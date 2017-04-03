Extracellular matrix proteomics identifies molecular signature of symptomatic carotid plaques

Carotid endarterectomy samples. Atherosclerotic plaque samples were collected from 12 patients undergoing carotid endarterectomies (12). Six of those samples were obtained shortly after an acute cerebrovascular event (symptomatic stenosis with ischemic stroke in the ipsilateral carotid territory), and the remaining 6 samples were collected during an elective surgery (asymptomatic stenosis). The patients were age and sex matched (3 females and males in each group; Supplemental Table 1). The samples were immediately snap-frozen and kept in liquid nitrogen for further use.

Tissue extraction for proteomics. To remove plasma contaminants, carotid endarterectomy samples were partially thawed and weighed, and approximately 150 mg tissue per sample was placed in ice-cold PBS. The buffer was supplemented with 1% v/v proteinase inhibitor mixture (Sigma-Aldrich). In addition, 25 mM EDTA was added to ensure inhibition of metalloproteinase. While the tissue samples were immersed in the cold saline, they were diced with a scalpel into 8–10 smaller pieces to facilitate the removal of plasma contaminants and the effective extraction of extracellular proteins as described below. The diced samples were first incubated in a 0.5 M NaCl, 10 mM Tris, pH 7.5 buffer supplemented with proteinase and phosphatase inhibitor cocktails as above and 25 mM EDTA. The volume of the buffer was adjusted to 10:1 of the tissue weight (i.e., 100 mg in 1 ml). The samples were mildly vortexed for 4 hours at room temperature (RT). The NaCl extracts were then desalted with centrifugation using desalting columns (Zeba Spin, Pierce Biotechnology). After desalting, the extracts were mixed with 100% acetone (5:1 volume ratio) at –20°C for 16 hours. Proteins were precipitated with centrifugation (16,000 g for 45 minutes), and the pellets were vacuum dried and re-dissolved in deglycosylation buffer (see below). Subsequently, the aortic samples were incubated with 0.08% SDS (10:1 buffer volume to tissue weight), including proteinase and phosphatase inhibitor cocktails and 25 mm EDTA. The samples were mildly vortexed, to minimize mechanical disruption of the ECM, for 4 hours at RT. The SDS solution was then removed and stored frozen for later use. Finally, the samples were incubated in a 4 M GuHCl, 50 mM sodium acetate pH 5.8 buffer (5:1 buffer volume to tissue weight), plus proteinase and phosphatase inhibitor cocktails and 25 mM EDTA. pH was adjusted to 5.8 to improve the extractability of proteoglycans (56). The samples were incubated for 48 hours at RT and vortexed vigorously to enhance the mechanical disruption of ECM and ECM-associated proteins. After the denaturing extraction, guanidine was removed by mixing the samples with 100% ethanol (5:1 volume ratio) at –20ºC for 16 hours. Proteins were then precipitated with centrifugation (16,000 g for 45 minutes), and the pellets were washed with 90% ethanol, dried, and re-dissolved in deglycosylation buffer. Deglycosylation of the different extracts was achieved in a 150 mM NaCl, 50 mM sodium acetate pH 6.8 buffer supplemented with proteinase inhibitors and 10 mM EDTA for 16 hours at 37°C. The deglycosylation enzymes (0.05 U) were chondroitinase ABC from Proteus vulgaris, keratanase from Bacteroides fragillis, and heparinase II from Flavobacterium heparinum. All enzymes were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. After deglycosylation, the solutions were centrifuged (16,000 g for 10 minutes). Protein concentration was measured by UV absorbance at 280 nm using the Groves formula, [concentration (mg/ml) = (1.55 × A280) – 0.76 × A260], to account for nucleic acid interference (57).

