Early pregnancy vitamin D status and risk of preeclampsia

VDAART design, participants, interventions, and oversight. The VDAART was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of vitamin D supplementation (4,000 IU vitamin D plus a multivitamin with 400 IU vitamin D daily) versus placebo (placebo pill plus a multivitamin with 400 IU vitamin D daily) for pregnant women with a high risk of atopic disease in their family; the goal of the trial was to prevent asthma in children as well as predefined pregnancy outcomes, including preeclampsia. Participants were 10–18 weeks pregnant and between the ages of 18 and 40 years when recruited at obstetric clinics at 3 centers in the United States: Boston University Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts; Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri; and Kaiser Permanente Southern California Region in San Diego, California.

Eligible participants were screened between October 2009 and July 2011 and enrolled if they met the eligibility criteria. Compliance with daily pill taking during pregnancy was monitored via the Medical Event Monitoring System (MEMS) (www.aardexgroup.com). The Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), convened by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), met every 6 months to review recruitment, adherence, adverse events, data quality, and protocol changes. Details of the trial design and protocol as well as further information on the screening, random allocation and blinding process, compliance assessment, statistical power, and trial monitoring have been published previously (24, 42). The results of the trial were prepared and reported in accordance with the Consolidated Standards of Reporting Trials (CONSORT) guidelines.

VDAART and eligibility. The VDAART (www.vdaart.com) was sponsored by the NHLBI and registered at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT00920621). The VDAART involved pregnant women with singleton pregnancies at 10 to 18 weeks of gestation, who were enrolled in a multicenter, randomized trial for assessment of the defined outcome of pregnancy after receiving either vitamin D (cholecalciferol, 4,000 IU/day, equivalent to 100 μg/day) or placebo. All pregnant participants received prenatal vitamins containing 400 IU (10 μg/day) of cholecalciferol; thus, the vitamin D treatment arm received a total of 4,400 IU/day (110 μg/day), and the placebo arm received 400 IU/day (10 μg/day). The pregnant women’s clinical course was followed prospectively from randomization (10–18 weeks) to the end of the pregnancy and for investigation of predefined pregnancy outcomes including preeclampsia, preterm birth, and term delivery. The inclusion criteria were as follows: (a) Maternal history or biological paternal history of asthma, eczema, or allergic rhinitis. Pregnant women were considered asthmatic or allergic if they gave a positive answer to the direct question in the enrollment questionnaire or any subsequent monthly questionnaire; (b) gestational age between 10 and 18 weeks at the time of randomization; (c) maternal age between 18 and 39 years; (d) not a current smoker (defined as not having smoked for at least 1 month prior to enrollment) and not a user of other nicotine products (e.g., nicotine patch) for at least 1 month prior to enrollment; (e) English- or Spanish-speaking; (f) intention to participate in the trial throughout the pregnancy.

The exclusion criteria were as follows: (a) Gestational age beyond 18 weeks; (b) presence of any of the following chronic medical conditions: (i) hypertension (on medication); (ii) diabetes mellitus; (iii) parathyroid disease; (iv) uncontrolled thyroid disease; (vi) kidney stones; or (vii) sarcoidosis; (c) intake of vitamin D supplements containing more than 2,000 IU/day of vitamin D3; (d) multiple gestational pregnancy; (e) pregnancy achieved by assisted reproductive techniques (e.g., IUI, IVF); (f) current use of illicit drugs (defined as any use in the past 6 months prior to enrollment); (g) previous enrollment in the VDAART for a prior pregnancy; (h) any major fetal anomalies detected prior to delivery; (i) patient health questionnaire (PHQ-9) depression scale of 15 or higher; (j) any condition, in the opinion of the clinical center’s principal investigator, that would inhibit compliance with the study medications or prohibit long-term participation in the trial.

Assessment of compliance: MEMS. The primary measure of compliance with pill taking was monitored via the MEMS (AARDEX Group; http://www.aardexgroup.com), which consists of a pill bottle equipped with special cap that includes an electronic microchip that stores the date and time of each opening of the bottle. Each monitor recorded the time and date of each opening and closing of the container through integrated microcircuitry. The MEMS stores up to 3,800 medication events in nonvolatile, electrically erasable, programmable read-only memory (EEPROM), allows wireless data transfer, fits standard pharmacy bottles, provides 36 months of battery life, and is water resistant and CE marked. Monitors were designed for usage by 1 patient with 1 drug. A reader allowed transfer of the dose-timing data from the MEMS to a Microsoft Windows–based computer. Data from the MEMS were downloaded at the monthly in-person prenatal visits and after delivery. The data from the prenatal follow-up visits were used to provide feedback to the participant, reinforcing those participants with good adherence and providing extra teaching and encouragement for those with suboptimal adherence. The data from both prenatal follow-up and postnatal downloads were used to derive a summary adherence measure, to be used as a covariate in our analyses. In addition to the information obtained from the MEMS, the 25OHD levels detected from the baseline measurement and at the third-trimester visits provided excellent adherence information for this trial.

