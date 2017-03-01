MicroRNA-7a2 suppression causes hypogonadotropism and uncovers signaling pathways in gonadotropes

William F. Crowley and Ravi Balasubramanian

Harvard Reproductive Endocrine Sciences Center, Department of Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: William F. Crowley, Bartlett Hall Extension 511, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts 02114, USA. Phone: 617.726.5390; E-mail: crowley.william@mgh.harvard.edu.

First published February 20, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 3 (March 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):796–797. doi:10.1172/JCI92846.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published February 20, 2017

Commentary

See the related article at Loss of microRNA-7a2 induces hypogonadotropic hypogonadism and infertility.

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) have emerged as important regulators of a variety of biological processes and pathways. In this issue of the JCI, Ahmed et al. reveal that miR-7a2 is a critical regulator of sexual maturation and reproductive function, as mice lacking miR-7a2 develop hypogonadotropic hypogonadism and infertility. Using a bioinformatics approach, the authors identified several miR-7a2 target genes and pathways that have not been previously associated with gonadotropin biosynthesis and/or secretion. Together, these results identify miR-7a2–regulated genes involved in reproductive hormone biosynthesis pathways and provide a framework for future studies aimed at understanding rare reproductive conditions.