Proteomics analysis of tissue extracts. The 0.5 M NaCl and 4 M GuHCl extracts were denatured and reduced in sample buffer containing 100 mM Tris, pH 6.8, 40% glycerol, 0.2% SDS, 2% β-mercaptoethanol, and 0.02% bromophenol blue and boiled at 96°C for 10 minutes (9). 35 μg of protein per sample was loaded and separated on Bis-Tris discontinuous 4%–12% polyacrylamide gradient gels (NuPage, Invitrogen) alongside protein standards (prestained All Blue, Precision Plus, Bio-Rad). Gels were stained using the PlusOne Silver staining Kit (GE Healthcare). Silver staining was used for band staining to avoid cross-contamination with fainter gel bands (58). All gel bands were excised in identical parallel positions across lanes, and no empty gel pieces were left behind. Subsequently, all gel bands were subjected to in-gel tryptic digestion using an Investigator ProGest (Genomic Solutions) robotic digestion system. Tryptic peptides were separated on a nanoflow LC system (ThermoFisher Scientific UltiMate 3000) and eluted with eluent A (2% acetonitrile, 0.1% formic acid in H 2 O) and B (90% acetonitrile, 0.1% formic acid in H 2 O) using a 70-minute gradient (10%–25% B in 35 minutes, 25%–40% B in 5 minutes, 90% B in 10 minutes, and 2% B in 20 minutes). The column (ThermoFisher Scientific PepMap C18, 25-cm length, 75-μm internal diameter, 3-μm particle size) was coupled to a nanospray source (Picoview). During the liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) run, spectra were collected from a high-mass accuracy analyzer (LTQ Orbitrap XL, ThermoFisher Scientific) using full ion scan mode over the mass-to-charge (m/z) range 450–1,600. Tandem MS (MS/MS) was performed on the top 6 ions in each MS scan using the data-dependent acquisition mode with dynamic exclusion enabled. MS/MS peaklists were generated by extract_msn.exe and matched to human database (UniProtKB version 2013_8, 88,378 protein entries; http://www.uniprot.org/) using Mascot (version 2.3.01, Matrix Science). Carboxyamidomethylation of cysteine was chosen as fixed modification, and oxidation of methionine, lysine, and proline was chosen as variable modifications. The variable modifications of lysine and proline were included due to the large quantity of collagens in the samples. The mass tolerance was set at 1.5 AMU for the precursor ions and at 1.0 AMU for fragment ions. Two missed cleavages were allowed. Scaffold (version 4.3.2, Proteome Software Inc.) was used to calculate the normalized spectral counts, and to validate peptide and protein identifications (59, 60). Peptide identifications were accepted if they could be established at greater than 95.0% probability as specified by the Peptide Prophet algorithm (59). Only tryptic peptides were included in the analysis. Protein identifications were accepted if they could be established at greater than 95.0% probability (60) with at least two independent peptides and a mass accuracy of ≤10 ppm of the precursor ion. ECM proteins identified for the first time by proteomics in the vasculature as well as ECM proteins with low spectral counts were further examined to ensure the quality of the identified spectra. The mass spectrometry proteomics data have been deposited to the ProteomeXchange Consortium via the PRIDE partner repository with the dataset identifier PXD005130 and DOI 10.6019/PXD005130.

Human vascular SMC culture and proteomics analysis. Human vascular SMCs were obtained from explants of human aortic tissue as previously described (61). SMCs from 6 different donors ranging in age from 20 to 54 years, both male and female, were used. SMCs were cultured in M199 medium (Sigma-Aldrich) supplemented with 20% FBS (Sigma-Aldrich), 2 mM l-glutamine (Gibco), 100 U/ml penicillin, and 100 mg/ml streptomycin, and used between passages 4 and 14. Lipid-loaded SMCs were obtained as previously described (14). The cell layer was lysed using RIPA buffer (Cell Signaling Technology). The serum-free conditioned media were concentrated using an Amicon 3 kDa molecular weight cut-off spin column (Millipore). 30 μg cell layer proteins or 10 μg secreted proteins per sample were denatured and reduced in sample buffer containing 100 mM Tris, pH 6.8, 40% glycerol, 0.2% SDS, 2% β-mercaptoethanol, and 0.02% bromophenol blue and boiled at 96°C for 10 minutes. Samples were loaded, separated, silver stained, digested, and analyzed by LC-MS/MS as described above in Proteomics analysis of tissue extracts. The identification was performed with mass tolerance set at 10 ppm for the precursor ions and at 0.8 Da for fragment ions. The mass spectrometry proteomics data have been deposited to the ProteomeXchange Consortium via the PRIDE partner repository with the dataset identifier PXD005130 and DOI 10.6019/PXD005130.

