Acute dietary fat intake initiates alterations in energy metabolism and insulin resistance

Studies in humans

Volunteers. Fourteen lean, young male volunteers were enrolled in this randomized, controlled crossover trial (Figure 1 and Figure 9). Participants were recruited from March 2012 through December 2013. The sample size calculation was based on a 2-sided, paired t test, assuming a mean difference of EGP of 0.1 and a standard deviation of 0.11, resulting in a sample size of 12 to reach a power of 80%. The random allocation sequence was generated using SAS software (SAS Institute) by our in-house statistician. The possible order of treatments was randomly permuted in 2 blocks, with 1 extra block being generated to account for dropouts. Allocation was not concealed. Participants were enrolled and assigned to their treatment order by the study physician. Inclusion criteria were age between 20 and 40 years and a BMI between 20 and 25 kg/m2. Exclusion criteria included dysglycemia, a family history of T2DM, acute, or chronic diseases, and the use of pharmacological agents known to affect insulin sensitivity, lipid metabolism, or immunological function. All participants underwent screening that included recording of clinical history, physical examination, bioimpedance assessment of lean body mass, routine laboratory tests, and a 75-g oral glucose tolerance test. Upon inclusion, participants were instructed to maintain their usual physical activity during the study period and to ingest a carbohydrate-rich diet for 3 days before each study day. They were then randomly assigned to 1 intervention and 8 weeks later to the other intervention. Basal hepatic ATP and HCL values from the study by Gancheva et al. were used as part of the control group data (63).

Figure 9 Human study design. Lean, healthy male adults randomly received either PO or VCL on 2 occasions. Hepatic metabolism was measured using in vivo 13C, 31P, 1H and ex vivo 2H MRS combined with 2H 2 O and acetaminophen ingestion before and during hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamps with D-[6,6-2H 2 ]glucose–labeled 20% glucose infusion.

Experimental design. Participants arrived at the Clinical Research Center at 5 pm and received a standardized dinner containing approximately 684 kcal at 5:30 pm. At 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm, and 12:00 am, volunteers drank 1.6 g/kg body water of 2H 2 O (99.9%; Sigma-Aldrich), up to a total dose of 5 g/kg body water in order to assess GNG (19) (Figure 9). Body water was assumed to be 60% in all of our male study cohort participants (30). Starting at 5:00 am (defined as time point –180 minutes) of the next day, participants drank 200 ml of water containing 0.5% 2H 2 O every 60 minutes throughout the experiment to maintain an isotopic equilibrium of body water. At –180, 200, and 400 minutes, participants received an oral dose of acetaminophen (500 mg). For EGP calculation, participants received a 5-minute priming bolus (0.36 mg/kg BW/min × fasting plasma glucose [mg/dl]) of D-[6,6-2H 2 ]glucose (99% enriched in 2H glucose; Cambridge Isotope Laboratories) at –180 minutes, followed by a continuous infusion (0.036 mg/kg BW/min) (64). At zero time, participants drank either VCL or PO within 10 minutes. Patients with more than 70 kg BW drank 92 g, and those with less than 70 kg BW drank 80 g of PO (~1.18g/kg BW; Biopalm; Landkrone) (65). To facilitate ingestion, PO was heated to 60°C, mixed with 1.84 g or 1.6 g emulsifier (Glice, Texturas; Albert y Ferran Adria), 9 or 8 g sugar-free vanilla syrup (Torani), and 81.2 or 70.4 ml bottled still water, for a PO mix of 92 g and 80 g, respectively. Oil test drinks were stirred constantly and served hot. For VCL administration, PO was substituted with 173.2 ml or 150.4 ml bottled still water, respectively. At 360 minutes, a hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp began (10-min insulin bolus: 40 U/hour; continuous insulin infusion: 40 mU/m2/min; Insuman Rapid; Sanofi). Blood glucose concentration was adjusted to 90 mg/dl by adapting the glucose infusion rate (GIR) using 20% glucose (B. Braun AG) enriched with 2% D-[6,6-2H 2 ]glucose, as described previously (19). Urine was sampled from –120 to 0 minutes, from 270 to 375 minutes, and from 390 to 510 minutes for the quantification of GNG and GLY. Blood was sampled at –60 and 360 minutes for assessment of GNG.

