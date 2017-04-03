T cells control the generation of nanomolar-affinity anti-glycan antibodies

Response of humans and mice to pneumococcal CVs. Rarely discussed is the issue of the evaluation of anti–pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (anti-PCV) responses in humans. Unlike in the case of classical protein-based vaccines such as tetanus or diphtheria (9), serum or plasma titers of anti–S. pneumoniae antibodies are rarely determined, as they do not appreciate potential protection. Instead, correlates of protection are usually established in an indirect assay based on opsonization-phagocytosis and killing using macrophage cell lines (37). This situation illustrates well the low quality of the anti–S. pneumoniae immune response following vaccination. We confirmed this by examining the plasma of 6 children (3–10 years after the last scheduled PCV immunization) and 6 healthy adults using a microbial glycan microarray (38). The array displays 313 bacterial sugars, including 23 S. pneumoniae capsular polysaccharides with all but 1 of the serotypes of the current CVs (ref. 39 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91192DS1). As seen in Figure 1, A and B, the response to S. pneumoniae glycans was weak and highly variable in all cases. In this small sample, only 2 pediatric subjects (#3 and #6) showed detectable levels of IgG antibodies against some of the 13-valent vaccine serotypes (serotypes 19A, 19F, 23F, 7F), but equivalent signals were detected toward serotypes not present in the vaccine (Figure 1). Importantly, some vaccine-targeted serotypes such as serotype 3 failed to elicit detectable antibody response in any of the subjects, supporting further some post-licensing clinical findings about Prevnar-13 (35).

Figure 1 Response of humans and mice to licensed CVs. (A and B) IgM (A) and IgG (B) response in the plasma of 6 pediatric and 6 adult subjects to 23 S. pneumoniae serotype polysaccharides immobilized on a glycan microarray (Supplemental Table 1 and ref. 38). Plasma dilution 1:400. Each graph represents an individual. (C) Response in the sera of mice, immunized with Prevnar-13 (n = 4 mice) or naive (n = 2 mice), to 23 S. pneumoniae serotype polysaccharides. Each graph represents an individual mouse. Data are presented as the mean ± SD based on 4 technical replicates.

To complement this observation from humans, we immunized mice with Prevnar-13 (ref. 39 and Figure 1C). Similar to the human situation, the vaccine induced some response in some mice with highly variable anti-serotype distribution (Figure 1). These results exemplify how suboptimal anti-glycan B cell responses manifest themselves in vivo with extreme variability and inconsistency (4, 35).

Display of synthetic S. pneumoniae oligosaccharides on protein nanoparticles. We decided to tackle this issue directly by designing a new vaccine in which the glycan moiety would be short and synthetic, and attached chemically to a precise site on a protein, to increase the chances of direct recognition of glycopeptides by CD4 T cells. The reasoning behind this design was that it would result in high amounts of homogenous processed glycopeptides, and a facilitated processing and presentation of this/these glycopeptide(s) through receptor-mediated endocytosis by antigen-specific B cells.

Such a synthetic vaccine was produced for both serotypes 3 and 14 of S. pneumoniae. Those serotypes were chosen, not only because they are pathogenic in humans and retained in licensed vaccines, but because the tetrasaccharide repeating unit is linear for one and branched for the other one (TS3 and TS14, respectively) (40), making them prototypic of S. pneumoniae serotypes. TS3 is a linear repeat of a disaccharide (Glcβ1-3GlcAβ1-4Glcβ1-3GlcAβ1), whereas TS14 (Galβ1-4Glcβ1-6[Galβ1-4]GlcNAcβ1) is a branched tetrasaccharide (Figure 2A). Both structures are sufficient to elicit antibodies specific for the bacterial capsule of the corresponding serotypes (41, 42).