Western blots. For immunoblotting, we followed standard protocols (58). The 0.5 M NaCl and SDS extracts of the 12 endarterectomy samples were aliquoted and mixed with denaturing sample buffer and boiled at 96°C for 10 minutes. On separate 15-well 4%–12% polyacrylamide gels (NuPAGE, Invitrogen) for each extract, 30 μg protein was loaded and separated alongside protein standards. The separated proteins were then transferred onto a nitrocellulose membrane. Following transfer, the membranes were blocked with 5% fat-free milk powder in PBS and probed overnight at 4°C with primary antibodies in 5% bovine serum albumin at a 1:1,500 dilution.

The primary antibodies used for 0.5 M NaCl extracts were FN1 (SC-56391, clone SPM246, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.), SPP1 (SC-20788, rabbit polyclonal, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.), and fibromodulin (FMOD) (SC-25857, goat polyclonal, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.). Primary antibodies for integrin beta 1 (ITB1) (SC-73610, clone 102DF5, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.), CD68 (SC-70761, clone 3F103, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.), CD31 (SC-31045, goat polyclonal, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.), and SMA (A5691, clone 1A4, Sigma-Aldrich) were used on the SDS extracts. For human SMC experiments, the blots were also probed with antibodies to MMP9 (ab38898, rabbit polyclonal, Abcam), tenascin C (ab6393, clone BC-24, Abcam), fibronectin (SC-56391, clone SPM246, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.), and LGALS3BP (70R-6085, rabbit polyclonal, Fitzgerald).

The membranes were then treated in appropriate horseradish peroxidase–conjugated secondary antibodies at a 1:2,000 dilution. Enhanced ChemiLuminescence (ECL, GE Healthcare) was used for imaging, and the exposed films were developed on a Xograph processor. ImageJ software (V.1.4.3.67; NIH) was used for densitometry of each lane of the developed films.

MMP9 zymography. MMP9 activity of the 0.5 M NaCl extracts of the 12 carotid endarterectomy specimens was determined by SDS-PAGE gelatin zymography. The extracts were mixed with non-reducing sample buffer and electrophoresed in SDS-PAGE gels containing 0.1% gelatin. Gels were incubated in the presence of metalloproteinase activating buffer (50 mM Tris, pH 7.4, and 200 mM NaCl with 2.5% Triton X-100) at RT for 1 hour and subsequently in metalloproteinase activating buffer at 37°C overnight. The gels were stained with Coomassie blue. Proteolysis was detected as a clear band against a blue background. The activity of MMP9 was determined by densitometry. A similar approach was used for conditioned media of SMCs. MMP2 was used as loading control.

MMP9 digestion. Human aortic explants were incubated with 50 pM MMP9 (Calbiochem) or left untreated, for 24 hours at 37°C. The degradation of FN1, LGALS3BP, and TNC was examined by immunoblotting as described above in Western blots.

Gene expression in carotid endarterectomies. Patients undergoing surgery for symptomatic or asymptomatic, high-grade (>50% NASCET) (62) carotid stenosis at the Department of Vascular Surgery, Karolinska University Hospital, were consecutively enrolled as part of the BiKE study and clinical data recorded on admission. Symptoms of plaque instability were defined as transitory ischemic attack, minor stroke, and amaurosis fugax. Patients without qualifying symptoms within 6 months prior to surgery were categorized as asymptomatic, and indication for carotid endarterectomy was based on results from the Asymptomatic Carotid Surgery Trial (63). Plaque classification was based solely on patient’s symptoms. The BiKE study cohort demographics, details of sample processing, and full microarray and statistical analyses have been previously described (11, 64), and the microarray dataset is available from the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GSE21545). Briefly, global gene expression profiles have been analyzed by Affymetrix HG-U133 plus 2.0 Genechip microarrays in 127 patients’ plaque tissues (n = 87 symptomatic and n = 40 asymptomatic) and n = 10 non-atherosclerotic (normal) arteries.

