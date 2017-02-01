Out of the frying pan: dietary saturated fat influences nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

Elizabeth Parks,1 Hannele Yki-Järvinen,2 and Meredith Hawkins3

1Department of Nutrition and Exercise Physiology, and Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Missouri School of Medicine, Columbia, Missouri, USA.

2Department of Medicine, University of Helsinki, and Minerva Foundation Institute for Medical Research, Helsinki, Finland.

3Department of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology, and Diabetes Research Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Meredith Hawkins, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Belfer 709, 1300 Morris Park Avenue, Bronx, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.3186; E-mail: meredith.hawkins@einstein.yu.edu.

Published in Volume 127, Issue 2 (February 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(2):454–456. doi:10.1172/JCI92407.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Commentary

See the related article at Acute dietary fat intake initiates alterations in energy metabolism and insulin resistance.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is characterized by excess accumulation of fat in the liver. In some cases, NAFLD is also accompanied by insulin resistance, resulting in metabolic dysfunction. Dietary fat content probably influences both NAFLD and insulin resistance; however, the immediate effects of fat consumption have not been fully explored. In this issue of the JCI, Hernández et al. evaluated hepatic glucose and lipid metabolism in humans and mice following a single oral dose of saturated fat. This one bolus of fat resulted in a measurable increase in insulin resistance, hepatic triglycerides, and gluconeogenesis. In mice, the saturated fat bolus resulted in the induction of several NAFLD-associated genes. Together, the results of this study indicate that saturated fat intake has immediate effects on metabolic function.

