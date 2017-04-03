The antiviral restriction factor IFN-induced transmembrane protein 3 prevents cytokine-driven CMV pathogenesis

IFITM3 determines the primary outcome of MCMV infection. To assess the impact of IFITM3 on herpesvirus pathogenesis, we first infected control WT and Ifitm3-deficient mice with MCMV (using Salivary gland propagated Smith Strain MCMV [ATCC]). Infection of WT mice with 3 × 104 PFU salivary gland–propagated Smith strain MCMV resulted in a nonlethal infection (Figure 1A) and moderate (~10%) weight loss (Figure 1B). However, Ifitm3–/– mice had only a 60% survival rate, with mice succumbing to infection or being culled, in accordance with UK Home Office guidelines regarding disease severity and weight loss, between post-infection (p.i.) days 6 and 8 (Figure 1, A and B). Surviving Ifitm3–/– mice also had delayed weight loss recovery that was still evident 12 days p.i. (Figure 1B). Furthermore, subclinical infection with an inoculum of 5 × 103 PFU per mouse also induced weight loss in Ifitm3–/– mice but not in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI84889DS1).

Figure 1 IFITM3 affords critical protection from MCMV infection. WT and Ifitm3–/– mice were infected with 3 × 104 PFU MCMV, and survival (A) and weight loss (B) were assessed over time. Survival data include mice culled according to UK Home Office restrictions on virus-induced weight loss. Data shown are from 14 (WT) and 21 (Ifitm3–/–) mice per group merged from 3 experiments. P value in (A) determined by Mantel Cox test. Replicating virus in spleen (C), lung (D), liver (E) and salivary glands (F) on day 4 (C–E) or 14 (F) p.i. was quantified by plaque assay. (G) Spleen morphology in WT and Ifitm3–/– mice 14 days p.i. (H) Spleens were taken 14 days p.i. and sections stained with H&E. Original magnification, ×20; scale bars: 10 μm. Data are representative of at least 3 separate experiments. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA (B) and by Mann Whitney-U (C–F). Error bars indicate ± SEM.

Exacerbated MCMV-induced weight loss in Ifitm3–/– mice was accompanied by a statistically significant higher viral load from day 4 p.i. in the spleen (Figure 1C) and lungs (Figure 1D), but not the liver (Figure 1E), after infection with standard inoculum (3 × 104 PFU). Weight loss in Ifitm3–/– mice induced following low-dose inoculum (5 × 103 PFU) also resulted in a significantly increased viral load in the spleen 4 days p.i. (Supplemental Figure 1B). Furthermore, 14 days after infection with standard inoculum, viral persistence in the salivary gland was evident in WT and Ifitm3–/– mice, but Ifitm3–/– mice harbored an elevated viral load in this established site of persistent MCMV replication (Figure 1F). Moreover, extensive pathology in the spleens of Ifitm3–/– mice was observed 14 days p.i. (Figure 1G), with evidence of severe disruption of follicular structures (Figure 1H). Spleens were not recoverable from Ifitm3–/– mice 3 months p.i. (data not shown), demonstrating the irreversible nature of organ damage. Thus, IFITM3 promoted host survival and control of viral replication during CMV infection.

IFITM3 does not influence MCMV cell entry or infectious virion production. IFITM3 restricts entry of a number of RNA viruses that utilize the endocytic pathway during cell entry (13). However, IFITM3 does not restrict HCMV entry into fibroblasts or epithelial cells (26, 27), the latter of which require endocytosis (28). Bone marrow chimera experiments revealed that IFITM3 deficiency within the hematopoietic cell compartment was sufficient to increase viral load 4 days p.i. in vivo (Figure 2, A and B). CMV does not productively infect lymphocytes (29), and we detected no MCMV infection of WT or Ifitm3–/– T cells or NK cells, as evidenced by the absence of MCMV m06 early protein in vitro (data not shown). Interestingly, MCMV infection of macrophage-CSF–differentiated (M-CSF–differentiated), granulocyte-macrophage CSF–differentiated (GM-CSF–differentiated), and FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 ligand–differentiated (FLT3L-differentiated) bone marrow–derived myeloid cells was prevented by pretreatment with the endocytosis inhibitor 5-(N-ethyl-N-isopropyl)amiloride (EIPA) (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). Thus, we investigated whether IFITM3 influences endocytosis-dependent MCMV replication within myeloid cells. MCMV entry was unaffected by IFITM3 deficiency when cells were infected at an MOI that resulted in nonsaturating infection in WT cells (MOI of 0.1 or 1, Figure 2, C–H) or following infection with a higher MOI (MOI = 10, Supplemental Figure 1F). Furthermore, IFITM3 had no impact on type I IFN–mediated endocytosis-dependent control of MCMV infection (Supplemental Figure 1, G–I). Moreover, MCMV infection of primary mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) was also unaffected by the absence of IFITM3 (Figure 2, I and J). Thus, in contrast to influenza infection (Supplemental Figure 1J), IFITM3 did not influence the infection efficiency of MCMV in our assays. Furthermore, we found that productive viral replication following infection of all cell types examined was also unaffected by IFITM3 deficiency (Figure 2K). Thus, as observed in HCMV infection (26, 27), our data suggest that IFITM3 does not directly restrict MCMV cell entry or subsequent replication.

