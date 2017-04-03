Amino acid–insensitive mTORC1 regulation enables nutritional stress resilience in hematopoietic stem cells

Differential functions of RagA in homeostatic hematopoietic progenitor cell subsets. To assess the role of aa sensing in hematopoiesis, we crossed Rragafl/fl with Mx1-Cre mice (referred to as MxCre) and deleted the floxed gene with polyinosinic:polycytidylic acid (pIpC) administration. RagA (encoded by Rraga) is the major sensor of aa and/or glucose upstream of mTOR in mice (21, 22). Primitive hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell (HSPC) subsets were enumerated in the bone marrow (BM) and spleen of control and Rraga-deleted mice based on well-established immunophenotypes (23–25). No differences in BM HSC (either Lin–CD127–Sca1+cKit+[LSK]CD34–FLT3– or the highly enriched long-term HSC LSKCD34–FLT3–CD150+CD48– fraction) or short-term reconstituting cells (STRC) (Lin–CD–Sca1+cKit+[LSK]CD34+Flt3–) were observed in the BM of Rraga-deleted mice (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1, G and H; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89452DS1). An increase in the frequency and number of STRC was observed in the spleens of Rraga-deleted mice compared with controls (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1H), consistent with extramedullary hematopoiesis (EMH) (see below). We also examined the effects of Rraga loss on more downstream progenitors. While the frequency of most progenitor fractions was unaffected, Rraga deletion led to decreased megakaryocyte-erythroid progenitor cells (MEP) in the BM and a concomitant increase in the number of MEP in the spleen, consistent with anemia and EMH (described below) (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1H). Finally, and unlike Raptor-deleted progenitors, Rraga-deficient progenitors could grow ex vivo into well-defined colonies, displaying skewed differentiation, with mostly CFU-M (macrophage/monocyte) colonies produced (Figure 1D). These data indicate that aa signaling through RagA to mTORC1 does not play a role in HSC maintenance when nutrient abundance is presumably not limiting and primarily functions to influence progenitor differentiation.

Figure 1 Rraga is required for maintaining proper progenitor differentiation and mature hematopoietic lineage cells. (A) Quantitative PCR (qPCR) on cDNA was performed to measure levels of mRNA of Rraga (normalized to Gapdh) from the indicated cell populations from mice induced with pIpC 1 to 1.5 months previously (+/+, WT; Δ/Δ, induced Rragafl/fl MxCre; n = 2–4). (B) The frequency of LSKCD34–FLT3– gated CD150+CD48– cells in BM of mice of the indicated genotypes is shown with representative FACS plot (n = 5). Additional HSPC populations in BM (left panel) and spleen (right panel) from the mice of the indicated genotypes 1 to 1.5 months after pIpC (n = 7 for BM and n = 6–7 for spleen). HSC, Lin–7AAD–CD127–Sca1+cKit+CD34–FLT3–; STRC, Lin–7AAD–CD127–Sca1+cKit+CD34+FLT3–; LMPP, Lin–7AAD–CD127–Sca1+cKit+CD34+FLT3+. (C) The frequency of committed progenitors is shown from BM (left panel) and spleen (right panel) of mice of the indicated genotypes 1 to 1.5 months after pIpC (n = 6–7). (D) Types and total number of colonies produced in M3434 media from cells of mice are indicated (n = 3). G, granulocyte; M, macrophage/monocyte; E, erythroid; GEMM, GEM-megakaryocyte; MEG, megakaryocyte-EG. (E) The frequencies of B cells (B220), T cells (CD3), and myeloid cells (monocytes [Mac1+Gr1lo] and granulocytes [Mac1+Gr1+]) in the BM and spleen from mice of the indicated Rraga genotype 1 to 1.5 months after deletion are shown (n = 3–4). (F) Ter119/CD71 staining was performed from BM and spleen to assess erythroid fractions (F1–FIV) in control and Rraga-deleted mice 1 to 1.5 months after deletion (n = 3). See Supplemental Figure 1F for gating scheme. Error bars indicate SEM. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

Effects of Rraga on mature hematolymphoid cell subsets in homeostasis. We then examined the effects of RagA loss on mature hematopoietic and lymphoid populations. Blood cell counts were markedly affected by Rraga deletion, with decreased wbc, rbc, and platelets (Supplemental Figure 1D). These phenotypes were indistinguishable from MxCre-mediated homozygous deleted Raptor mice, though the anemia was less severe (Supplemental Figure 1D). Like constitutive Ubc-Cre-ER–mediated deletion of Rraga and Raptor deletion, inducible and cell-restricted MxCre-mediated deletion also led to diminished lymphocytes (both B and splenic T cells) and neutrophils, with an expansion in tissue-infiltrating monocytic cells causing precipitous death (ref. 23; Figure 1E; and Supplemental Figure 1, A, B, and E). Consistent with anemia, Rraga loss also had effects on erythroid differentiation in the BM (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1F). Collectively, these data indicate that Rraga controls the production/accumulation of most mature hematopoietic lineages and is critical for constraining the production of monocytes. Therefore, during steady-state hematopoiesis, nutrient signaling through RagA to mTORC1 is dispensable for stem cell maintenance, but critical for downstream progenitors in maintaining tissue homeostasis.