Figure 2 Synthesis of Qβ-tetrasaccharide conjugates. (A) Synthesis of Qβ-oligosaccharide conjugates. Ag, antigen, i.e., TS3 or TS14; m, number of antigens per particle (180 CP subunits). (B) Representative MALDI analysis of Qβ-TS14 80 . CP, coat protein of Qβ; 180 copies of CP make up 1 Qβ VLP. CP-TS14; coat protein bearing 1 TS14; CP-TS14 and CP-TS14 2 , coat protein conjugated to 1 or 2 molecules of TS14, respectively.

Both tetrasaccharides were synthesized with a terminal azidoethanol linker to introduce a bioorthogonal azide group addressable by copper-catalyzed azide-alkyne cycloaddition (CuAAC) (Figure 2A and ref. 43). The oligosaccharides were coupled to bacteriophage Qβ VLPs. Qβ was chosen as the display platform because it is composed of 180 copies of a single 132–amino acid coat protein, and is produced in large quantities by recombinant expression of the protein in E. coli in a process that can easily be made compliant with Good Laboratory Practices/Good Manufacturing Practices (44). Coupling of the glycans was performed in 2 steps, starting with attachment of alkyne groups to approximately 360 of the accessible amines on the VLP surface, followed by CuAAC conjugation of the glycan. The number of tetrasaccharides per particle was controlled by adjustment of the concentration and stoichiometry of the reagents in the CuAAC reaction. The particles were characterized by size-exclusion chromatography (Supplemental Figure 1A) to confirm their integrity after chemical modification, by microfluidic gel electrophoresis (Supplemental Figure 1B), and by MALDI mass spectrometry (Figure 2B) to assess the average density of glycan attachment. Controlled reproducible loading of approximately 20–200 tetrasaccharides per VLP was achieved for both TS3 and TS14.

Immunization with Qβ-TS conjugates produces anti-glycan IgG responses. For initial evaluation of Qβ-TS conjugates, C57BL/6 mice were immunized i.m. with 1 of 3 formulations: (a) unconjugated TS14; (b) TS14 mixed with Qβ VLPs without covalent coupling; or (c) Qβ-TS14 conjugates displaying 40 oligosaccharides per particle (Qβ-TS14 40 ), all in the presence of the NKT cell adjuvant PBS-57 (Supplemental Figure 1C). The immunization was followed by an i.m. boost with the same formulation 6 weeks later (Figure 3A). Anti-glycan antibody responses were measured by ELISA using TS14 conjugated to BSA to eliminate anti-carrier response as well as possible anti-linker reactivity (Supplemental Figure 2A). Only mice immunized with TS14 covalently attached to Qβ developed detectable anti-TS14 IgM and IgG antibodies (Figure 3B), while all the animals immunized with Qβ VLPs (coupled or not coupled to the sugar) produced anti-Qβ antibody responses (data not shown). Both the anti-glycan IgG levels and titers in mice immunized with the conjugates increased after secondary immunization (Figure 3C). Immunization with Qβ-TS3 conjugates yielded similar results (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 3 Immunization with Qβ-oligosaccharide conjugates leads to anti-glycan antibody responses. (A) Immunization scheme: mice were immunized i.m. with 100 μg of Qβ-oligosaccharide conjugates or an equivalent amount of unconjugated oligosaccharides mixed with 500 ng PBS-57. The animals were bled at week 5 or 6 (primary response samples), boosted at week 6, and bled again at week 8 (secondary response samples). (B) Glycan-specific IgG and IgM in mouse sera (4 per group) measured by ELISA against BSA-TS14. Serum dilution, 1:200. (C) Anti-TS14 IgG titers in mice (4 per group) immunized with Qβ-TS14 40 . (D) Anti-TS3 IgG titers in mice (5 per group) immunized with Qβ-TS3 160 . (E) Anti-TS14 IgG titers in mice immunized with Qβ-TS14 conjugates of different density (5 per group). Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments; mean ± SD values are reported. Statistical significance determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To address the role of oligosaccharide density per VLP in antibody response, mice were immunized with conjugates bearing on average 20, 40, 80, or 200 TS14 per particle. No detectable anti-glycan antibody response was produced in mice immunized with Qβ-TS14 20 (data not shown), whereas Qβ-TS14 40 elicited some variability in both the primary and the secondary responses (Figure 3E). In contrast, conjugates with higher glycan densities produced similarly potent antibody responses in all animals (Figure 3E). This type of threshold effect was observed previously for the Tn glycopeptide antigen displayed on Qβ VLPs (45). All subsequent immunizations were carried out with conjugates bearing at least 80 sugars per VLP.