Indirect calorimetry. Indirect calorimetry (IC) was performed in the canopy mode using Vmax Encore 29n (CareFusion), as described previously (19), during baseline (at –170 min), intervention (at 200 min), and steady-state clamp conditions (at 450 min) for 20 minutes after a 10-minute adaptation period. RQ, REE, and substrate oxidation rates were calculated as reported previously (19). Nonoxidative glucose disposal was calculated from the difference between rates of glucose disappearance and carbohydrate oxidation.

Metabolites and hormones. Blood samples were immediately chilled, centrifuged, and the supernatants stored at either –20°C or –80°C until analysis. Venous blood glucose concentration was measured immediately using the glucose oxidase method (EKF Biosen C-Line glucose analyzer; EKF Diagnostics) (19). TG concentration was analyzed enzymatically on a Roche Cobas c 311 Analyzer (Roche Diagnostics). Serum chylomicron content was determined from the TG concentration in the first fraction of density-gradient ultracentrifugation (66). FFA were assayed enzymatically (Wako) using orlistat to prevent in vitro lipolysis (19). Serum C-peptide, insulin, and plasma glucagon levels were measured by radioimmunoassay (EMD Millipore). Cortisol levels in serum samples were measured by immunoassay using a Siemens Immulite 2000XPi Analyzer (67). GLP-1 and GIP were measured by ELISA (TECOmedical; EMD Millipore) (64). ELISA was used to measure plasma concentrations of IL-6, TNF-α, fetuin-A (all using Quantikine HS ELISA kits from R&D Systems), omentin, and chemerin (19) (both using ELISA kits from BioVendor). Intra-assay and interassay coefficients of variation (CV) for all cytokines were 2% to 7.2% and 4% to 14.4%, respectively.

Glucose and glucuronide 2H enrichment measurements by ex vivo 2H MRS. The positional enrichment of urinary acetaminophen glucuronide and plasma glucose, resulting from ingestion of 2H 2 O and acetaminophen at the level of glucose 6-phosphate (G6P), was assessed as previously described (30) to estimate the contributions of GNG and GLY to EGP. Plasma glucose was derivatized to monoacetone glucose (MAG), while urinary acetaminophen glucuronide was converted into 5-O-acetyl monoacetone glucuronic lactone (MAGLA) (68). When plasma glucose enrichment was inadequate, urinary glucuronide enrichment was analyzed instead, since both methods yield identical estimates of EGP contributions (68, 69). In total, 9 participants yielded sufficient data for NMR analysis, 5 of them for glucuronide. 2H spectra were obtained with a Bruker Avance III HD 500 spectrometer equipped with a 2H-selective 5-mm probe incorporating a 19F lock channel. For MAGLA samples, 5,000–10,000 free-induction decays (FIDs) were collected. For MAG samples, 20,000–40,000 FIDs were collected. Positional 2H enrichments of MAG and MAGLA derived from plasma glucose and urinary anion gap (AG) were determined using the methyl signals as an intramolecular standard (30). All spectra were analyzed using the curve-fitting routine supplied with the NUTS PC-based NMR Spectral Analysis Program (Acorn NMR).

Gas chromatography–mass spectrometry. Determination of atom percentage enrichment (APE) of 2H in blood glucose was done after deproteinization and derivatization to the aldonitrile-pentaacetate. The analyses were performed on a Hewlett-Packard 6890 gas chromatograph equipped with a 25 m/0.25 mm/0.12 μm CPSil5CB capillary column (Chrompack; Varian) and interfaced with a Hewlett Packard 5975 mass selective detector. Selected ion monitoring was used to determine enrichments of fragments C3 to C6 (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Average mass units were 187 for endogenous glucose and 189 for D-[6,6-2H 2 ]glucose as described previously (19).

