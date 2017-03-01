Activation of murine pre-proglucagon–producing neurons reduces food intake and body weight

Cre recombinase is exclusively expressed in GCG neurons. Gcg-Cre mice were crossed with tdTomato reporter mice to characterize the expression pattern of the transgene (Figure 1A). The presence of tdTomato was detected directly by epifluorescence, and colocalization in GCG neurons was determined by concurrent immunohistochemical detection of GLP-1 peptide. Extensive colocalization of GLP-1 and tdTomato fluorescence was present in the caudal nucleus tractus solitarius (NTS) and ventrolateral medulla (VLM) (Figure 1, D and G). Specificity of the Cre reporter gene was high, with 99.1% ± 0.2% of tdTomato-labeled cells displaying GLP-1 IR in the NTS, while 91.3% ± 3.1% of those in the VLM showed coexpression (Figure 1H). The efficacy of Cre recombinase expression in GCG neurons was also high, with 92.6%± 0.8% and 83.9% ± 1.1% of GLP-1–labeled neurons harboring tdTomato in the NTS and VLM, respectively (Figure 1I). Dense axonal plexus and terminal labeling in GCG neuronal target areas such as the paraventricular (Figure 1J) and arcuate (Figure 1K) nuclei of the hypothalamus was also observed. Very limited off-target expression (1–2 neurons per 40-μm section) was seen throughout several brain nuclei, including the olfactory bulb, anterior olfactory nucleus, piriform cortex, medial and cortical amygdala, posterior hypothalamic and ventral premammillary nuclei, and ventral periaqueductal gray/dorsal raphe region (data not shown). The Gcg-Cre mice exhibited normal body weight regulation (Figure 1L), average daily food intake (Figure 1M), and blood glucose levels in both fed and fasted states (Figure 1, N and O).

Figure 1 Characterization of Gcg-Cre mice. (A) Cre recombinase was inserted into the Gcg gene locus of BAC RP23-242F22 at the ATG start codon. Red boxes, 5′ and 3′ untranslated regions; white boxes, Gcg exons; lines, intronic DNA. (B–I) Cre recombinase expression within GCG neurons was visualized by crossing Gcg-Cre mice with tdTomato reporter animals. tdTomato fluorescence (NTS in C; VLM in F) is restricted to GLP-1–expressing cells (B and E) in the NTS (D) and the VLM (G). Specificity of Cre recombinase expression is high, with virtually all tdTomato-labeled cells in the NTS (99%) and more than 92% in the VLM showing GLP-1 immunofluorescence (H). The majority of GLP-1–labeled neurons show Cre recombinase activity, with efficacy ranging from 84% in the VLM to 93% in the NTS (I). The few GLP-1–positive neurons that lack tdTomato signal are marked with green asterisks (in B, D, E, and G). (J and K) PVH and arcuate nuclei (Arc) neurons did not show expression, but tdTomato-labeled axons and terminals originating from brainstem GCG neurons were readily observed. AHE, anterior hypothalamic nucleus; ME, median eminence. (L–O) GCG-Gq DREADD transgenic mice exhibit normal body weight (L), daily chow food intake (M), and normal fed (N) and fasting (O) glucose levels. Scale bars in B–G, J, and K are in micrometers.

Expression of hM3Dq in medullary GCG neurons and chemogenetic activation by the synthetic ligand CNO. AAV5-hSyn-DIO-hM3Dq-mCherry, which encodes an mCherry-tagged Gq-coupled DREADD receptor (hereafter referred to as Gq DREADD), was delivered into the caudal medulla (Figure 2A) to drive the activation of GCG neurons, with experiments conducted 3 weeks after surgery. Following experimentation, mice were injected with CNO, food was removed from all cages, and mice were transcardially perfused 2 hours later to assess viral expression of mCherry and activation by detection of Fos expression.