Anti-glycan antibodies bind S. pneumoniae and protect mice against S. pneumoniae challenge. To evaluate the recognition of native bacterial capsular polysaccharides by anti-glycan antibodies and its specificity, we used microbial glycan microarrays (Supplemental Table 1 and ref. 38). Both Qβ-TS3 and Qβ-TS14 conjugates generated IgG responses specific for S. pneumoniae serotype 3 and S. pneumoniae serotype 14 polysaccharides (Figure 4B). The glycan array also revealed remarkable specificity of responses to Qβ-TS conjugates: while naive mouse sera did not show reactivity to any microbial glycan, sera from mice immunized with TS3 and TS14 conjugates specifically recognized the natural polysaccharides of the corresponding bacterial serotype (Figure 4B), with no measurable cross-reactivity to the other 312 bacterial polysaccharides on the array. Notably, in opposition to our synthetic vaccine, immunization with Prevnar-13 did not consistently elicit antibodies against the tetrasaccharide of either serotype 3 or 14 in either mice or humans (Supplemental Figure 2, C–E).

Figure 4 Antibodies against Qβ conjugates are specific and protective against S. pneumoniae. (A) Sera of 2 naive (black, front, separated by a gap) and 5 Qβ-TS–immunized (color, back) mice were analyzed on microbial glycan microarrays. Each row represents the response of an individual mouse to 313 microbial polysaccharide antigens immobilized on a glass surface. (B) Fluorescence images of S. pneumoniae serotype 14 stained with anti-TS14 antisera. (C) Survival of naive mice or mice immunized with either Qβ-alkyne or Qβ-TS3 after i.t. challenge with S. pneumoniae serotype 3. Number of mice: 20 for naive, 19 for Qβ-alkyne immunized, 20 for Qβ-TS3 immunized; data were pooled from 4 independent experiments. Statistical significance was determined by Mantel-Cox test with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05; ** P < 0.01.

Recognition of native capsular polysaccharides after Qβ-oligosaccharide immunization was further confirmed by staining of heat-inactivated S. pneumoniae with the sera from animals immunized with Qβ-TS14 80 or Qβ-TS3 160 , with detection by fluorescence microscopy. Sera of immunized, but not naive, mice bound intact S. pneumoniae of the corresponding serotype (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 3A). This result was confirmed by transmission electron microscopy with anti–S. pneumoniae serotype 14 mAb 14.22, discussed below (Supplemental Figure 3B).

The antibacterial and protective properties of these antibodies were tested in 2 models of bacterial infection. Because S. pneumoniae serotype 14 is nonpathogenic in immunocompetent mice (46), antibodies raised against TS14 were used for passive immunization of NOD/SCID mice, which were then infected with S. pneumoniae serotype 14 by intratracheal (i.t.) inoculation. Ten of 29 animals in the control group failed to resolve infection and died within 5 days (66% survival). In contrast, only 3 of 29 mice injected with the anti-TS14 mAb 14.22 died (90% survival) (Supplemental Figure 3C). At day 5 after infection, 12 of 19 surviving control mice harbored lung bacteria, compared with only 6 of 26 in the 14.22-injected group, indicating a high level of sterilization (Supplemental Figure 3D). In a prophylactic immunization model, Qβ-TS3–immunized C57BL/6 mice were protected (95% survival; Figure 4C) upon i.t. challenge with S. pneumoniae serotype 3, which is pathogenic in mice, whereas over 40% of sham-immunized and naive animals died within 7 days.