MRS. All measurements were conducted with the volunteers lying in a supine position within a whole-body 3.0 T Achieva MRI machine (Philips Healthcare). Twelve volunteers were studied, including all participants for whom flux measurements were obtained. The effects of PO or VCL on HCL and hepatic ATP concentrations were assessed at baseline and 360 minutes after intervention. For hepatic 1H MRS, a Q-body coil was used for shimming and HCL acquisition. Clinical T2-weighted turbo spin-echo (TSE) images were obtained in the transverse and coronal planes for localization and repositioning of the voxels used for HCL and ATP measurements. Respiratory-triggered 1H spectra were acquired with a single-voxel (30 × 30 × 20 mm3) stimulated echo acquisition mode (STEAM) sequence. The variables were as follow: repetition time (TR) 3,000 ms, echo time 10 ms, and signal averages 16. To accurately assess hepatic lipid volume, sets of non–water-suppressed and water-suppressed 1H spectra were acquired, using a STEAM sequence (TR 3,000 ms, echo time 10 ms, signal averages 16 ms) and variable power and optimization relaxation (VAPOR) STEAM sequences (TR, echo time, and signal averages 3,000, 10, and 16 ms, respectively). Water and lipid peaks were fitted and quantified using the NUTS software package (Acorn NMR), and lipid was expressed as the summation of the methyl and methylene fat peaks relative to water content using the equations described in ref. 70. For hepatic 31P MRS, a 14-cm 31P circular surface coil (Philips Healthcare) was placed over the liver for the acquisition of hepatic 31P spectra. Afterwards, 31P-MRS proton-decoupled liver ATP measurements were conducted with a 3D image-selected in vivo spectroscopy (3D-ISIS) localized sequence (voxel: 60 × 60 × 60 mm3, TR: 6,000 ms, averages: 128, decoupling: WALTZ-4 [wideband alternating-phase low-power technique for zero-residual splitting –4], time: 13 min). Absolute concentrations of γATP (CV = 9%) and Pi (CV = 7%) were quantified using the jMRUI v4.0 software package (EC Human Capital and Mobility Networks, France), as described previously (19). Liver volume measurements were made from the coronal plane T2-weighted TSE images. For liver glycogen measurements, 13C spectra were obtained with a 7-cm dual-tuned 13C/1H coil (PulseTeq Ltd.) (68), via a proton-decoupled pulse acquisition sequence (TR: 230 ms; bandwidth: 8 KHz, averages: 2 × 4,000; data points: 256; decoupling: continuous wave; time: 30 min). Liver glycogen spectra were acquired with a block pulse (333 μs) that produced an Ernst angle at a distance of 35 mm. Coil loading was corrected via integration of the right-most peak of a 13C-enriched sample of formic acid placed within the coil housing. Glycogen concentrations were determined from the integration of the C1-glycogen resonance (zero filling: 4k, effective line broadening: 20 Hz) after the addition of 2 scans and baseline correction within NUTS software (Acorn NMR Inc.). The glycogen signal was corrected for distance and quantified via aqueous glycogen phantom measurements of 70 and 140 mmol/l measured at a distances of 15 to 37 mm. The CV from repeated hepatic glycogen measurements was 6%.

Calculations. Total AUC were calculated using the trapezoidal method. FFA and TG suppression was calculated from 100 – (clamp FFA or TG concentrations × 100)/basal FFA or TG concentrations, respectively. Glycogen cycling, i.e., simultaneous fluxes through glycogen synthase (GS) and GP, was assessed. In order to measure glycogen cycling, isotopic tracer measurements of EGP, GNG, and GP fluxes must be supplemented by a measurement of GLYnet (in this case, 13C MRS) (71). GLYnet was calculated from the linear regression of hepatic glycogen content at –2, 0, 2, and 4 hours of PO or VCL ingestion using the least mean squares method. Rates of GLYnet were normalized to liver volume and BW and are expressed in μmol/kg/min (61).