Figure 2 Activation of GCG neurons transfected with Gq DREADD. Microinjection of AAV2/5-hSyn-DIO-hM 3 Dq (Gq)-mCherry (A) resulted in Gq DREADD expression exclusively in GLP-1–immunoreactive neurons of the NTS (B) and the VLM (C); GLP-1, black precipitate; mCherry, brown precipitate. ITR, inverted terminal repeat. Some GLP-1–labeled cells lacked DsRed labeling (marked with asterisks in B). (D–F) Functional Gq DREADD expression was demonstrated by intense Fos induction within DsRed-labeled neurons of the NTS (D) and VLM (E) 2 hours following CNO injection. Strong Fos IR was seen in DsRed-labeled neurons (F). CNO treatment induced intense Fos staining largely limited to neurons displaying GLP-1 IR in the NTS (G) and the VLM (H). Most GCG neurons showed strong Fos staining in both NTS and VLM (I). Two saline-injected GCG-Gq DREADD mice showed a complete lack of Fos IR within DsRed- (J) and GLP-1–immunolabeled neurons (K). (L) Distribution of GCG neurons in the caudal medulla. (M–R) A small but significant increase in CNO-induced Fos staining was seen in the PVH (M, N, and O) and the arcuate nucleus (Arc; P, Q, and R), when GCG-Gq DREADD mice (M and P) were compared with controls (N and Q). n = 4 animals per group; all comparisons made using t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Scale bars are in micrometers.

mCherry (visualized using a dsRed antibody) was seen almost exclusively in neurons that exhibited GLP-1 staining in the caudal NTS (Figure 2B) and VLM (Figure 2C). dsRed neurons displayed Fos immunoreactivity (IR) (intense black cellular nuclei) throughout the caudal NTS (Figure 2D) and VLM (Figure 2E) after CNO treatment. 98.0% ± 0.6% and 90.4% ± 1.2% of dsRed cells were Fos-positive in the NTS and VLM, respectively (Figure 2F). Furthermore, intense nuclear Fos staining was largely confined to GLP-1–labeled somata in both the NTS (73.7% ± 4.1%) and the VLM (86.5% ± 1.7%) (Figure 2, G–I). DsRed- and GLP-1–labeled neurons were seen within the medullary raphe pallidus ventral to the hypoglossal motor nucleus (XII) and rostral to the pyramidal decussation and were double labeled for Fos IR (DsRed: 97.6% ± 2.0%, GLP-1: 79.2% ± 4.2%). Mice expressing Gq-coupled DREADD receptors in GCG neurons (GCG-Gq DREADD mice) that received saline injections lacked Fos IR within the DsRed-labeled (Figure 2J) and GLP-1–positive cell population (Figure 2K), just like the GCG neurons obtained from WT siblings that underwent the same procedure (data not shown). Figure 2L depicts the characteristic distribution of GCG neurons in the caudal medulla for reference. In the same cohorts, CNO treatment increased Fos IR slightly in two GCG neuron target regions: the paraventricular (PVH, 356 ± 34 vs. 218 ± 21, P = 0.015; Figure 2, M–O) and arcuate hypothalamic nuclei (Arc; 299 ± 19 vs. 208 ± 12, P = 0.005; Figure 2, P–R).

Electrophysiology. Expression of the virally introduced Gq DREADD receptor was confirmed by visual inspection of fluorescent neurons in tissue slices (Figure 3A) and targeted for whole cell patch clamp recordings (Figure 3B). While low concentrations of CNO (1 and 3 μM; data not shown) failed to increase GCG neuronal firing, 9 μM did produce a small increase in action potential generation (Figure 3, C and D). Increases in CNO concentration from 9 μM to 12 μM did not produce further neuronal potentiation (data not shown). This suggested that our in vivo dosing produces an effect on physiology that recapitulates the effect of 9 μM CNO in vitro. Bath application of CNO (9 μM; 10 minutes) evoked depolarizing events that triggered few action potentials solely in mCherry-labeled neurons (n = 6 ± 0.4 events in 10 minutes; Figure 3, C and D) and produced an elevation in resting membrane potential (example in Figure 3E; 6-mV change). CNO had no effect on unlabeled neurons (Figure 3, F and G; n = 5 from 4 animals). Next, we investigated whether CNO can potentiate action potential generation following current injection. Prior to bath application of CNO, injection of depolarizing current steps induced action potential firing in mCherry-labeled and unlabeled neurons (Figure 3, H and K). Superfusion of 9 μM CNO produced a 2-fold potentiation of neuronal firing frequency (before CNO, 7.7 ± 2.0 Hz and in CNO, 14.3 ± 2.0 Hz; 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, F 1,10 = 7.782, P = 0.019; Figure 3, I and J). Notably, this was a change similar to that elicited by cholecystokinin (CCK) and leptin, endogenously expressed peptides shown to modulate the activity of GCG neurons (39, 40). The action potential firing frequency in unlabeled neurons was not affected by CNO perfusion (Figure 3M). Together, these data suggest that DREADD stimulation produces a physiologically relevant activation of GCG neurons.