RagA is not required for HSC function under stress. To assess the role of RagA in HSC regeneration under stress, noninduced BM from Rragafl/fl MxCre+ or controls was mixed at a 1:1 ratio with CD45.1 or CD45.1STEM (a truly congenic mouse strain, ref. 18) and transplanted into lethally irradiated CD45.1 mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). After a 4- to 6-week engraftment phase, mice were treated with pIpC to delete RagA and chimerism was assessed (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Rraga-deficient grafts tended to give rise to lower peripheral blood (PB) chimerism over time (largely due to decreased monocytes/neutrophils; Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2B). Unlike PB chimerism, Rragafl/fl MxCre+ grafts contributed as efficiently as competitor cells to the BM and spleen (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2B). Chimerism in the HSC compartment and contribution to myeloid/erythroid progenitors in transplanted mice was not significantly different at approximately 19 weeks after pIpC treatment between control and Rragafl/fl MxCre+ CD45.2 cells (Figure 2, D and E). HSPC from sorted Rragafl/fl MxCre+ CD45.2 cells contained markedly reduced Rraga mRNA expression (Figure 2F). While HSC from Rraga-deficient mice were unaffected under these stress conditions, mature cell output from Rraga-deleted cells displayed cell autonomous decreases in BM B and T cells and neutrophils, with an increase in monocytic cells in the transplantation setting (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 2 HSC were preserved from the Rraga-deficient setting under transplantation stress. (A) A 1:1 mixture of CD45.2 test cells (indicated) were transplanted with CD45.1 competitor cells. At the indicated time points, mice were treated with pIpC and PB was collected and analyzed for CD45.2 chimerism (n = 4–8). (B) The frequencies of B cells (B220), T cells (CD3), and myeloid cells (monocytes [Mac1+Gr1lo] and granulocytes [Mac1+Gr1+]) from the PB of transplant recipients from A are shown (n = 4–8). (C) BM HSC (CD48–CD150+LSK gate) chimerism was assessed 19 to 20 weeks after pIpC in mice receiving cells of the indicated genotypes (n = 7). (D) The percentage of chimerism in each cell type of the indicated genotypes is shown at 19 to 20 weeks after pIpC. HSC, Lin–Sca1+cKit+CD150+CD48– (n = 7); HPC, Lin–Sca1+cKit+CD48+ (n = 7); whole BM (WBM, n = 4). (E) The contribution to indicated progenitors from mice of the indicated genotypes was assessed in the Lin–Sca1–cKit+ gate (n = 3). GMP, Lin–Sca1–cKit+CD34+CD16/32+; CMP, Lin–Sca1–cKit+CD34+CD16/32–; MEP, Lin–Sca1–cKit+CD34–CD16/32–. (F) The relative levels of Rraga mRNA were assessed from sorted BM CD45.2 LSK cells from mice of the indicated genotypes 20 weeks after pIpC (n = 3). (G) The frequencies of B cells (B220), T cells (CD3), and myeloid cells (monocytes [Mac1+Gr1lo] and granulocytes [Mac1+Gr1+]) are shown at 19 to 20 weeks after pIpC (n = 4) in the BM of mice receiving cells of the indicated genotype. Error bars indicate SEM. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

We also more directly assessed whether Rraga-deficient HSC were sensitive to the acute stress of transplantation. FACS-purified Rraga–deleted HSC did not demonstrate differences compared with WT HSC in their ability to home or short-term engraft (2 weeks) when assessed in transplanted lethally irradiated mice (Supplemental Figure 2E). Finally, HSPC in Rraga-deleted mice did not show increased sensitivity to 5-FU stress (ref. 26 and Supplemental Figure 2F). Thus, Rraga, like Raptor, is required for mature hematopoietic and lymphoid output. However, unlike Raptor, Rraga appears dispensable for HSC function under the acute stress of transplantation.

