and D). Even among the 167 genes that were also significantly rosiglitazone activated in eWAT, 80% showed a greater magnitude of induction in iWAT. Yet, despite these striking effects of rosiglitazone in iWAT, we found that HFD did not alter PPARγ-related gene regulation in this depot like it did in eWAT: (a) Pparg expression was not decreased by HFD in iWAT (Supplemental Figure 4C); (b) HFD-downregulated PPARγ sites in eWAT were relatively unchanged by HFD in iWAT (Supplemental Figure 5A); and (c) only less than 10% of HFD-downregulated adipocyte metabolic genes from eWAT were also HFD downregulated in iWAT (Supplemental Figure 5B). HFD increased macrophage infiltration in iWAT, but at a lower level than in eWAT, as evidenced by increased PPARγ occupancy in iWAT at those HFD-upregulated sites in eWAT (Supplemental Figure 5C), and mildly increased inflammatory gene expression (Supplemental Figure 5D). Furthermore, and similar to eWAT, there was little evidence for antiinflammatory effects of rosiglitazone in iWAT, as the drug did not downregulate the same genes and pathways that were HFD upregulated (Supplemental Figure 5E).

To shed light on the mechanism of rosiglitazone action via subcutaneous fat, we investigated the set of rosiglitazone-induced genes from iWAT. Notably, these genes had lower expression in eWAT, higher expression in interscapular brown adipose tissue (BAT) (Figure 3E), and showed marked enrichment for mitochondrial pathways like oxidative phosphorylation and electron transport (Figure 3F). These properties indicate the appearance of brown-like adipocytes in WAT, which is known to be rosiglitazone induced (34) and to occur preferentially in iWAT (35). Taken as a whole, the data thus far suggest that the insulin-sensitizing effects of TZDs do not occur via eWAT, in which PPARγ levels and gene regulation by rosiglitazone are low, but instead by iWAT, in which there are major changes in gene expression reflecting adipocyte browning.

Subcutaneous fat of rosiglitazone-treated obese B6 mice resembles that of insulin-sensitive 129 mice. Obesity- and diabetes-resistant 129 strain inbred mice are known to have increased browning of WAT compared with B6 mice (36), an effect that may account for some of their resistance to obesity. As expected, 129 mice exposed to the same 12-week HFD regimen that was used in the B6 experiments displayed only minimal elevations in body weight (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 6A), serum leptin (Supplemental Figure 6B), and fat pad weight (Supplemental Figure 6C). Moreover, in contrast to the striking effects of HFD on B6 eWAT, 129 eWAT showed minimal changes in Pparg expression (Supplemental Figure 6D), PPARγ genome-wide occupancy (Supplemental Figure 6E), and global gene expression (Supplemental Figure 6F). Furthermore, treatment of 129 mice with rosiglitazone elevated serum adiponectin levels (Supplemental Figure 6B) but did not significantly change insulin levels (Figure 4B), similar to the observed effects of rosiglitazone on lean B6 mice. Remarkably, rosiglitazone-induced genes in B6 iWAT had higher basal expression levels in 129 iWAT, such that rosiglitazone administration to obese B6 mice brought the expression of these genes to this higher level (Figure 4C). In fact, far fewer genes were rosiglitazone induced in 129 iWAT (Figure 4D), which may reflect their higher basal expression in 129 iWAT than in B6 iWAT, even in the absence of rosiglitazone.

Figure 4 129 mice show little effect of HFD and have more baseline white fat browning. 129 mice were subjected to LFD or HFD for 12 weeks or to HFD for 10 weeks, followed by 12 weeks of HFD containing rosiglitazone (n = 5 mice per group). (A) Body weights. Rosi, rosiglitazone. (B) Random serum insulin levels. (C) RNA-seq expression levels of the rosiglitazone-upregulated genes from B6 iWAT. Mean expression was rosiglitazone-induced in B6 iWAT as expected, but expression was higher in 129 iWAT, even in the absence of rosiglitazone (*P < 0.0001, by Wilcoxon matched pairs, signed-rank test). (D) Venn diagram showing the number of genes that were significantly upregulated by rosiglitazone in 129 iWAT (FDR <0.05, yellow) compared with the number of rosiglitazone-upregulated genes in B6 iWAT from Figure 4C (green).

