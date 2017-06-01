Retraction Free access | 10.1172/JCI94890

See the related article at Equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1) regulates postischemic blood flow during acute kidney injury in mice.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2012;122(2):693–710. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI60214

Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(6):2438. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94890

An investigative committee at the University of Colorado Denver recently reported multiple findings of data falsification and fabrication or lack of underlying supporting data regarding Figures 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, and Supplemental Figures 6 and 8 in this publication. Due to the numerous manipulations and lack of data to support the published findings, the JCI is retracting this article.