Role of innate and adaptive immunity in obesity-associated metabolic disease

Tracey McLaughlin,1 Shelley E. Ackerman,2 Lei Shen,3 and Edgar Engleman4

1Division of Endocrinology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California, USA.

2Department of Bioengineering, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA.

3Shanghai Institute of Immunology, Shanghai Key Laboratory for Tumor Micro-environment and Inflammation, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China.

4Department of Pathology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Edgar G. Engleman, Stanford University School of Medicine, Department of Pathology, 3373 Hillview Avenue, Palo Alto, California 94304-1204, USA. Phone: 650.723.7960; E-mail: edengleman@stanford.edu.

First published January 3, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 1 (January 3, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(1):5–13. doi:10.1172/JCI88876.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published January 3, 2017

Review Series

Chronic inflammation in adipose tissue, possibly related to adipose cell hypertrophy, hypoxia, and/or intestinal leakage of bacteria and their metabolic products, likely plays a critical role in the development of obesity-associated insulin resistance (IR). Cells of both the innate and adaptive immune system residing in adipose tissues, as well as in the intestine, participate in this process. Thus, M1 macrophages, IFN-γ–secreting Th1 cells, CD8+ T cells, and B cells promote IR, in part through secretion of proinflammatory cytokines. Conversely, eosinophils, Th2 T cells, type 2 innate lymphoid cells, and possibly Foxp3+ Tregs protect against IR through local control of inflammation.

Advertisement