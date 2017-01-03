Role of innate and adaptive immunity in obesity-associated metabolic disease

Address correspondence to: Edgar G. Engleman, Stanford University School of Medicine, Department of Pathology, 3373 Hillview Avenue, Palo Alto, California 94304-1204, USA. Phone: 650.723.7960; E-mail: edengleman@stanford.edu .

3 Shanghai Institute of Immunology, Shanghai Key Laboratory for Tumor Micro-environment and Inflammation, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China.

Review Series

Chronic inflammation in adipose tissue, possibly related to adipose cell hypertrophy, hypoxia, and/or intestinal leakage of bacteria and their metabolic products, likely plays a critical role in the development of obesity-associated insulin resistance (IR). Cells of both the innate and adaptive immune system residing in adipose tissues, as well as in the intestine, participate in this process. Thus, M1 macrophages, IFN-γ–secreting Th1 cells, CD8 + T cells, and B cells promote IR, in part through secretion of proinflammatory cytokines. Conversely, eosinophils, Th2 T cells, type 2 innate lymphoid cells, and possibly Foxp3 + Tregs protect against IR through local control of inflammation.