Immunohistochemistry. For the carotid plaques, all immunohistochemistry reagents were from Biocare Medical. Tissues were fixed for 48 hours in 4% Zn formaldehyde at RT and paraffin-embedded. Isotype rabbit and mouse IgG were used as negative controls. In brief, 5-μm sections were deparaffinized in Tissue Clear (Histolab) and rehydrated in graded ethanol. For antigen retrieval, slides were subjected to high-pressure boiling in DIVA buffer (pH 6.0). After blocking with Background Sniper, primary antibodies were diluted in Da Vinci Green solution, applied on slides and incubated at RT for 1 hour. For colocalizations, antibodies for cell-specific markers were used: anti-SMA (M0851, clone 1A4, Dako), CNN1 (calponin, ab110128, goat polyclonal, Abcam), CD68 (M0876, clone PG-M1, Dako). Other antibodies against candidate biomarker proteins used in the study were: anti-LGALS3BP (70R-6085, rabbit polyclonal, R&D Systems), CHI3L1 (human chitinase 3-like-1) (AF2599, goat polyclonal, R&D Systems), S100A8 (ab92331, clone RPR3554 rabbit, Abcam), S100A9 (ab92507, clone EPR3555 rabbit, Abcam), and MMP9 (ab38898, rabbit polyclonal, Abcam). A double-stain probe-polymer system containing alkaline phosphatase and horseradish peroxidase was applied, with subsequent detection using Warp Red and Vina Green. Slides were counterstained with Hematoxylin QS (Vector Laboratories), dehydrated, and mounted in Pertex (Histolab). Images were taken using an automated ScanScope slidescanner. Scale bars are included in the images as indicated in the Figure legends.

In human aortic explants, after rehydration, the 3-μm sections were unmasked using hot sodium citrate buffer. Sections were washed 3 times with PBS-Tween (PBST) and incubated with primary antibodies of LGALS3BP (70R-6085, Fitzgerald) or species-matched isotopes overnight at 4°C after blocking with 10% FBS in PBST for 1 hour. Following 3 washes in PBST, 5 minutes each, sections were incubated for 1 hour at RT with the secondary antibody (Alexa Fluor 594, Life Technologies) in 10% FBS/PBST, according to the source of the primary antibody. Nuclei were visualized using DAPI (1:1,000 dilution) for 10 minutes. Then sections were mounted on VectaMount (Vector Laboratories). Sections were visualized with a 20× CFI S Plan Fluor ELWD ADM objective using an inverted Nikon NI-E microscope equipped with a Yokogawa CSU-X1 spinning disk confocal unit and an Andor iXon 3 EM-CCD camera. Images were acquired using NIS-elements 4.0 software.

Study populations for epidemiological validation. The Bruneck study is a prospective community-based survey on the epidemiology and pathogenesis of atherosclerosis that started in 1990 (16, 65–69). The study population was recruited as a sex- and age-stratified random sample of all residents aged 40 to 79 living in Bruneck (n = 4,739), Northern Italy. The present analysis focuses on the second quinquennial follow-up examination, with full data available in 685 individuals and a 10-year follow-up period (years 2000–2010).

All risk factors were assessed by means of validated standard procedures described previously (65–69). In brief, body mass index was calculated as weight divided by height squared (kg/m2). Hypertension was defined as blood pressure ≥140/90 mmHg (mean of 3 independent readings obtained with a standard mercury sphygmomanometer after at least 10 minutes of rest) or the use of antihypertensive drugs. Lifetime smoking was assessed as pack-years. Diabetes was defined based on ADA criteria (70). Blood samples were drawn in 2000 after an overnight fast and 12 hours of abstinence from smoking, and laboratory parameters were measured by standard assays.

The composite CVD end point was composed of ischemic stroke, MI, and vascular death. Ischemic stroke was classified according to the criteria of the National Survey of Stroke (71). MI was deemed confirmed when World Health Organization criteria for definite disease status were met. Vascular mortality included deaths from ischemic stroke, MI, and rupture of aortic aneurysms and sudden cardiac deaths (72). Ascertainment of events did not rely on hospital discharge codes or the patient’s self-report but on a review of medical records provided by the general practitioners, death certificates, and Bruneck Hospital files, as well as the extensive clinical and laboratory examinations performed as part of the study protocols. Major advantages of the Bruneck Study are that virtually all subjects living in the Bruneck area were referred to the local hospital and that the network existing between the local hospital and the general practitioners allowed retrieval of practically all medical information on persons living in the area.

At each study visit, participants underwent bilateral carotid duplex sonography using a 10-MHz transducer and a 5-MHz Doppler (16, 62, 64). All subjects were examined in supine position. The scanning protocol involved 4 segments of the right and left carotid artery: proximal common carotid artery (15–30 mm proximal to the carotid bulb), distal common carotid artery (<15 mm proximal to the carotid bulb), proximal internal carotid artery (carotid bulb and initial 10 mm of the vessel), distal internal carotid artery (>10 mm above the flow divider) (Supplemental Figure 9). A plaque was defined as a focal structure encroaching into the arterial lumen with a widening of the vessel wall of at least 0.5 mm relative to surrounding segments. The extent of carotid atherosclerosis was quantified by a scoring system adding the maximum axial thickness of atherosclerotic plaques (in mm) on the near and far wall at each of the 8 vessel segments.