cis-acting genetic elements drive high basal expression of the Ucp1 gene in 129 mice. The increased brown-like character of 129 iWAT is a genetic difference from the iWAT of B6 mice, and we have shown that rosiglitazone treatment converts B6 iWAT to more closely resemble the basal state of insulin-sensitive 129 mice. The sine qua non of brown fat is Ucp1 (37), and we confirmed previous findings that Ucp1 expression levels in iWAT are markedly higher at baseline in 129 mice than in B6 mice (36), with rosiglitazone treatment inducing B6 iWAT Ucp1 expression to reach levels much closer to those detected in 129 iWAT (Figure 5A). Consistent with higher Ucp1 expression, PPARγ binding upstream of the gene was higher in 129 iWAT than in B6 iWAT (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 7A). This was true at 5 PPARγ binding sites upstream of Ucp1 and was confirmed by multiple ChIP-seq experiments and ChIP–quantitative PCR (ChIP-qPCR). Remarkably, B6x129 F1 mice showed highly skewed binding of PPARγ to the 129 alleles at all SNPs that differed between the 2 strains (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 7B). This was confirmed for several SNPs by ChIP-qPCR, followed by a SNaPshot allele frequency assay (ref. 38 and Figure 5D). Because the 2 alleles co-occupy the same nuclei in F1 iWAT and are therefore equally exposed to trans-acting effects, these data demonstrate that cis effects determine differential binding of PPARγ at the Ucp1 locus.

Figure 5 Ucp1 upstream regulatory elements favor PPARγ binding to the 129 locus over the B6 locus. (A) Expression of Ucp1 in B6 and 129 iWAT in the presence and absence of rosiglitazone (*P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test). (B) Browser track of PPARγ ChIP-seq at the Ucp1 locus in B6 versus 129 iWAT, with a graph of ChIP-qPCR confirming stronger binding across multiple sites in 129 iWAT (enrichment vs. negative control site insulin [INS], *P < 0.01 vs. input, #P < 0.01 vs. B6, by t test). chr, chromosome. (C) ChIP-seq in B6x129 F1 mice showing SNPs at PPARγ sites, with an illustration (left) of allelic imbalance at 3 central SNPs at the –5-kb site. 129 alleles were likewise favored in reads in 19 SNPs at all 5 sites (right). (D) PPARγ ChIP-qPCR products were assayed for imbalance at SNPs using a SNaPshot minisequencing assay, with gDNA showing no imbalance (*P < 0.01 vs. gDNA, by t test).

Previous work identified SNPs at PPARγ binding sites that disrupt transcription factor motifs (39). There are over 400 SNPs that differ between B6 and 129 mice in the approximately 40-kb Ucp1 locus (Supplemental Figure 7A), and Ucp1 locus regulatory regions have multiple motifs for PPARγ and other collaborative factors (including C/EBP, nuclear factor I [NFI], and early B cell factor [EBF] family members). However, only 2 potential motifs are affected by B6:129 SNPs (Supplemental Figure 7B). Moreover, neither case showed a large allelic effect on consensus motif agreement, and the B6 alleles contained slightly better motifs, even though experimental binding favored 129 alleles (Supplemental Figure 7C).

Imbalanced regulatory elements are predicted to drive imbalanced gene expression, and, indeed, multiple SNPs in the Ucp1 mRNA also showed an allelic imbalance of approximately 4:1 in gene expression favoring 129 alleles in iWAT (Figure 6A). In BAT from the same F1 mice, Ucp1 mRNA expression was not highly imbalanced, thus the cis-acting Ucp1 differences appear selective for brown-like adipocytes in iWAT as opposed to classic brown adipocytes in BAT. Importantly, the Ucp1 imbalance was not due to imprinting, as the 129 alleles were overrepresented in F1 iWAT, regardless of the parent of origin, while the maternally imprinted gene Impact showed a 129 or B6 imbalance favoring the paternally derived allele (Figure 6B; note that a similar imbalance was observed in male and female F1 mice). We also measured Ucp1 mRNA imbalance using the gold-standard assay of pyrosequencing. A mixing experiment with different ratios of B6 and 129 genomic DNA (gDNA) demonstrated linearity and precision, and we confirmed a Ucp1 mRNA imbalance in iWAT by this assay (Supplemental Figure 7D). We also examined 16 other genes with expression patterns similar to that of Ucp1 (see Supplemental Table 3, listing polymorphic genes with rosiglitazone upregulation in B6 iWAT, higher expression in B6 BAT than in B6 iWAT, and higher expression in 129 iWAT than in B6 iWAT). In contrast to Ucp1, none of these 16 genes had imbalanced mRNA expression in RNA-seq data from F1 iWAT (Supplemental Figure 7E). Therefore, while these other genes are higher in iWAT with browning due to trans effects, Ucp1 represents a special case of cis-acting imbalance. Consistent with this finding, we also found strain differential Ucp1 expression to be cell autonomous by using cultured primary adipocytes derived from iWAT. We found that 129 cells had 3-fold higher Ucp1 expression levels than did B6 cells, despite similar expression levels of another brown marker, Cidea (Figure 6C), and F1 cells had imbalanced Ucp1 expression favoring 129 alleles (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 Ucp1 mRNA expression favors 129 over B6 transcripts due to cis-acting effects. (A) To measure allelic imbalance at SNPs in the Ucp1 mRNA, qPCR products were used in SNaPshot assays (*P < 0.01 vs. gDNA, #P < 0.01 vs. BAT, by t test). (B) Male and female F1 mice were generated from reciprocal crosses (B6x129 mice have a B6 mother and 129xB6 mice have a 129 mother), and imbalanced mRNA expression of Ucp1 and the maternally imprinted gene Impact in iWAT were assayed by SNaPshot (*P < 0.01 vs. gDNA, by t test). (C) Primary adipocytes were differentiated from stromal vascular fractions of iWAT from B6, 129, and F1 mice. qPCR shows the relative expression of Ucp1 and Cidea normalized to TATA box–binding protein (Tbp) (*P < 0.01 vs. B6, by t test). (D) SNaPshot assay of Ucp1 allelic imbalance in cDNA from F1 primary adipocytes (*P < 0.01 vs. gDNA, by t test).