Figure 2 IFITM3 does not restrict MCMV replication. Mixed WT/Ifitm3–/– bone marrow chimeras were generated and infected with MCMV, and after 4 days, PFU in spleen (A) and lung (B) were measured. Individual mice ± the median are shown from 1 of 2 experiments. M-CSF– (C and D), GM-CSF– (E and F), and FLT3L-differentiated myeloid cells (G and H) derived from WT and Ifitm3–/– bone marrow and WT and Ifitm3–/– MEFs (I and J) were infected with MCMV (using the pSM3fr-MCK-2fl BACmid) at different MOI, and MCMV m06 protein was detected 24 hours later by flow cytometry. FSC-H, forward scatter height. Data represent 2–3 experiments, and B, D, F, and H show the mean ± SEM of quadruplet wells. (K) WT and Ifitm3–/– MEFs, M-CSF–, GM-CSF–, and FLT3L-differentiated myeloid cells were infected with pSM3fr-MCK-2fl MCMV at an MOI of 1. Supernatant was taken 4 days later, and replicating virus was quantified by plaque assay. Results are representative of 2 to 4 experiments. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferonni’s multiple comparison post-test analysis (A and B) and by 2-tailed Students t test (D, F, H, J, K). m06+ve; positive intracellular staining for MCMV m06 protein.

Ifitm3–/–mice exhibit exacerbated lymphopenia and increased leukocyte death during MCMV infection. We investigated the mechanisms underpinning MCMV-induced pathogenesis in Ifitm3–/– mice. Lymphopenia is a hallmark of severe viral diseases (30). We found that MCMV-infected Ifitm3–/– mice had exacerbated systemic lymphopenia and a concomitant elevation of circulating granulocytes during MCMV infection (Figure 3A). This was accompanied by a large reduction in splenocyte numbers 4 days p.i. (Figure 3B). Circulating blood platelets and red blood cells were not reduced in Ifitm3–/– mice, suggesting that lymphopenia was not a consequence of generalized bone marrow suppression (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Furthermore, concentrations of chemokines including the lymphocyte-attracting chemokines CCL5 and CXCL10 within the spleens of Ifitm3–/– mice were elevated as compared with concentrations detected in WT controls (Supplemental Figure 2C), indicating that tissue lymphopenia was probably not due to impaired chemokine-mediated cellular recruitment. Instead, cell death analysis revealed enrichment of late apoptotic/necrotic (annexin V+7AAD+) NK cells (Figure 3C) and CD3+ cells (Figure 3D) on day 4 p.i. in Ifitm3–/– mice. In contrast, we observed no significant enrichment of early apoptotic NK1.1+ or CD3+ cells, as detected by either caspase 3 expression or annexin V+7AAD– staining either 2 or 4 days p.i. (M. Stacey and I. Humphreys, unpublished observations). Collectively, these data implied that apoptosis-independent cell death was a significant factor underpinning lymphopenia in MCMV-infected Ifitm3–/– mice.