Expression of Rag family members in RagA null HSPC. We hypothesized that HSC function in the absence of Rraga may not have been compromised due to a compensatory increase in Rraga expression, as described previously in Rraga-deficient mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) (21). However, Rragb expression did not increase in Rraga-deficient HSPC other than MEP (Figure 3A). Interestingly, the anemia in Rraga-deleted mice is less severe than in Raptor-deleted mice, suggesting that Rragb overexpression in response to Rraga loss may be a lineage-specific compensatory mechanism. We also examined the levels of Rragc or Rragc, either of which is required to dimerize with any Rragb expressed in Rraga null cells. Neither Rragc nor Rragc mRNA expression increased in Rraga-deleted HSPC (Figure 3A). Strikingly, both Rragc and Rragc levels were severely reduced in Rraga null HSC (Figure 3A). Thus, diminished expression of Rag family members in Rraga-deleted HSC suggest minimal Rag activity and argue against compensation by other Rag family members in HSC function.

Figure 3 HSPC upregulate mTORC1 activity in the absence of Rraga, allowing cell production under stress conditions. (A) qPCR analysis of Rragb, Rragc, and Rragd levels in the indicated populations from indicated genotypes (n = 2–4). Level of each molecule normalized to Gapdh is shown in relation to the level in WT HSC. (B) Quantitative histograms from WT BM treated with aa for the indicated time points (minutes) showing levels of p4EBPT37/46. Stimulation with the cytokine SCF is also shown for comparison. Color key shows fold change to untreated cells. (C and D) Lineage-depleted (LinDep) BM from mice of the indicated Rraga genotypes were placed in aa-free media containing 10% dialyzed FBS (aa depleted) for 1 hour and then stimulated with aa for the indicated time points in minutes. Intracellular flow cytometry was performed to assess levels of p4EBPT37/46 in the indicated gated populations after aa stimulation for the indicated time points in minutes. The fold change in levels of p4EBPT37/46 relative to WT unstimulated cells is indicated for LinDep HSC and STRC (n = 5–7). Student’s t test was applied comparing time 0 values between cells of WT and homozygous knockout genotypes. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA was applied to assess differences in mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) within WT or homozygous knockout groups. (E) LinDep BM from mice of the indicated Rraga genotypes was placed in aa-free media containing 0% or 10% dialyzed FBS (aa depleted). Shown are p4EBPT37/46 levels in the HSC gate (n = 3). (F) LSKCD48–CD150+ cells from mice of the indicated genotypes were cultured in media containing 10% FBS, IL-3, SCF, and TPO–containing media for 7 to 9 days with or without 10 nM rapamycin, and cell number was assessed by CountBright Absolute Counting Beads and normalized to WT untreated (n = 2 independent experiments and 4 total measurements per genotype and treatment). Un, unstimulated. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test was applied, and relevant statistically significant differences are noted. Error bars indicate SEM. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

mTORC1 signaling in Rraga-deficient HSC and progenitors is insensitive to aa levels. Normal HSPC responded to aa treatment by elevating levels of both p4EBP (a direct mTORC1 substrate) and pS6 (a surrogate of mTORC1 activity downstream of S6K) at both 10 and 60 minutes after aa addition (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3A). HSPC were then treated with aa to assess the effects of Rraga loss on mTORC1 activity after aa deprivation (0 minutes aa treatment; Figure 3, B and C). Rraga null HSPC did not demonstrate elevation of mTORC1 activity after acute (10 minutes) aa treatment (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3A); neither did they achieve localization of mTOR to the lysosomal surface comparable to that in control cells (Supplemental Figure 3B). These effects occurred despite the presence of Rragb, further suggesting that there was no compensation by Rragb. However, Rraga-deficient HSC and STRC showed elevated basal levels of p4EBP after aa deprivation (Figure 3, C and D). MEFs and heart and muscle cells that have adapted to Rraga or Rraga/b loss have previously been described as having increased mTORC1 activity (21, 27). Further, mTORC1 activity in Rraga-deficient, but not control, HSC was particularly sensitive to dialyzed (aa depleted) serum stimulation that was mTOR inhibitor sensitive (Figure 3E and data not shown). Basal levels of both pERK (T202/Y204) in STRC and GMP/CMP and pAKT (S473) in HSC were also elevated in certain Rraga null HSPC populations (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). These data suggest a general increase in GF/serum factor signaling in the absence of aa signaling through RagA to mTORC1. To test the functional consequence of elevated mTORC1 activity in Rraga null HSPC, HSC were plated in growth media with and without rapamycin (Figure 3F). Rraga null HSC could grow ex vivo, albeit at a reduced level compared with controls, and rapamycin treatment led to a marked reduction in cell number (Figure 3F). Finally, neither changes in cell cycle (26, 28), ROS levels (28), nor mitochondrial membrane potential (28) could explain Rraga-deficient HSC phenotypes (Supplemental Figure 3, E–G). We conclude that the absence of a proper aa signal from RagA to mTORC1 leads to compensatory upregulation of basal mTORC1 activity, which is sensitive to serum factors that sustain growth under stress conditions.

