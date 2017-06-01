Advertisement

Retraction Free access | 10.1172/JCI94890

Equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1) regulates postischemic blood flow during acute kidney injury in mice

Almut Grenz, Jessica D. Bauerle, Julee H. Dalton, Douglas Ridyard, Alexander Badulak, Eunyoung Tak, Eóin N. McNamee, Eric Clambey, Radu Moldovan, German Reyes, Jost Klawitter, Kelly Ambler, Kristann Magee, Uwe Christians, Kelley S. Brodsky, Katya Ravid, Doo-Sup Choi, Jiaming Wen, Dmitriy Lukashev, Michael R. Blackburn, Hartmut Osswald, Imogen R. Coe, Bernd Nürnberg, Volker H. Haase, Yang Xia, Michail Sitkovsky, and Holger K. Eltzschig

First published June 1, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 6 (June 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(6):2438–2438. doi:10.1172/JCI94890.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published June 1, 2017

See the related article at Equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1) regulates postischemic blood flow during acute kidney injury in mice.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2012;122(2):693–710. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI60214

Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(6):2438. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94890

An investigative committee at the University of Colorado Denver recently reported multiple findings of data falsification and fabrication or lack of underlying supporting data regarding Figures 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, and Supplemental Figures 6 and 8 in this publication. Due to the numerous manipulations and lack of data to support the published findings, the JCI is retracting this article.

Version history
  • Version 1 (June 1, 2017): Print issue publication