A person-based atherosclerosis progression model (16, 67) was developed and validated in the Bruneck study that allowed differentiation between early and advanced stages in atherosclerosis development: (a) Early atherogenesis subsumes the manifestation of new plaques and/or nonstenotic progression of existing plaques. Main characteristics are a slow and continuous plaque growth usually affecting more than one plaque simultaneously and accompanied by a compensatory or even overcompensatory enlargement of the vessel at the plaque site. The term “incipient atherosclerosis” was used for the development of first plaques in subjects free of atherosclerosis at baseline. (b) Advanced complicated atherogenesis was assumed when the relative increase in the maximum plaque diameter exceeded twice the measurement error for the method (internal carotid artery, 24.8%; common carotid artery, 17%) (16) and a lumen narrowing of at least 40% was achieved. This process is characterized by a usually solitary prominent increase in plaque size and the absence of vascular remodeling, resulting in significant lumen compromise (Supplemental Figure 10). From a mechanistic perspective, it refers to plaque destabilization and subsequent atherothrombosis (16). The two progression categories were highly reproducible (κ coefficients >0.8 [n = 100]). Risk profiles differ significantly between the two stages of carotid artery disease, with early atherosclerosis relying on standard risk factors and advanced atherosclerosis being mainly related to markers reflecting plaque vulnerability or enhanced prothrombotic activity (69).

The SAPHIR study is a prospective cohort study conducted in 1,770 healthy unrelated subjects (663 females and 1,107 males aged 39–67 years) who were recruited by health screening programs in large companies in and around the city of Salzburg, Austria (73). The cohort was first examined in the years 1999–2002, reexamined in 2003–2008, and followed until September 2013. At baseline and during the follow-up visit, all participants were subjected to a comprehensive examination, including a detailed medical history and physical, instrumental, and laboratory investigations (73, 74). Definitions of clinical variables were the same as in the Bruneck study.

For the current analysis, we used a case-cohort design. Of the 1,770 participants in the SAPHIR study, we first excluded 433 participants because they had no plasma sample, had an acute infection at enrollment (defined as CRP >4 mg/dl), had a history of CVD at enrollment, or were lost to follow-up. Among the remaining 1,337 participants, we selected all participants with incident primary CVD event (defined as MI, ischemic stroke, or vascular death), all participants with CVD other than stroke and MI, plus an age- and sex-matched subcohort of 151 participants. In total, there were 58 incident events of the primary CVD outcome (6 in the subcohort) and 82 incident cases of additional CVD outcomes (15 in the subcohort).

Plasma samples from patients with symptomatic carotid stenosis. Plasma samples were drawn from 17 consecutive patients with symptomatic carotid stenosis. The mean age was 70.8 ± 9.0 years, and 70.6% were male. Plasma levels of MMP9 and CALP were measured using ELISA (MMP9 from R&D Systems, DMP900; and S100A8/A9 from BMA Biomedicals).

Biomarker measurements in plasma. In the Bruneck year 2000 evaluation and the SAPHIR study, the following proteins were measured by ELISA in plasma samples according to the manufacturers’ instructions: MMP9 from R&D Systems (DMP900); CHI3L1 from R&D Systems (DC3L10); LGALS3BP from R&D Systems (DGBP30); S100A8/A9 from BMA Biomedicals. Additional plasma proteins were analyzed using proximity extension assays (CVD I and Inflammation I panels, Olink) as previously published (15).

Statistics. Proteomic differential expression was assessed using the normalized spectral abundance factor–power law global error model (NSAF-PLGEM) (75). NSAF was calculated for each protein detected. Spectral count values of 0 were replaced by an empirically derived fractional value. The value was calculated by detaining the smallest value between 0 and 1 that provided the best fit to a normal distribution. The fit to a normal distribution was determined with a Shapiro-Wilk test. For proteomics of human vascular SMCs, the differential expression in the 9 proteins in common was assessed by a 2-tailed, paired t test with a Bonferroni correction, significance <5% family-wise error rate. The disease association enrichment was performed using WebGestalt with all identified proteins as background (76).