Figure 3 IFITM3 deficiency leads to impairment of cellular immunity. WT and Ifitm3–/– mice were infected with MCMV. (A) On days 0, 2, and 4, the frequencies of circulating leukocyte populations in blood were quantified. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 3 mice per group for 3 experiments. (B) Viable splenocytes were quantified on day 4 p.i. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 3 to 9 mice per group for at least 5 experiments. NK1.1+CD3– cells (C) and CD3+ cells (D) were stained with 7AAD and annexin V. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 4 to 6 mice per group for at least 3 experiments. (E) Representative bivariate flow plots of NK1.1 versus CD3, gated on viable cells (left), and total viable NK cells (right) on day 4 p.i. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 3 to 9 mice per group for at least 5 experiments. (F) The total number of NK cells positive for CD107a or intracellular IFN-γ was quantified by flow cytometry on day 4 p.i. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 8 to 9 mice per group for 3 experiments. (G) WT and Ifitm3–/– mice were depleted of NK cells, and the splenic viral load was assessed by plaque assay 4 days later. Data represent individual mice ± the median for 3 experiments (2 using anti-NK1.1 [αNK1.1] and 1 using anti-ASGM1 treatment). (H) The number of CD4+, CD8+, and NK1.1+ cells was quantified in spleens on day 7 p.i. Data represent individual mice ± the mean for 3 similar experiments. (I) Percentage and total M45-specific CD8+ T cells 7 days p.i.. All results represent at least 3 experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Students t test (A–D, F, H, I) and by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferonni’s multiple comparison post-test analysis (G).

Impaired cellular immune responses in MCMV-infected Ifitm3–/– mice. We examined the influence of cellular immunity on the outcome of MCMV infection in Ifitm3–/– mice. Neutrophil depletion exacerbated MCMV-induced weight loss in both WT and Ifitm3–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2D), consistent with their antiviral function (31) and the conclusion that, as suggested by elevated granulocyte responses in Ifitm3–/– mice (Figure 3A), impaired neutrophil responses were not responsible for the increased susceptibility of Ifitm3–/– mice to viral pathogenesis.

NK cells afford critical protection from HCMV (32) and MCMV (2) infections. Increased MCMV replication in Ifitm3–/– mice was accompanied by a 5-fold reduction in NK cell numbers (Figure 3E), which was similar to the reduction in splenocytes observed in Ifitm3–/– mice (Figure 3B). This equated to a comparable defect in the accumulation of degranulating (CD107a+) and IFN-γ+ (Figure 3F) NK cells, although frequencies of NK cells spontaneously expressing IFN-γ+ were low in both groups, which is consistent with the dominant role of perforin-mediated control of MCMV replication in the spleen (33). This finding is consistent with the conclusion that IFITM3 deficiency impinged on antiviral NK cell responses by influencing NK cell accumulation and survival rather than by directly influencing NK cell function. Notably, NK cell depletion using established methodology (34) resulted in a comparable virus load in WT and Ifitm3–/– mice 4 days p.i. (Figure 3G), suggesting that the NK cell defect significantly contributed to acute MCMV replication and pathology in Ifitm3–/– mice. In accordance, Ifitm3–/– mice did not show impaired control of a strain of MCMV lacking the m157 protein (Supplemental Figure 2E) that specifically induces NK cell activation (35).

During the latter stages of MCMV infection (day 7 p.i.), in accordance with substantial CD3+ cell death at early time points (Figure 3D), CD4+ and CD8+ T cell (Figure 3H) and virus-specific CD8+ T cell (Figure 3I) numbers were also drastically reduced in Ifitm3–/– mice, as were NK cell numbers (Figure 3H). Therefore, the broad protection afforded by IFITM3 for T cell survival in vivo promoted the generation of virus-specific T cell immunity.

IFITM3 regulates MCMV-induced cytokine production. Overexuberant cytokine production is associated with virus-induced lymphopenia (30) and with reduced NK cell accumulation during acute MCMV infection (34). We therefore hypothesized that unregulated cytokine production was driving the loss of cellular antiviral immunity in this model. Small but significant elevations of IL-12p70, GM-CSF, and IFN-α were detected in splenic homogenates from Ifitm3–/– mice (Figure 4A). We also observed a moderate increase in TNF-α expression by day 4 p.i. (Figure 4A), a result reproduced in 3 of 4 experiments (data not shown). Importantly, however, dramatic increases in IL-6 protein concentrations were routinely observed in Ifitm3–/– mice at multiple time points following acute infection (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 IFITM3 suppresses MCMV-induced IL-6 production. (A–C) WT and Ifitm3–/– mice were infected or not with MCMV. (A) Proinflammatory cytokines were measured by multiplex immunoassay in splenic homogenates 4 days p.i. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 8 to 9 mice per group. (B) Spleens were taken on days 0, 2, and 4 p.i., and IL-6 was measured by ELISA in tissue homogenates. Individual mice ± mean values are depicted, and the data represent at least 2 experiments for each time point. (C) IL-6 expression by (unstimulated ex vivo) CD11chiMHC II+ (cDCs), CD11b–CD11c+B220+Siglec H+ (pDCs), and F4/80+CD11b+ (Macs) was detected by flow cytometry. Data represent the mean ± SEM of expression values for 4 to 5 mice per group from 2 experiments. (D) Mixed WT/Ifitm3–/– bone marrow chimeras were generated and infected with MCMV. After 4 days, IL-6 in spleen supernatants was quantified by ELISA. Data from 1 of 2 experiments are shown. (E) IFITM3 expression by splenic macrophages (Macs), cDCs, and pDCs was assessed by flow cytometry (blue line = WT on day 0, green line = WT on day 2 p.i., red line = Ifitm3–/– on day 2 p.i.). (F) WT and Ifitm3–/– FLT3L-, GM-CSF– and M-CSF–generated myeloid cells and primary MEFs were infected with MCMV (MOI = 1), and IL-6 protein was measured 6 hours later. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 4 quadruplet wells for at least 3 experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Students t test (A–C, F) and by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferonni’s multiple comparison post-test analysis (D).

