Loss of microRNA-7a2 induces hypogonadotropic hypogonadism and infertility

Genetic ablation of mir-7a2, but not mir-7a1 or mir-7b, leads to hypogonadism and infertility in mice. To investigate the physiological role of miR-7, we generated mice constitutively lacking mir-7a1 (referred to as mir-7a1 KO), mir-7a2 (referred to as mir-7a2 KO), or mir-7b (referred to as mir-7b KO) (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90031DS1). Heterozygous breedings of all 3 mouse strains were viable, had unaltered body weight and body length, and were born at normal Mendelian ratios (Supplemental Figure 1, E–H). Interestingly, homozygous mir-7a2 KO male and female mice were infertile, while homozygous mir-7a1 KO or mir-7b KO mice remained fertile, with unaltered reproductive rates (Supplemental Table 1).

Homozygous mir-7a2 KO male mice failed to undergo sexual maturation and exhibited microphallus and hypogonadism with approximately 50% reduced testes weights at pre- and pubertal ages (2 and 6 to 8 weeks old, respectively) (Figure 1, A–C). The body weights and lengths of mir-7a2 KO mice were comparable with those of WT or mir-7a1 KO animals (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Histological analysis of mir-7a2 KO testes revealed smaller but developed seminiferous tubules, with diminished numbers of spermatocytes, spermatids, and spermatozoa (Supplemental Figure 1G). Immunohistochemical quantification of the Leydig cell marker CYP17A1 showed that testosterone-producing Leydig cells were reduced by more than 50% in mir-7a2 KO mice (Figure 1, D and E). We analyzed expression levels of steroidogenic enzymes in testes and measured an approximately 50% reduction of Cyp17a1 and Hsd3b6 mRNAs, which are required for dehydroepiandrosterone and testosterone synthesis, respectively (Figure 1F). Interestingly, expression levels of the FSH receptor (Fshr) and LH receptor (Lhcgr) were increased by 2-fold, most likely due to a compensatory response to the decreased plasma gonadotrophin levels (29). The sizes and weights of seminal vesicles, a classic target organ of testosterone, were reduced by 75% (Figure 1, G and H). Concomitantly, levels of intratesticular testosterone were decreased in mir-7a2 KO mice (Figure 1I) and the total sperm count of the cauda epididymidis, where mature sperm is stored, revealed a 75% decrease in mir-7a2 KO mice as compared with WT controls (Figure 1J). Finally, the inguinal fat pad weights were increased 260% in 16-week-old mice (Supplemental Figure 1H).

Figure 1 Ablation of mir-7a2 leads to male hypogonadism. (A–C) Representative images of mir-7a2 WT (+/+) control and KO (–/–) testes (A) and quantification of testes weights (B) of mir-7a1 KO, mir-7a2 KO, or respective WT controls (mir-7a1 control, n = 7; mir-7a1 KO, n = 6; mir-7a2 control, n = 14; mir-7a2 KO, n = 9) at 6 to 8 weeks of age or (C) at 14 days (mir-7a2 control, n = 4; mir-7a2 KO, n = 2). Scale bar: 5 mm. (D and E) Immunohistological images (D) and quantification (E) of CYP17A1-positive Leydig cells (WT, mir-7a2 KO, n = 3). Scale bars: 50 μm. Arrows show Leydig cells. (F) Relative expression levels of steroidogenic genes in testes of mir-7a2 KO or control mice (WT, n = 9; mir-7a2 KO, n = 7). (G and H) Representative images of seminal vesicles (G) and quantification of weights (H) of control (upper) or mir-7a2 KO (lower) mice (WT, n = 6; mir-7a2 KO, n = 4). Scale bar: 5 mm. (I) Intratesticular testosterone levels normalized per total protein content in mir-7a2 KO or control mice (WT, n = 5; mir-7a2 KO, n = 3). (J) Total sperm count of the cauda epididymidis of 12-week-old mir-7a2 KO or control mice (WT, n = 5; mir-7a2 KO, n = 3). All data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ANOVA (B); t test (C, E, F, H, I, J).

