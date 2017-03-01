DREADDing proglucagon neurons: a fresh look at metabolic regulation by the brain

Jonathan E. Campbell and David A. D’Alessio

Division of Endocrinology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA.

Address correspondence to: David D’Alessio, Duke University Division of Endocrinology, Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, 300 N. Duke St., Durham, North Carolina 27701, USA. Phone: 919.684.5778; E-mail: david.d’alessio@duke.edu.

First published February 20, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 3 (March 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):793–795. doi:10.1172/JCI92845.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published February 20, 2017

Commentary

See the related article at Activation of murine pre-proglucagon–producing neurons reduces food intake and body weight.

Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) signaling in the CNS has been linked to reduced food intake, lower body weight, improved glucose homeostasis, and activation of CNS stress axes. GLP-1 is produced by cells that express proglucagon (GCG); however, the stimuli that activate GCG+ neurons are not well known, which has made understanding the role of this neuronal population in the CNS a challenge. In this issue of the JCI, Gaykema et al. use designer receptors exclusively activated by designer drugs (DREADD) technology to specifically activate GCG+ neurons in mouse models. While activation of GCG+ neurons did reduce food intake, and variably decreased hepatic glucose production, other GLP-1–associated effects were not observed — e.g., activation of stress axes or stimulation of insulin secretion — in response to GCG+ neuron activation. The authors have provided a valuable model to study this set of neurons in vivo, and their results provide new insights into the function of GCG+ neural activity in the brain and raise questions that will move research on this clinically relevant neural system forward.