IL-6 is implicated in numerous inflammatory pathologies (reviewed in ref. 36). Therefore, we investigated the role that IL-6 played in MCMV-associated pathogenesis. Myeloid cells (conventional DCs [cDCs], macrophages, and plasmacytoid DCs [pDCs]) were identified as primary sources of IL-6 expression during MCMV infection in vivo, and the percentage of myeloid cells expressing IL-6 within these cell populations was substantially elevated in Ifitm3–/– mice (Figure 4C). Importantly, MCMV infection of chimeric mice expressing IFITM3 in hematopoietic and/or nonhematopoietic cells revealed that hematopoietic cell expression of IFITM3 was essential for controlled IL-6 production (Figure 4D). Macrophages, cDCs, and pDCs all expressed IFITM3 during MCMV infection (Figure 4E). We therefore hypothesized that IFITM3 directly inhibited virus-induced IL-6 production by myeloid cells. To test this, we generated myeloid cell cultures from WT and Ifitm3–/– bone marrow stem cells. Although IFITM3 deficiency did not have a notable impact on the low levels of MCMV-induced IL-6 production by M-CSF–differentiated cells or by MEFs, both GM-CSF– and FLT3L-differentiated Ifitm3–/– cells produced significantly more IL-6 than did WT cells in response to MCMV (Figure 4F). Importantly, these data were derived from the same experiments in which we confirmed that IFITM3 did not restrict MCMV entry (Figure 2).

To further confirm that increased MCMV-induced IL-6 production in Ifitm3–/– myeloid cells was not a consequence of enhanced viral replication and/or cell entry, we incubated GM-CSF– and FLT3L-differentiated myeloid cells with irradiated MCMV and detected increased IL-6 production by Ifitm3–/– cells (Figure 5, A and B). TLR3 and TLR9 are stimulated by MCMV (37, 38), and we found that Ifitm3–/– myeloid cells also produced more IL-6 in response to the TLR9 ligand CpG and, in the case of FLT3L-generated cells, the TLR3 ligand Poly(I:C) (Figure 5, C and D). In contrast, IL-6 induction in response to cell-surface–expressed TLR4 and the cytoplasmic DNA sensor stimulator of IFN genes (STING) was not significantly altered by IFITM3 deficiency, although we observed a trend toward increased IL-6 production following stimulation of both innate immune sensors (Supplemental Figure 3). Thus, IFITM3 significantly suppresses myeloid cell regulation of IL-6 production in response to endosomal TLR ligands and replicating and nonreplicating MCMV.

Figure 5 Ifitm3–/– myeloid cells are hyperresponsive to replication-deficient virus and endosomal TLR ligand stimulation. (A and B) GM-CSF– and FLT3L-differentiated myeloid cells were infected or not with irradiated MCMV, and IL-6 protein in the supernatants was analyzed by ELISA 24 hours later. (C and D) GM-CSF– and FLT3L-differentiated myeloid cells were stimulated or not with a control CPG or CPG (both 0.5 μg/ml) or with Poly(I:C) (10 μg/ml) for 24 hours, and IL-6 protein in the supernatants was analyzed by ELISA. Data represent the mean ± SEM of quadruplet wells for 2 (C and D) or 3 (A and B) experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Students t test.