Analogous to the phenotype observed in males, mir-7a2 KO females had normal body weight and length (Supplemental Figure 1, I and J), but exhibited a reduced size of estrogen hormone target organs, as evidenced by reduced ovary weights and thread-like atrophied uteri compared with WT or mir-7a1 KO mice (Figure 2, A and B). Histological analysis revealed that ovaries of mir-7a2 KO mice were able to form secondary and tertiary follicles that were comparable to those of WT mice; however, they lacked late-stage antral follicles or corpora lutea, consistent with failure of folliculogenesis and ovulation (Figure 2, C and D). Expression analysis of steroidogenic genes in mir-7a2 KO ovaries revealed a drastic decrease of Cyp19a1 mRNA, also known as aromatase, the key enzyme in estradiol biosynthesis (Figure 2E). Consequently, plasma levels of estradiol were reduced by 35% in mir-7a2 KO female mice (Figure 2F). Furthermore, as in male mice, gonadal fat pad weights were increased and dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) measurements of fat and lean body mass revealed increased fat and decreased lean mass in 16-week-old mir-7a2 KO mice compared with WT littermate mice (Supplemental Figure 1, K–M), consistent with the hypogonadal-induced obesity observed in mice and humans (30, 31). Together, these data illustrate that loss of mir-7a2, but not mir-7a1 or mir-7b, is sufficient to induce hypogonadism and infertility in mice.

Figure 2 Ablation of mir-7a2 leads to female hypogonadism and anovulation. (A and B) Representative images of ovaries and uteri (A) and quantification of ovary weights (B) of mir-7a1 KO, mir-7a2 KO, or respective control mice (mir-7a1 control, n = 9; mir-7a1 KO, n = 10; mir-7a2 control, n = 7; mir-7a2 KO, n = 4). Scale bar: 5 mm. (C and D) Histological examination using H&E staining of ovaries of WT control (C) or mir-7a2 KO (D) mice (n = 4). CL, corpus luteum; LAF, large antral follicle; GF, growing follicle. Shown are representative images of 4 mice per genotype. Scale bar: 100 μm. (E) Relative expression levels of ovarian steroidogenic genes in mir-7a2 KO or control mice (WT, n = 6; mir-7a2 KO, n = 4). (F) Plasma estradiol levels of 8-week-old mir-7a2 KO or control mice (WT, n = 12; mir-7a2 KO, n = 11). All data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ANOVA (B); t test (E, F).

miR-7a2 is the predominant miR-7 family member and is enriched in the pituitary. Based on the increased testicular expression of Fshr and Lhcgr, which suggests decreased plasma levels of the pituitary hormones FSH and LH, we hypothesized that the gonadal dysfunction and infertility observed in male and female mir-7a2 KO mice resulted from impaired pituitary function. First, we systematically analyzed expression levels of miR-7a and miR-7b by absolute quantification in tissues of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal/gonadal axis. We found that miR-7a and miR-7b were enriched in pituitary as compared with hypothalamus (10-fold less), adrenal gland (50-fold less), or gonads (up to 500-fold less) and that miR-7a was 2.5-fold more abundant than miR-7b in pituitary (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Given the low expression of miR-7a in male and female gonads, it is unlikely that miR-7a would repress target genes and exert a biological function in testis and ovary (32).

As pre-miR-7a1 and pre-miR-7a2 are processed into an identical mature miR-7a sequence, the TaqMan probe of the miRNA assay cannot distinguish between the 2 miRNA gene products and thus measures combined miR-7a1 and miR-7a2 levels. To assess the contribution of miR-7a1 and miR-7a2 to the total pool of miR-7a in the pituitary, we analyzed expression levels of miR-7a in mice lacking either mir-7a1 or mir-7a2. Interestingly, total miR-7a expression was reduced by approximately 80% in mir-7a2–deficient mice, while miR-7a levels appeared to be unchanged in mice lacking mir-7a1 when compared with WT littermate animals (Supplemental Figure 2, C–F). Expression of miR-7b was unchanged in mir-7a1– and mir-7a2–deficient mice compared with WT animals, thereby confirming the specificity of the TaqMan assay.