Figure 3 CNO application produces a small increase in GCG neuronal resting membrane potential and increases firing frequency following current injection. CNO elevates resting membrane potential and potentiates action potential firing in mCherry-labeled neurons in the NTS following current injection. Recordings were made from tissue sections from 4 animals. (A) mCherry expression within the NTS. AP, area postrema; cc, central canal. (B) Patch clamped mCherry neuron. (C and D) Representative traces showing that bath application of CNO (9 μM; 10 minutes) evoked firing in mCherry-labeled neurons. (E) An expanded trace showing a single depolarizing event with spikes during perfusion of CNO (9 μM). Resting membrane potential was increased by 6 mV, an effect that led to a minimal increase in spontaneous firing rate. ACSF, artificial cerebrospinal fluid. (F) Labeled neurons did not fire action potentials in the absence of CNO. (G) CNO (9 μM) did not evoke spikes in unlabeled neurons. Breaks shown represent 2 minutes of duration. Spikes elicited by a depolarized current injection step to 110 pA in labeled neurons before (H) and after 10 minutes of CNO (9 μM) application (I). (J) Plot of firing frequency as a function of increasing depolarizing current steps shows a significant increase in firing frequency in labeled neurons after 10 minutes of CNO application (9 μM; 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, main effect of CNO treatment, F 1,10 = 7.782, P = 0.019). Spikes elicited by a depolarized current injection step to 110 pA in unlabeled neurons before (K) and (L) after 10 minutes of CNO (9 μM) application. (M) Plot of firing frequency as a function of increasing depolarizing current steps shows no change in firing frequency in unlabeled neurons after 10 minutes of CNO (9 μM; n = 5). Values represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

GCG neuronal stimulation in lean mice is sufficient to produce a significant reduction in food intake. Pharmacological activation of central GLP-1Rs has clearly been shown to lead to a reduction in food intake (7, 15, 17, 20, 26, 41–45). To examine whether central GCG neuron activation is sufficient to reduce feeding, we stimulated GCG neurons in fed and fasted animals and measured chow food and high-calorie diet (HCD) intake. CNO reduced the amount of chow consumed in the GCG-Gq DREADD group when compared with their food intake after receiving saline injections. When regular chow was removed for 2 hours and returned 1 hour after injection, the GCG-Gq DREADD mice consumed significantly less during daytime hours (Figure 4A; 0.12 ± 0.03 vs. 0.28 ± 0.04 g chow, t = 2.90, P = 0.02) and during the first 3 dark-phase hours (Figure 4B; 1.56 ± 0.16 vs. 2.29 ± 0.26 g chow, t = 2.27, P = 0.05) when compared with saline injection. CNO also diminished intake of HCD (Figure 4C) (2-way repeated measures ANOVA, significant effect of treatment [CNO vs. saline], F 1,12 = 8.66, P = 0.0134). We then tested whether GCG neuronal activation could reduce food intake following a fast. We hypothesized that fasting-driven food intake could in fact be reduced by GCG neuronal stimulation, even though central GLP-1R modulation has previously been shown to have no effect (46). Indeed, following 18 hours of fasting, consumption of chow during refeeding starting 30 minutes after CNO/saline injection was significantly reduced (Figure 4D; 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, significant effect of treatment [CNO vs. saline], F 1,12 = 5.188, P = 0.043). To exclude the possibility that CNO had an effect on feeding via a mechanism other than direct action on the Gq DREADD, a group of WT (Cre-negative) littermates were subjected to the same feeding protocols, and their food intake was identical after CNO and saline injections both during refeeding after 18 hours of fasting (Figure 4E; 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, F 1,5 = 0.0638, P = 0.8) and when given HCD while satiated (Figure 4F; 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, F 1,5 = 0.07558, P = 0.62).

Figure 4 GCG neuron activation modulates food intake in both fed and fasted animals. Activation of GCG neurons by CNO (2 mg/kg) reduced food intake both in the light phase (A, paired t test, n = 11, **P = 0.005) and during the first 3 hours of the dark phase (B, paired t test, n = 8, *P = 0.026) upon return of food 2 hours after i.p. CNO/saline injections. HCD intake during early daytime when mice were sated (following ad libitum overnight feeding on chow) was significantly reduced after CNO injection (C, 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, main effect of treatment F 1,11 = 8.66, *P = 0.0134). Food intake during daytime refeeding following 18 hours of fasting was also significantly reduced (D, 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, n = 13, main effect of treatment, F 1,12 = 5.118, *P = 0.0430). WT littermates that underwent sham brain surgery were tested by injection of either CNO (5 mg/kg) or saline i.p., and no effects of CNO were apparent during refeeding after fasting (E, 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, F 1,5 = 0.06308, P = 0.8) or during HCD feeding (F, 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, F 1,5 = 0.07558, P = 0.62).