Whole-body glucose disposal (M value) was calculated from glucose infusion rates during the clamp steady state. The rates of EGP (in μmol/kg/min) were calculated by dividing the tracer infusion rate of D-[6,6-2H 2 ]glucose times its enrichment to the hydrogens bound to carbon 6, by the mean percentage of enrichment of plasma D-[6,6-2H 2 ]glucose and then subtracting the tracer infusion rate (19). To account for the incorporation of 2H from 2H 2 O by GNG during the overnight fast, background D-[6,6-2H 2 ]glucose was determined before administration of 2H 2 O as well as at –185 minutes on the day of the study. Consequently, for determination of basal EGP and EGP at the end of the intervention, the background D-[6,6-2H 2 ]glucose enrichment from the –185-minute time point was used for calculations, whereas, during clamp conditions, with GNG being close to zero, the D-[6,6-2H 2 ] value before administration of 2H 2 O was used. GNG (in μmol/kg/min) was calculated from the difference between EGP and GLYnet. The fractional GP flux contribution to EGP, i.e., the fraction of EGP originating from GLY, was calculated as 1 – (H5/H2); where H5/H2 is the ratio of glucuronide position 5 to position 2 enrichment from 2H 2 O, keeping in mind that glucose derived from GLY is enriched with 2H in position 2, while glucose derived from GNG is enriched in positions 5 and 2. Absolute GP flux (in μmol/kg/min) was calculated from the equation: GP = EGP × (1 – H5/H2). Glycogen cycling was then calculated as: GP – GLYnet.

Studies in mice

Animals. Studies were conducted in lean, male, 14 week-old C57BL/6NTac mice (Taconic). Animals had ad libitum access to water and a standard chow diet. Mice were kept on a low-fat (LF) diet (13% of calories derived from fat, 17 kJ/g, Standard Diet 1310; Altromin), and were matched for body mass (BM) and littermates. BM and composition (MiniSpec LF50; Bruker Optics) were measured 1 day prior to the start of the experiment. Animals were bred and housed in a temperature- and humidity-controlled environment including a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle, in compliance with the Federation of European Laboratory Animal Science Associations protocols.

Experiments under insulin-stimulated conditions. A permanent jugular vein catheter was placed under ketamine/xylazine anesthesia into a cohort of 19 mice with the aforementioned characteristics. Six to seven days later, the mice were fasted for 10 hours and then received 2 g/kg BM PO or VCL via gavage. Six hours later, unrestrained, conscious mice underwent hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamps.

After 110 minutes of primed-continuous [3-3H]glucose infusion (1.85 kBq/min), a blood sample was collected to determine plasma insulin, glucose, and [3-3H]glucose concentrations for the calculation of basal EGP. A [3-3H]glucose infusion (3.7 kBq/min) containing insulin (15 pmol/kg/min; HumulinR; Lilly) was started. Blood glucose concentrations were measured every 10 minutes and target glycemia established by adjusting the GIR. At minute 120, 2-[14C]deoxyglucose (370 kBq) was injected intravenously to assess tissue-specific Rg rates. At the end of the experimental procedure, mice were euthanized by means of an intravenous ketamine/xylazine injection. Livers were collected, immediately snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen, and stored at –80°C. Blood was collected at culling, and plasma 3H and 14C radioactivity was determined in deproteinized plasma before and after 3H 2 O evaporation to estimate glycolysis rates. In hepatic lysates, 2-[14C]deoxyglucose-6-phosphate was separated from 2-[14C]deoxyglucose via ion-exchange columns (Poly-Prep AG1-X8; Bio-Rad) as previously described (72). Glucose uptake was calculated by multiplying the mean plasma glucose levels between 120 and 140 minutes of the clamp (mmol/ml) by 2-[14C]deoxyglucose tissue content (dpm/100 g tissue), divided by the 2-[14C]deoxyglucose plasma AUC in the same time frame. Radioisotopes were purchased from PerkinElmer and samples measured in an Ultima-Gold Scintillation Cocktail (Tri-Carb2910TR; PerkinElmer) (Figure 10). Whole-body glucose disposal (M value) was calculated from the tracer infusion rate, the specific activity of [3-3H]glucose, and BW.