In conclusion, miR-7a2 is highly enriched in pituitary compared with other neuroendocrine tissues; furthermore, it accounts for the large majority of total pituitary miR-7 copies, and miR-7a1 and miR-7b cannot compensate for loss of miR-7a2 expression.

miR-7a2 ablation causes hypopituitarism and hypogonadotropic hypogonadism. To test whether the hypogonadism observed in mir-7a2 KO mice was caused by altered gene expression of essential pituitary genes, we performed RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) of pituitaries from 6-week-old WT and mir-7a2 KO mice. We measured a dramatic decrease of gonadotropin expression with a reduction of Fshb mRNA by 86% (FDR = 5.94 × 10-52) and Lhb mRNA by 78% (FDR = 1.26 × 10-82) in mir-7a2–deficient pituitaries that was already apparent in 2-week-old mice (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A). In addition, expression of the glycoprotein hormone α subunit (Cga) and prolactin (Prl) mRNAs was reduced, while the expression of the GnRH receptor (Gnrhr) and other hormones of the anterior pituitary, including thyroid stimulating hormone β (Tshb), growth hormone (Gh), and pro-opiomelanocortin-α (Pomc), remained unchanged. Since lack of Prl does not lead to hypogonadism (33), we focused our investigation on the characterization of gonadotroph cells. Immunohistochemical analysis of pituitary sections revealed reduced numbers of FSH-expressing (–66%) and LH-expressing (–60%) cells in mir-7a2 KO mice (Figure 3, B–E). We also observed that pituitary weights were reduced in both male and female mir-7a2 KO mice (Figure 3, F and G). Importantly, the observed alterations of gene expression resulted in strongly decreased plasma concentrations of FSH and LH in male and female mir-7a2 KO mice (Figure 3, H–K). Furthermore, a GnRH stimulation test with buserelin revealed an increase of plasma FSH and LH levels in WT, but not mir-7a2 KO mice, further confirming that the response of gonadotropic cells to GnRH is impaired and that the defect in mir-7a2 KO mice is primarily at the level of the pituitary (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). We then tested whether the hypopituitarism observed in mir-7a2 KO mice was responsible for the impaired gonadal function and anovulation by subjecting female mice to a standard superovulation treatment using pregnant mare serum. Ovulation was induced in hormone-treated mir-7a2 KO mice, indicating that ovaries were principally functional and that hypophyseal-pituitary dysfunction was the primary cause for the hypogonadism in mir-7a2–ablated mice (Figure 3L). We can exclude that the relatively low expression of miR-7a in the hypothalamus affects GnRH-expressing neurons, as Gnrh mRNA levels, morphology, and expected projections of GnRH-expressing neurons were unaltered in mir-7a2 KO mice (Supplemental Figure 3, D–F). Furthermore, transcript levels of neuropeptides and genes involved in the development and migration of GnRH neurons and expression of genes controlling GnRH secretion and action were similar in hypothalami of mir-7a2 KO and control littermates (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). Interestingly, the neuropeptides kisspeptin 1 (Kiss1) and tachykinin 2 (Tac2) were significantly increased in hypothalami of mir-7a2 KO mice, which corroborates findings that Kiss1 and Tac2 expression are under inhibitory modulation from circulating gonadal hormones (34, 35). In addition, olfactory bulbs appeared to have normal size and architecture and no difference was detected in behavioral olfactory testing of male and female mice lacking mir-7a2 compared with littermate controls (data not shown, Supplemental Figure 3I), suggesting that the hypogonadotropic phenotype was not due to defective GnRH neuron migration from the olfactory placode into the correct hypothalamic location during development. Collectively, these data demonstrate that mir-7a2 deficiency causes pituitary dysfunction and mirrors the disease pathology of human hypogonadotropic hypogonadism.