From the identified plaque ECM proteins, gene expression was available for 120 corresponding genes (a subset of 231 probes) from the BiKE study described in Perisic et al. (11), and only those were used for transcriptomic differential expression analysis. The linear models for microarray data (limma) method was used to detect differential expression at the probe level, and a FDR threshold of 10% was applied (77). All correlation values, including the coexpression networks, are Pearson correlations with associated P values. For the coexpression networks, the associated P values were corrected for using Q values, and a 20% FDR threshold was applied. The protein correlations were calculated after applying the NSAF normalization.

In the Bruneck study, associations of baseline ECM protein levels with early and advanced stages of atherosclerosis progression were analyzed by means of unconditional logistic regression analysis. The main analyses were adjusted for age and sex. Multivariable models additionally controlled for standard vascular risk factors, baseline atherosclerosis, and high-sensitivity CRP level. This model should be viewed as conservative because it considered adjustment for systemic inflammation and atherosclerosis burden, and some of the proinflammatory risk factors may well impact plaque stability by our candidate proteins. A final signature of biomarkers was identified by a forward-stepwise selection procedure applying standard inclusion and exclusion criteria. Cox proportional hazard models with adjustment for age and sex or multivariable adjustment (plus vascular risk factors and high-sensitivity CRP level) were used to assess whether baseline ECM protein levels were associated with new-onset CVD (2000 to 2010). We detected no departure from the proportional hazards assumption by inspecting Schoenfeld residuals and checking the parallelity of log-log survival plots. We analyzed the case-cohort data from the SAPHIR study using Cox proportional hazard models with Prentice weights and robust standard errors (78).

This study used distinct approaches to assess the incremental predictive value afforded by markers of plaque vulnerability. First, the improvement in risk discrimination resulting from adding markers of plaque vulnerability to a model containing the standard Framingham risk factors was quantified using the C-statistic (logistic regression analysis on advanced atherosclerosis) and Harrell’s C-index (Cox models on incident CVD). The C-index is suitable for time-to-event data and gives the probability that the model correctly predicts the order of failure of randomly selected pairs of individuals. A C-index/C-statistic of 1.0 indicates perfect prediction of the order of failure, whereas a value of 0.5 is achieved purely by chance. The 95% CIs for C-indices and their changes were derived from jackknife standard errors. Comparison of the C-statistic/C-index for models including and not including vulnerability biomarkers (individual components and the 4-biomarker signature) was performed according to the method of DeLong (79) and with the Stata procedure somersd. Second, we evaluated whether the 4-biomarker signature helps correctly classify participants into categories of predicted CVD risk. Using the 10-year risk categories <5%, 5% to <7.5%, and ≥7.5%, the categorical net reclassification improvement (NRI) (80) was calculated. Separate analyses focus on the continuous NRI, which does not depend on the choice of categories, but deems any change in predicted risk in the correct direction as appropriate. Finally, we calculated the integrated discrimination improvement (IDI), which integrates the NRI over all possible cut-offs of predicted risk and mathematically corresponds to the difference in discrimination slopes of the 2 models in comparison (81, 82). Statistical analyses were performed with SPSS 22.0 and Stata 12.0 MP software packages. All reported P values are 2-sided.

Study approval. All clinical investigations were conducted according to Declaration of Helsinki principles. All participants gave written informed consent prior to inclusion in the study. The study of the carotid endarterectomy samples was approved by the local Research Ethics Committee (London, United Kingdom, Research Ethics Committee, REC reference number 08/H0706/129). The BiKE study was approved by the Ethical Committee of Northern Stockholm, and all samples were collected with informed consent from patients, organ donors, or their guardians. Aortic samples were collected from patients undergoing aortic surgery at St. George’s Hospital, and the Regional Ethics Committee Board approved all procedures involving use of human aortic tissues (London, United Kingdom, Research Ethics Committee, REC reference number 08/H0803/257). The human vascular SMCs were obtained as previously described, with the appropriate approval by the local research ethics committee (60). The Bruneck study was approved by the Ethics Committees of Verona and Bolzano (Italy). The SAPHIR study was approved by the Ethical Committee of Salzburg (Austria). The study using plasma samples from symptomatic patients was approved by the Ethics Committee of the Medical University of Innsbruck (Austria).