Ibrutinib treatment improves T cell number and function in CLL patients

Numerous studies in mice have reported the favorable immune-modulating effect of ibrutinib that likely occurs through multiple mechanisms (17–21). Here, in what we believe is the first comprehensive human study of ibrutinib’s effects on T cells, we identified significant increases in both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell numbers following ibrutinib treatment in CLL patients. These T cells, while increased in number following ibrutinib treatment, lack the typical immunophenotypic features of CLL-exhausted T cells, as evidenced by significantly lower PD-1 and intracellular CTLA-4 expression. Unlike other immune-modulating agents such as IL-2 that expand Treg cells, ibrutinib in fact decreases the Treg/CD4+ T cell ratio by selectively expanding conventional T cells. Separate from the favorable effects on T cells, ibrutinib also modulates the expression of several immune-suppressive molecules on/in CLL cells including CD200, BTLA4, and IL-10. Acalabrutinib is a second-generation, selective BTK inhibitor. As shown in Supplemental Table 1, while ibrutinib has comparable IC50 for BTK and ITK, acalabrutinib has virtually no affinity for ITK (25, 40). Our pharmacologic studies in patients clearly differentiate ibrutinib from the more selective BTK inhibitor acalabrutinib in its ability to inhibit AICD via ITK inhibition. Collectively, this and previous studies show that ibrutinib represents a potentially novel T cell immune-modulating agent, and our data clearly differentiate it from other immunotherapeutics used in cancer.

The remarkable finding of our work is the notable increase of both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in patients receiving ibrutinib. This T cell expansion is unlikely to be caused by BTK inhibition, as we did not observe increased T cell numbers in patients treated with the more selective BTK inhibitor acalabrutinib that lacks ITK inhibitory activity. While discerning the mechanism of T cell expansion in vivo in CLL patients is not possible, we provide evidence that ibrutinib treatment of activated T cells diminishes AICD by targeting ITK, a finding also reported in murine models of ITK deficiency (29). ITK has been demonstrated to be involved in TCR-induced upregulation of FASL and AICD of T cells (28, 29). In vitro, ITK-deficient T cells have been found to have impaired proliferation (41), whereas in vivo, activated ITK–/– T cells survived to a much greater degree than normal T cells, leading to a greater accumulation (28). Targeting ITK with kinase inhibitors showed a similar pattern. In vitro, ITK inhibitors inhibit IL-2 secretion and T cell proliferation (42), whereas in vivo the ITK inhibitor was found to reduce AICD, leading to a 2- to 3-fold increase in activated T cell numbers (29).

In contrast to our findings, Niemann et al. (43) recently reported that ibrutinib treatment led to a decrease in circulating T cell numbers in CLL patients that paralleled the progressive decrease of CLL tumor burden and normalization of T cell counts in most patients. This difference might be best explained by the impact of CLL tumor burden. It has been postulated that CLL cells promote chronic stimulation of T cells and lead to an exhaustion phenotype by inducing a CLL-specific immune response, or by modifying the T cell response to chronic infections including cytomegalovirus (CMV) (10, 44). In either case, CLL cells cause chronic activation of T cells, and it is the activated T cells, but not resting T cells, that are susceptible to AICD and can be rescued by ibrutinib. Therefore, this effect on T cell numbers by ibrutinib is likely only to be seen in patients who still have significant tumor burden, since those patients who have achieved remission will no longer have CLL-induced aberrant activation of T cells. To more selectively study the direct impact of BTK inhibition on T cells, we selected earlier time points (8 and 20 weeks into treatment) and studied patients with persistent lymphocytosis (absolute lymphocyte counts at cycle 1 and cycle 6 are comparable; Table 1) to address this confounding factor. Consistent with this hypothesis, in mouse models, our group reported that ibrutinib strongly increased the number of activated T cells during listeria infection (21), while it has no significant impact on the resting T cell populations from healthy noninfected mice. Furthermore, in ibrutinib-treated patients, we found that the increase in T cell numbers was most prominent in the effector T and T-EM cells compared with the resting naive T and T-CM cells. As a side note, it is possible that some of the changes in T cell populations are due to redistribution rather than expansion, as has been observed in HIV patients after institution of antiretroviral therapy (45). However, the durable effects we observed make it unlikely that all the effects that we describe here are due to redistribution. Moreover, our animal experiments (Supplemental Figures 7 and 8, and ref. 21) provided evidence that ibrutinib treatment did lead to a bona fide increase in the numbers of activated antigen-specific T cells in secondary lymphoid organs, while it did not cause significant translocation of T cells from secondary lymphoid organs to the peripheral circulation.