Figure 3 Constitutive genetic ablation of mir-7a2 causes hypogonadotropic hypogonadism. (A) Expression of pituitary hormones in male mir-7a2 KO or control mice shown as heat map analysis from RNA-Seq (WT, mir-7a2 KO, n = 3). (B and C) Representative immunohistological images of pituitary sections (n = 3) stained for LH (B) or FSH (C) of control (upper images) or mir-7a2 KO mice (lower images). Scale bars: 200 μm. (D and E) Quantification of LH-positive (D) or FSH-positive (E) cells in pituitary of mir-7a2 KO or control mice (WT, mir-7a2 KO, n = 3). (F and G) Pituitary weights of male (F) or female (G) mir-7a1 KO, mir-7a2 KO, or respective control mice (males, mir-7a1 control, mir-7a1 KO, n = 4; mir-7a2 control, mir-7a2 KO, n = 8; mir-7a1 control, n = 8; mir-7a1 KO, n = 10; mir-7a2 control, n = 6; mir-7a2 KO, n = 7). (H and I) Plasma levels of FSH (H) or LH (I) in male mir-7a2 KO or control mice (WT, mir-7a2 KO, n = 7). (J and K) Plasma levels of FSH (J) or LH (K) in female mir-7a2 KO or control mice (WT, mir-7a2 KO, n = 4). (L) Number of oocytes collected after superovulation test in 5-week-old mir-7a2 KO or control mice (WT, n = 4; mir-7a2 KO, n = 3). All data are represented as mean ± SD except in (H, K), where data are represented as ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ANOVA (F, G); t test (D, E, H, I, J, K).

Acute genetic ablation of miR-7a2 in adult mice recapitulates hypogonadotropic hypogonadism. To circumvent potential developmental effects caused by constitutive mir-7a2 ablation, we bred mice carrying a floxed mir-7a2 allele (referred to as mir-7a2fl/fl) with transgenic mice expressing Cre-recombinase fused to a mutant form of the estrogen receptor ERT2 under the transcriptional control of the human ubiquitin C promoter (UBC-Cre) (36) to allow tamoxifen-inducible global ablation of mir-7a2 (referred to as UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl). We treated 6-week-old male UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl or mir-7a2fl/fl mice with tamoxifen or vehicle and confirmed ablation of mir-7a2 using a TaqMan miRNA assay 8 weeks after treatment (Figure 4A). While pituitary weight and body weight remained unchanged between groups (Supplemental Figure 3, J and K), a striking 50% reduction of Fshb and Lhb mRNA expression levels was observed in the pituitaries of tamoxifen-treated UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl mice as compared with control mir-7a2fl/fl mice or UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl mice that received only vehicle (Figure 4B). Immunohistochemical quantification revealed that FSH cell area was reduced by 55% in tamoxifen-treated UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl mice, while LH cell area decreased to a lesser extent, with borderline significance (Figure 4, C and D). Most notably, acute ablation of mir-7a2 in adult mice led to a drastic reduction of plasma FSH and LH levels (Figure 4, E and F), and importantly, these hormones were unaltered between vehicle-treated UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl and mir-7a2fl/f mice that received tamoxifen (Figure 4, E and F). The decreased gonadotropin expression and secretion resulted in reduced testes weights in tamoxifen-treated UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl mice as compared with control mir-7a2fl/fl mice or UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl mice that received only vehicle (Figure 4G). Moreover, testicular expression of the Leydig cell marker CYP17A1 was reduced by 35% (Figure 4H). Together, these data demonstrate that acute ablation of mir-7a2 in adult mice is sufficient to recapitulate hypopituitarism and hypogonadism observed in constitutive mir-7a2 KO mice.