Glycan-specific B cells undergo class switch and form immunological memory. The isotypes of IgG responses are faithful indicators of the degree of CD4 T cell help (47). Immunization with the Qβ-TS14 40 conjugates produced a typical T-dependent profile with dominance of IgG2b and IgG2c isotypes (Figure 5A). As expected, an increase in sugar density (Qβ-TS14 80 and Qβ-TS14 200 ) led to the emergence of less T-dependent isotypes such as IgG1 and IgG3 (48). The second best indicator of efficient T cell help is the quality of the induced B cell memory (47). The presence and relative size of the anti-glycan B cell memory compartment were estimated in mouse spleen 2–4 months after secondary immunization with Qβ-TS14 conjugates using an enzyme-linked immunospot assay. On average (5 experiments), 1 in 1,000 splenocytes was antigen-specific (Figure 5B). The quality of the memory compartment was confirmed by comparison of the titers of the anti-glycan antibodies 8 and 65 weeks after primary immunization. On average, midpoint titers diminished by only 1 order of magnitude, and were still higher than 1:100 in 6 of 8 animals (Figure 5C). We concluded from these series of experiments that the anti-glycan B cells recruited by the Qβ conjugate vaccine received high-quality T cell help.

Figure 5 Anti-glycan antibodies undergo class switch and form immunological memory. (A) IgG isotype distribution in mice immunized with Qβ conjugates of different density. Serum dilution was 1:200. Circles represent results for individual mice (5 per group). (B) Enzyme-linked immunospot analysis of splenocytes from naive and Qβ-TS14 80 –immunized mice plated on BSA or BSA-TS14. Number of spots equals antibody-secreting cell count. Results averaged over 5 independent experiments that included 10 mice. (C) Anti-TS14 IgG titers in the blood of mice 8 and 65 weeks after primary immunization. Each circle represents an individual mouse (8 mice). Mean ± SD values are reported. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test with unequal variances (B) and paired Student’s t test (C). *P < 0.05.

Glycan-specific antibodies of very high affinity. To further characterize the antibody response to glycans, we produced TS3- and TS14-specific B cell mAbs from immunized mice. Most anti-TS3 antibodies were IgG2c and IgG3, whereas anti-TS14–specific antibodies were predominantly IgG2b (Supplemental Table 2). IgH and IgL cDNAs were sequenced and analyzed using the IMGT, the international ImMunoGeneTics information system database (49). Antibodies against both glycans were derived from very similar germline ancestors (Supplemental Table 2). In all cases, antibodies accumulated nonsynonymous somatic mutations in both heavy and light chains, many of which were localized to the framework regions (Figure 6A, Supplemental Figure 4, and Supplemental Table 2). The only IgM antibody isolated and tested, 14.6, had fewer mutations than the IgG antibodies. Complementarity-determining regions (CDRs) 1 and 2 of both the heavy and light chains of anti-TS3 and anti-TS14 clones showed multiple amino acid substitutions, but no insertions or deletions. More than half of the anti-TS14 antibodies contained a conserved heavy chain CDR3 (CDRH3) of only 5 amino acids (ARWDY/S) (Supplemental Table 2). Anti-TS3 antibodies had longer CDRH3s on average and often featured a Leu to Arg mutation, which could possibly be beneficial for the recognition of the negatively charged TS3 glycan (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Figure 6 Anti-glycan antibodies accumulate somatic mutations and have high affinity against tetrasaccharides. (A) Mutation distribution in anti-TS14 mAbs. The positions of amino acids mutated from germline sequence are labeled in orange. FR, framework region; CDR, complementarity-determining region, assigned according to the IMGT (83). (B) Surface plasmon resonance (SPR) sensorgrams of antibodies 14.13 and 14.22 binding TS14 presented on BSA or lipid. Five 2-fold dilutions of the antibodies (62.5 nM to 1 μM) were injected sequentially in a single cycle. (C) SPR sensorgrams of Fab fragments of antibodies 3.4 and 14.22 binding BSA-TS3 and BSA-TS14, respectively. (D) Isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC) analysis of binding of TS14-azide to Fab14.22. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments.