Induction of Ucp1 expression rescues the genetic defect in the B6 locus. Having found that cis elements in the 129 Ucp1 gene locus favored expression of that strain’s haplotype in the iWAT of 129:B6 F1 mice, we investigated whether the 129 locus was more responsive to rosiglitazone. On the basis of a previous analysis of strain-selective, rosiglitazone-induced genes (39), we anticipated that rosiglitazone might increase the degree of Ucp1 imbalance in F1 mice. We found, as expected, that rosiglitazone induced Ucp1 expression in F1 iWAT (Figure 7, A and B), yet evaluation of 6 different SNPs in the Ucp1 mRNA showed that, contrary to expectation, rosiglitazone decreased the degree of imbalance (Figure 7C). Also, despite induction of Ucp1 mRNA, the occupancy of PPARγ in B6 iWAT was not altered by rosiglitazone (Supplemental Figure 7A), consistent with previous reports that ligand generally has little or no effect on PPARγ ChIP-seq occupancy at individual sites, but rather alters coregulator recruitment (40, 41).

Figure 7 Rosiglitazone-, cold-, and development-induced browning rescue the B6 genetic predisposition to low Ucp1 expression. (A) Browser track of the Ucp1 gene, with F1 iWAT RNA-seq reads in 6 exons and 6 B6:129 SNPs in the mRNA. (B) qPCR confirming that Ucp1 expression is increased by rosiglitazone in this F1 iWAT (n = 5 each). (C) Allelic imbalance in RNA-seq reads at these 6 SNPs in control or rosiglitazone-treated mice (n = 5 each). An imbalance was present in control mice but reduced by rosiglitazone treatment. (D) F1 mice were housed at 22°C for 1 week, then exposed to cold at 4°C for 1 day or 1 week. qPCR shows induced gene expression. (E) A SNaPshot allelic imbalance assay was performed on SNPs in these qRT-PCR products. (F) iWAT and BAT from young 20-day-old mice was compared with iWAT and BAT from 12-week-old adults for Ucp1 expression by qRT-PCR. (G) Imbalanced Ucp1 expression in these cDNAs was assayed by pyrosequencing. *P < 0.05 versus control or gDNA, by t test.

To examine whether other inducers of Ucp1 expression would have the same effect of reducing mRNA imbalance, we turned to the use of cold exposure (Figure 7D). As with the effect of rosiglitazone, cold exposure decreased the degree of allelic imbalance in Ucp1 expression in F1 iWAT, while other cold-induced genes like Dio2 and Ppara showed neither a basal nor a post-induction imbalance (Figure 7E). We also assessed young mice, because normal murine development involves a transient browning of iWAT that peaks at 20 days of age (42), which we confirmed in F1 mice (Figure 7F). Remarkably, imbalanced Ucp1 expression in iWAT was reduced in 20-day-old mice relative to imbalance in adult mice (Figure 7G). Taken together, the data show that induced Ucp1 expression in iWAT of F1 mice, whether by rosiglitazone, cold exposure, or development, normalizes transcript levels between B6 and 129 alleles, thus overcoming the genetic defect in B6 mice.