Figure 4 Acute ablation of mir-7a2 in adult mice recapitulates hypogonadotropic hypogonadism. (A) TaqMan assays showing relative expression levels of miR-7a2, miR-7b, or miR-16 in pituitary of male UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl or Cre-negative mir-7a2fl/fl mice 10 weeks after a 5-day treatment with tamoxifen (TAM) or vehicle (UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl + vehicle, n = 5, mir-7a2fl/fl + TAM, UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl + TAM, n = 4). (B) Relative expression levels of pituitary hormones in UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl or mir-7a2fl/fl mice after treatment with tamoxifen or vehicle (UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl + vehicle, n = 5, mir-7a2fl/fl + TAM, UBC-Cre × mir-7a2flox + TAM, n = 4). (C and D) Immunohistological quantification of LH-positive (C) or FSH-positive (D) cells in pituitary sections of UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl or mir-7a2fl/fl mice after treatment with tamoxifen (mir-7a2fl/fl + TAM, n = 4; UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl + TAM, n = 3). (E and F) Plasma levels of FSH (E) or LH (F) of male UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl or mir-7a2fl/fl mice after treatment with tamoxifen or vehicle (FSH, UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl + vehicle, n = 5; mir-7a2fl/fl + TAM, UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl + TAM, n = 4; LH, UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl + vehicle, mir-7a2fl/fl + TAM, UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl + TAM, n = 3). (G) Testes weights of UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl or mir-7a2fl/fl mice after treatment with tamoxifen or vehicle (UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl + vehicle, n = 6; mir-7a2fl/fl + TAM, n = 10; UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl + TAM, n = 8). (H) Relative expression levels of the Leydig cell marker CYP17A1 in testes of UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl or mir-7a2fl/fl mice after treatment with tamoxifen or vehicle (UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl + vehicle, mir-7a2fl/fl + TAM, UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl + TAM, n = 4). All data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ANOVA (A, B, E, F, G, H); t test (C and D).

Dysregulated pituitary gene expression and miR-7a target derepression in mir-7a2 ablated mice. To gain insights into the molecular mechanisms of miR-7a2–dependent pituitary dysfunction, we performed RNA-Seq of mir-7a2 KO and WT littermate mice and analyzed the expression of genes known to be involved in pituitary development, gonadotrope function, and/or in LH or FSH subunit gene expression. Established key factors of early pituitary function (Egr1, Gnrhr, Acvr1, Acvr1b, Acvr1c, Acvr2a, Acvr2b, Smad1, Smad2, Smad4–7, Smad9, and Foxl2) (Supplemental Figure 4A) and development (Gli2, Gli3, Nr5a1, Pitx1, Pitx2, Isl1, Tbx19, Pou1f1, Prop1, Hes1) remained unchanged between constitutive mir-7a2 KO and control mice, while Grem1, coding for gremlin 1, a secreted BMP4 antagonist (37), the zinc finger protein Gli1, and the LIM homeobox protein 4 (Lhx4) were strongly reduced in mir-7a2 KO mice (Figure 5A). In tamoxifen-induced UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl mice, we confirmed that mRNA levels of Grem1, Gli1, and Lhx4 were similarly reduced, suggesting that these genes may be relevant for miR-7a2–dependent effects in the pituitary (Figure 5B). Direct target genes of miRNAs were expected to be upregulated in miRNA loss-of-function models. To identify potential direct targets of miR-7, we performed bioinformatic analysis and found that mRNAs carrying a miR-7 response element were preferentially upregulated in mir-7a2 KO mice (Figure 5C). No seed enrichment was observed for predicted targets of ubiquitously expressed mir-16, which is also abundant in the pituitary (Figure 5C). Interestingly, we did not measure a significant upregulation (except Pfn2 and Prkcb) of the strongest miR-7 targets previously described in pancreatic islets to regulate insulin secretion (22) (Supplemental Figure 4B), indicating a tissue-specific regulation of miR-7 target genes. Using a cut-off of 1.3-fold upregulation, RNA-Seq revealed 55 potential direct target transcripts of miR-7. We analyzed expression of these genes in tamoxifen-induced UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl mice and confirmed derepression of several predicted miR-7 targets (Figure 5D). Notably, Ptgfrn, the negative regulator of prostaglandin receptor F2a (38, 39), was as strongly upregulated as the established miR-7 target Cplx2 (Ptgfrn, 1.41-fold; Cplx2, 1.32-fold) (Figure 5D). We further validated by quantitative PCR (qPCR) that the mRNA transcripts of Ptgfrn and golgi glycoprotein 1 (Glg1), a member of the cysteine-rich fibroblast growth factor receptor family (40), were increased in the pituitaries of mir-7a2 KO mice (Figure 5E). To test whether predicted mir-7 targets were repressed by increased miR-7 levels, we overexpressed miR-7a2 using a recombinant adenovirus (Ad–miR-7a2) in 2 gonadotroph cell lines, aT3 and LbT2, and observed significant repression of several predicted miR-7 target candidates (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Together, these results reveal a tissue-specific regulation of direct and secondary miR-7 targets in the pituitary, with strong effects on upstream regulators of prostaglandin and BMP4 signaling.