Most anti-TS14 mAbs exhibited nanomolar avidity for the target oligosaccharides, as measured by surface plasmon resonance (Table 1 and 2). The binding kinetics of most mAbs, especially those with the highest avidity (14.13, 14.17, 14.18, 14.20, 14.21, 14.22), were well fitted using a 1:1 Langmuir equation, most likely indicative of the engagement of a single binding site in the assay format (low antigen density). In all cases, the high avidity was linked to very low off rates (Table 1). In a few cases, antibody binding curves (e.g., 14.2) were best approximated taking into account their bivalent nature; these antibodies had faster off rates (Table 2). The anti-TS3 antibody panel displayed similar characteristics and nanomolar avidities (Supplemental Table 3).

Table 1 Characterization of anti-TS14 mAbs isolated from Qβ-TS14 80 –immunized mice: 1:1 binding kinetic model

Table 2 Characterization of anti-TS14 mAbs isolated from Qβ-TS14 80 –immunized mice: bivalent analyte kinetic model

In addition, because the “context” of sugar recognition might be of interest for binding kinetics and neutralization, especially the proximity to a membrane (50, 51), we compared antibody binding to sugars attached to proteins and glycan displayed by glycolipids at the surface of liposomes. This assay split anti-TS14 mAbs in 2 categories: antibodies such as 14.22, which retained high avidity regardless of context, and antibodies such as 14.13, which saw their dissociation rates increase when TS14 was presented by a glycolipid (Figure 6B). This result is probably highly relevant in vivo when polyclonal antibodies recognize bacteria at different stages of encapsulation (52).

Fab fragments of high-avidity anti-TS14 and anti-TS3 mAbs, 14.22 and 3.4, were produced for further biophysical characterization. The Fab of mAb 14.22 retained the high affinity of the parent antibody with a K D of 13 nM and a very slow dissociation rate (Table 1 and Figure 6C). This high affinity was confirmed by in-solution competition surface plasmon resonance assays using free TS14-azide as competitor (Supplemental Figure 5). Similar numbers, 50 ± 2 nM, were obtained using isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC) (Figure 6D). Fab3.4 bound TS3 with a measured affinity of 19 nM and kinetic parameters similar to the ones of Fab14.22 (Figure 6C).

The nanomolar affinities of these anti-glycan Fabs are in clear contrast with the commonly observed micromolar affinities of anti-glycan antibodies (19); as such, they represent the first examples of high-affinity anti-sugar antibodies.

Crystal structure of apo-Fab14.22 and its complex with TS14. To understand the molecular basis of this high affinity, the crystal structures of unbound Fab14.22 and its complex with TS14 glycan were determined at 2.2 Å and 1.75 Å resolution, respectively (Supplemental Table 4). Both unliganded and bound forms of Fab14.22 had a very similar structure (Cα root-mean-square deviation (RMSD) of the Fv is 0.34 Å), indicating that the antibody did not require major rearrangements for binding (Figure 7A). Residues at the binding site, as well as the bound glycan, had low B values (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 4), further indicative of high complex rigidity and ligand occupancy. TS14 was located on the surface of the combining site between V H and V L , with the branching galactose residue inserted deep into the binding pocket and coordinated by an elaborate hydrogen bond network (Figure 7, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 6), burying a surface area of 349 Å2 (calculated using molecular surface [MS]; ref. 53). The binding pocket was made up almost exclusively of aromatic and charged residues (Figure 7D), as observed for other sugar-antibody complexes (13–15). The tetrasaccharide formed a total of 27 hydrogen bonds, 7 of which were directly to residues in the combining site, while 19 were formed with 25 neighboring water molecules and 1 was an intraglycan hydrogen bond. Perhaps surprisingly, the light chain dominated the recognition of the tetrasaccharide (Figure 7C and Supplemental Table 5); Tyr33H of the CDRH1 was the only heavy chain residue to form a polar contact with the glycan. In addition, hydrophobic contacts between Fab14.22 and the tetrasaccharide were also formed with both heavy and light chain residues (Figure 7D and Supplemental Table 5). This intricate interaction network (Supplemental Figure 6), mediated by well-ordered water molecules that formed an interfacial shell, resulted in a total of 50 hydrogen bonds (23 of which were between water molecules), likely accounting for the nanomolar binding affinity of Fab14.22.