GCG neuronal stimulation in lean animals has minimal effects on glucose handling and does not affect insulin sensitivity. Central GLP-1R agonism and antagonism have been shown to improve glucose tolerance, reduce muscle glucose uptake, and reduce liver glucose production (26, 47, 48). Interestingly, GCG neuronal stimulation did not affect glucose tolerance following CNO administration (Figure 5A; 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, F 1,11 = 0.04572, P = 0.8346). Insulin sensitivity was also unaffected by CNO treatment (Figure 5B; 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, F 1,15 = 0.4948, P = 0.4926). On the other hand, ad libitum fed mice showed a small rise in glucose 1 hour after CNO injection compared with a minimal drop in blood glucose levels 1 hour after saline injection, when food was removed for 2 hours prior to glucose measurement (Figure 5C; CNO: +11.3 ± 6.5 mg/dl, saline: –7.3 ± 4.1 mg/dl; paired t = 2.39, P = 0.04). These data suggest that activation of the medullary GCG neurons is not sufficient to modulate insulin sensitivity or function, but may affect glucose levels acutely, as described in prior reports (28). We next investigated the effect of GCG neuronal activation on glucose production using a pyruvate tolerance test and glucose uptake using a 2-deoxyglucose uptake assay. While GCG neuronal stimulation reduced gluconeogenesis (Figure 5D; 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, significant effect of treatment [CNO vs. saline], F 5,35 = 24.24, P = 0.001; Figure 5E, area under the curve, paired t test, t = 2.706, P = 0.0304), no effect on glucose uptake was observed (Figure 5F; t test for each tissue sourced from saline- and CNO-treated animals: extensor digitorum longus [EDL] t = 0.3492, P = 0.7388; tibialis anterior [TA] t = 0.007964, P = 0.9939; soleus t = 0.893, P = 0.398; WAT t = 0.5955, P = 0.5732; liver t = 0.4717, P = 0.6538). Finally, fasted insulin levels were shown to be unchanged following CNO treatment (Figure 5G; t test, n = 8, t = 0.056, P = 0.956).

Figure 5 GCG neuronal activation produces a selective effect on glucose homeostasis. Insulin secretion and insulin sensitivity were not affected by CNO treatment (A, 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, F 1,11 = 0.04572, P = 0.8346; B, 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, F 1,15 = 0.4948, P = 0.4926). Fed-state blood glucose levels showed a modest increase 1 hour after CNO delivery as compared with saline treatment (C, paired t test, *P = 0.038). i.p. pyruvate tolerance test showed a reduction in gluconeogenesis (D, 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, significant effect of treatment, F 5,35 = 24.24, *P = 0.0001; E, area under the curve, paired t test, *P = 0.0304). 2-Deoxyglucose uptake assay showed no effect of CNO on glucose disposal (F, t test for each tissue sourced from saline- and CNO-treated animals, EDL t = 0.3492, P = 0.7388; TA t = 0.007964, P = 0.9939; soleus t = 0.893, P = 0.398; WAT t = 0.5955, P = 0.5732; liver t = 0.4717, P = 0.6538). Finally, fasted insulin levels were unchanged (G, t test, n = 8, t = 0.056, P = 0.956).