Figure 5 Pituitary gene expression analysis and identification of target genes of mir-7a2. (A) Expression of key pituitary markers in mir-7a2 KO or control mice shown as heat map analysis from RNA-Seq of 6-week-old male mice (WT, mir-7a2 KO, n = 3). (B) Relative expression of key pituitary markers in UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl or Cre-negative mir-7a2fl/fl mice 10 weeks after a 5-day treatment with tamoxifen or vehicle (UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl + vehicle, n = 5, mir-7a2fl/fl + TAM, UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl +TAM, n = 4). (C) RNA-Seq results from pituitary of 6-week-old male mir-7a2 KO or control mice. Cumulative distributions of mRNA changes for predicted target genes of miR-7 (left)or miR-16 (right) with the indicated context+ score bins (color) or for genes with no respective miRNA site (black), as scored by the context+ model of TargetScan 6.2 (60). Number of genes per bin for miR-7: black, 11,884; green, 1,927; orange, 782; red, 245; purple, 83; miR-16: black, 12,841; green, 656; orange, 967; red, 306; purple, 151. (WT, mir-7a2 KO, n = 3). (D) Relative expression of predicted miR-7 target genes that were more than 1.3-fold upregulated in RNA-Seq in pituitaries of UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl or mir-7a2fl/fl mice 10 weeks after a 5-day treatment with tamoxifen relative to vehicle-treated mice (set as 1, black dotted line) (mir-7a2fl/fl + TAM, n = 4; UBC-Cre × mir-7a2fl/fl + TAM, n = 3). (E) Relative mRNA expression levels of miR-7 targets Glg1 and Ptgfrn in pituitary of WT control (mir-7a2+/+) or mir-7a2 KO (mir-7a2–/–) mice (n = 4). All data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, ANOVA (B and C); t test (A, D, E).

miR-7 targets Ptgfrn and Glg1 regulate expression and secretion of pituitary gonadotropins. To investigate the role of the identified miR-7 target genes in pituitary function, we undertook an unbiased approach and silenced the 55 most regulated miR-7 targets using smart-pool siRNAs in the aT3 and LbT2 pituitary cell lines and analyzed the effect on expression levels of Fshb and Cga. We found that silencing of both Ptgfrn and Glg1 induced hormone transcription, indicating that these genes may act as negative regulators of pituitary hormone transcription (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). The 3′ UTRs of Ptgfrn and Glg1 contain 1 or 2 7mer miRNA-recognition sequences for miR-7, respectively, suggesting they are direct targets of miR-7. To confirm this, we cloned the WT or mutated 3′ UTRs of Ptgfrn and Glg1 into luciferase reporter constructs, performed luciferase assays, and demonstrated that both Ptgfrn and Glg1 were direct target genes of miR-7a (Figure 6, A and B). Next, we validated the findings from the siRNA screen in a separate experiment and detected a more than 1.5-fold upregulation of Fshb when Ptgfrn or Glg1 was silenced by RNA interference (Figure 6, C and D). In addition, knockdown of Ptgfrn increased Lhb expression by 1.4-fold in LbT2 cells, while Cga was modestly regulated (Figure 6C). In contrast, overexpression of Ptgfrn or Glg1 downregulated expression of Fshb, Lhb, and Cga (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 miR-7a2 regulates gonadotropin production through BMP and prostaglandin signaling. (A and B) Relative luciferase levels of plasmids carrying WT or mutated 3′ UTRs of Ptgfrn (A) or Glg1 (B) cotransfected in LbT2 cells with or without forced expression of mir-7a2 (n = 3). (C and D) Relative expression levels of gonadotropin genes in cells transfected with siRNA against Ptgfrn (C) or Glg1 (D) (n = 4). (E) Relative expression levels of gonadotropin genes, Cga, Fshb, and Lhb in cells overexpressing Ptgfrn (gray bars) or Glg1 (black bars) for 72 hours (n = 4). (F and G) Relative expression levels of Fshb (F) or Lhb (G) in LbT2 cells that were transfected with siPtgfrn or siCtrl and treated with 100 nM dinoprost or PBS for 4 hours (n = 4). (H) Concentration of LH in supernatants of cells 72 hours after silencing of Ptgfrn (n = 3). (I) Expression levels of Lhb in cells treated with dinoprost (100 nM), GREM1 (0.25 μg/ml), or dinoprost and GREM1 together (n = 3). (J) Western blot analysis of phospho-SMAD1/5/9 or total SMAD1 in lysates of cells pretreated with or without GREM1 (0.25 ug/ml) for 1 hour, followed by 30 minutes of stimulation with BMP4 (50 ng/ml). Shown is 1 representative experiment of 3. All data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ANOVA (E, F, G, I); t test (A, B, C, D, H).