Data collection on the VDAART subjects. The research staff met with the participants monthly, in conjunction with their regularly scheduled obstetrical visits. At these visits, a short maternal health questionnaire was administered, MEMS cap information was downloaded, and study medication and prenatal vitamins were refilled. At these monthly prenatal visits, the research staff conducted monthly reviews of electronic medical records to check for pregnancy complications; these were logged, and a severe adverse event (SVE) form or an adverse event form was completed as applicable. At 32 to 38 weeks of gestation, in addition to the monthly routine, a blood draw, skin pigmentation determination, and several of the questionnaires that were administered at the enrollment visit were repeated. At delivery, cord blood was collected, and the research staff collected information regarding the type of delivery, birth weight of the baby, and other anthropometric measures from the delivery records.

Study outcome and main predictor measurements. The occurrence of preeclampsia was a prespecified secondary outcome of the trial and an adverse event. Pregnant women with known chronic hypertension were excluded from entry into the VDAART. Every month, study coordinators performed a medical record review for cases of preeclampsia as part of the protocol for identifying SVEs in the trial. Medical records were abstracted for all participants after delivery. A committee of 4 board-certified obstetricians conducted a blinded review of 276 abstracted charts of subjects with a noted diagnosis of hypertension, proteinuria, or preeclampsia to determine preeclampsia status. The diagnosis of preeclampsia at the time of the record reviews was based on the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) guidelines (43), which included the identification of high blood pressure (BP) and either proteinuria (≥300 mg per 24-hour collection or ≥1+ on a urine dipstick) or the presence of elevated liver enzymes, high platelet count, headache, or visual disturbances after 20 weeks of gestation. High BP was diagnosed for participants who had a systolic BP of 140 mmHg or higher, a diastolic BP of 90 mmHg or higher, or both, with a second elevated measurement noted in the medical record at least 6 hours after the first measurement was taken. Consequently, preeclampsia was diagnosed in 67 participants. Total 25OHD levels were measured using a chemiluminescence assay on a DiaSorin LIAISON machine at the data coordination center (DCC). We performed the 25OHD TOTAL assay, which has shown an excellent correlation with the DiaSorin 25OHD RIA assay, which has been used to defined reference levels. This method has also exhibited better concordance with liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) results as compared with other available methods (44). Additionally, using specific polyclonal antibodies, this method avoids the previously observed racial differences in vitamin D–binding protein (VDBP) concentrations that are most likely due to monoclonal assay bias (45, 46). For quality control, our laboratory used the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) level 1 protocol.

Gene expression substudy. Participants of the preeclampsia microarray study comprised a nested case-control group (N = 157) selected from among participants of the VDAART. Of the 67 women with preeclampsia, 47 (70.14%) had a suitable RNA sample available at entry into the trial (10–18 weeks of gestation) and participated in the gene expression substudy. Controls were chosen from the VDAART subjects matched for age (within 5 years), race, and study center, such that each subject had 2 matched controls. Once the initial set of matched study subjects and controls was formed, additional controls were incorporated to enhance the range of 25OHD concentrations present among the control subjects (total N controls = 110). In a post-matching comparison, we found no significant difference (all P values >0.05) in age, race, or maternal gestational age in early pregnancy among the 47 preeclampsia subjects and the 110 normal controls.

RNA isolation and microarray processing. Total RNA was isolated from whole blood using the QIAGEN PAXgene Blood RNA Kit according to the manufacturer’s protocol. The GLOBINclear Kit (Ambion) was used to remove α and β globin mRNA from the sample to increase the sensitivity of the gene expression assays by improving the detection rate of expressed genes. The RNA was quantified using the Nanodrop 8000 and checked for high integrity before preparation of cDNA. The integrity of RNA samples was assessed using the Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer, and purity of the samples was confirmed using the NanoDrop spectrophotometer and RNA integrity number (RIN ≥8). Gene expression was assessed using the Affymetrix Human Gene 1.0 ST Array. Biotinylated cRNA was prepared according to the manufacturer’s protocol, and hybridization was processed according to the protocol for the GeneChip Hybridization Control Kit (http://www.affymetrix.com/estore/browse/products.jsp;jsessionid=7F717F80BE253ABBF6155B16AC95C6F9?navMode=34000&productId=131453&navAction=jump&aId=productsNav#1_1).