Figure 10 Mouse study design. Lean, adult male C57BL/6NTac mice were matched for BM and littermates and then divided into 2 cohorts. One cohort underwent hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamps after receiving either PO or vehicle via gavage (A), whereas another identical cohort underwent analysis of tissue and blood samples (B).

Biochemical analyses. Blood glucose concentrations were assessed using a Contour hand-held glucometer (Bayer Vital). Plasma TG levels were determined by a colorimetric assay (Cayman Chemical), and plasma FFA levels were assessed with the FFA-HR(2)-Test (Wako). Hepatic TG levels were measured in whole-liver homogenates biochemically with the BioVision Assay.

Experiments under noninsulin-stimulated conditions. C57BL/6NTac mice (n = 20) with characteristics identical to those described above were fasted for 10 hours and given 2 g/kg BM PO (Landkrone) or water (VCL) per gavage. Lateral tail vein blood samples were obtained prior to treatment and 2 hours afterward. Six hours after treatment, mice were euthanized with isoflurane, and a vena cava blood sample was collected and centrifuged at 4°C, and plasma aliquots were immediately frozen in liquid nitrogen. Liver was dissected and immediately snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen (Figure 10).

RNA isolation

Snap-frozen liver samples from both cohorts were processed after administration of PO. Total RNA was isolated using the mRNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN). The Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer was used to assess RNA quality, and only high-quality RNA (RNA integrity number [RIN] >7) was used for microarray analysis.

Expression profiling

Total RNA (~30 ng) was amplified using the Ovation PicoSL WTA System V2 in combination with the Encore Biotin Module (both from NuGEN). Amplified cDNA was hybridized on Affymetrix Mouse Gene 2.1 ST array plates containing approximately 35,000 probe sets. Staining and scanning (GeneChip Scanner 3000 7G; Affymetrix) were performed according to the Affymetrix Gene Titan expression protocol and modified according to NuGEN’s Encore Biotin protocol.

Statistical transcriptome analysis

Expression Console software (version 1.3.0.187; Affymetrix) was used for quality control and to obtain annotated normalized robust multiarray average (RMA) gene-level data (standard settings included median polish and sketch-quantile normalization). Statistical analyses were performed using the statistical programming environment R implemented in CARMAweb (https://carmaweb.genome.tugraz.at/carma/). Genewise testing for differential expression was done using the limma t test, and a P value of less than 0.05 was set as the threshold to define sets of regulated genes. Filters for a fold change greater than 1.3 times and a linear average expression greater than 4 were applied. Pathway analyses were generated using the Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (QIAGEN; www.qiagen.com/ingenuity), where the overlapping P value identifies transcriptional regulators that can explain observed gene expression changes. The activation Z score helps infer activation states of predicted transcriptional regulators, with values of 2 or more indicating activation and values of –2 or less indicating inhibition.

General statistical analyses

Results are presented as the mean ± SEM and were compared using a 2-tailed Student t test or ANOVA adjusted for repeated measures, with Bonferroni’s testing as appropriate. Calculations were performed using GraphPad Prism, version 6.02 (GraphPad Software). A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant, unless otherwise indicated.

Study approval

All participants provided written informed consent before inclusion in the study, which was performed according to the Declaration of Helsinki of 2013 and approved by the ethics board of the Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf. All animal experiments were approved by the Upper Bavarian district government (AZ 55.2.1.54-2532-4-11).