PTGFRN is known to antagonize the physiological action of prostaglandin F2 α (PGF2α), pharmaceutically also termed dinoprost, on its cognate receptor, PTGFR (38, 39). Activation of PTGFR by dinoprost is coupled to stimulatory Gq/G11-type G proteins, which leads to an increase in intracellular calcium levels (41). To investigate a potential mechanistic role of PGF2α signaling in gonadotroph cells, we tested whether activation of PTGFR would induce the expression of pituitary hormones in LbT2 cells following treatment with 10 nM dinoprost. Indeed, administration of dinoprost resulted in increased expression levels of both gonadotropin genes, Fshb and Lhb, after 4 and 8 hours (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). We then tested whether reduced activity of PTGFRN, the negative regulator of PTGFR, would further enhance the observed pharmacological effects of PGF2α on pituitary hormone expression. To this end, we silenced Ptgfrn in gonadotroph cells and treated them with dinoprost for 8 hours. We found that loss of Ptgfrn further amplified the dinoprost-dependent induction of Fshb and Lhb (Figure 6, F and G), underscoring the specificity of a PGF2α/PTGFRN/PTGFR axis to regulate hormone expression. In addition, silencing of Ptgfrn resulted in increased secretion of LH in LbT2 cells (Figure 6H).

In addition to the negative regulation of gonadotropin production by PTGFRN, BMP signaling has also been shown to interfere with hormone production in pituitary gonadotrophs (42, 43). Given that the BMP4 antagonist Grem1 was strongly reduced in miR-7a2 KO mice, we first tested to determine whether Grem1 overexpression would increase gonadotroph expression and detected a modest, but significant, increase in Fshb, Lhb, and Cga mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 6C). In addition, we treated cells exogenously with recombinant GREM1 and analyzed its effect on hormone production. Interestingly, we detected an induction of hormone transcription that was comparable to that of dinoprost (Figure 6I). Most strikingly, when dinoprost and GREM1 were coadministered, we measured an additional upregulation of hormone expression (Figure 6I). Mechanistically, GREM1 inhibited BMP4-induced phosphorylation of SMAD1 in LbT2 cells when these cells were pretreated with recombinant GREM1 (Figure 6J). Moreover, we observed that GREM1 was upregulated in cells depleted in GLG1, while being decreased in cells overexpressing GLG1, indicating that the direct target GLG1 was necessary for repression of GREM1 levels (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Together, these data identify Ptgfrn and Glg1 as direct targets of miR-7 that negatively regulate pituitary hormone transcription and secretion through regulation of both prostaglandin- and BMP-dependent signaling pathways.