After image production and processing, an expression set with 33,297 probes and 157 samples, collected at 10 to 18 weeks of gestation (enrollment), were generated, representing the 47 subjects with preeclampsia and the 110 unaffected normal pregnant women. In order to check the quality of the arrays, quantiles of expressions were examined before and after normalization. Background adjustment, log 2 transformation, and quantile normalization were performed using the robust multiarray analysis (“rma”) function in R BioConductor’s “affy” library to minimize nonbiological variability among arrays. Principal component (PC) analysis of samples was done to identify any extreme outlier. Thereafter, phenotypes of interest were merged with the expression set. Probes were annotated using the annotation package for Bioconductor pd.hugene.1.0.st.v1 and confined to annotated probes of autosomal chromosomes (19,137 probes). The interquartile range (IQR) filter (values of IQR including 80% of the probe expressions) was implemented in R using the “genefilter” package from Bioconductor to remove expressions showing little changes within arrays (47). This process resulted in an expression set of 15,309 probes belonging to 157 samples collected at 10 to 18 weeks of pregnancy, representing 47 preeclampsia cases and 110 women. To capture the expression heterogeneity, surrogate variable analysis was conducted by applying the surrogate variable analysis (SVA) function to the expression data. Accordingly, 16 surrogate variables (SVs) were identified and expression data adjusted for 12 batches uncorrelated to the main predictor of interest, i.e., vitamin D serum levels in early pregnancy. Thereafter, differential expression analysis was carried out using the Bioconductor package “RankProd,” which implements the rank product method for identifying differentially expressed genes (48).

Microarray validation by quantitative reverse transcription PCR. To ensure internal validity, the top ranked up- or downregulated genes by RankProd from the replication results were chosen for validation by quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR), and qRT-PCR was performed.

Replication cohort. A population selected to replicate the gene expression results in the VDAART was obtained from a nested case-control study of preeclampsia (N cases = 16 and N controls = 16) within the OMEGA study, a prospective cohort study designed to assess dietary and other lifestyle risk factors of preeclampsia and other medical complications of pregnancy (49). Participants were nulliparous women, who initiated prenatal care at the Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, USA. Transcriptional data for 2 cases were of low quality and therefore omitted from the analysis.

Quality control of the replication data. Gene expression of subjects was profiled using Affymetrix GeneChip Arrays. Quantiles of raw expression and principal compontents (PCs) across arrays were examined before and after background adjustment normalization and log 2 using the “rma” function in the R “affy” library. Expression data for 2 of the samples were identified as outliers and removed, and quantile-normalized and background-adjusted expression data as well as PCs were reexamined. The results were compared by running the “QCReport” function in the R library’s “affyQCReport.” The microarray expression data were annotated using “hgu133plus2,” available on Bioconductor. The annotated expression from autosomal chromosomes was included in the analysis. The final expression data set contained 40,003 rows of background-adjusted, log 2 -transformed, rma-summarized, and quantile-normalized expression data for 14 preeclampsia cases and 16 controls.

Statistics. In accordance with the ITT paradigm, data for all women (N = 816) were analyzed according to the group to which they were randomly assigned (Figure 1). For demographic data, continuous variables were compared using the appropriate 2-tailed t test or χ2 test, and a P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

A vitamin D level of 30 ng/ml (75 nmol/l) was used to differentiate between high and low levels (high-high, high-low or low-high, and low-low) at both study time points. Selection of this cutoff was mostly based on the observations of several studies designed to investigate the relationship between serum parathyroid hormone (PTH) and 25OHD levels in adults. These studies have shown that the suppression of PTH reaches a plateau when the 25OHD level approximates 30 ng/ml (50). Of note, it has been demonstrated that during pregnancy, serum PTH levels are not different from those of nonpregnant women (51, 52).

Two ITT analyses were performed: (a) For the primary outcome assessment, we used logistic regression analysis, controlling for a priori covariates or potential confounders (associated with primary outcome and the main variable of vitamin D status at a significance level of 0.2; Table 2 and Supplemental Table 6) including gravidity, age, race, BMI, study group designation, education level, income, and study center; (b) within-group and group-collapsed trend tests of categorical 25OHD concentration effects on preeclampsia development were applied. Finally, we evaluated the dose-response association between maternal vitamin D serum concentrations at 10 to 18 weeks of gestation and risk of preeclampsia after adjustment for the informative variables identified in the primary outcome analysis (Table 2). For all of the ITT analyses, 2-sided P values of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant.