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of the studied patients

We found that ibrutinib treatment leads to preferential expansion of more differentiated T cell subsets (e.g., T-EM and EMRA), but it does not have a deleterious effect on the absolute number of naive T and T-CM cells. This is another feature that is desired for cancer immunotherapy. In contrast, although IL-2 is able to increase effector cell proliferation it also compromises the persistence of the less differentiated memory T cells, and therefore has a deleterious effect on the long-term persistence of antitumor immunity (46). We also demonstrated that ibrutinib treatment does not compromise the total numbers of the TSCM cells, which represent the earliest and long-lasting memory T cells. The self-renewal capacity and long-term survival of these cells make them an ideal vehicle for cancer immunotherapy. Furthermore, while T cells from CLL patients demonstrate features of exhaustion similar to those exposed to chronic stimulation by viral infections (44) and ibrutinib preferentially increases the number of these exhausted T cells from AICD, we did not see enrichment of such cells. Instead, we detected diminished PD-1 surface and intracellular CTLA-4 expression.

Previous work from our group and others demonstrated in vivo Th1 skewing (21, 22) with ibrutinib treatment in murine models. Here, we observed no significant changes in the percentage of T cells expressing intracellular Th1 (IFN-γ) or Th2 (IL-4) cytokines in CLL patients treated with ibrutinib. However, we found a moderate increase in the frequency of T cells capable of producing IL-17 (Th17 cells). Ibrutinib has also been recently found to enhance IL-17 responses indirectly by modulating the function of antigen-presenting cells such as dendritic cells (47). In vivo, Th17 cells have been found to undergo FAS-mediated AICD (48), a process that could also be blocked by ITK inhibition. Our findings suggest that the net effect of ibrutinib treatment in CLL patients is the increased percentage of Th17 cells. There is accumulating evidence that a Th17 response may play a role in CLL pathogenesis. Decreased frequency of Th17 cells has been found to be associated with Treg cell expansion and disease progression in CLL patients (12–14). In contrast, elevated Th17 cells in CLL patients is associated with improved survival (15).

The influence of ibrutinib in CLL patients also has direct positive influence on the immunosuppressive capacity of the primary tumor cells. In this study, we confirmed that CD200 and BTLA are significantly downregulated on the surface of CLL cells as early as cycle 3 of ibrutinib treatment. While the function of BTLA on CLL cells is uncertain, CD200 regulates both innate and adaptive immunity and plays a key role in both tumor-specific and global immune suppression in CLL patients (4). Moreover, CD200 expression on tumor cells has been found to promote the expansion of Treg cells, and CD200 blockade significantly decreases Treg cell numbers (6, 7, 49). Ibrutinib treatment of CLL patients dramatically reduced the frequency of malignant B10Pro cells, which can express IL-10 after prolonged in vitro stimulation, and similar findings with acalabrutinib suggest this is a BTK-dependent effect. To induce IL-10 expression in B10/B10Pro cells, stimulation via BCR, TLR4/9, and CD40L are required (5). BTK is involved in signaling transduction of all these receptors (39, 50, 51). Recently, it was found that the chemokine CXCL12 enhances IL-10 production in CLL cells via the CXCR4/STAT3 pathway (38), and BTK inhibition was reported to impair CXCR4 surface expression and signaling in CLL cells (52). In support of this, mice with BTK deficiency (XID mice) showed a more severe reduction in the numbers of B1a cells (53), which are also CD5+ B cells and are enriched with B10 (~30%) and B10Pro (30%–40%) cells (53). Therefore, BTK inhibition may reduce the frequency of B10Pro-like CLL cells via 2 mutually nonexclusive mechanisms: by directly inhibiting the IL-10 production in CLL cells, and/or by selectively depleting B10Pro-like CLL cells. IL-10 is a major immunosuppressive cytokine that can be produced by multiple cell types. Surprisingly, it has been found that B cells are actually a dominant source of IL-10 in vivo in both naive and immune system–activated mice (54). Secretion of IL-10 by CLL cells could be triggered by infections or host inflammatory responses in CLL. Given the significantly elevated number of malignant B cells in CLL patients, production of IL-10 by even a small fraction of the tumor cells could cause significant immune suppression (5). Endogenous B10/Breg cells were shown to inhibit CD20 mAb–induced lymphoma regression by secreting IL-10 and inhibiting mAb-mediated monocyte activation (55). CLL cell IL-10 production was also found to significantly inhibit monocyte activation (5). Therefore, by reducing the IL-10 production by CLL cells, ibrutinib treatment could lead to relief of CLL-induced immune suppression. Moreover, as B10/B10Pro cells share many phenotypic and functional features with CLL cells, it is possible that ibrutinib treatment also depletes these immunosuppressive cells or impairs their function.