Figure 7 Crystal structure of Fab14.22 in complex with TS14. (A) Superposition of unliganded Fab14.22 (yellow) and Fab14.22 bound to TS14 (cyan, light chain; salmon, heavy chain) shows only minor conformational changes of Gly91L, Arg96L, and Tyr33H (shown as sticks and labeled). (B) The electron density of TS14 in the antigen binding pocket (2Fo–Fc), contoured at 1σ (blue), and the initial positive difference Fourier Fo–Fc map, contoured at 3σ (green), with the Fv, TS14 tetrasaccharide and water molecules (spheres) colored according to B values. (C) Hydrogen bond network formed between TS14 and Fab14.22 and well-ordered water molecules at the binding site. (D) Electrostatic surface representation of the binding pocket of Fab14.22 in complex with TS14 tetrasaccharide (color-coded by electrostatic surface potential between –20 and +20 kT/e [kT/e: k, Boltzmann constant; T, temperature in Kelvin; e, electron charge] going from red to blue).

T cell help is essential for anti-glycan antibody generation after immunization with Qβ-TS conjugates. From this part of our analysis, we could conclude that our vaccine elicited very-high-affinity B cell responses with isotype and mutation profiles that were indicative of high-quality T cell help. In our design, T cell help has 3 likely origins: the innate response and its ability to efficiently recruit T cells (adjuvants), the carrier protein (VLP, heterologous activation of T cells), and the direct recognition of glycopeptides (glycan, cognate T cell help). The relative importance of each was measured in the following set of experiments.

Immunization with Qβ-TS14 40 in the absence of the NKT cell agonist PBS-57 gave rise to heterogeneous anti-TS14 immune responses, with some animals lacking anti-glycan antibodies even after secondary immunization (Figure 8A). In contrast, the presence of the adjuvant led to consistent high-titer responses. In immunizations using VLPs of very high glycan densities, which confer more T cell independence (see above), such as Qβ-TS3 160 , the use of PBS-57 did not confer appreciable improvement in antibody titers, but we did not examine isotype distribution or mutation rates in this case.

Figure 8 Innate immune signaling and cognate CD4 T cells are essential for anti-glycan antibody responses. (A) Anti-glycan IgG titers in the sera of mice (4–5 per group) immunized with Qβ conjugates with and without NKT adjuvant PBS-57. Open symbols, formulations without adjuvant; closed symbols, formulations with 500 ng PBS-57 per mouse. (B) Anti-TS14 secondary IgG response measured in the sera of WT and TLR signaling–impaired mice at serum dilution 1:200. Number of mice: 5 WT C57BL/6 mice, 8 Myd88–/– Trif–/– mice, and 4 Irak4otiose/otiose Trif–/– mice. (C) Anti-TS14 IgG response measured in the sera of WT and MHC class II–deficient mice at serum dilution 1:200 (5 per group). (D) Detection of Tfh cells in spleen and draining lymph nodes of a naive mouse (left) and after secondary immunization with Qβ-TS14 (right). The population gated on live B220–CD49b–CD11b–CD8α–CD3+CD4+ cells is shown. Data are representative of more than 5 independent experiments. Mean ± SD values are reported. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for multiple comparisons (B).