Transcriptomic variations related to preeclampsia. SV analyses were conducted, and tests for differential gene expression included an adjustment for expression heterogeneity. Differential expression analysis was carried out using the Bioconductor “RankProd” package, which implements the rank product method for identifying differentially expressed genes (48). Differentially expressed (up- or downregulated) genes were identified through permutation analysis, after setting the percentage of the false prediction threshold for which the FDR was less than 0.05. The number of permutations used was set as the package default value. We separately identified genes associated with high/low vitamin D status (at a cutoff of 30 ng/ml) and preeclampsia case status and then identified the overlap of these 2 gene modules. We replicated the overlap in our second case-control study using the rank product method. Those genes having a P value of less than 0.05 in the replication population were considered for further investigation in the network and pathway analysis as well as for literature curation for their relationship to preeclampsia.

In addition to the GeneCards (53) and MetaCore databases (https://lsresearch.thomsonreuters.com/pages/solutions/1/metacore) (overall 673 annotations), the replicated gene signatures were manually curated in order to validate their connection to preeclampsia according to the scientific literature and previous preeclampsia research. Using the Human Protein Atlas (HPA), the subset of replicated signatures with evidence of tissue-specific expression in placenta was identified (54). Figures 3 and 4 provide an overview of our approach and a summary of the results.

Molecular and functional interaction gene networks. The connectivity of the replicated signatures was explored by mapping onto functional protein-protein interaction networks from HumanNet v.1 (55). The identified gene set (preeclampsia module) was subsequently used to construct the “observable preeclampsia module,” defined as the largest connected component (LCC) of the replicated signature genes (17). Thereafter, the connectivity of this module to the known vitamin D– and IL-10–signaling pathways using available data from the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI’s) Pathway Interaction Database (http://pid.nci.nih.gov) was explored. GO enrichment analysis was conducted to investigate the biological processes involved in the identified modules (56). Further details on the methods are provided in Figure 2.

Molecular interaction networks and pathway enrichment analysis. To understand the functional relationships underlying the set of replicated differentially expressed genes, we explored their connectivity in the HumanNet functional network (55). HumanNet uses a naive Bayes approach to weight different types of evidence together into a single interaction score focusing on data collected from humans, yeast, worms, and flies. We mapped the differentially expressed genes encoding proteins in the interactome and identified the LCC (or “observable preeclampsia module,” Figure 5) (17). Furthermore, we tested the closeness of the observable preeclampsia module to the vitamin D and IL-10 pathways, as described below. Ordered functional enrichment for the representative GO terms “biological processed,” “molecular function,” and “cell component” annotations for both the replicated gene set and observable preeclampsia module was carried out with g:Profiler (56, 57). Accordingly, gene group functioning profiling was performed with default options limiting the output to significant results (multiple testing–corrected P < 0.05).

Connectivity of preeclampsia module to vitamin D receptor and IL-10 pathways. We defined vitamin D and IL-10 pathways as reported in the NCI’s Pathway Interaction and BioCarta databases, respectively (http://pid.nci.nih.gov). To test whether the observable preeclampsia module was connected to vitamin D and IL-10 pathways, we measured the closeness between the 2 sets of genes and compared this parameter with that having a random expectation of closeness (Figure 6). The assumption behind this exercise was that, even if the genes did not overlap between the preeclampsia module and vitamin D and IL-10 pathways, they should be localized in the same neighborhood of the interactome. The closeness was computed as the average of all possible shortest paths between 2 sets of genes, according to the following formula:

In this formula, d(s, t) is the shortest path from a gene s in the preeclampsia module (Pm), and a gene t of the interest pathway (Pw), and N Pm and N Pw denote the number of genes in each set. To determine the significance of this quantity, we selected N Pm genes at random in the network and determined the average distance (Avg distrand) to the Pm. This exercise was repeated 1,000 times, and the significance was evaluated by computing the Z score as follows:

In this formula, μ(Avg distrand) and ϭ(Avg distrand) denote the mean value and SD of the random expectation. Any distance with a Z score lower than –1.65 (i.e., modules closer than expected) was deemed significant; as such, a cutoff corresponded to P ≈ 0.05 in the case of a normally distributed variable.

The VDAART was approved by the IRBs of the participating institutions (Washington University in St. Louis, Boston Medical Center, Kaiser Health Care San Diego) and Brigham and Women's Hospital, and written consent was obtained from all participating pregnant women at their first enrollment visit.