Our study includes comparative data from CLL patient samples obtained at matched time points during treatments with either an irreversible ITK/BTK inhibitor or more selective BTK inhibitor. Although descriptive, these experiments identify effects such as expansion of effector T cells, increased proportion of Th17-producing cells, and distinct changes in CTLA-4 intracellular expression between CD4+ and CD8+ subsets that are likely attributable to alternative, non-BTK targets such as ITK that are inhibited by ibrutinib but not acalabrutinib. We also provide in vitro evidence that ibrutinib but not acalabrutinib prevents AICD of activated T cells and NK cells. In contrast, decreased expression of surface PD-1 on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and intracellular CTLA-4 on CD4+ T cells was observed with both agents, implicating BTK as an indirect factor in this change. This may be through modulation of immune-suppressive molecules (CD200, IL-10, and others) on CLL tumor cells, which are impacted by both agents, and further studies to understand these effects are ongoing. Due to the smaller sample size for acalabrutinib-treated patients available for analysis, some of the negative findings on acalabrutinib were underpowered. For example, there is also a trend towards a decrease in the percentage of Treg cells after acalabrutinib treatment, and with increased sample size, this could be a statistically significant difference — albeit more modest compared with the difference observed in ibrutinib-treated samples. Nonetheless, our data presented here identify ibrutinib and acalabrutinib as distinctly different immune-modulating agents. Despite potential added toxicity with ibrutinib due to alternative target inhibition, our data show improved immune modulation in vivo with this agent compared with acalabrutinib and support its use in combination with other immune therapies.

In summary, by studying CLL patients treated with ibrutinib, we have identified its superior immunomodulatory effects by virtue of being a less specific inhibitor of BTK. Ibrutinib induces significant increases in T cell numbers that are not achieved by a more selective BTK inhibitor. The underlying mechanism is likely to be ITK inhibition that leads to the rescue of chronically stimulated T cells from AICD. Our data therefore provide support for ibrutinib therapy as an ideal cellular immune-modulating agent for CLL and potentially other types of hematologic and solid cancers. For example, ibrutinib can be incorporated as part of cellular immune therapy. In vivo persistence and expansion of antigen-specific T cells is the most critical determining factor for the success of adoptive immunotherapy with tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells (56). Expanding such cells with systemic administration of IL-2 is toxic and may have deleterious effect on the long-term persistence of antitumor immunity (46). IL-2 also leads to preferential expansion of Treg cells (57). Preconditioning with lymphocyte depletion enhances homeostatic proliferation and depletes host Treg cells. However, it also carries along significant toxicities, and Treg cells can out-proliferate conventional T cells in the lymphopenic environment (58). Low persistence of infused T cells may also be a result of T cell exhaustion (46), and ongoing clinical trials are investigating immune checkpoint blockade to boost the persistence of tumor-specific T cells. Of note, checkpoint blockade of CTLA-4 has been found to expand functional Treg cells (59). Ibrutinib enhances persistence/expansion of activated T cells and shows the following desirable qualities: (a) it has no deleterious effects on the T-CM or naive T cells, (b) it does not cause collateral expansion of the Treg cells, and (c) it partially reverses the exhausted T cell phenotype by reducing the expression of PD-1 and CTLA-4. Together, these findings provide further rationale for use of ibrutinib as an adjuvant for expansion of TILs or CAR-T cells, as our recent data demonstrated (23).