Hyperactivation of RagA does not alter HSC function. Physiological levels of mTORC1 signaling are critical for proper HSC function, particularly under stress conditions. Raptor and Mtor KO HSC, defective for mTOR signaling, have regeneration defects, as do HSC with constitutively active mTOR signaling driven by hyperactivation of downstream GF-responsive signaling (Pten or Tsc1 homozygous deletion) (10, 12, 13, 16, 29). To assess the role of deregulation of the aa signaling arm of the mTORC1 pathway, fetal liver cells from RragaQ66L knockin mice were utilized (Figure 4A, Supplemental Figure 4A, and ref. 22). Tissues from these homozygous mice (referred to as RagAGTP/GTP) are constitutively active for mTORC1 activity regardless of aa availability, due to diminished GTPase activity of this mutant Rraga (22, 29). Transplantation of fetal liver cells was performed, since RagAGTP/GTP neonatal animals die prematurely. Transplantation of Pten-deficient neonatal HSC leads to normal reconstitution in recipients up until the time of transition from the fetal to adult HSC program, at which point hematopoiesis from Pten-deleted HSC declines (15). Thus, our system would allow us to monitor effects of RagA hyperactivation in both fetal and adult HSC.

Figure 4 Constitutive nutrient signaling to mTORC1 preserves HSC function. (A) Contribution of CD45.2 cells to total PB enucleated cells from donors of the indicated genotype over time (n = 4–5). (B) The percentage of CD45.2 cells that are B cells (B220), T cells (CD3), and myeloid cells (monocytes [Mac1+Gr1lo] and granulocytes [Mac1+Gr1+]) in the PB approximately 20 weeks after transplantation is indicated (n = 4–5). (C) Analysis as in B for BM lineage approximately 28 weeks after transplantation (n = 3). (D) The percentage of chimerism in each cell type of the indicated genotypes is shown at approximately 28 weeks after transplantation. HSC, Lin–Sca1+cKit+CD150+CD48–; HPC, non-HSC in the LSK fraction; GMP, Lin–Sca1–cKit+CD34+CD16/32+; CMP, Lin–Sca1–cKit+CD34+CD16/32–; MEP, Lin–Sca1–cKit+CD34–CD16/32– (n = 4). (E–H) Representative histograms from signal transduction experiments performed with cells from transplanted mice of the indicated genotypes. Cells were starved of aa (aa deprivation) and then stimulated for the indicated time points in minutes. Fold change above unstimulated WT cells is indicated. Lineage depleted (LinDep) BM from mice transplanted with cells from the indicated genotypes approximately 28 weeks after transplantation was stimulated with aa for the indicated time points (in minutes), then processed for flow cytometry. The fold change in levels of p4EBPT37/46 relative to unstimulated WT cells is indicated for (E) LinDepCD45.2+ HSC, (F) STRC, (G) GMP/CMP, and (H) MEP gated events (n = 3 mice each of the indicated genotype). Student’s t test was applied comparing time 0 values between cells of WT and GTP/GTP genotypes. Ordinary 1-way ANOVA was applied to assess differences in MFI within WT or homozygous knockout groups. Error bars indicate SEM. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01.

Fetal liver cells from controls and RagAGTP/GTP mice were then competitively transplanted versus CD45.1STEM whole BM cells (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A). RagAGTP/GTP had no detectable effect on chimerism, the number of HSPC or mature hematopoietic cell types, or on gross hematopoietic parameters up to 28 weeks after transplantation. We confirmed the presence of recombined alleles after long-term transplantation (Figure 4, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 4). RagAGTP/GTP HSC in transplanted mice retained elevated basal mTORC1 signaling as well as increased levels of p4EBP after 10 minutes of aa stimulation for at least 28 weeks (Figure 4E). Other RagAGTP/GTP HSPC populations also had elevated basal mTORC1 signaling compared with control cells (Figure 4, F–H). Unlike mutations that mimic hyper-GF signaling, such as deletion of Pten or Tsc1, hyperactivation of nutrient sensing by activating Rraga mutations do not perturb HSC function under the stress of transplantation.