GCG neuronal stimulation produces a small reduction in energy expenditure but does not affect metabolic fuel preference or body weight in lean animals. The ability of GCG-derived peptides to alter metabolic rate is controversial, with both an increase and decrease in rate suggested to occur following GLP-1R activation (41, 47, 49, 50). We tested whether oxygen consumption, CO 2 production, and respiratory exchange ratio (RER) were altered in GCG-Gq DREADD mice during the first 3 hours of the dark period after injection of CNO or saline, during which time food was removed. A small but significant drop after CNO treatment occurred in O 2 consumption (VO 2 , 3,129 ± 105 vs. 3,352 ± 102 ml/kg/h) and CO 2 production (VCO 2 , 2,145 ± 90 vs. 2,300 ± 77 ml/kg/h) (Figure 6A; paired t tests, t = 2.66 and 2.27, P = 0.03 and 0.05, respectively), whereas RER and thus the ratio of carbohydrate and lipid fuel usage remained unchanged (Figure 6B; paired t test, t = 0.1026, P = 0.9212). The decrease in energy expenditure was possibly related to reduced physical activity that was recorded after CNO injection (Figure 6C, paired t tests t = 3.12 and 3.18, P = 0.017 and 0.016, for X and Y ambulations, respectively). No effect of CNO treatment was observed on intrascapular brown adipose tissue (iBAT) activation, based on the fact that Ucp1, Pgc1a, and Pparg gene expression was unchanged (Figure 6D; Ucp1, t test, t = 0.94, P = 0.398; Pparg, t test, t = 0.462, P = 0.66; Pgc1a, t test, t = 0.07, P = 0.94). Based on the ability of GCG neuronal stimulation to produce a small acute reduction in food intake that does not extend beyond 4 hours of CNO injection (Figure 4D), we hypothesized that body weight would remain unchanged, unlike that observed following GLP-1R agonist treatment (14, 24). Indeed, after 14 days of HCD feeding followed by repeated injections of CNO (6 injections of 2 mg/kg CNO, every 8 hours), we failed to observe a change in body weight (Figure 6E; 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, F 1,6 = 1.336, P = 0.292) and did not observe a change in food intake (data not shown). Prior work examining the activation of NPY peptide–expressing neurons in the arcuate (37), in contrast, has shown the ability of DREADD receptor activation to increase body weight following twice-daily injections of CNO over a 48-hour period, demonstrating that DREADD-driven stimulation can affect metabolic homeostasis in other experimental paradigms.

Figure 6 GCG neuronal activation alters metabolic rate and fasting locomotion, but has no effect on conditioned taste aversion, corticosterone levels, or anxiety-related behaviors. (A–C) GCG stimulation produces a small change in energy metabolism, with no effect on carbohydrate and fat utilization. CNO injection increased metabolic rate during the 3 hours after dark onset (A, VO 2 , paired t test n = 8, t = 2.661, *P = 0.0324; and VCO 2 , paired t test t = 2.273, P = 0.05), with no change in RER (B, paired t test, t = 0.1026, P = 0.9212). Activity was reduced (beam break counts in C; paired t tests t = 3.12 and 3.18, *P = 0.017 and 0.016, for X and Y ambulations, respectively). (D) Ucp1, Pparg, and Pgc1a gene expression was unchanged in iBAT dissected from CNO- and saline-treated animals Ucp1 (t test t = 0.94, P = 0.398), Pparg (t test, t = 0.462, P = 0.66), Pgc1a (t test, t = 0.07, P = 0.94). (E) Fourteen days of HCD feeding followed by CNO injections every 8 hours for 48 hours did not produce a change in body weight (2-way repeated measures ANOVA, F 1,6 = 1.336, P = 0.292). (F) CNO did not affect saccharin preference (paired t test, t = 0.7649, P = 0.4733). Positive control LiCl produced a strong conditioned taste aversion (paired t test, t = 5.816, P = 0.0011). (G) CNO did not increase serum corticosterone levels at 70 and 90 minutes, despite producing a reduction in food intake (shown in Figure 4A) (ANOVA, F 2,35 = 0.1134, P = 0.3834). (H–J) CNO injection did not change performance in the elevated plus maze (H, t test, open arms t = 0.7684, P = 0.4534; closed arms t = 0.6968, P = 0.4954), open field (I, time spent in open field, t test, center t = 0.1924, P = 0.8509, border t = 0.3785, P = 0.7123; J, locomotor activity reflected in distance traveled in both border and central zones, t test, border t = 0.5473, P = 0.5991, central t = 0.02015, P = 0.9844).

GCG neuronal activation is not sufficient for the development of a conditioned taste aversion. In addition to effects on feeding and metabolism, work has shown how central GLP-1R activation induces a conditioned taste aversion, independent of food intake regulation (20). To determine whether GCG neuronal stimulation can elicit taste aversion, we paired intraperitoneal CNO injection in GCG-Gq DREADD mice with the consumption of the novel tastant saccharin (0.15% in water). CNO did not induce avoidance of the saccharin solution upon reintroduction in a 2-bottle choice test (Figure 6F; paired t test, t = 0.7649, P = 0.4733), compared with controls. Injection of lithium chloride (0.5 ml of 0.15 M), however, subsequent to an exposure to a saccharin solution, produced aversion in a separate control group (Figure 6F). The amount of saccharin solution consumed during the initial exposure prior to injections did not differ between the 3 groups.