Because Qβ VLPs encapsulate bacterial RNA during assembly (54), this type of antigen is assumed to activate Toll-like receptor (TLR) signaling. The role of TLRs was tested by immunization of Myd88–/– Trif–/– and Irak4otiose/otiose Trif–/– mice, 2 strains of mice in which TLR signaling is impaired, with Qβ-TS14 40 in the presence of PBS-57. In both cases, the anti-glycan response was markedly reduced, with some animals not responding to the vaccination at all, whereas others had lower levels of TS14-specific IgGs than control animals (Figure 8B). Thus, we concluded that the 2 adjuvants that are retained in our synthetic vaccine, NKT cell adjuvant and TLR ligands, contributed to the level and quality of the anti-glycan B cell responses that we observed.

The direct role of CD4 T cells was examined by immunization of MHC class II–deficient mice with Qβ-TS14 40 in the presence of PBS-57; it induced no measurable anti-glycan IgG or IgM response (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 7). This striking observation demonstrated strict dependence of the observed anti-glycan B cell response on CD4 T cell help. In addition, the subset of CD4 T cells termed follicular helper T cells (Tfh cells), characterized by the expression of PD-1, CXCR5, and BCL-6, and responsible for B cell help during germinal center (GC) reaction (55, 56), was efficiently generated in the secondary lymphoid organs after Qβ-TS14 immunization (Figure 8D). These data in combination with the characteristics of the antibody response described above are suggestive that Tfh cells are likely involved in the process of anti-glycan B cell maturation, and this issue will need to be addressed directly.

Evidence for glycopeptide-specific T cell involvement. Finally, since glycan conjugates can depart from the hapten-carrier model and support secondary immune responses independent of the nature of the carrier (57), we also wanted to determine whether some percentage of the T cell help could be provided by cells that recognize the glycan itself. To test whether our vaccine elicited T cells specific for Qβ-TS–derived glycopeptides, 11-mer peptides harboring alkyne-modified lysines K13 or K16 of Qβ coat protein, the residues most likely to bear the glycan, were synthesized (Figure 9A). After TS14 conjugation to these alkynes, the resulting glycopeptides, denoted gp13 and gp16, were loaded onto recombinant biotinylated MHC class II I-Ab molecules (58). Binding of glycopeptides to MHC molecules in vitro was confirmed by Western blot with the 14.22 antibody (Figure 9B); TS14 not conjugated to the peptide did not show measurable binding to MHC class II molecules (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). However, like most peptides binding to I-A molecules, they have low affinity and are likely to be displayed in multiple registers (59). Consequently, using these glycopeptide-loaded MHC class II molecules to produce fluorescent tetramers and direct detection of anti-glycopeptide–specific T cells gave inconsistent results in identifying the small percentage of glycan-specific CD4 T cells in immunized animals (positive staining in 4 out of 13 experiments; Supplemental Figure 8C). While trying to improve this direct detection method, we sought indirect evidence of glycopeptide-specific T cells.

Figure 9 Evidence for the role of glycopeptide-specific CD4 T cells in the response to Qβ conjugates. (A) Design of Qβ-derived 11-mer glycopeptides gp13 and gp16. (B) Coomassie staining and Western blot using IgG14.22, showing gp13 or gp16 I-Ab complex formation after competition with CLIP placeholder peptide. (C) Scheme of immunization for the heterologous boost experiment. (D) TS14-specific IgGs were measured in post-prime and post-boost sera of immunized mice by ELISA. Left: Dilution curves. Dashed lines, post-prime; solid lines, post-boost. Right: The ELISA signal at 1:50 dilution generated by post-boost sera was divided by the signal from post-prime sera, resulting in a relative increase in antibody levels after boosting. Each dot represents an individual mouse. Number of mice: 5 for free TS14, 5 for Qβ-TS14, 10 for glycopeptide boost; data were pooled from 2 independent experiments. Mean ± SD values are reported. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Intracellular cytokine staining of CD4 T cells in the lymph nodes of a Qβ-TS14–immunized mouse after 5-hour restimulation with the indicated peptides. The population gated on live B220–CD11b–CD8α–CD3+CD4+ cells is shown. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05.