IL-6R signaling mediates MCMV-induced pathogenesis. We assessed whether enhanced cytokine production was responsible for the pathogenesis observed in Ifitm3–/– mice. Administration of an antagonist anti–IL-6 receptor (anti–IL-6R) monoclonal antibody that blocks both classical IL-6R signaling and IL-6 trans-signaling in vivo (39) significantly alleviated virus-induced weight loss in WT and Ifitm3–/– mice (Figure 6A). Here, IL-6R blockade halved the loss of weight in Ifitm3–/– mice seen during the first 4 days of infection (Figure 6A). In contrast, neutralization of TNF-α had no impact on MCMV-driven weight loss in Ifitm3–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 4). These data suggested a dominant role for IFITM3 regulation of IL-6 production in determining the pathological outcome of MCMV infection.

Figure 6 IL-6 is a critical regulator of MCMV-induced pathology in Ifitm3–/– mice. WT and Ifitm3–/– mice were infected with 3 × 104 PFU MCMV and treated with IgG or anti–IL-6R (2B10) on days 0 and 4 p.i. (A) Weight loss was measured over a 7-day period. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 4 to 11 mice per group. (B) Viral load in the spleen was quantified by plaque assay 4 days p.i. Data represent individual mice ± the median for 2 experiments. (C) Viable splenocytes were counted on day 4 p.i. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 2 merged experiments using 9–11 mice per group. (D) Representative bivariate plots of NK1.1 versus CD3 expression in WT (left) and Ifitm3–/– (right) mice 4 days p.i. after IgG (top) or anti–IL-6R (αIL-6R) (bottom) treatment. Viable NK cells (E) and annexin V+7AAD+ NK cells (F) were quantified 4 days p.i. (G) Correlation between viral load and NK1.1+CD3– cells in chimeric WT/Ifitm3–/– mice treated with IgG or anti–IL-6R. (H and I) After 7 days, viable splenic T cells and NK1.1+ cells were quantified and expressed as the mean ± SEM for 4 to 6 mice per group (H), and viral load in the spleen was measured (I). All results represent 2–3 experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA (A); 1-way ANOVA with Bonferonni’s multiple comparison post-test analysis (B); 2-tailed Students t test (C, E, F); Mann Whitney-U (I); 1-way ANOVA (H); Spearman’s rank (G).

The improved outcome of acute infection after anti–IL-6R treatment of Ifitm3–/– mice was accompanied by a dramatic reduction in viral replication (4 days p.i.). The viral load in these antibody-treated animals resembled the levels observed in infected WT mice (Figure 6B). This was associated with a recovery of leukocyte (Figure 6C) and NK cell accumulation at this time (Figure 6, D and E). Unregulated cytokine production during acute MCMV infection promotes NK cell death (34). Interestingly, IL-6R blockade completely reversed the accumulation of annexin V+7AAD+ NK cells (Figure 6F). Correlation analysis of NK cell accumulation versus PFU of all treated and untreated WT and Ifitm3–/– mice revealed a significant inverse correlation between NK cell numbers and virus control (Figure 6G), whereas viral load and CD3+ T cell accumulation showed no statistically significant correlation (Supplemental Figure 5A). Thus, inhibition of IL-6R signaling alleviates early virus-induced disease in Ifitm3–/– hosts. These findings support a role for IL-6 in the control of viral replication and NK cell survival.

IL-6R signaling is required for the development of antiviral cellular immunity. The beneficial impact of anti–IL-6R treatment was reduced at later time points of infection in both WT and Ifitm3–/– mice (Figure 6A). IL-6R blockade failed to reverse the dramatic loss of T cell accumulation in the spleens of Ifitm3–/– mice 7 days p.i. (Figure 6H), without selectively antagonizing the accumulation of particular lymphocyte subsets (Supplemental Figure 5B). The failure of IL-6R blockade to rescue T cell responses did not reflect a cell-intrinsic role for IFITM3 in maintaining T cell responses in vivo, as demonstrated by the comparable recovery of WT and Ifitm3–/– CD4+ and CD8+ T cells following MCMV infection (Supplemental Figure 5C). Instead, in accordance with data derived from influenza infection models (40), IL-6 was required for the development of virus-specific T cell responses in MCMV (Supplemental Figure 5D). Furthermore, NK cell accumulation at this time was also dependent on IL-6, and anti–IL-6R treatment also failed to rescue the loss of NK cells in Ifitm3–/– mice (Figures 6H and Supplemental Figure 5B). Consequently, the early control of viral replication observed following IL-6R blockade in Ifitm3–/– mice was not sustained at 7 days p.i. (Figure 6I). These data highlight IL-6 as an important mediator of viral pathogenesis and suggest a critical role for IFITM3 in the appropriate temporal regulation of the production of this cytokine in response to herpesvirus infection.