GCG neuronal stimulation in lean animals has no effect on circulating corticosterone. Activation of GCG neurons produced a significant increase in PVN Fos staining, suggesting HPA axis activation. Unlike the effects on food intake, however, which may be due to action of GCG peptides in the arcuate, PVN, or other nuclei, CNO delivery had no effect on serum corticosterone levels in GCG-Gq DREADD mice measured at 9:00 am, between 60 and 80 minutes after CNO injection (2 mg/kg: 15.4 ± 3.0 ng/ml, 5 mg/kg: 17.15 ± 3.3 ng/ml), when compared with saline injection (13.23 ± 2.62 ng/ml; Figure 6G; ANOVA, F 2,35 = 0.1134, P = 0.3834). The same CNO injections were able to significantly inhibit food intake when regular chow was returned to the animals in their home cages after tail vein blood draws (similar to that reported in Figure 4A).

GCG neuronal activation does not alter anxiety-like behaviors, as observed in the elevated plus maze and open field tests in lean mice. We tested the ability of GCG neuronal activation to modulate anxiety-like behavior. Following either i.p. CNO or saline injections, GCG-Gq DREADD mice exhibited no differences in the elevated plus maze or the open field test. In the elevated plus maze test, the duration of time spent inside the open or closed arms was not significantly different between saline and CNO treatments (Figure 6H; t test, open arms t = 0.7684, P =0.4534; closed arms t = 0.6968, P = 0.4954). In the open field test, CNO and saline-treated groups showed no differences in time spent in the periphery or the center of the arena (Figure 6I; center t = 0.1924, P = 0.8509; border t = 0.3785, P = 0.7123) and exhibited identical exploratory locomotor activity, reflected in distance traveled in both border and central zones (Figure 6J; border, t test, t = 0.5473, P = 0.5991; central, t test, t = 0.02015, P = 0.9844).

Development of obesity alters the ability of GCG neurons to drive changes in food intake, body weight, and glucose production. Finally, we investigated whether DIO alters the function of GCG neurons in the control of food intake and glucose homeostasis. Following 5 months of HCD feeding, we tested the ability of CNO to reduce food intake in obese mice, fasted for 18 hours then refed. Surprisingly, we found that 2 mg/kg CNO produced an even larger reduction in food intake than observed in lean animals (Figure 7A; 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, significant effects of time [F 3,33 = 72.91, P < 0.0001] and CNO treatment [F 1,11 = 36.04, P < 0.0001]). Consequently, we tested the ability of repeated CNO injections to reduce body weight. Unlike in lean mice fed HCD, 2 mg/kg CNO injections significantly reduced body weight in DIO mice over a 48-hour period (Figure 7C; 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, significant effects of time [F 4,44 = 5.02, P = 0.002] and CNO [F 1,11 = 14.59, P = 0.0028]), a reduction that was due to a loss of adiposity (Figure 7D, t test, P = 0.0032), with no significant change in lean mass (Figure 7D, t test, P = 0.11). Interestingly, when we tested the ability of CNO to reduce glucose production, we discovered that in DIO Gcg-Cre mice, CNO no longer reduced glucose production but showed a trend toward driving glucose production in the opposite direction (Figure 7F; 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, significant effect of time [F 4,44 = 86.73, P < 0.0001], no effect of CNO treatment [F 1,11 = 4.447, P = 0.0587]). Furthermore, CNO-driven GCG neuronal activation had no effect on insulin sensitivity (Figure 7E; 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, significant effect of time [F 4,44 = 42.82, P < 0.0001], no effect of CNO treatment [F 1,11 = 4.182, P = 0.655]) or on insulin production. Again, as was observed in lean mice, DREADD activation of GCG neurons did not affect fed serum insulin levels (Figure 7G; t test, t = 0.758, P = 0.464) or glucose uptake into muscle, adipose, or liver tissue (t test; EDL t = 0.058, P = 0.958; TA t = 1.604, P = 0.1840; soleus t = 0.2589, P = 0.8085; WAT t = 0.8964, P = 0.4207; liver t = 1.200, P = 0.2964).